Daily List: AAAAA and AAAA teams that have been better than expected

GHSF Daily is looking this week at the teams that are overachieving the most, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Overachievement is measured by Maxwell’s current rating of the team minus the preseason rating, which was based on historical performance. Today, we look at classes AAAAA and AAAA. Only schools that are performing better than expected are included.

Class AAAAA

23.74 – Warner Robins

20.57 – Morrow

19.57 – Hampton

19.00 – Wayne County

17.28 – Jackson (Atlanta)

17.13 – Eagle’s Landing

16.67 – Flowery Branch

15.67 – New Hampstead

15.33 – Woodland (Cartersville)

14.96 – Banneker

11.86 – Statesboro

10.59 – North Springs

10.22 – Rome

9.71 – Jones County

9.64 – McIntosh

9.46 – Clarke Central

9.19 – Columbia

8.66 – Cedar Shoals

6.98 – Union Grove

6.69 – Dutchtown

6.22 – Lithia Springs

5.58 – Starr’s Mill

4.62 – Southwest DeKalb

3.93 – Bainbridge

3.20 – Villa Rica

3.06 – Buford

2.82 – Harris County

2.67 – Stockbridge

2.34 – Carver (Atlanta)

1.34 – Decatur

1.25 – East Paulding

1.05 – Arabia Mountain

0.45 – Paulding County

0.36 – Walnut Grove

Class AAAA

26.52 – Hephzibah

19.07 – Troup

17.17 – Hardaway

16.35 – Ridgeland

15.60 – White County

14.17 – Perry

14.12 – Americus-Sumter

13.40 – Cedartown

12.14 – Howard

12.04 – Chestatee

9.89 – Northside (Columbus)

8.67 – Heritage (Ringgold)

7.55 – Marist

7.16 – Baldwin

6.97 – Burke County

6.91 – North Oconee

6.40 – Salem

5.46 – Chapel Hill

4.19 – Central (Carrollton)

3.09 – Eastside

2.53 – West Hall

2.47 – Cartersville

1.96 – Oconee County

1.76 – West Laurens

1.74 – Thomson

1.73 – Southeast Whitfield

0.71 – Jefferson

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

