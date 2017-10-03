Daily List: AAAAAAA and AAAAAA teams that have been better than expected
GHSF Daily will look this week at the teams that are overachieving the most, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Overachievement is measure by Maxwell’s current rating of the team minus the preseason rating, which was based on historical performance. Today, we look at classes AAAAAAA and AAAAAA. Only schools that performed better than expected are included. The number represents the improvement measure in points per game.
Class AAAAAAA
31.61 – Meadowcreek
21.21 – Campbell
15.83 – Walton
15.39 – North Gwinnett
14.53 – Tift County
13.91 – Milton
11.10 – Lowndes
10.37 – South Forsyth
9.85 – Brookwood
8.86 – Archer
7.76 – Marietta
7.64 – Newton
7.38 – North Paulding
6.62 – North Forsyth
6.12 – Mountain View
5.23 – Lassiter
4.15 – Parkview
3.83 – Hillgrove
3.23 – Kennesaw Mountain
2.35 – West Forsyth
2.34 – Duluth
2.14 – Central Gwinnett
1.58 – Pebblebrook
0.99 – Collins Hill
0.17 – Grayson
Class AAAAAA
12.59 – Winder-Barrow
12.18 – Douglas County
11.81 – Heritage (Conyers)
11.29 – Brunswick
10.93 – Greenbrier
10.84 – River Ridge
10.03 – Bradwell Institute
9.98 – Tri-Cities
8.74 – South Cobb
8.51 – Alcovy
7.94 – North Atlanta
7.72 – New Manchester
7.42 – Sequoyah
6.52 – Richmond Hill
5.81 – Pope
4.25 – Lee County
4.14 – Evans
3.94 – Alpharetta
2.70 – Mount Zion
1.92 – Jonesboro
1.77 – Coffee
1.58 – Dunwoody
1.41 – Harrison
0.49 – Chattahoochee
0.23 – Apalachee
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0