Notable results from Week 7: Troup has record-setting night in big region win

GHSF Daily’s Chip Saye ranks the most surprising and notable games of the weekend:

1. Troup 71, Sandy Creek 16: Troup emerged as the top regular-season threat to Cartersville’s 36-game winning streak with the blowout of a Sandy Creek that was ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA last week and projected as an eight-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. The 71 points were the most ever scored by Troup or allowed by Sandy Creek.

2. Griffin 29, Starr’s Mill 28: One week after losing to 24-point underdog Whitewater, Griffin turned the tables by upsetting a Starr’s Mill team that was ranked No. 7 and had been projected as a 19-point favorite. Whitewater, McIntosh and Fayette County remain unbeaten in 3-AAAAA, but Starr’s Mill and Griffin are still in the hunt with one loss each.

3. Milton 40, Roswell 7: Milton ended a three-game losing streak to Roswell with a 33-point victory that was the Eagles’ largest in the series since a 39-0 win in 1954. Eight-point favorite Roswell, which was the state runner-up in the highest class the past two seasons, fell to 1-4. Roswell leads the series 37-25-1 and is 27-7 in 34 meetings since 1983.

4. Americus-Sumter 31, Cairo 15: Americus-Sumter picked up its first victory in six meetings with Cairo, beating a team that was a five-point favorite. The victory leaves Americus-Sumter alone in first place in 1-AAAA. The Panthers are seeking their first region title since the school was formed in 2004 with the merger of Americus and Sumter County.

5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 28, Ringgold 23: Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe was a 29-point underdog but pulled off the upset against the team Maxwell had projected as the best in the North subregion of 6-AAA. It was LFO’s first win against Ringgold since 2004 and ended a 12-game losing streak in the series. LFO (3-3) was 1-19 the previous two seasons.

Worth noting: Cambridge, a playoff team from Region 7-AAAAAA a year ago, picked up its first victory of the season with a 27-7 win over defending region champion Johns Creek, which was a 12-point favorite. Johns Creek is 2-4 (2-2 in the region). … East Hall (3-7 last year) is 5-1 heading into its big Region 7-AAA showdown this week with third-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian after a 62-42 victory over Union County. East Hall is averaging 53.8 points and has scored at least 42 in every game. … North Gwinnett, a six-point underdog, snapped Mill Creek’s 19-game winning streak in region games that dated to 2014 with a 35-21 victory in a Region 6-AAAAAAA game. The win leaves fifth-ranked North Gwinnett alone in first place. … Statesboro, which snapped a school-record 16-game losing streak with a victory against Appling County on Sept. 22, beat Tattnall County 27-6 for its first two-game winning streak since 2014. Statesboro was a 10-point favorite. … Woodland (Cartersville) has two victories in region play for the first time since 2013 after beating seven-point favorite Hiram 21-10. The Wildcats are tied for fourth place in Region 7-AAAAA and seeking their first playoff berth since 1999.

