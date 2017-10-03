Week 7 overview: Eleven teams set to see first region action

View Caption Hide Caption

This week will be an easy week to track Class AAAA as a whole as 12 of its 52 teams observe bye weeks. Five of the 12 teams off this week (Americus-Sumter, Cairo, Carver-Columbus, Hardaway and Westover) reside in Region 1, leaving only a Thursday night matchup between Columbus and Shaw in the classification’s only eight-team region. In addition to Columbus and Shaw, two other games (Perry vs. Howard and a non-region contest between Cedar Shoals at Oconee County) will also take place on Thursday, Oct. 5.

That leaves us with just 17 games this Friday night, all of which will take place within region play. Upson-Lee, Thomson, Burke County, Richmond Academy, Baldwin, Stephens County, St. Pius, Blessed Trinity, White County, Chestatee and West Hall will be playing their first region games of the season. Marist, which is on a bye, is the only team in the classification that will wait until next week to play its first region game.

Week 7 Schedule

Region 1

Columbus vs. Shaw (K) *Thursday

Americus-Sumter, Cairo, Carver-Columbus, Hardaway, Westover BYE

Region 2

Perry vs. Howard (ED) *Thursday

Upson-Lee at Mary Persons

West Laurens vs. Spalding (GM)

Region 3

Richmond Academy at Baldwin

Burke County at Cross Creek

Hephzibah at Thomson

Region 4

Luella vs. Druid Hills (A)

Henry County vs. Eastside (SH)

Woodward Academy vs. North Clayton (SC)

Salem BYE

Region 5

Cartersville vs. LaGrange (C)

Cedartown at Central-Carroll

Chapel Hill at Sandy Creek

Troup BYE

Region 6

Heritage-Catoosa at Northwest Whitfield

LaFayette at Ridgeland

Pickens at Southeast Whitfield

Gilmer BYE

Region 7

White County at Blessed Trinity

Chestatee at West Hall

Marist BYE

Region 8

Cedar Shoals at Oconee County *Thursday

St. Pius at Stephens County

Jefferson, Madison County, North Oconee BYE

Stadium Abbreviations

(A) Adams Stadium DeKalb County

(C) Callaway Stadium LaGrange

(K) Kinnett Stadium Columbus

(ED) Ed Defore Stadium Macon

(SC) Southern Cresent Stadium Riverdale

(SH) Sharp Stadium Covington