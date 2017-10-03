Week 7 overview: Eleven teams set to see first region action
This week will be an easy week to track Class AAAA as a whole as 12 of its 52 teams observe bye weeks. Five of the 12 teams off this week (Americus-Sumter, Cairo, Carver-Columbus, Hardaway and Westover) reside in Region 1, leaving only a Thursday night matchup between Columbus and Shaw in the classification’s only eight-team region. In addition to Columbus and Shaw, two other games (Perry vs. Howard and a non-region contest between Cedar Shoals at Oconee County) will also take place on Thursday, Oct. 5.
That leaves us with just 17 games this Friday night, all of which will take place within region play. Upson-Lee, Thomson, Burke County, Richmond Academy, Baldwin, Stephens County, St. Pius, Blessed Trinity, White County, Chestatee and West Hall will be playing their first region games of the season. Marist, which is on a bye, is the only team in the classification that will wait until next week to play its first region game.
Week 7 Schedule
Region 1
Columbus vs. Shaw (K) *Thursday
Americus-Sumter, Cairo, Carver-Columbus, Hardaway, Westover BYE
Region 2
Perry vs. Howard (ED) *Thursday
Upson-Lee at Mary Persons
West Laurens vs. Spalding (GM)
Region 3
Richmond Academy at Baldwin
Burke County at Cross Creek
Hephzibah at Thomson
Region 4
Luella vs. Druid Hills (A)
Henry County vs. Eastside (SH)
Woodward Academy vs. North Clayton (SC)
Salem BYE
Region 5
Cartersville vs. LaGrange (C)
Cedartown at Central-Carroll
Chapel Hill at Sandy Creek
Troup BYE
Region 6
Heritage-Catoosa at Northwest Whitfield
LaFayette at Ridgeland
Pickens at Southeast Whitfield
Gilmer BYE
Region 7
White County at Blessed Trinity
Chestatee at West Hall
Marist BYE
Region 8
Cedar Shoals at Oconee County *Thursday
St. Pius at Stephens County
Jefferson, Madison County, North Oconee BYE
Stadium Abbreviations
(A) Adams Stadium DeKalb County
(C) Callaway Stadium LaGrange
(K) Kinnett Stadium Columbus
(ED) Ed Defore Stadium Macon
(SC) Southern Cresent Stadium Riverdale
(SH) Sharp Stadium Covington
View Comments 0