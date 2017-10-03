Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
80
1
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

breaking news

Brian Snitker to continue as Braves manager

Week 7 overview: Eleven teams set to see first region action

4ABlog, ajc-sports.ajc, Class AAAA, Football, high school sports.
View Caption Hide Caption

This week will be an easy week to track Class AAAA as a whole as 12 of its 52 teams observe bye weeks. Five of the 12 teams off this week (Americus-Sumter, Cairo, Carver-Columbus, Hardaway and Westover) reside in Region 1, leaving only a Thursday night matchup between Columbus and Shaw in the classification’s only eight-team region. In addition to Columbus and Shaw, two other games (Perry vs. Howard and a non-region contest between Cedar Shoals at Oconee County) will also take place on Thursday, Oct. 5.

That leaves us with just 17 games this Friday night, all of which will take place within region play. Upson-Lee, Thomson, Burke County, Richmond Academy, Baldwin, Stephens County, St. Pius, Blessed Trinity, White County, Chestatee and West Hall will be playing their first region games of the season. Marist, which is on a bye, is the only team in the classification that will wait until next week to play its first region game.

 

Week 7 Schedule

Region 1

Columbus vs. Shaw (K) *Thursday

Americus-Sumter, Cairo, Carver-Columbus, Hardaway, Westover BYE

 

Region 2

Perry vs. Howard (ED) *Thursday

Upson-Lee at Mary Persons

West Laurens vs. Spalding (GM)

 

Region 3

Richmond Academy at Baldwin

Burke County at Cross Creek

Hephzibah at Thomson

 

Region 4

Luella vs. Druid Hills (A)

Henry County vs. Eastside (SH)

Woodward Academy vs. North Clayton (SC)

Salem BYE

 

Region 5

Cartersville vs. LaGrange (C)

Cedartown at Central-Carroll

Chapel Hill at Sandy Creek

Troup BYE

 

Region 6

Heritage-Catoosa at Northwest Whitfield

LaFayette at Ridgeland

Pickens at Southeast Whitfield

Gilmer BYE

 

Region 7

White County at Blessed Trinity

Chestatee at West Hall

Marist BYE

 

Region 8

Cedar Shoals at Oconee County *Thursday

St. Pius at Stephens County

Jefferson, Madison County, North Oconee BYE

 

Stadium Abbreviations

 

(A)       Adams Stadium                      DeKalb County

(C)       Callaway Stadium                   LaGrange

(K)       Kinnett Stadium                     Columbus

(ED)     Ed Defore Stadium                Macon

(SC)     Southern Cresent Stadium     Riverdale

(SH)     Sharp Stadium                       Covington

View Comments 0