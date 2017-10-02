Week 8 Volleyball rankings

Walton is still in control of Class AAAAAAA despite a loss to Mater Dei (Calif.) on Sept. 30. Etowah is a close second with North Forsyth in third. Mill Creek is in the No. 4 spot again this week, and Newnan moved from sixth to fifth.

Alpharetta overtakes Greenbrier as the top team in Class AAAAAA with Harrison in the No. 2 spot after previous No. 2, Allatoona, fell to fourth. Greenbrier settled at third with Johns Creek dropping to fifth this week.

Buford holds the top spot again this week in Class AAAAA. McIntosh is second and Whitewater third. Starr’s Mill, previously sixth, moved up to fifth. Riverwood is No. 4 again this week. Villa Rica, previously No. 7, and Eagle’s Landing, previously No. 9, fell to unranked as Chamblee (No. 8) and Decatur (No. 10) entered the rankings.

Blessed Trinity overtook Marist as the top team in Class AAAA with Marist settling at No. 2. Northwest Whitfield is third again this week. North Oconee moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 as LaFayette fell to No. 8. Burke County fell to unranked as Shaw entered the rankings at No. 10. Previous No. 10 Columbus moved up to ninth.

North Hall holds the top spot in Class AAA with a new No. 2, Greater Atlanta Christian, chasing. Previous No. 2, Calhoun, fell to No. 8. Pace Academy, previously No. 4, moved up to third. Jackson County, previously No. 8, moved up to fourth, and Lovett, previously No. 9, is fifth. Westminster moved up from No. 10 to No. 6

Coosa is still the team to beat in Class AA with a new No. 2, Chattooga, chasing. Harlem is third and St. Vincent’s, previously fifth, is fourth. Jordan, previously third, is fifth.

Mount Paran holds the top spot again this week in Class A. Calvary Day is second after previous No. 2 Hebron fell to third. Athens Academy moved up to fourth with Walker, previously No. 7, at fifth.

Class AAAAAAA

1. Walton

2. Etowah

3. North Forsyth

4. Mill Creek

5. Newnan

6. Kennesaw Mountain

7. Lambert

8. North Gwinnett

9. Lassiter

10. Brookwood

Class AAAAAA

1. Alpharetta

2. Harrison

3. Greenbrier

4. Allatoona

5. Johns Creek

6. Pope

7. Lakeside-Evans

8. Effingham County

9. Jonesboro

10. Gainesville

Class AAAAA

1. Buford

2. McIntosh

3. Whitewater

4. Riverwood

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Harris County

7. Ola

8. Chamblee

9. Loganville

10. Decatur

Class AAAA

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Marist

3. Northwest Whitfield

4. Woodward Academy

5. St. Pius

6. North Oconee

7. Northside-Columbus

8. LaFayette

9. Columbus

10. Shaw

Class AAA

1. North Hall

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Pace Academy

4. Jackson County

5. Lovett

6. Westminster

7. Islands

8. Calhoun

9. East Hall

10. Fannin County

Class AA

1. Coosa

2. Chattooga

3. Harlem

4. St. Vincent’s

5. Jordan

6. Westside-Augusta

7. Pepperell

8. Putnam County

9. Douglass

10. Armuchee

Class A

1. Mount Paran Christian

2. Calvary Day

3. Hebron Christian

4. Athens Academy

5. Walker

6. Savannah Christian

7. Lakeview Academy

8. Savannah Country Day

9. Fellowship Christian

10. Holy Innocents’