Week 8 Softball rankings

East Coweta again is the team to beat in the state’s highest classification. Newnan, previously second, fell to fourth as Lowndes moved up to second. Lassiter, previously fifth, moved to third. Grayson, previously fourth, fell to sixth. North Gwinnett, previously eighth, moved up to seventh. Kennesaw Mountain fell from sixth to 10th. Parkview fell from No. 7 to No. 9. Collins Hill, previously unranked, moved into the No. 8 spot.

Creekview is again in the lead of Class AAAAAA with Evans still second. Pope, previously third, fell to sixth. Allatoona, previously sixth, moved up to third. Alexander is fourth again this week. Effingham County, previously ninth, moved up to fifth after Alpharetta fell out of the rankings. Harrison made a move to No. 7 after Mundy’s Mill fell to unranked.

Buford still holds the top spot in Class AAAAA with Wayne County in second. Arabia Mountain fell out of the rankings. Carrollton is third again with South Effingham at fourth. Loganville is in the No. 5 spot with Harris County at sixth. Locust Grove fell to seventh, and Jones County moved up eighth.

Northwest Whitfield controls Class AAAA with Northside-Columbus trailing. West Laurens is third again this week. Stephens County jumped up from No. 8 to No. 4 after Spalding slid down the rankings. LaGrange fell to unranked and was replaced at the No. 6 spot by Chapel Hill. Ridgeland, previously 10th, moved up to seventh. Jefferson entered the rankings at the No. 10 spot.

Worth County is the team to beat in Class AAA with Calhoun trailing. Appling County, previously fourth, moved to third, and Bremen, previously unranked, climbed into contention. Jackson County, previously ninth, moved to fifth with Westminster at sixth. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, previously unranked, moved to seventh. East Hall, previously third, fell to 10th.

Rockmart controls Class AA with Pepperell in the No. 2 spot this week. Monticello is third and Banks County, previously second, fell to fourth. Harlem rounds out the top five at fifth.

Gordon Lee is in control of Class A Public after overtaking Wilcox County. Bowdon is third, and Glascock County fell to No. 8.

Tattnall Square is in the top spot in Class A Private with a new No. 2, Wesleyan, trailing. Calvary Day fell from No. 2 to No. 3. Eagle’s Landing Christian is fourth, and Mount Pisgah rounds out the top five again this week.

Class AAAAAAA

1. East Coweta

2. Lowndes

3. Lassiter

4. Newnan

5. Etowah

6. Grayson

7. North Gwinnett

8. Collins Hill

9. Parkview

10. Kennesaw Mountain

Class AAAAAA

1. Creekview

2. Evans

3. Allatoona

4. Alexander

5. Effingham County

6. Pope

7. Harrison

8. Dacula

9. River Ridge

10. Houston County

Class AAAAA

1. Buford

2. Wayne County

3. Carrollton

4. South Effingham

5. Loganville

6. Harris County

7. Locust Grove

8. Jones County

9. Ola

10. Ware County

Class AAAA

1. Northwest Whitfield

2. Northside-Columbus

3. West Laurens

4. Stephens County

5. Central-Carroll

6. Chapel Hill

7. Ridgeland

8. Madison County

9. Heritage-Ringgold

10. Jefferson

Class AAA

1. Worth County

2. Calhoun

3. Appling County

4. Bremen

5. Jackson County

6. Westminster

7. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

8. Sonoraville

9. Long County

10. East Hall

Class AA

1. Rockmart

2. Pepperell

3. Monticello

4. Banks County

5. Harlem

6. Lamar County

7. Dodge County

8. Chattooga

9. Bleckley

10. Jeff Davis

Class A Public

1. Gordon Lee

2. Wilcox County

3. Bowdon

4. Lanier County

5. Georgia Military

6. Commerce

7. Telfair County

8. Glascock County

9. Marion County

10. Baconton Charter

Class A Private

1. Tattnall Square

2. Wesleyan

3. Calvary Day

4. Eagle’s Landing Christian

5. Mount Pisgah Christian

6. Stratford Academy

7. First Presbyterian

8. Mount de Sales

9. Mount Paran Christian

10. Strong Rock Christian