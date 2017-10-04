Our Products
Daily Trivia: Georgia high school with the most current, former NFL players

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

(AJC)

Which Georgia high school has the most current and former NFL players with 20? (Answer Thursday)

Answer to Tuesday’s question: Kenny Cooper, the ACC’s offensive lineman of the week from Georgia Tech, played high school football at Sonoraville. A.J. Gray, the ACC’s defensive back of the week from Tech, played at Washington County.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

