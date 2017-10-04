Daily List: AAAAA and AAAA teams that have been better than expected
GHSF Daily is looking this week at the teams that are overachieving the most, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Overachievement is measured by Maxwell’s current rating of the team minus the preseason rating, which was based on historical performance. Today, we look at classes AAAAA and AAAA. Only schools that are performing better than expected are included.
Class AAAAA
23.74 – Warner Robins
20.57 – Morrow
19.57 – Hampton
19.00 – Wayne County
17.28 – Jackson (Atlanta)
17.13 – Eagle’s Landing
16.67 – Flowery Branch
15.67 – New Hampstead
15.33 – Woodland (Cartersville)
14.96 – Banneker
11.86 – Statesboro
10.59 – North Springs
10.22 – Rome
9.71 – Jones County
9.64 – McIntosh
9.46 – Clarke Central
9.19 – Columbia
8.66 – Cedar Shoals
6.98 – Union Grove
6.69 – Dutchtown
6.22 – Lithia Springs
5.58 – Starr’s Mill
4.62 – Southwest DeKalb
3.93 – Bainbridge
3.20 – Villa Rica
3.06 – Buford
2.82 – Harris County
2.67 – Stockbridge
2.34 – Carver (Atlanta)
1.34 – Decatur
1.25 – East Paulding
1.05 – Arabia Mountain
0.45 – Paulding County
0.36 – Walnut Grove
Class AAAA
26.52 – Hephzibah
19.07 – Troup
17.17 – Hardaway
16.35 – Ridgeland
15.60 – White County
14.17 – Perry
14.12 – Americus-Sumter
13.40 – Cedartown
12.14 – Howard
12.04 – Chestatee
9.89 – Northside (Columbus)
8.67 – Heritage (Ringgold)
7.55 – Marist
7.16 – Baldwin
6.97 – Burke County
6.91 – North Oconee
6.40 – Salem
5.46 – Chapel Hill
4.19 – Central (Carrollton)
3.09 – Eastside
2.53 – West Hall
2.47 – Cartersville
1.96 – Oconee County
1.76 – West Laurens
1.74 – Thomson
1.73 – Southeast Whitfield
0.71 – Jefferson
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0