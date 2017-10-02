Our Products
Maxwell Week 7 Summary: Biggest over- and under-achievers of the season

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:
– Perennial doormat Meadowcreek has surprised everyone en route to a 6-0 record this season, already ensuring their best record since 1990. They are also the team that has most surpassed their preseason expectations according to the ratings. Coming into the season with a 7.79 rating and a projected record of 1.40-8.60, they are currently rated 39.40, an improvement of 31.61 points.

On the other end of the spectrum is Landmark Christian, currently 0-6 after being projected to finish with a respectable 7.32-2.68 record.  The War Eagles have dropped from 44.69 to 7.71, a total of 36.98 points.

Also among the underperformers are last year’s Class AAAAAA state champion Valdosta and Class AAAAAAA finalist Roswell, both dropping more than three touchdowns while combining for three wins between them so far.

Biggest over-achievers

Current Preseason
Class Team Rating Record Rating Projected Rec Diff
AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 39.40 6-0 7.79 1.40-8.60 31.61
AAA Monroe Area 47.76 6-0 17.61 3.98-6.02 30.15
AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 16.20 3-3 -12.97 1.10-7.90 29.17
AAAA Hephzibah 13.94 4-2 -12.58 0.95-9.05 26.52
AAAAA Warner Robins 76.11 6-0 52.37 4.09-5.91 23.74
AAAAAAA Campbell 44.52 2-3 23.31 0.70-9.30 21.21
A-Private Mount de Sales 27.35 3-2 6.61 2.04-6.96 20.74
AAAAA Morrow 34.35 3-3 13.78 1.80-8.20 20.57
A-Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 32.70 6-0 12.32 3.64-6.36 20.38
AA Hapeville Charter 62.14 4-1 42.27 6.81-3.19 19.87
AAAAA Hampton 31.33 1-5 11.76 0.79-9.21 19.57
AAAA Troup 65.42 6-0 46.35 6.13-3.87 19.07
AAAAA Wayne County 59.67 4-1 40.67 3.81-5.19 19.00
AA Swainsboro 47.12 5-1 28.27 4.22-5.78 18.85
AA Bleckley County 29.93 4-2 11.60 2.65-7.35 18.33

Biggest under-achievers

Current Preseason
Class Team Rating Record Rating Projected Rec Diff
AAAAAA South Paulding 30.13 0-5 47.64 3.65-6.35 -17.51
AAAAA Thomas County Central 38.18 2-4 55.71 5.75-4.25 -17.53
A-Public Randolph-Clay -2.76 2-3 15.68 6.35-3.65 -18.44
AA Laney 14.45 1-5 34.17 6.06-3.94 -19.72
AAAAAA Houston County 50.73 2-5 70.91 6.73-3.27 -20.18
AAAAAA Valdosta 61.54 2-4 82.92 7.46-2.54 -21.38
A-Private Pinecrest Academy 14.46 0-5 36.21 5.67-3.33 -21.75
A-Public Twiggs County 6.77 0-5 28.74 4.24-4.76 -21.97
AAAAAAA Roswell 66.47 1-4 90.63 8.71-1.29 -24.16
AA Model 14.42 1-5 39.54 6.91-3.09 -25.12
AAAAAAA Cherokee 33.31 0-6 63.51 4.83-5.17 -30.20
AAA Worth County 16.48 0-6 48.22 6.79-3.21 -31.74
AAAAA Grady 20.07 0-5 52.58 7.02-1.98 -32.51
AAAAAA Creekside 26.26 0-6 58.81 5.71-4.29 -32.55
A-Private Landmark Christian 7.71 0-6 44.69 7.32-2.68 -36.98

 

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 15.06%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,059 of 1,114 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.06%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 11.99 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 0.56

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating
1 Grayson 5-0 99.13 1 Lee County 7-0 77.22
2 Lowndes 6-0 90.12 2 Mays 4-1 72.50
3 Archer 5-0 85.07 3 Tucker 5-1 72.00
4 North Gwinnett 5-1 84.21 4 Northside (Warner Robins) 5-1 71.40
5 Tift County 7-0 81.79 5 Coffee 3-2 71.01
6 Walton 5-0 81.70 6 Glynn Academy 2-2 69.77
7 McEachern 3-2 81.49 7 Harrison 3-2 68.62
8 Mill Creek 4-2 80.94 8 Douglas County 6-0 64.83
9 Colquitt County 6-1 80.28 9 Stephenson 4-2 63.74
10 Brookwood 3-2 77.01 10 Valdosta 2-4 61.54
11 Milton 4-1 74.09 11 Allatoona 2-3 60.75
12 South Forsyth 5-0 74.03 12 Alexander 4-1 59.95
13 Parkview 3-2 73.02 13 Hughes 4-2 59.66
14 Newton 5-1 71.40 14 Brunswick 3-1 59.55
15 Norcross 2-4 71.12 15 Dalton 4-1 59.15
AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating
1 Buford 3-1 85.82 1 Cartersville 6-0 88.24
2 Rome 5-0 80.61 2 Thomson 4-0 68.90
3 Warner Robins 6-0 76.11 3 Marist 6-0 68.44
4 Stockbridge 5-0 75.19 4 Troup 6-0 65.42
5 Jones County 6-0 70.44 5 Jefferson 5-1 64.19
6 Carrollton 4-1 65.71 6 Blessed Trinity 5-1 62.62
7 Kell 3-3 62.83 7 Burke County 5-0 60.98
8 Starr’s Mill 5-1 61.41 8 Mary Persons 4-2 59.13
9 Bainbridge 4-2 61.16 9 Woodward Academy 5-1 59.05
10 Ware County 0-4 60.67 10 Ridgeland 5-0 58.86
11 Eagle’s Landing 4-2 60.52 11 Sandy Creek 3-2 57.34
12 Wayne County 4-1 59.67 12 Cedartown 5-1 54.38
13 Dutchtown 3-2 56.14 13 Americus-Sumter 4-2 51.18
14 Clarke Central 4-2 55.13 14 West Laurens 3-3 51.01
15 Griffin 5-1 54.14 15 Eastside 5-1 50.35
AAA AA
Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating
1 Greater Atlanta Christian 5-1 74.11 1 Benedictine 6-0 78.36
2 Cedar Grove 5-0 73.89 2 Hapeville Charter 4-1 62.14
3 Peach County 4-1 69.25 3 Rabun County 5-0 61.37
4 Calhoun 5-1 64.39 4 Brooks County 5-0 60.57
5 Crisp County 4-1 54.54 5 Callaway 5-0 57.33
6 Lovett 2-3 54.49 6 Thomasville 5-0 56.08
7 Westminster (Atlanta) 1-4 51.27 7 Fitzgerald 1-4 55.27
8 Pace Academy 2-2 48.76 8 Dodge County 5-0 54.35
9 Monroe Area 6-0 47.76 9 Heard County 5-1 51.32
10 Westside (Macon) 3-3 46.98 10 Jefferson County 6-0 50.38
11 Bremen 6-0 46.48 11 Screven County 5-0 49.07
12 Jenkins 5-0 44.78 12 Swainsboro 5-1 47.12
13 Cook 1-4 41.67 13 Vidalia 2-3 43.90
14 Morgan County 5-1 40.32 14 Rockmart 4-2 42.85
15 Liberty County 2-3 38.74 15 Pepperell 4-2 42.52
A – Public A – Private
Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating
1 Irwin County 5-1 53.69 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 6-0 71.34
2 Macon County 3-2 53.38 2 Prince Avenue Christian 6-0 50.74
3 Manchester 6-0 50.03 3 Wesleyan 5-2 48.44
4 Clinch County 4-2 47.08 4 Tattnall Square 5-0 44.95
5 Mount Zion (Carroll) 5-0 43.69 5 Stratford Academy 5-0 44.25
6 Charlton County 4-1 40.22 6 Mount Paran Christian 4-1 44.08
7 Commerce 4-1 40.14 7 Athens Academy 5-0 41.79
8 Emanuel County Institute 5-1 36.92 8 Mount Pisgah Christian 5-1 38.95
9 Washington-Wilkes 2-3 36.04 9 Darlington 3-3 37.65
10 Taylor County 4-1 34.42 10 Calvary Day 4-1 34.72
11 Trion 5-1 33.31 11 Aquinas 3-2 33.48
12 Turner County 4-2 33.15 12 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 6-0 32.70
13 Marion County 5-1 33.02 13 Savannah Christian 2-2 29.78
14 Telfair County 2-4 28.57 14 First Presbyterian 4-1 28.35
15 Lincoln County 1-4 27.79 15 Fellowship Christian 3-2 28.32

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Rank Team Region Record Rating Sch Str Rank
1 [1] Grayson 8 – AAAAAAA 5-0 99.13 80.93 1
2 [2] Lowndes 1 – AAAAAAA 6-0 90.12 61.91 27
3 [1] Cartersville 5 – AAAA 6-0 88.24 56.33 45
4 [1] Buford 8 – AAAAA 3-1 85.82 61.72 28
5 [3] Archer 8 – AAAAAAA 5-0 85.07 70.51 8
6 [4] North Gwinnett 6 – AAAAAAA 5-1 84.21 73.57 5
7 [5] Tift County 1 – AAAAAAA 7-0 81.79 59.00 35
8 [6] Walton 4 – AAAAAAA 5-0 81.70 62.27 26
9 [7] McEachern 3 – AAAAAAA 3-2 81.49 67.44 15
10 [8] Mill Creek 6 – AAAAAAA 4-2 80.94 71.73 6
11 [2] Rome 7 – AAAAA 5-0 80.61 56.27 46
12 [9] Colquitt County 1 – AAAAAAA 6-1 80.28 69.42 11
13 [1] Benedictine 2 – AA 6-0 78.36 42.87 139
14 [1] Lee County 1 – AAAAAA 7-0 77.22 47.66 97
15 [10] Brookwood 7 – AAAAAAA 3-2 77.01 70.62 7
16 [3] Warner Robins 1 – AAAAA 6-0 76.11 59.56 32
17 [4] Stockbridge 4 – AAAAA 5-0 75.19 52.03 68
18 [1] Greater Atlanta Christian 7 – AAA 5-1 74.11 41.42 151
19 [11] Milton 5 – AAAAAAA 4-1 74.09 61.45 29
20 [12] South Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 5-0 74.03 54.91 52
21 [2] Cedar Grove 5 – AAA 5-0 73.89 50.17 78
22 [13] Parkview 7 – AAAAAAA 3-2 73.02 69.04 12
23 [2] Mays 5 – AAAAAA 4-1 72.50 53.52 60
24 [3] Tucker 4 – AAAAAA 5-1 72.00 42.17 146
25 [14] Newton 8 – AAAAAAA 5-1 71.40 54.68 53
26 [4] Northside (Warner Robins) 1 – AAAAAA 5-1 71.40 53.13 65
27 [1] Eagle’s Landing Christian 5 – A 6-0 71.34 42.43 143
28 [15] Norcross 7 – AAAAAAA 2-4 71.12 73.57 4
29 [5] Coffee 1 – AAAAAA 3-2 71.01 65.77 19
30 [16] North Paulding 3 – AAAAAAA 5-0 70.76 44.90 123
31 [5] Jones County 4 – AAAAA 6-0 70.44 44.64 126
32 [6] Glynn Academy 2 – AAAAAA 2-2 69.77 70.22 9
33 [3] Peach County 4 – AAA 4-1 69.25 55.32 50
34 [2] Thomson 3 – AAAA 4-0 68.90 32.44 243
35 [17] Hillgrove 3 – AAAAAAA 3-2 68.88 67.21 16
36 [7] Harrison 6 – AAAAAA 3-2 68.62 60.62 31
37 [3] Marist 7 – AAAA 6-0 68.44 47.16 99
38 [18] Lassiter 4 – AAAAAAA 4-1 67.52 55.57 49
39 [19] North Cobb 3 – AAAAAAA 4-1 66.97 53.91 58
40 [20] Roswell 4 – AAAAAAA 1-4 66.47 74.92 3
41 [6] Carrollton 7 – AAAAA 4-1 65.71 46.54 108
42 [4] Troup 5 – AAAA 6-0 65.42 34.18 218
43 [8] Douglas County 5 – AAAAAA 6-0 64.83 41.57 150
44 [4] Calhoun 6 – AAA 5-1 64.39 29.60 270
45 [5] Jefferson 8 – AAAA 5-1 64.19 42.77 141
46 [21] Mountain View 6 – AAAAAAA 5-1 64.11 30.17 267
47 [22] West Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 4-1 63.94 56.69 44
48 [9] Stephenson 4 – AAAAAA 4-2 63.74 54.62 54
49 [7] Kell 7 – AAAAA 3-3 62.83 59.31 34
50 [6] Blessed Trinity 7 – AAAA 5-1 62.62 48.63 89
51 [2] Hapeville Charter 6 – AA 4-1 62.14 44.64 127
52 [23] East Coweta 2 – AAAAAAA 4-1 62.01 48.00 94
53 [24] Westlake 2 – AAAAAAA 2-3 61.91 59.48 33
54 [10] Valdosta 1 – AAAAAA 2-4 61.54 66.83 17
55 [8] Starr’s Mill 3 – AAAAA 5-1 61.41 48.56 90
56 [3] Rabun County 8 – AA 5-0 61.37 36.97 194
57 [25] Woodstock 4 – AAAAAAA 3-2 61.33 57.06 43
58 [9] Bainbridge 1 – AAAAA 4-2 61.16 48.09 93
59 [7] Burke County 3 – AAAA 5-0 60.98 37.63 186
60 [11] Allatoona 6 – AAAAAA 2-3 60.75 62.33 24
61 [10] Ware County 2 – AAAAA 0-4 60.67 75.10 2
62 [4] Brooks County 1 – AA 5-0 60.57 41.91 147
63 [26] Marietta 3 – AAAAAAA 4-1 60.54 54.22 57
64 [11] Eagle’s Landing 4 – AAAAA 4-2 60.52 52.85 66
65 [27] Etowah 4 – AAAAAAA 3-3 60.16 52.34 67
66 [12] Alexander 5 – AAAAAA 4-1 59.95 48.24 92
67 [28] Central Gwinnett 7 – AAAAAAA 4-2 59.83 57.82 41
68 [12] Wayne County 2 – AAAAA 4-1 59.67 49.73 81
69 [13] Hughes 5 – AAAAAA 4-2 59.66 47.78 96
70 [14] Brunswick 2 – AAAAAA 3-1 59.55 50.02 79
71 [15] Dalton 6 – AAAAAA 4-1 59.15 43.18 136
72 [8] Mary Persons 2 – AAAA 4-2 59.13 41.57 149
73 [9] Woodward Academy 4 – AAAA 5-1 59.05 38.72 172
74 [10] Ridgeland 6 – AAAA 5-0 58.86 36.16 203
75 [16] Alpharetta 7 – AAAAAA 4-1 58.55 45.31 120
76 [29] South Gwinnett 8 – AAAAAAA 1-5 58.24 67.77 14
77 [30] Camden County 1 – AAAAAAA 3-3 57.79 55.61 48
78 [17] Dacula 8 – AAAAAA 1-4 57.59 66.80 18
79 [18] Sequoyah 6 – AAAAAA 4-1 57.41 46.51 109
80 [11] Sandy Creek 5 – AAAA 3-2 57.34 50.81 76
81 [5] Callaway 5 – AA 5-0 57.33 34.00 222
82 [31] Collins Hill 6 – AAAAAAA 3-3 57.02 53.73 59
83 [13] Dutchtown 4 – AAAAA 3-2 56.14 51.08 74
84 [6] Thomasville 1 – AA 5-0 56.08 35.83 209
85 [32] Peachtree Ridge 6 – AAAAAAA 1-4 55.78 69.93 10
86 [7] Fitzgerald 1 – AA 1-4 55.27 61.03 30
87 [14] Clarke Central 8 – AAAAA 4-2 55.13 46.94 101
88 [5] Crisp County 1 – AAA 4-1 54.54 41.73 148
89 [6] Lovett 5 – AAA 2-3 54.49 58.52 36
90 [12] Cedartown 5 – AAAA 5-1 54.38 37.21 191
91 [8] Dodge County 3 – AA 5-0 54.35 37.68 185
92 [19] Lanier 8 – AAAAAA 3-2 54.34 51.61 71
93 [15] Griffin 3 – AAAAA 5-1 54.14 42.32 145
94 [16] East Paulding 7 – AAAAA 1-4 53.98 63.09 21
95 [20] Lovejoy 4 – AAAAAA 4-3 53.78 46.74 103
96 [33] Wheeler 2 – AAAAAAA 3-2 53.76 54.32 56
97 [1] Irwin County 2 – A 5-1 53.69 42.91 138
98 [17] Flowery Branch 8 – AAAAA 5-1 53.44 33.07 235
99 [2] Macon County 4 – A 3-2 53.38 48.49 91
100 [21] Effingham County 2 – AAAAAA 3-3 52.70 50.97 75
101 [18] Carver (Atlanta) 6 – AAAAA 5-1 52.56 36.30 199
102 [22] Winder-Barrow 8 – AAAAAA 6-0 52.50 34.09 220
103 [9] Heard County 5 – AA 5-1 51.32 31.04 258
104 [23] Northgate 5 – AAAAAA 3-3 51.29 46.69 105
105 [7] Westminster (Atlanta) 5 – AAA 1-4 51.27 62.31 25
106 [13] Americus-Sumter 1 – AAAA 4-2 51.18 45.51 118
107 [14] West Laurens 2 – AAAA 3-3 51.01 49.72 82
108 [2] Prince Avenue Christian 8 – A 6-0 50.74 22.06 327
109 [24] Houston County 1 – AAAAAA 2-5 50.73 62.89 22
110 [10] Jefferson County 4 – AA 6-0 50.38 20.42 344
111 [15] Eastside 4 – AAAA 5-1 50.35 33.49 229
112 [3] Manchester 4 – A 6-0 50.03 20.30 346
113 [25] Creekview 6 – AAAAAA 2-3 49.78 50.77 77
114 [26] Centennial 7 – AAAAAA 3-3 49.63 49.54 83
115 [34] North Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 3-2 49.56 46.95 100
116 [16] St. Pius X 8 – AAAA 0-5 49.17 67.77 13
117 [11] Screven County 4 – AA 5-0 49.07 14.99 372
118 [8] Pace Academy 5 – AAA 2-2 48.76 41.37 152
119 [27] Richmond Hill 2 – AAAAAA 5-0 48.73 28.16 283
120 [28] Jonesboro 4 – AAAAAA 2-4 48.70 62.38 23
121 [29] Heritage (Conyers) 3 – AAAAAA 3-2 48.60 45.82 117
122 [3] Wesleyan 5 – A 5-2 48.44 35.77 211
123 [9] Monroe Area 8 – AAA 6-0 47.76 24.20 312
124 [12] Swainsboro 2 – AA 5-1 47.12 32.14 248
125 [17] Perry 2 – AAAA 4-1 47.11 33.80 224
126 [19] Southwest DeKalb 5 – AAAAA 3-2 47.09 40.94 159
127 [4] Clinch County 2 – A 4-2 47.08 29.53 271
128 [35] Lambert 5 – AAAAAAA 1-4 47.06 53.34 62
129 [10] Westside (Macon) 4 – AAA 3-3 46.98 46.60 107
130 [36] Newnan 2 – AAAAAAA 1-4 46.96 58.27 38
131 [18] Northside (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 5-1 46.78 33.26 231
132 [19] Cairo 1 – AAAA 3-3 46.64 46.72 104
133 [20] Whitewater 3 – AAAAA 4-2 46.64 41.09 156
134 [20] Chapel Hill 5 – AAAA 3-2 46.59 45.84 116
135 [11] Bremen 6 – AAA 6-0 46.48 23.75 315
136 [21] Oconee County 8 – AAAA 3-2 46.47 41.03 157
137 [21] Arabia Mountain 5 – AAAAA 3-2 46.38 35.85 208
138 [30] Gainesville 8 – AAAAAA 1-4 46.30 58.16 39
139 [22] Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 – AAAAA 3-3 46.14 44.15 129
140 [23] Paulding County 7 – AAAAA 2-4 45.93 55.97 47
141 [22] Hardaway 1 – AAAA 3-3 45.51 46.51 110
142 [24] Villa Rica 7 – AAAAA 4-2 45.25 38.51 174
143 [4] Tattnall Square 7 – A 5-0 44.95 11.07 388
144 [25] Maynard Jackson 6 – AAAAA 4-2 44.88 40.47 165
145 [12] Jenkins 3 – AAA 5-0 44.78 27.76 287
146 [37] Campbell 2 – AAAAAAA 2-3 44.52 53.38 61
147 [26] Banneker 6 – AAAAA 5-1 44.52 35.20 214
148 [5] Stratford Academy 7 – A 5-0 44.25 20.34 345
149 [6] Mount Paran Christian 6 – A 4-1 44.08 21.42 334
150 [31] New Manchester 5 – AAAAAA 2-4 44.06 54.32 55
151 [13] Vidalia 2 – AA 2-3 43.90 47.99 95
152 [5] Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 – A 5-0 43.69 18.14 361
153 [38] Kennesaw Mountain 3 – AAAAAAA 4-1 42.98 30.99 259
154 [23] Northwest Whitfield 6 – AAAA 4-2 42.88 27.29 290
155 [14] Rockmart 7 – AA 4-2 42.85 26.23 302
156 [24] Spalding 2 – AAAA 1-4 42.81 53.29 63
157 [25] Upson-Lee 2 – AAAA 3-2 42.65 36.29 200
158 [39] Pebblebrook 2 – AAAAAAA 2-3 42.53 38.04 179
159 [15] Pepperell 7 – AA 4-2 42.52 33.57 227
160 [32] Evans 3 – AAAAAA 3-2 42.09 25.82 306
161 [26] Heritage (Ringgold) 6 – AAAA 6-0 42.02 14.20 374
162 [27] West Hall 7 – AAAA 4-2 41.89 36.03 204
163 [7] Athens Academy 8 – A 5-0 41.79 13.43 379
164 [13] Cook 1 – AAA 1-4 41.67 57.86 40
165 [27] Locust Grove 4 – AAAAA 2-4 41.58 51.52 72
166 [28] Stephens County 8 – AAAA 3-2 41.57 36.82 196
167 [33] South Cobb 6 – AAAAAA 2-3 41.48 46.67 106
168 [28] Riverwood 6 – AAAAA 2-3 41.30 42.85 140
169 [16] Southwest 3 – AA 2-2 41.21 44.92 122
170 [29] McIntosh 3 – AAAAA 5-0 41.16 22.15 325
171 [34] Pope 7 – AAAAAA 2-3 40.72 49.40 84
172 [29] Carver (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 2-4 40.71 40.09 169
173 [14] Morgan County 8 – AAA 5-1 40.32 23.25 316
174 [30] Harris County 1 – AAAAA 3-3 40.23 39.22 170
175 [6] Charlton County 2 – A 4-1 40.22 28.66 279
176 [7] Commerce 8 – A 4-1 40.14 24.61 310
177 [30] White County 7 – AAAA 5-1 40.08 27.83 286
178 [35] Johns Creek 7 – AAAAAA 2-4 40.08 45.97 115
179 [31] Loganville 8 – AAAAA 1-4 39.85 46.41 111
180 [36] Bradwell Institute 2 – AAAAAA 6-0 39.58 22.78 319
181 [37] River Ridge 6 – AAAAAA 3-2 39.49 40.31 168
182 [40] Meadowcreek 7 – AAAAAAA 6-0 39.40 20.99 338
183 [17] Spencer 5 – AA 3-2 39.31 36.60 197
184 [41] Shiloh 8 – AAAAAAA 1-5 39.26 63.61 20
185 [32] Ola 4 – AAAAA 1-4 39.25 51.25 73
186 [31] Salem 4 – AAAA 4-2 39.11 29.38 275
187 [8] Mount Pisgah Christian 6 – A 5-1 38.95 19.52 350
188 [15] Liberty County 2 – AAA 2-3 38.74 40.79 162
189 [32] Howard 2 – AAAA 4-2 38.62 33.13 232
190 [38] Chattahoochee 7 – AAAAAA 4-2 38.62 34.76 216
191 [18] Washington County 3 – AA 2-3 38.60 44.75 124
192 [33] Pickens 6 – AAAA 3-2 38.44 33.07 234
193 [39] Cambridge 7 – AAAAAA 1-5 38.20 47.53 98
194 [33] Thomas County Central 1 – AAAAA 2-4 38.18 49.25 85
195 [19] Bacon County 2 – AA 4-2 37.90 33.41 230
196 [9] Darlington 6 – A 3-3 37.65 38.64 173
197 [34] Statesboro 2 – AAAAA 2-3 37.24 41.23 154
198 [20] Elbert County 8 – AA 5-1 37.20 22.07 326
199 [21] Toombs County 2 – AA 5-0 37.18 20.83 339
200 [16] Dawson County 7 – AAA 3-2 37.05 30.83 261
201 [8] Emanuel County Institute 3 – A 5-1 36.92 13.87 376
202 [22] B.E.S.T. Academy 6 – AA 4-3 36.85 35.51 213
203 [17] East Hall 7 – AAA 5-1 36.48 21.73 330
204 [35] Cedar Shoals 8 – AAAAA 3-2 36.42 36.55 198
205 [23] Dublin 3 – AA 4-2 36.28 26.05 303
206 [36] North Springs 6 – AAAAA 3-2 36.23 31.61 255
207 [37] Veterans 1 – AAAAA 2-4 36.15 40.97 158
208 [38] Woodland (Cartersville) 7 – AAAAA 3-3 36.14 41.36 153
209 [9] Washington-Wilkes 7 – A 2-3 36.04 40.53 164
210 [34] Baldwin 3 – AAAA 3-2 36.02 31.89 252
211 [40] Drew 4 – AAAAAA 2-4 35.72 46.29 113
212 [39] Hiram 7 – AAAAA 2-4 35.61 37.87 181
213 [41] Tri-Cities 5 – AAAAAA 1-4 35.60 52.02 69
214 [40] Union Grove 4 – AAAAA 2-3 35.44 43.72 131
215 [35] Central (Carrollton) 5 – AAAA 3-3 35.11 37.39 189
216 [18] Pike County 4 – AAA 4-1 35.01 21.30 336
217 [19] Jackson 4 – AAA 3-3 34.85 31.80 254
218 [24] Douglass 6 – AA 3-2 34.83 27.59 288
219 [10] Calvary Day 3 – A 4-1 34.72 10.70 389
220 [20] Pierce County 2 – AAA 1-3 34.67 45.30 121
221 [41] Columbia 5 – AAAAA 3-2 34.66 29.93 268
222 [10] Taylor County 4 – A 4-1 34.42 3.35 409
223 [42] Morrow 3 – AAAAA 3-3 34.35 40.43 166
224 [42] Northview 7 – AAAAAA 1-4 33.97 46.86 102
225 [11] Aquinas 7 – A 3-2 33.48 25.82 305
226 [11] Trion 6 – A 5-1 33.31 11.77 384
227 [42] Cherokee 4 – AAAAAAA 0-6 33.31 58.50 37
228 [25] Berrien 1 – AA 4-2 33.25 28.84 278
229 [12] Turner County 2 – A 4-2 33.15 26.75 296
230 [43] Greenbrier 3 – AAAAAA 5-0 33.09 10.05 392
231 [13] Marion County 4 – A 5-1 33.02 13.96 375
232 [12] Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 – A 6-0 32.70 15.59 368
233 [21] Monroe 1 – AAA 1-4 32.51 43.32 135
234 [44] Grovetown 3 – AAAAAA 3-3 32.34 33.89 223
235 [22] Sonoraville 6 – AAA 3-3 32.30 30.68 263
236 [43] Fayette County 3 – AAAAA 2-3 32.20 34.96 215
237 [23] Adairsville 6 – AAA 3-2 32.06 25.72 307
238 [36] Chestatee 7 – AAAA 4-2 31.63 26.24 301
239 [44] Hampton 4 – AAAAA 1-5 31.33 49.24 87
240 [45] North Atlanta 7 – AAAAAA 3-3 31.17 32.10 249
241 [24] Appling County 2 – AAA 0-3 31.15 45.45 119
242 [37] North Oconee 8 – AAAA 1-5 31.10 43.69 132
243 [26] Coosa 7 – AA 4-2 30.97 22.77 320
244 [46] Sprayberry 6 – AAAAAA 1-4 30.86 41.19 155
245 [25] Ringgold 6 – AAA 3-3 30.83 30.22 266
246 [45] New Hampstead 2 – AAAAA 3-2 30.66 26.81 294
247 [26] Southeast Bulloch 3 – AAA 1-4 30.64 44.19 128
248 [47] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4 – AAAAAA 1-4 30.56 42.77 142
249 [46] South Effingham 2 – AAAAA 0-6 30.29 54.95 51
250 [38] Westover 1 – AAAA 2-4 30.24 36.23 202
251 [48] South Paulding 5 – AAAAAA 0-5 30.13 57.42 42
252 [27] Bleckley County 3 – AA 4-2 29.93 21.65 331
253 [13] Savannah Christian 3 – A 2-2 29.78 26.90 293
254 [49] M.L. King 4 – AAAAAA 2-4 29.72 37.46 188
255 [43] Rockdale County 8 – AAAAAAA 1-4 29.39 37.86 182
256 [27] Union County 7 – AAA 4-2 29.23 28.23 282
257 [28] Hart County 8 – AAA 1-5 29.06 46.32 112
258 [50] Lakeside (Evans) 3 – AAAAAA 0-5 28.66 49.94 80
259 [14] Telfair County 2 – A 2-4 28.57 32.75 239
260 [39] Columbus 1 – AAAA 1-4 28.52 43.81 130
261 [14] First Presbyterian 7 – A 4-1 28.35 13.03 381
262 [15] Fellowship Christian 6 – A 3-2 28.32 20.49 342
263 [51] Habersham Central 8 – AAAAAA 1-4 28.31 33.77 225
264 [28] Washington 6 – AA 2-4 28.22 37.31 190
265 [47] Walnut Grove 8 – AAAAA 2-4 27.89 37.11 192
266 [15] Lincoln County 7 – A 1-4 27.79 37.70 184
267 [29] Jackson County 8 – AAA 3-3 27.39 30.30 264
268 [16] Mount de Sales 7 – A 3-2 27.35 25.13 308
269 [30] Redan 5 – AAA 1-4 27.26 44.69 125
270 [48] Lithonia 5 – AAAAA 1-4 26.53 40.65 163
271 [52] Creekside 5 – AAAAAA 0-6 26.26 49.25 86
272 [16] Dooly County 4 – A 0-5 26.14 48.94 88
273 [44] Forsyth Central 5 – AAAAAAA 0-5 26.04 36.92 195
274 [17] Brookstone 4 – A 5-1 25.94 5.77 406
275 [40] North Clayton 4 – AAAA 2-3 25.92 27.86 285
276 [49] Cass 7 – AAAAA 0-5 25.91 38.38 178
277 [18] Savannah Country Day 3 – A 4-1 25.82 10.56 390
278 [53] Alcovy 3 – AAAAAA 3-3 25.45 26.27 300
279 [41] Madison County 8 – AAAA 2-4 25.38 32.94 236
280 [17] Pelham 1 – A 5-1 25.32 6.80 402
281 [19] Walker 6 – A 3-3 25.28 27.86 284
282 [42] LaGrange 5 – AAAA 0-6 25.22 51.67 70
283 [50] Decatur 6 – AAAAA 2-3 25.10 29.66 269
284 [29] Northeast 3 – AA 3-2 25.08 22.70 321
285 [18] Mitchell County 1 – A 5-1 25.00 6.01 405
286 [20] Athens Christian 8 – A 2-3 24.84 31.91 251
287 [51] Miller Grove 5 – AAAAA 3-2 24.75 15.96 367
288 [31] North Murray 6 – AAA 3-3 24.46 21.99 328
289 [54] Mundy’s Mill 4 – AAAAAA 0-6 24.24 53.23 64
290 [21] George Walton Academy 8 – A 4-1 24.20 6.06 404
291 [30] Jeff Davis 2 – AA 3-2 24.18 21.49 333
292 [31] Jordan 5 – AA 1-4 24.16 39.12 171
293 [32] Chattooga 7 – AA 1-5 24.12 35.71 212
294 [22] Hebron Christian Academy 8 – A 4-1 23.85 4.87 408
295 [32] Central (Macon) 4 – AAA 1-4 23.55 32.28 246
296 [45] Duluth 6 – AAAAAAA 2-3 23.46 30.24 265
297 [33] North Hall 7 – AAA 1-5 23.40 36.25 201
298 [34] Tattnall County 2 – AAA 1-3 23.34 31.24 256
299 [23] Holy Innocents 5 – A 1-5 23.11 40.40 167
300 [43] Shaw 1 – AAAA 1-4 22.99 38.44 176
301 [33] Early County 1 – AA 2-4 22.94 32.18 247
302 [52] Lithia Springs 6 – AAAAA 1-5 22.79 40.82 161
303 [55] Dunwoody 7 – AAAAAA 2-3 22.69 27.52 289
304 [53] Riverdale 3 – AAAAA 1-5 22.56 34.17 219
305 [46] Discovery 6 – AAAAAAA 1-5 22.54 42.37 144
306 [34] Harlem 4 – AA 4-2 22.39 13.61 378
307 [44] Luella 4 – AAAA 0-6 22.30 46.02 114
308 [35] Towers 5 – AAA 2-3 22.29 30.81 262
309 [35] Therrell 6 – AA 2-4 22.23 34.06 221
310 [36] Temple 5 – AA 4-2 22.12 8.96 395
311 [19] Bowdon 6 – A 2-4 21.98 32.89 237
312 [36] Dougherty 1 – AAA 1-5 21.90 34.46 217
313 [20] McIntosh County Academy 3 – A 1-3 21.85 28.46 280
314 [47] Lakeside (Atlanta) 7 – AAAAAAA 1-5 21.77 35.78 210
315 [21] Schley County 4 – A 4-1 21.75 11.08 387
316 [22] Jenkins County 3 – A 5-1 21.74 11.34 385
317 [45] Southeast Whitfield 6 – AAAA 5-1 21.29 0.22 412
318 [23] Greene County 7 – A 3-2 21.16 13.76 377
319 [24] Our Lady of Mercy 5 – A 3-3 21.01 27.09 292
320 [37] Savannah 3 – AAA 3-1 20.44 8.41 397
321 [37] Lamar County 5 – AA 0-5 20.20 37.93 180
322 [54] Grady 6 – AAAAA 0-5 20.07 37.08 193
323 [56] Apalachee 8 – AAAAAA 1-5 19.22 37.79 183
324 [24] Montgomery County 3 – A 3-2 19.01 20.00 347
325 [38] Putnam County 8 – AA 4-2 18.52 14.79 373
326 [39] Banks County 8 – AA 2-4 18.28 27.10 291
327 [25] Johnson County 3 – A 4-1 18.12 8.14 399
328 [40] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 – AA 2-3 17.84 21.84 329
329 [38] Franklin County 8 – AAA 1-5 17.56 33.57 228
330 [39] Brantley County 2 – AAA 0-4 17.34 31.89 253
331 [40] Beach 3 – AAA 2-2 16.89 19.37 351
332 [46] Richmond Academy 3 – AAAA 3-2 16.50 15.00 371
333 [41] Worth County 1 – AAA 0-6 16.48 37.50 187
334 [26] Miller County 1 – A 3-2 16.35 5.19 407
335 [42] Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 – AAA 3-3 16.20 20.51 341
336 [41] Dade County 7 – AA 3-3 15.76 18.00 362
337 [43] Windsor Forest 3 – AAA 4-1 15.68 9.14 394
338 [42] Metter 2 – AA 2-4 15.67 26.80 295
339 [44] Kendrick 4 – AAA 1-5 15.15 33.64 226
340 [25] Pinecrest Academy 6 – A 0-5 14.46 38.47 175
341 [43] Laney 4 – AA 1-5 14.45 43.39 134
342 [44] Model 7 – AA 1-5 14.42 29.42 273
343 [27] Chattahoochee County 1 – A 2-3 14.35 19.26 352
344 [45] Glenn Hills 4 – AA 3-3 14.28 20.70 340
345 [47] Hephzibah 3 – AAAA 4-2 13.94 7.55 401
346 [28] Wilkinson County 7 – A 1-4 13.91 29.37 276
347 [46] South Atlanta 6 – AA 2-5 13.53 30.93 260
348 [29] Seminole County 1 – A 3-2 13.52 3.20 410
349 [26] Lakeview Academy 8 – A 2-3 12.84 22.24 323
350 [30] Wilcox County 2 – A 1-4 12.53 32.62 241
351 [27] Whitefield Academy 6 – A 3-2 12.50 18.85 355
352 [45] Fannin County 7 – AAA 2-4 11.90 29.53 272
353 [46] Rutland 4 – AAA 0-5 11.39 32.34 245
354 [31] Atkinson County 2 – A 1-5 11.02 32.42 244
355 [32] Gordon Lee 6 – A 2-4 10.92 15.04 369
356 [47] Lumpkin County 7 – AAA 0-5 10.90 32.52 242
357 [55] Chamblee 5 – AAAAA 1-4 10.80 29.39 274
358 [48] Islands 3 – AAA 2-3 10.40 21.32 335
359 [48] Henry County 4 – AAAA 0-5 9.57 43.17 137
360 [49] McNair 5 – AAA 3-2 9.22 -3.29 415
361 [50] Long County 2 – AAA 0-5 8.82 23.82 314
362 [47] Butler 4 – AA 2-4 8.69 18.89 354
363 [51] Murray County 6 – AAA 2-4 8.62 19.60 349
364 [48] Monticello 8 – AA 0-5 8.35 26.65 297
365 [33] Hawkinsville 4 – A 1-4 8.26 18.47 359
366 [49] Bryan County 2 – AA 0-4 8.10 35.91 206
367 [28] Landmark Christian 5 – A 0-6 7.71 33.09 233
368 [34] Towns County 8 – A 2-4 7.65 28.91 277
369 [50] East Laurens 3 – AA 0-6 7.23 32.68 240
370 [35] Twiggs County 7 – A 0-5 6.77 28.41 281
371 [36] Portal 3 – A 1-4 6.66 19.10 353
372 [37] Treutlen 3 – A 1-5 6.48 21.52 332
373 [49] Druid Hills 4 – AAAA 1-5 5.94 22.96 317
374 [51] Social Circle 8 – AA 2-4 5.67 22.15 324
375 [29] Strong Rock Christian 5 – A 2-3 5.59 8.03 400
376 [57] Osborne 6 – AAAAAA† 0-6 5.53 38.39 177
377 [38] Wheeler County 3 – A 3-4 4.39 6.60 403
378 [52] Haralson County 6 – AAA 0-5 4.22 31.91 250
379 [30] St. Francis 6 – A 1-4 4.01 18.60 356
380 [52] Armuchee 7 – AA 1-5 3.97 21.28 337
381 [39] Hancock Central 7 – A 0-5 3.66 22.85 318
382 [50] LaFayette 6 – AAAA 2-4 3.40 16.85 366
383 [58] Forest Park 4 – AAAAAA† 0-7 3.37 35.98 205
384 [53] East Jackson 8 – AAA 1-3 3.20 17.07 364
385 [51] Cross Creek 3 – AAAA 2-4 2.96 12.37 383
386 [40] Warren County 7 – A 0-5 2.70 26.05 304
387 [41] Terrell County 1 – A 1-5 1.42 18.58 357
388 [42] Claxton 3 – A 0-5 1.35 26.28 299
389 [43] Lanier County 2 – A 1-4 1.31 20.47 343
390 [31] North Cobb Christian 6 – A 1-4 0.63 24.67 309
391 [53] Josey 4 – AA 1-4 -0.46 12.43 382
392 [32] King’s Ridge Christian 6 – A 1-4 -1.44 17.01 365
393 [1] Georgia Military College 7 – A† 3-3 -1.51 8.39 398
394 [44] Greenville 4 – A 0-5 -2.29 32.75 238
395 [45] Central (Talbotton) 4 – A 2-4 -2.43 15.03 370
396 [46] Randolph-Clay 1 – A 2-3 -2.76 2.63 411
397 [52] Gilmer 6 – AAAA 0-6 -2.99 35.87 207
398 [54] Stone Mountain 5 – AAA 1-4 -3.65 24.55 311
399 [47] Crawford County 4 – A 2-3 -3.70 -3.24 414
400 [33] Christian Heritage 6 – A 0-5 -4.77 19.76 348
401 [34] Riverside Military Academy 8 – A 0-6 -4.80 24.09 313
402 [54] Westside (Augusta) 4 – AA 0-5 -5.61 17.35 363
403 [35] Providence Christian 8 – A 1-4 -6.18 13.06 380
404 [48] Berkmar 7 – AAAAAAA 0-6 -6.44 43.47 133
405 [48] Calhoun County 1 – A 1-4 -7.41 10.27 391
406 [56] Johnson (Gainesville) 8 – AAAAA 0-6 -7.60 31.14 257
407 [55] Johnson (Savannah) 3 – AAA 0-5 -7.94 26.45 298
408 [55] Gordon Central 7 – AA 0-6 -12.19 18.56 358
409 [56] Groves 3 – AAA 0-5 -12.98 11.10 386
410 [49] Baconton Charter 1 – A 1-4 -14.03 8.56 396
411 [56] Oglethorpe County 8 – AA 0-5 -16.05 9.80 393
412 [57] Coahulla Creek 6 – AAA 0-5 -17.12 40.88 160
413 [36] Pacelli 4 – A 0-6 -18.63 22.31 322
414 [50] Stewart County 1 – A 1-4 -21.62 0.21 413
415 [57] Clarkston 5 – AAAAA† 0-7 -21.73 18.26 360
416 [2] Glascock County 7 – A† 1-6 -32.61 -5.32 416
417 [3] Pataula Charter 1 – A† 1-4 -40.57 -31.15 418
418 [58] Cross Keys 5 – AAAAA† 0-2 -46.57 -15.39 417

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average
1 8 – AAAAAAA 89.81 64.11
2 1 – AAAAAAA 88.42 78.50
3 6 – AAAAAAA 79.74 57.65
4 3 – AAAAAAA 78.93 65.96
5 1 – AAAAAA 77.45 66.75
6 4 – AAAAAAA 77.06 63.00
7 5 – AAAA 76.20 52.41
8 7 – AAAAAAA 75.42 53.96
9 5 – AAAAAAA 73.41 56.95
10 7 – AAAAA 72.17 49.47
11 8 – AAAAA 71.33 42.47
12 4 – AAAAA 71.06 49.89
13 5 – AAAAAA 69.35 49.72
14 1 – AAAAA 67.54 48.66
15 6 – AAAAAA 66.63 51.22
16 2 – AAAAAA 65.97 53.94
17 4 – AAAAAA 65.15 43.91
18 7 – AAAA 64.03 48.28
19 2 – AAAAAAA 63.77 51.86
20 5 – AAA 63.48 36.28
21 2 – AA 63.33 35.29
22 3 – AAAA 61.10 30.29
23 1 – AA 60.16 46.86
24 2 – AAAAA 58.49 42.99
25 7 – AAA 58.39 29.19
26 8 – AAAAAA 58.32 44.40
27 2 – AAAA 58.17 46.74
28 8 – AAAA 58.03 42.75
29 3 – AAAAA 57.73 41.64
30 5 – A 57.64 27.12
31 4 – AAA 56.88 32.08
32 7 – AAAAAA 55.28 39.07
33 1 – AAAA 53.73 39.37
34 5 – AA 52.73 35.00
35 6 – AAA 52.21 24.54
6-South – AAA 55.27 36.48
6-North – AAA 27.99 14.58
36 4 – AAAA 52.20 29.59
37 6 – AAAAA 51.73 36.10
38 6 – AAAA 51.68 31.03
39 6 – AA 50.46 29.26
40 3 – AA 49.52 33.86
41 2 – A 49.42 28.91
42 1 – AAA 48.10 32.96
43 4 – A 47.91 19.26
4-Div B – A 43.54 23.11
4-Div A – A 40.19 13.59
44 8 – AA 47.32 17.16
45 3 – AAAAAA 46.97 34.82
46 6 – A 45.70 20.74
6-Div A – A 40.30 20.99
6-Div B – A 40.12 20.54
47 8 – A 45.44 21.70
48 5 – AAAAA 44.87 31.94
49 7 – A 44.75 24.57
7-Div A – A 43.56 27.77
7-Div B – A 34.38 21.49
50 4 – AA 44.67 16.79
51 8 – AAA 43.59 28.01
52 7 – AA 41.13 21.04
53 2 – AAA 38.71 25.95
54 3 – A 38.07 18.98
3-Div A – A 34.09 20.63
3-Div B – A 31.52 17.45
55 3 – AAA 36.22 15.09
56 1 – A 25.30 5.54

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood
09/29 Ringgold Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 23 – 28 14.07 80.3% 0.274
09/08 Woodland (Stockbridge) Hampton 14 – 17 14.25 80.6% 0.280
08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 11.66 76.2% 0.317
08/18 East Hall Habersham Central 55 – 72 8.74 70.6% 0.327
09/22 Griffin Whitewater 16 – 40 8.06 69.1% 0.329
09/08 Lovejoy Spalding 41 – 42 11.53 76.0% 0.333
08/18 East Coweta Lovejoy 21 – 41 7.68 68.3% 0.343
09/29 Central Gwinnett Lakeside (Atlanta) 38 – 36 37.50 97.7% 0.353
09/08 Habersham Central Franklin County 45 – 46 10.18 73.5% 0.355
09/15 Aquinas Mount de Sales 3 – 14 6.69 66.1% 0.380
08/25 Westside (Macon) Southwest 12 – 26 5.77 64.0% 0.391
09/29 Starr’s Mill Griffin 28 – 29 7.84 68.6% 0.392
08/18 Treutlen Georgia Military College 20 – 21 7.43 67.8% 0.398
09/16 Drew Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 6 – 17 5.16 62.6% 0.408
09/01 Rockmart Woodland (Cartersville) 30 – 31 6.14 64.9% 0.418

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct
87.95 10/13 Grayson Archer 13.50 79.4%
84.49 10/13 Lowndes Tift County 7.77 68.5%
83.37 09/01 Grayson McEachern 12 – 7 18.20 86.1%
82.80 08/19 North Gwinnett Walton 28 – 31 2.51 56.2%
82.69 09/08 Archer Mill Creek 16 – 13 3.57 58.8%
82.63 10/27 Lowndes Colquitt County 10.40 73.9%
82.21 09/29 North Gwinnett Mill Creek 35 – 21 3.83 59.5%
81.21 08/19 McEachern Mill Creek 19 – 23 0.55 51.4%
81.01 10/20 Tift County Colquitt County 0.94 52.4%
79.46 08/19 Archer Brookwood 25 – 17 8.06 69.1%
78.67 08/25 Walton Brookwood 42 – 35 5.25 62.8%
78.46 09/15 Colquitt County Brookwood 25 – 42 2.71 56.7%
76.96 08/25 North Gwinnett Milton 31 – 28 9.56 72.2%
75.77 09/15 Tift County Parkview 50 – 37 8.20 69.4%
74.97 09/01 Lowndes Parkview 64 – 38 17.66 85.4%
