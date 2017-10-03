Top Performances from Week 7: More big numbers for QBs Parker, Crowe

Georgia’s leading passer threw for 423 yards last week – only to be passed in the standings.

Austin Parker of East Hall did the best he could – throwing for 423 yards to move his total to 2,140 on the season – but it was not enough to hold off Montez Crowe of Troup. Crowe one-upped Parker and all but seven passing performances in state history when he threw for 525 yards against Sandy Creek. He was the fourth to throw for eight touchdowns in a game.

Their teams are rolling. East Hall is 5-1. Troup is 6-0.

Both passing stars made this week’s Top Performances.

Top five

*East Hall QB Austin Parker was 18-of-25 passing for 423 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-42 victory over Union County. His top receiver, Sedrion Morse, had 10 catches for 206 yards unofficially.

*East Paulding RB Tyrell Robinson rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries in a 42-35 loss to Kell.

*Griffin WR Shondarius Mayes had six catches for 181 yards and TD receptions of 87, 19 and 15 yards in a 29-28 victory over Starr’s Mill. Mayes also had a 70-yard kickoff return and a 21-yard punt return to set up the game-winning drive.

*Lee County QB Jase Orndorf was 19-of-25 passing for 388 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-0 victory over Houston County.

*Troup QB Montez Crowe passed for 525 yards and eight touchdowns in a 71-16 victory over Sandy Creek. Crowe completed 20 of 29 passes. Kobe Hudson had five receptions for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

Best of the rest

*Aquinas QB John Paul was 22-of-31 passing for 308 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-14 victory over Hancock Central. RB/LB Joseph Douglas had 143 yards from scrimmage – 81 receiving, 62 rushing – and made eight tackles and two stops for losses.

*Bradwell Institute RB Kevin Harris rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-21 victory over Lakeside of Evans.

*Cambridge WR/FS Ridge Polk had nine catches for 224 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-7 victory over Johns Creek. Polk also completed a 33-yard pass and had four tackles.

*Carver (Atlanta) DL Jatavius Ponder had 10 solo tackles, seven tackles for losses, four sacks, a forced fumble and four QB hurries in a 22-15 victory over Grady.

*Colquitt County QB Steven Krajewski was 13-for-19 passing for 239 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in a 38-7 victory over Bishop Sullivan of Virginia. Krajewski also rushed for a touchdown.

*Cook RB Darius Cleveland rushed for 264 yards on 16 carries and scored on runs of 90 and 55 yards in a 49-13 victory over Early County.

*Dawson County SeVaughn Clark had 200 total yards, 155 rushing, and scored two touchdowns in a 30-7 victory over North Hall.

*Elbert County QB Kobe Goudelock was 9-of-13 passing for 167 yards and one touchdown in a 52-8 victory over Social Circle. Goudelock also rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

*Harris County RB Cal’Von Harris rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 77-yard TD pass in a 44-13 victory over Worth County.

*Hart County QB O’Neal Anderson rushed for 103 yards on 12 carries and was 6-of-7 passing for 154 yards in a 41-14 victory over Franklin County. He threw three TD passes on successive throws. Jalen Brownhad five catches for 171 yards. Jer’Rontay Morris had 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries. It was Hart’s first victory of the season.

*Irwin County RB D.J. Lundy rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 48-27 victory over Clinch County.

*Kell QB Evan Conley, wearing a left-arm cast from an injury suffered the previous week, came off the bench with Kell trailing 27-14 in the third quarter and threw two TD passes in the final 1:02 of a 42-35 victory over East Paulding. Conley threw the first to Michael Luckie, then the game-winner from 44 yards to Andre Kimble. Conley was 7-of-15 passing for 172 yards.

*Lakeside (Atlanta) RB Max Guggemos rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries in a 38-36 loss to Central Gwinnett.

*Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe RB Nathan Williams rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a 28-23 victory over Ringgold. Lakeview had lost 12 straight to Ringgold.

*Lovejoy RB Zion Custis rushed for 261 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries in a 44-19 victory over Mount Zion of Jonesboro. Custis has rushed for 1,174 yards this season.

*Marion County RB Travon Mathews rushed for 100 yards on seven carries and returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown in a 42-8 victory over Greenville.

*Monroe Area QB Chandler Byron rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries and was 6-of-8 passing for 106 yards and one touchdown in a 42-14 victory over Jackson County.

*North Gwinnett WR Josh Downs caught six passes for 154 yards in a 35-21 victory over Mill Creek.

*North Murray QB Preston Poag Jr. was 11-of-15 passing for 273 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over archrival Murray County. Poag rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

*Oconee County RB Jarvis Stevens rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a 49-14 victory over North Oconee.

*Our Lady of Mercy RB/WR Taj Dodson rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and had seven tackles in a 46-13 victory over Landmark Christian.

*Paulding County WR/FS/P Tyron Summerour caught four passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, had two tackles, five assists and a QB hurry and punted five times for a 37.0-yard average in a 31-24 victory over Villa Rica. Summerour played 120 snaps.

*Prince Avenue Christian WR/DB Christian Parrish had six catches for 115 yards, an interception and five tackles in a 21-6 victory over Commerce.

*Rabun County WR/DB Cole Keener had seven catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 45-7 victory over Banks County.

*Rockmart WR Z.J. Whatley rushed for 180 yards, had 38 yards receiving and scored four touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Chattooga.

*Savannah Christian LB/FB Eric Davidson rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in a 31-15 victory over McIntosh County Academy. He averaged 4 yards after contact. On defense, he had six tackles, one for a loss.

*South Effingham sophomore QB Taylor Jackson, making his first start, passed for 188 yards and rushed for 143 in a 31-20 loss to Richmond Hill.

*Stephenson RB Deondre Jackson rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown in a 27-0 victory over Jonesboro.

*Telfair County RB Ian Blankenship rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-22 victory over Wilcox County.

*Thomson QB Mills Ridings was 8-of-10 passing for 162 yards and three touchdowns in a 69-0 victory over Clarkston. Ridings, who is 18-1 as a Thomson starter, played only 13 snaps.

*Tucker RB Taurean Taylor rushed for 164 yards, his third consecutive 100-yard game, and scored three touchdowns on 11 carries in a 54-12 victory over Mundy’s Mill.

*Turner County QB Tyler Moore was 16-of-25 passing for 281 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-13 victory over Lanier County.

*Walker WR/DB Lake Boyer opened the game with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and finished it with a 21-yard TD reception in a 28-27 victory over Fellowship Christian. Boyer finished with seven catches for 96 yards. He also had seven tackles. QB Joseph Vose ran for 126 yards and passed for 152 and the game-winning TD.

*Walnut Grove LB Luke Moorhead had 10 first hits and three assists for 13 total tackles in a 42-0 victory over Johnson of Gainesville. Moorhead had three tackles for loss and one QB pressure. Walnut Grove’s first-team unit held Johnson to 98 yards rushing and 0 yards passing.

*Warner Robins WR Julius Cobbs had five catches for 156 yards, one an 88-yarder, in a 52-49 victory over Coffee.

*Wheeler County RB Brandon Mackey rushed for 291 yards and one touchdown, an 88-yard run, in a 21-16 loss to Johnson County.

*Winder-Barrow QB Brock Landis rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 129 yards and one touchdown in a 56-14 victory over archrival Apalachee.

Lines of distinction

*Brookstone‘s offensive line of Josh Fernicola, Pepper Miller, Jack Peek, William Neal, Blake Foster, Chris Edmonds and Trey Lingo helped their team put up 531 yards of total offense, 478 rushing, in a 61-14 victory over archrival Pacelli. Clark Smith (8-171-2) and Richard Hill (9-108-2) each went over 100 yards rushing.

*Meadowcreek’s offensive line of Romney De Lao, Francisco Moreira, James King, Harry Torp, Mark Haynes and Darrius Harvey helped the Mustangs rush for 300 yards in a 48-7 victory over Berkmar. Meadowcreek allowed no sacks. For the season, Meadowcreek is averaging 295.7 yards rushing per game during an unprecedented 6-0 start.

*Our Lady of Mercy‘s offensive line of Jalen Moore, Adrian Andrews, Tim Summers, Jerrell Smith and Darren Jackson were the cornerstone for 600 yards of total offense – 376 rushing, 224 passing – in a 46-13 victory over Landmark Christian. It was Our Lady of Mercy’s first win over Landmark.

*Parkview‘s offensive line of P.J. Weltch, Jon Adams, Braelen Marshall, Sinan Virani and Colin Taliaferro helped get their team attain 402 total yards – 237 rushing, 165 passing – in a 31-28 victory over Norcross.

*Southeast Bulloch‘s offensive line of Dylon Williams, Brian Dunlop, Trey Story, Aaron Mikell, Eric Winfree, Adam Wentz and Tyler McGee opened holes for a 434-yard rushing effort in a 54-20 victory over Islands. Chase Walker rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries.

*Swainsboro‘s offensive line of Jacob Ellis, Shamar Littles, KeSean Easterling, Jamichael Murphy and Ka’yun Davis led their team to 493 total yards – 398 rushing, 95 passing – in a 54-0 win over Metter. Swainsboro scored seven rushing touchdowns, including three each by Jalyn Williams (16-189) and Valario Stephens (8-193).

