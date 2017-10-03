Daily Trivia: Georgia high schools where Tech’s Cooper, Gray played

Former Georgia high school players Kenny Cooper and A.J. Gray of Georgia Tech were named ACC players of the week after Tech’s 33-7 victory over North Carolina. Cooper, a sophomore center, spearheaded an offensive line that led the way for 403 yards rushing. Cooper took 10 defenders to the ground in 76 plays. Gray, a junior defensive back, intercepted two passes and recorded four tackles. For which Georgia high schools did Cooper and Gray play? (Answer Wednesday)

Note: Former Hillgrove player Bradley Chubb of N.C. State is the ACC defensive lineman of the week for the second consecutive week. He was part of a similar trivia question last week.

Answer to Monday’s question: The active Georgia coaches who have 100 Georgia wins and 100 wins from another state are Rush Propst of Colquitt County (100-31 in Georgia, 176-61 in Alabama); Robby Pruitt of Coffee (166-47-1 in Georgia, 167-30 in Florida); and Bob Sphire of Camden County (113-31 in Georgia, 146-55 in Kentucky).

