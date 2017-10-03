Our Products
Daily List: AAAAAAA and AAAAAA teams that have been better than expected

ajc-sports.ajc, Class AAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

GHSF Daily will look this week at the teams that are overachieving the most, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Overachievement is measure by Maxwell’s current rating of the team minus the preseason rating, which was based on historical performance. Today, we look at classes AAAAAAA and AAAAAA. Only schools that performed better than expected are included. The number represents the improvement measure in points per game.

Class AAAAAAA

31.61 – Meadowcreek

21.21 – Campbell

15.83 – Walton

15.39 – North Gwinnett

14.53 – Tift County

13.91 – Milton

11.10 – Lowndes

10.37 – South Forsyth

9.85 – Brookwood

8.86 – Archer

7.76 – Marietta

7.64 – Newton

7.38 – North Paulding

6.62 – North Forsyth

6.12 – Mountain View

5.23 – Lassiter

4.15 – Parkview

3.83 – Hillgrove

3.23 – Kennesaw Mountain

2.35 – West Forsyth

2.34 – Duluth

2.14 – Central Gwinnett

1.58 – Pebblebrook

0.99 – Collins Hill

0.17 – Grayson

Class AAAAAA

12.59 – Winder-Barrow

12.18 – Douglas County

11.81 – Heritage (Conyers)

11.29 – Brunswick

10.93 – Greenbrier

10.84 – River Ridge

10.03 – Bradwell Institute

9.98 – Tri-Cities

8.74 – South Cobb

8.51 – Alcovy

7.94 – North Atlanta

7.72 – New Manchester

7.42 – Sequoyah

6.52 – Richmond Hill

5.81 – Pope

4.25 – Lee County

4.14 – Evans

3.94 – Alpharetta

2.70 – Mount Zion

1.92 – Jonesboro

1.77 – Coffee

1.58 – Dunwoody

1.41 – Harrison

0.49 – Chattahoochee

0.23 – Apalachee

