Maxwell Week 7 Summary: Biggest over- and under-achievers of the season
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Interesting results:
– Perennial doormat Meadowcreek has surprised everyone en route to a 6-0 record this season, already ensuring their best record since 1990. They are also the team that has most surpassed their preseason expectations according to the ratings. Coming into the season with a 7.79 rating and a projected record of 1.40-8.60, they are currently rated 39.40, an improvement of 31.61 points.
On the other end of the spectrum is Landmark Christian, currently 0-6 after being projected to finish with a respectable 7.32-2.68 record. The War Eagles have dropped from 44.69 to 7.71, a total of 36.98 points.
Also among the underperformers are last year’s Class AAAAAA state champion Valdosta and Class AAAAAAA finalist Roswell, both dropping more than three touchdowns while combining for three wins between them so far.
Biggest over-achievers
|Current
|Preseason
|Class
|Team
|Rating
|Record
|Rating
|Projected Rec
|Diff
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|39.40
|6-0
|7.79
|1.40-8.60
|31.61
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|47.76
|6-0
|17.61
|3.98-6.02
|30.15
|AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|16.20
|3-3
|-12.97
|1.10-7.90
|29.17
|AAAA
|Hephzibah
|13.94
|4-2
|-12.58
|0.95-9.05
|26.52
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|76.11
|6-0
|52.37
|4.09-5.91
|23.74
|AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|44.52
|2-3
|23.31
|0.70-9.30
|21.21
|A-Private
|Mount de Sales
|27.35
|3-2
|6.61
|2.04-6.96
|20.74
|AAAAA
|Morrow
|34.35
|3-3
|13.78
|1.80-8.20
|20.57
|A-Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|32.70
|6-0
|12.32
|3.64-6.36
|20.38
|AA
|Hapeville Charter
|62.14
|4-1
|42.27
|6.81-3.19
|19.87
|AAAAA
|Hampton
|31.33
|1-5
|11.76
|0.79-9.21
|19.57
|AAAA
|Troup
|65.42
|6-0
|46.35
|6.13-3.87
|19.07
|AAAAA
|Wayne County
|59.67
|4-1
|40.67
|3.81-5.19
|19.00
|AA
|Swainsboro
|47.12
|5-1
|28.27
|4.22-5.78
|18.85
|AA
|Bleckley County
|29.93
|4-2
|11.60
|2.65-7.35
|18.33
Biggest under-achievers
|Current
|Preseason
|Class
|Team
|Rating
|Record
|Rating
|Projected Rec
|Diff
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|30.13
|0-5
|47.64
|3.65-6.35
|-17.51
|AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|38.18
|2-4
|55.71
|5.75-4.25
|-17.53
|A-Public
|Randolph-Clay
|-2.76
|2-3
|15.68
|6.35-3.65
|-18.44
|AA
|Laney
|14.45
|1-5
|34.17
|6.06-3.94
|-19.72
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|50.73
|2-5
|70.91
|6.73-3.27
|-20.18
|AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|61.54
|2-4
|82.92
|7.46-2.54
|-21.38
|A-Private
|Pinecrest Academy
|14.46
|0-5
|36.21
|5.67-3.33
|-21.75
|A-Public
|Twiggs County
|6.77
|0-5
|28.74
|4.24-4.76
|-21.97
|AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|66.47
|1-4
|90.63
|8.71-1.29
|-24.16
|AA
|Model
|14.42
|1-5
|39.54
|6.91-3.09
|-25.12
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|33.31
|0-6
|63.51
|4.83-5.17
|-30.20
|AAA
|Worth County
|16.48
|0-6
|48.22
|6.79-3.21
|-31.74
|AAAAA
|Grady
|20.07
|0-5
|52.58
|7.02-1.98
|-32.51
|AAAAAA
|Creekside
|26.26
|0-6
|58.81
|5.71-4.29
|-32.55
|A-Private
|Landmark Christian
|7.71
|0-6
|44.69
|7.32-2.68
|-36.98
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 15.06%.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,059 of 1,114 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.06%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 11.99 points.
The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 0.56
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Grayson
|5-0
|99.13
|1
|Lee County
|7-0
|77.22
|2
|Lowndes
|6-0
|90.12
|2
|Mays
|4-1
|72.50
|3
|Archer
|5-0
|85.07
|3
|Tucker
|5-1
|72.00
|4
|North Gwinnett
|5-1
|84.21
|4
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|5-1
|71.40
|5
|Tift County
|7-0
|81.79
|5
|Coffee
|3-2
|71.01
|6
|Walton
|5-0
|81.70
|6
|Glynn Academy
|2-2
|69.77
|7
|McEachern
|3-2
|81.49
|7
|Harrison
|3-2
|68.62
|8
|Mill Creek
|4-2
|80.94
|8
|Douglas County
|6-0
|64.83
|9
|Colquitt County
|6-1
|80.28
|9
|Stephenson
|4-2
|63.74
|10
|Brookwood
|3-2
|77.01
|10
|Valdosta
|2-4
|61.54
|11
|Milton
|4-1
|74.09
|11
|Allatoona
|2-3
|60.75
|12
|South Forsyth
|5-0
|74.03
|12
|Alexander
|4-1
|59.95
|13
|Parkview
|3-2
|73.02
|13
|Hughes
|4-2
|59.66
|14
|Newton
|5-1
|71.40
|14
|Brunswick
|3-1
|59.55
|15
|Norcross
|2-4
|71.12
|15
|Dalton
|4-1
|59.15
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|3-1
|85.82
|1
|Cartersville
|6-0
|88.24
|2
|Rome
|5-0
|80.61
|2
|Thomson
|4-0
|68.90
|3
|Warner Robins
|6-0
|76.11
|3
|Marist
|6-0
|68.44
|4
|Stockbridge
|5-0
|75.19
|4
|Troup
|6-0
|65.42
|5
|Jones County
|6-0
|70.44
|5
|Jefferson
|5-1
|64.19
|6
|Carrollton
|4-1
|65.71
|6
|Blessed Trinity
|5-1
|62.62
|7
|Kell
|3-3
|62.83
|7
|Burke County
|5-0
|60.98
|8
|Starr’s Mill
|5-1
|61.41
|8
|Mary Persons
|4-2
|59.13
|9
|Bainbridge
|4-2
|61.16
|9
|Woodward Academy
|5-1
|59.05
|10
|Ware County
|0-4
|60.67
|10
|Ridgeland
|5-0
|58.86
|11
|Eagle’s Landing
|4-2
|60.52
|11
|Sandy Creek
|3-2
|57.34
|12
|Wayne County
|4-1
|59.67
|12
|Cedartown
|5-1
|54.38
|13
|Dutchtown
|3-2
|56.14
|13
|Americus-Sumter
|4-2
|51.18
|14
|Clarke Central
|4-2
|55.13
|14
|West Laurens
|3-3
|51.01
|15
|Griffin
|5-1
|54.14
|15
|Eastside
|5-1
|50.35
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5-1
|74.11
|1
|Benedictine
|6-0
|78.36
|2
|Cedar Grove
|5-0
|73.89
|2
|Hapeville Charter
|4-1
|62.14
|3
|Peach County
|4-1
|69.25
|3
|Rabun County
|5-0
|61.37
|4
|Calhoun
|5-1
|64.39
|4
|Brooks County
|5-0
|60.57
|5
|Crisp County
|4-1
|54.54
|5
|Callaway
|5-0
|57.33
|6
|Lovett
|2-3
|54.49
|6
|Thomasville
|5-0
|56.08
|7
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|1-4
|51.27
|7
|Fitzgerald
|1-4
|55.27
|8
|Pace Academy
|2-2
|48.76
|8
|Dodge County
|5-0
|54.35
|9
|Monroe Area
|6-0
|47.76
|9
|Heard County
|5-1
|51.32
|10
|Westside (Macon)
|3-3
|46.98
|10
|Jefferson County
|6-0
|50.38
|11
|Bremen
|6-0
|46.48
|11
|Screven County
|5-0
|49.07
|12
|Jenkins
|5-0
|44.78
|12
|Swainsboro
|5-1
|47.12
|13
|Cook
|1-4
|41.67
|13
|Vidalia
|2-3
|43.90
|14
|Morgan County
|5-1
|40.32
|14
|Rockmart
|4-2
|42.85
|15
|Liberty County
|2-3
|38.74
|15
|Pepperell
|4-2
|42.52
|A – Public
|A – Private
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|5-1
|53.69
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|6-0
|71.34
|2
|Macon County
|3-2
|53.38
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|6-0
|50.74
|3
|Manchester
|6-0
|50.03
|3
|Wesleyan
|5-2
|48.44
|4
|Clinch County
|4-2
|47.08
|4
|Tattnall Square
|5-0
|44.95
|5
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|5-0
|43.69
|5
|Stratford Academy
|5-0
|44.25
|6
|Charlton County
|4-1
|40.22
|6
|Mount Paran Christian
|4-1
|44.08
|7
|Commerce
|4-1
|40.14
|7
|Athens Academy
|5-0
|41.79
|8
|Emanuel County Institute
|5-1
|36.92
|8
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-1
|38.95
|9
|Washington-Wilkes
|2-3
|36.04
|9
|Darlington
|3-3
|37.65
|10
|Taylor County
|4-1
|34.42
|10
|Calvary Day
|4-1
|34.72
|11
|Trion
|5-1
|33.31
|11
|Aquinas
|3-2
|33.48
|12
|Turner County
|4-2
|33.15
|12
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|6-0
|32.70
|13
|Marion County
|5-1
|33.02
|13
|Savannah Christian
|2-2
|29.78
|14
|Telfair County
|2-4
|28.57
|14
|First Presbyterian
|4-1
|28.35
|15
|Lincoln County
|1-4
|27.79
|15
|Fellowship Christian
|3-2
|28.32
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
†-Plays non-region schedule
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|1 [1]
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|99.13
|80.93
|1
|2 [2]
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|90.12
|61.91
|27
|3 [1]
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|6-0
|88.24
|56.33
|45
|4 [1]
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|3-1
|85.82
|61.72
|28
|5 [3]
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|85.07
|70.51
|8
|6 [4]
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.21
|73.57
|5
|7 [5]
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-0
|81.79
|59.00
|35
|8 [6]
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|81.70
|62.27
|26
|9 [7]
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|81.49
|67.44
|15
|10 [8]
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|80.94
|71.73
|6
|11 [2]
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|5-0
|80.61
|56.27
|46
|12 [9]
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|80.28
|69.42
|11
|13 [1]
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|6-0
|78.36
|42.87
|139
|14 [1]
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|7-0
|77.22
|47.66
|97
|15 [10]
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|77.01
|70.62
|7
|16 [3]
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|6-0
|76.11
|59.56
|32
|17 [4]
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|5-0
|75.19
|52.03
|68
|18 [1]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|5-1
|74.11
|41.42
|151
|19 [11]
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|74.09
|61.45
|29
|20 [12]
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|74.03
|54.91
|52
|21 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|5-0
|73.89
|50.17
|78
|22 [13]
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|73.02
|69.04
|12
|23 [2]
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|72.50
|53.52
|60
|24 [3]
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|72.00
|42.17
|146
|25 [14]
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|71.40
|54.68
|53
|26 [4]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|71.40
|53.13
|65
|27 [1]
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|6-0
|71.34
|42.43
|143
|28 [15]
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|71.12
|73.57
|4
|29 [5]
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|71.01
|65.77
|19
|30 [16]
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|70.76
|44.90
|123
|31 [5]
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|6-0
|70.44
|44.64
|126
|32 [6]
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|2-2
|69.77
|70.22
|9
|33 [3]
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|4-1
|69.25
|55.32
|50
|34 [2]
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|4-0
|68.90
|32.44
|243
|35 [17]
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|68.88
|67.21
|16
|36 [7]
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|68.62
|60.62
|31
|37 [3]
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|6-0
|68.44
|47.16
|99
|38 [18]
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|67.52
|55.57
|49
|39 [19]
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|66.97
|53.91
|58
|40 [20]
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|66.47
|74.92
|3
|41 [6]
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|4-1
|65.71
|46.54
|108
|42 [4]
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|6-0
|65.42
|34.18
|218
|43 [8]
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-0
|64.83
|41.57
|150
|44 [4]
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|5-1
|64.39
|29.60
|270
|45 [5]
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|5-1
|64.19
|42.77
|141
|46 [21]
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|64.11
|30.17
|267
|47 [22]
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|63.94
|56.69
|44
|48 [9]
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|63.74
|54.62
|54
|49 [7]
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|3-3
|62.83
|59.31
|34
|50 [6]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|5-1
|62.62
|48.63
|89
|51 [2]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|4-1
|62.14
|44.64
|127
|52 [23]
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|62.01
|48.00
|94
|53 [24]
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|61.91
|59.48
|33
|54 [10]
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|61.54
|66.83
|17
|55 [8]
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|5-1
|61.41
|48.56
|90
|56 [3]
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|5-0
|61.37
|36.97
|194
|57 [25]
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|61.33
|57.06
|43
|58 [9]
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|4-2
|61.16
|48.09
|93
|59 [7]
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|5-0
|60.98
|37.63
|186
|60 [11]
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|60.75
|62.33
|24
|61 [10]
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|0-4
|60.67
|75.10
|2
|62 [4]
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|5-0
|60.57
|41.91
|147
|63 [26]
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|60.54
|54.22
|57
|64 [11]
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|4-2
|60.52
|52.85
|66
|65 [27]
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-3
|60.16
|52.34
|67
|66 [12]
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|59.95
|48.24
|92
|67 [28]
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|59.83
|57.82
|41
|68 [12]
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|4-1
|59.67
|49.73
|81
|69 [13]
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|59.66
|47.78
|96
|70 [14]
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|59.55
|50.02
|79
|71 [15]
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|59.15
|43.18
|136
|72 [8]
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|4-2
|59.13
|41.57
|149
|73 [9]
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|5-1
|59.05
|38.72
|172
|74 [10]
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|5-0
|58.86
|36.16
|203
|75 [16]
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|58.55
|45.31
|120
|76 [29]
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|58.24
|67.77
|14
|77 [30]
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-3
|57.79
|55.61
|48
|78 [17]
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|57.59
|66.80
|18
|79 [18]
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|57.41
|46.51
|109
|80 [11]
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|3-2
|57.34
|50.81
|76
|81 [5]
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|5-0
|57.33
|34.00
|222
|82 [31]
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|3-3
|57.02
|53.73
|59
|83 [13]
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|3-2
|56.14
|51.08
|74
|84 [6]
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|5-0
|56.08
|35.83
|209
|85 [32]
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|55.78
|69.93
|10
|86 [7]
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|1-4
|55.27
|61.03
|30
|87 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|4-2
|55.13
|46.94
|101
|88 [5]
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|4-1
|54.54
|41.73
|148
|89 [6]
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|2-3
|54.49
|58.52
|36
|90 [12]
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|5-1
|54.38
|37.21
|191
|91 [8]
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|5-0
|54.35
|37.68
|185
|92 [19]
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|54.34
|51.61
|71
|93 [15]
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|5-1
|54.14
|42.32
|145
|94 [16]
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|1-4
|53.98
|63.09
|21
|95 [20]
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|53.78
|46.74
|103
|96 [33]
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|53.76
|54.32
|56
|97 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|5-1
|53.69
|42.91
|138
|98 [17]
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|5-1
|53.44
|33.07
|235
|99 [2]
|Macon County
|4 – A
|3-2
|53.38
|48.49
|91
|100 [21]
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.70
|50.97
|75
|101 [18]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|5-1
|52.56
|36.30
|199
|102 [22]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|6-0
|52.50
|34.09
|220
|103 [9]
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|5-1
|51.32
|31.04
|258
|104 [23]
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|51.29
|46.69
|105
|105 [7]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|1-4
|51.27
|62.31
|25
|106 [13]
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|4-2
|51.18
|45.51
|118
|107 [14]
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|3-3
|51.01
|49.72
|82
|108 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|6-0
|50.74
|22.06
|327
|109 [24]
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|50.73
|62.89
|22
|110 [10]
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|6-0
|50.38
|20.42
|344
|111 [15]
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|5-1
|50.35
|33.49
|229
|112 [3]
|Manchester
|4 – A
|6-0
|50.03
|20.30
|346
|113 [25]
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|49.78
|50.77
|77
|114 [26]
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|49.63
|49.54
|83
|115 [34]
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|49.56
|46.95
|100
|116 [16]
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|0-5
|49.17
|67.77
|13
|117 [11]
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|5-0
|49.07
|14.99
|372
|118 [8]
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|2-2
|48.76
|41.37
|152
|119 [27]
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|48.73
|28.16
|283
|120 [28]
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|48.70
|62.38
|23
|121 [29]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|48.60
|45.82
|117
|122 [3]
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|5-2
|48.44
|35.77
|211
|123 [9]
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|6-0
|47.76
|24.20
|312
|124 [12]
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|5-1
|47.12
|32.14
|248
|125 [17]
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|4-1
|47.11
|33.80
|224
|126 [19]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|47.09
|40.94
|159
|127 [4]
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|4-2
|47.08
|29.53
|271
|128 [35]
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|47.06
|53.34
|62
|129 [10]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|3-3
|46.98
|46.60
|107
|130 [36]
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|46.96
|58.27
|38
|131 [18]
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|5-1
|46.78
|33.26
|231
|132 [19]
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|3-3
|46.64
|46.72
|104
|133 [20]
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|4-2
|46.64
|41.09
|156
|134 [20]
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|3-2
|46.59
|45.84
|116
|135 [11]
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|6-0
|46.48
|23.75
|315
|136 [21]
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|3-2
|46.47
|41.03
|157
|137 [21]
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|46.38
|35.85
|208
|138 [30]
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|46.30
|58.16
|39
|139 [22]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-3
|46.14
|44.15
|129
|140 [23]
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|2-4
|45.93
|55.97
|47
|141 [22]
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|3-3
|45.51
|46.51
|110
|142 [24]
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|4-2
|45.25
|38.51
|174
|143 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|5-0
|44.95
|11.07
|388
|144 [25]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|4-2
|44.88
|40.47
|165
|145 [12]
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|5-0
|44.78
|27.76
|287
|146 [37]
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|44.52
|53.38
|61
|147 [26]
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|5-1
|44.52
|35.20
|214
|148 [5]
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|5-0
|44.25
|20.34
|345
|149 [6]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|4-1
|44.08
|21.42
|334
|150 [31]
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|44.06
|54.32
|55
|151 [13]
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|2-3
|43.90
|47.99
|95
|152 [5]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|5-0
|43.69
|18.14
|361
|153 [38]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|42.98
|30.99
|259
|154 [23]
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|4-2
|42.88
|27.29
|290
|155 [14]
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|4-2
|42.85
|26.23
|302
|156 [24]
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|1-4
|42.81
|53.29
|63
|157 [25]
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|3-2
|42.65
|36.29
|200
|158 [39]
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|42.53
|38.04
|179
|159 [15]
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|4-2
|42.52
|33.57
|227
|160 [32]
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|42.09
|25.82
|306
|161 [26]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|6-0
|42.02
|14.20
|374
|162 [27]
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|4-2
|41.89
|36.03
|204
|163 [7]
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|5-0
|41.79
|13.43
|379
|164 [13]
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|1-4
|41.67
|57.86
|40
|165 [27]
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-4
|41.58
|51.52
|72
|166 [28]
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|3-2
|41.57
|36.82
|196
|167 [33]
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|41.48
|46.67
|106
|168 [28]
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-3
|41.30
|42.85
|140
|169 [16]
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|2-2
|41.21
|44.92
|122
|170 [29]
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|5-0
|41.16
|22.15
|325
|171 [34]
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|40.72
|49.40
|84
|172 [29]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|2-4
|40.71
|40.09
|169
|173 [14]
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|5-1
|40.32
|23.25
|316
|174 [30]
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|3-3
|40.23
|39.22
|170
|175 [6]
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|4-1
|40.22
|28.66
|279
|176 [7]
|Commerce
|8 – A
|4-1
|40.14
|24.61
|310
|177 [30]
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|5-1
|40.08
|27.83
|286
|178 [35]
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|40.08
|45.97
|115
|179 [31]
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|1-4
|39.85
|46.41
|111
|180 [36]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-0
|39.58
|22.78
|319
|181 [37]
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|39.49
|40.31
|168
|182 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|39.40
|20.99
|338
|183 [17]
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|3-2
|39.31
|36.60
|197
|184 [41]
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|39.26
|63.61
|20
|185 [32]
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|1-4
|39.25
|51.25
|73
|186 [31]
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|4-2
|39.11
|29.38
|275
|187 [8]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|5-1
|38.95
|19.52
|350
|188 [15]
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|2-3
|38.74
|40.79
|162
|189 [32]
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|4-2
|38.62
|33.13
|232
|190 [38]
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|38.62
|34.76
|216
|191 [18]
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|2-3
|38.60
|44.75
|124
|192 [33]
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|3-2
|38.44
|33.07
|234
|193 [39]
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|38.20
|47.53
|98
|194 [33]
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|2-4
|38.18
|49.25
|85
|195 [19]
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|4-2
|37.90
|33.41
|230
|196 [9]
|Darlington
|6 – A
|3-3
|37.65
|38.64
|173
|197 [34]
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-3
|37.24
|41.23
|154
|198 [20]
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|5-1
|37.20
|22.07
|326
|199 [21]
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|5-0
|37.18
|20.83
|339
|200 [16]
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|3-2
|37.05
|30.83
|261
|201 [8]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|5-1
|36.92
|13.87
|376
|202 [22]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|4-3
|36.85
|35.51
|213
|203 [17]
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|5-1
|36.48
|21.73
|330
|204 [35]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|3-2
|36.42
|36.55
|198
|205 [23]
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|4-2
|36.28
|26.05
|303
|206 [36]
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|3-2
|36.23
|31.61
|255
|207 [37]
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-4
|36.15
|40.97
|158
|208 [38]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-3
|36.14
|41.36
|153
|209 [9]
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|2-3
|36.04
|40.53
|164
|210 [34]
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|3-2
|36.02
|31.89
|252
|211 [40]
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|35.72
|46.29
|113
|212 [39]
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|2-4
|35.61
|37.87
|181
|213 [41]
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|35.60
|52.02
|69
|214 [40]
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-3
|35.44
|43.72
|131
|215 [35]
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-3
|35.11
|37.39
|189
|216 [18]
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|4-1
|35.01
|21.30
|336
|217 [19]
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|3-3
|34.85
|31.80
|254
|218 [24]
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|3-2
|34.83
|27.59
|288
|219 [10]
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|4-1
|34.72
|10.70
|389
|220 [20]
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|1-3
|34.67
|45.30
|121
|221 [41]
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|34.66
|29.93
|268
|222 [10]
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|4-1
|34.42
|3.35
|409
|223 [42]
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|3-3
|34.35
|40.43
|166
|224 [42]
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|33.97
|46.86
|102
|225 [11]
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|3-2
|33.48
|25.82
|305
|226 [11]
|Trion
|6 – A
|5-1
|33.31
|11.77
|384
|227 [42]
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-6
|33.31
|58.50
|37
|228 [25]
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-2
|33.25
|28.84
|278
|229 [12]
|Turner County
|2 – A
|4-2
|33.15
|26.75
|296
|230 [43]
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|33.09
|10.05
|392
|231 [13]
|Marion County
|4 – A
|5-1
|33.02
|13.96
|375
|232 [12]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|6-0
|32.70
|15.59
|368
|233 [21]
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|1-4
|32.51
|43.32
|135
|234 [44]
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|32.34
|33.89
|223
|235 [22]
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|3-3
|32.30
|30.68
|263
|236 [43]
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|2-3
|32.20
|34.96
|215
|237 [23]
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|3-2
|32.06
|25.72
|307
|238 [36]
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-2
|31.63
|26.24
|301
|239 [44]
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-5
|31.33
|49.24
|87
|240 [45]
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|31.17
|32.10
|249
|241 [24]
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|0-3
|31.15
|45.45
|119
|242 [37]
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-5
|31.10
|43.69
|132
|243 [26]
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|4-2
|30.97
|22.77
|320
|244 [46]
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|30.86
|41.19
|155
|245 [25]
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|3-3
|30.83
|30.22
|266
|246 [45]
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|3-2
|30.66
|26.81
|294
|247 [26]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|1-4
|30.64
|44.19
|128
|248 [47]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|30.56
|42.77
|142
|249 [46]
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|0-6
|30.29
|54.95
|51
|250 [38]
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|2-4
|30.24
|36.23
|202
|251 [48]
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-5
|30.13
|57.42
|42
|252 [27]
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|4-2
|29.93
|21.65
|331
|253 [13]
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|2-2
|29.78
|26.90
|293
|254 [49]
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|29.72
|37.46
|188
|255 [43]
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|29.39
|37.86
|182
|256 [27]
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|4-2
|29.23
|28.23
|282
|257 [28]
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|1-5
|29.06
|46.32
|112
|258 [50]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|0-5
|28.66
|49.94
|80
|259 [14]
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|2-4
|28.57
|32.75
|239
|260 [39]
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|1-4
|28.52
|43.81
|130
|261 [14]
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|4-1
|28.35
|13.03
|381
|262 [15]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|3-2
|28.32
|20.49
|342
|263 [51]
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|28.31
|33.77
|225
|264 [28]
|Washington
|6 – AA
|2-4
|28.22
|37.31
|190
|265 [47]
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-4
|27.89
|37.11
|192
|266 [15]
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|1-4
|27.79
|37.70
|184
|267 [29]
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|3-3
|27.39
|30.30
|264
|268 [16]
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|3-2
|27.35
|25.13
|308
|269 [30]
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|1-4
|27.26
|44.69
|125
|270 [48]
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|1-4
|26.53
|40.65
|163
|271 [52]
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-6
|26.26
|49.25
|86
|272 [16]
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|0-5
|26.14
|48.94
|88
|273 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-5
|26.04
|36.92
|195
|274 [17]
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-1
|25.94
|5.77
|406
|275 [40]
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|2-3
|25.92
|27.86
|285
|276 [49]
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-5
|25.91
|38.38
|178
|277 [18]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|4-1
|25.82
|10.56
|390
|278 [53]
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|25.45
|26.27
|300
|279 [41]
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|2-4
|25.38
|32.94
|236
|280 [17]
|Pelham
|1 – A
|5-1
|25.32
|6.80
|402
|281 [19]
|Walker
|6 – A
|3-3
|25.28
|27.86
|284
|282 [42]
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-6
|25.22
|51.67
|70
|283 [50]
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|2-3
|25.10
|29.66
|269
|284 [29]
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|3-2
|25.08
|22.70
|321
|285 [18]
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|5-1
|25.00
|6.01
|405
|286 [20]
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|2-3
|24.84
|31.91
|251
|287 [51]
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|24.75
|15.96
|367
|288 [31]
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|3-3
|24.46
|21.99
|328
|289 [54]
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|0-6
|24.24
|53.23
|64
|290 [21]
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|4-1
|24.20
|6.06
|404
|291 [30]
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|3-2
|24.18
|21.49
|333
|292 [31]
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|1-4
|24.16
|39.12
|171
|293 [32]
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|1-5
|24.12
|35.71
|212
|294 [22]
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|4-1
|23.85
|4.87
|408
|295 [32]
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|1-4
|23.55
|32.28
|246
|296 [45]
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|23.46
|30.24
|265
|297 [33]
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|1-5
|23.40
|36.25
|201
|298 [34]
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|1-3
|23.34
|31.24
|256
|299 [23]
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|1-5
|23.11
|40.40
|167
|300 [43]
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-4
|22.99
|38.44
|176
|301 [33]
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-4
|22.94
|32.18
|247
|302 [52]
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-5
|22.79
|40.82
|161
|303 [55]
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|22.69
|27.52
|289
|304 [53]
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-5
|22.56
|34.17
|219
|305 [46]
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|22.54
|42.37
|144
|306 [34]
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|4-2
|22.39
|13.61
|378
|307 [44]
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|0-6
|22.30
|46.02
|114
|308 [35]
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|2-3
|22.29
|30.81
|262
|309 [35]
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|2-4
|22.23
|34.06
|221
|310 [36]
|Temple
|5 – AA
|4-2
|22.12
|8.96
|395
|311 [19]
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-4
|21.98
|32.89
|237
|312 [36]
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|1-5
|21.90
|34.46
|217
|313 [20]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|1-3
|21.85
|28.46
|280
|314 [47]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|21.77
|35.78
|210
|315 [21]
|Schley County
|4 – A
|4-1
|21.75
|11.08
|387
|316 [22]
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|5-1
|21.74
|11.34
|385
|317 [45]
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|5-1
|21.29
|0.22
|412
|318 [23]
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-2
|21.16
|13.76
|377
|319 [24]
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|3-3
|21.01
|27.09
|292
|320 [37]
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|3-1
|20.44
|8.41
|397
|321 [37]
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|0-5
|20.20
|37.93
|180
|322 [54]
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|0-5
|20.07
|37.08
|193
|323 [56]
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|19.22
|37.79
|183
|324 [24]
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|3-2
|19.01
|20.00
|347
|325 [38]
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|4-2
|18.52
|14.79
|373
|326 [39]
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|2-4
|18.28
|27.10
|291
|327 [25]
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|4-1
|18.12
|8.14
|399
|328 [40]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-3
|17.84
|21.84
|329
|329 [38]
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|1-5
|17.56
|33.57
|228
|330 [39]
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|0-4
|17.34
|31.89
|253
|331 [40]
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|2-2
|16.89
|19.37
|351
|332 [46]
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|3-2
|16.50
|15.00
|371
|333 [41]
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-6
|16.48
|37.50
|187
|334 [26]
|Miller County
|1 – A
|3-2
|16.35
|5.19
|407
|335 [42]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|3-3
|16.20
|20.51
|341
|336 [41]
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|3-3
|15.76
|18.00
|362
|337 [43]
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|4-1
|15.68
|9.14
|394
|338 [42]
|Metter
|2 – AA
|2-4
|15.67
|26.80
|295
|339 [44]
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-5
|15.15
|33.64
|226
|340 [25]
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-5
|14.46
|38.47
|175
|341 [43]
|Laney
|4 – AA
|1-5
|14.45
|43.39
|134
|342 [44]
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-5
|14.42
|29.42
|273
|343 [27]
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|2-3
|14.35
|19.26
|352
|344 [45]
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|3-3
|14.28
|20.70
|340
|345 [47]
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-2
|13.94
|7.55
|401
|346 [28]
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|1-4
|13.91
|29.37
|276
|347 [46]
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|2-5
|13.53
|30.93
|260
|348 [29]
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|3-2
|13.52
|3.20
|410
|349 [26]
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-3
|12.84
|22.24
|323
|350 [30]
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|1-4
|12.53
|32.62
|241
|351 [27]
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|3-2
|12.50
|18.85
|355
|352 [45]
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-4
|11.90
|29.53
|272
|353 [46]
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-5
|11.39
|32.34
|245
|354 [31]
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|1-5
|11.02
|32.42
|244
|355 [32]
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-4
|10.92
|15.04
|369
|356 [47]
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|0-5
|10.90
|32.52
|242
|357 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-4
|10.80
|29.39
|274
|358 [48]
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|2-3
|10.40
|21.32
|335
|359 [48]
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|0-5
|9.57
|43.17
|137
|360 [49]
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-2
|9.22
|-3.29
|415
|361 [50]
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-5
|8.82
|23.82
|314
|362 [47]
|Butler
|4 – AA
|2-4
|8.69
|18.89
|354
|363 [51]
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|2-4
|8.62
|19.60
|349
|364 [48]
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|0-5
|8.35
|26.65
|297
|365 [33]
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|1-4
|8.26
|18.47
|359
|366 [49]
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-4
|8.10
|35.91
|206
|367 [28]
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-6
|7.71
|33.09
|233
|368 [34]
|Towns County
|8 – A
|2-4
|7.65
|28.91
|277
|369 [50]
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-6
|7.23
|32.68
|240
|370 [35]
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-5
|6.77
|28.41
|281
|371 [36]
|Portal
|3 – A
|1-4
|6.66
|19.10
|353
|372 [37]
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-5
|6.48
|21.52
|332
|373 [49]
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-5
|5.94
|22.96
|317
|374 [51]
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|2-4
|5.67
|22.15
|324
|375 [29]
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|2-3
|5.59
|8.03
|400
|376 [57]
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA†
|0-6
|5.53
|38.39
|177
|377 [38]
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|3-4
|4.39
|6.60
|403
|378 [52]
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|0-5
|4.22
|31.91
|250
|379 [30]
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|1-4
|4.01
|18.60
|356
|380 [52]
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-5
|3.97
|21.28
|337
|381 [39]
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|0-5
|3.66
|22.85
|318
|382 [50]
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|2-4
|3.40
|16.85
|366
|383 [58]
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA†
|0-7
|3.37
|35.98
|205
|384 [53]
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-3
|3.20
|17.07
|364
|385 [51]
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-4
|2.96
|12.37
|383
|386 [40]
|Warren County
|7 – A
|0-5
|2.70
|26.05
|304
|387 [41]
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|1-5
|1.42
|18.58
|357
|388 [42]
|Claxton
|3 – A
|0-5
|1.35
|26.28
|299
|389 [43]
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-4
|1.31
|20.47
|343
|390 [31]
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|1-4
|0.63
|24.67
|309
|391 [53]
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-4
|-0.46
|12.43
|382
|392 [32]
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|1-4
|-1.44
|17.01
|365
|393 [1]
|Georgia Military College
|7 – A†
|3-3
|-1.51
|8.39
|398
|394 [44]
|Greenville
|4 – A
|0-5
|-2.29
|32.75
|238
|395 [45]
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|2-4
|-2.43
|15.03
|370
|396 [46]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-3
|-2.76
|2.63
|411
|397 [52]
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-6
|-2.99
|35.87
|207
|398 [54]
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-4
|-3.65
|24.55
|311
|399 [47]
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|2-3
|-3.70
|-3.24
|414
|400 [33]
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|0-5
|-4.77
|19.76
|348
|401 [34]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|0-6
|-4.80
|24.09
|313
|402 [54]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|0-5
|-5.61
|17.35
|363
|403 [35]
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-4
|-6.18
|13.06
|380
|404 [48]
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-6
|-6.44
|43.47
|133
|405 [48]
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|1-4
|-7.41
|10.27
|391
|406 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-6
|-7.60
|31.14
|257
|407 [55]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-5
|-7.94
|26.45
|298
|408 [55]
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|0-6
|-12.19
|18.56
|358
|409 [56]
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|0-5
|-12.98
|11.10
|386
|410 [49]
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|1-4
|-14.03
|8.56
|396
|411 [56]
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|0-5
|-16.05
|9.80
|393
|412 [57]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-5
|-17.12
|40.88
|160
|413 [36]
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-6
|-18.63
|22.31
|322
|414 [50]
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-4
|-21.62
|0.21
|413
|415 [57]
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-7
|-21.73
|18.26
|360
|416 [2]
|Glascock County
|7 – A†
|1-6
|-32.61
|-5.32
|416
|417 [3]
|Pataula Charter
|1 – A†
|1-4
|-40.57
|-31.15
|418
|418 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-2
|-46.57
|-15.39
|417
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Competitive
|Average
|1
|8 – AAAAAAA
|89.81
|64.11
|2
|1 – AAAAAAA
|88.42
|78.50
|3
|6 – AAAAAAA
|79.74
|57.65
|4
|3 – AAAAAAA
|78.93
|65.96
|5
|1 – AAAAAA
|77.45
|66.75
|6
|4 – AAAAAAA
|77.06
|63.00
|7
|5 – AAAA
|76.20
|52.41
|8
|7 – AAAAAAA
|75.42
|53.96
|9
|5 – AAAAAAA
|73.41
|56.95
|10
|7 – AAAAA
|72.17
|49.47
|11
|8 – AAAAA
|71.33
|42.47
|12
|4 – AAAAA
|71.06
|49.89
|13
|5 – AAAAAA
|69.35
|49.72
|14
|1 – AAAAA
|67.54
|48.66
|15
|6 – AAAAAA
|66.63
|51.22
|16
|2 – AAAAAA
|65.97
|53.94
|17
|4 – AAAAAA
|65.15
|43.91
|18
|7 – AAAA
|64.03
|48.28
|19
|2 – AAAAAAA
|63.77
|51.86
|20
|5 – AAA
|63.48
|36.28
|21
|2 – AA
|63.33
|35.29
|22
|3 – AAAA
|61.10
|30.29
|23
|1 – AA
|60.16
|46.86
|24
|2 – AAAAA
|58.49
|42.99
|25
|7 – AAA
|58.39
|29.19
|26
|8 – AAAAAA
|58.32
|44.40
|27
|2 – AAAA
|58.17
|46.74
|28
|8 – AAAA
|58.03
|42.75
|29
|3 – AAAAA
|57.73
|41.64
|30
|5 – A
|57.64
|27.12
|31
|4 – AAA
|56.88
|32.08
|32
|7 – AAAAAA
|55.28
|39.07
|33
|1 – AAAA
|53.73
|39.37
|34
|5 – AA
|52.73
|35.00
|35
|6 – AAA
|52.21
|24.54
|6-South – AAA
|55.27
|36.48
|6-North – AAA
|27.99
|14.58
|36
|4 – AAAA
|52.20
|29.59
|37
|6 – AAAAA
|51.73
|36.10
|38
|6 – AAAA
|51.68
|31.03
|39
|6 – AA
|50.46
|29.26
|40
|3 – AA
|49.52
|33.86
|41
|2 – A
|49.42
|28.91
|42
|1 – AAA
|48.10
|32.96
|43
|4 – A
|47.91
|19.26
|4-Div B – A
|43.54
|23.11
|4-Div A – A
|40.19
|13.59
|44
|8 – AA
|47.32
|17.16
|45
|3 – AAAAAA
|46.97
|34.82
|46
|6 – A
|45.70
|20.74
|6-Div A – A
|40.30
|20.99
|6-Div B – A
|40.12
|20.54
|47
|8 – A
|45.44
|21.70
|48
|5 – AAAAA
|44.87
|31.94
|49
|7 – A
|44.75
|24.57
|7-Div A – A
|43.56
|27.77
|7-Div B – A
|34.38
|21.49
|50
|4 – AA
|44.67
|16.79
|51
|8 – AAA
|43.59
|28.01
|52
|7 – AA
|41.13
|21.04
|53
|2 – AAA
|38.71
|25.95
|54
|3 – A
|38.07
|18.98
|3-Div A – A
|34.09
|20.63
|3-Div B – A
|31.52
|17.45
|55
|3 – AAA
|36.22
|15.09
|56
|1 – A
|25.30
|5.54
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|Likelihood
|09/29
|Ringgold
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|23 – 28
|14.07
|80.3%
|0.274
|09/08
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|Hampton
|14 – 17
|14.25
|80.6%
|0.280
|08/25
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|Armuchee
|23 – 27
|11.66
|76.2%
|0.317
|08/18
|East Hall
|Habersham Central
|55 – 72
|8.74
|70.6%
|0.327
|09/22
|Griffin
|Whitewater
|16 – 40
|8.06
|69.1%
|0.329
|09/08
|Lovejoy
|Spalding
|41 – 42
|11.53
|76.0%
|0.333
|08/18
|East Coweta
|Lovejoy
|21 – 41
|7.68
|68.3%
|0.343
|09/29
|Central Gwinnett
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|38 – 36
|37.50
|97.7%
|0.353
|09/08
|Habersham Central
|Franklin County
|45 – 46
|10.18
|73.5%
|0.355
|09/15
|Aquinas
|Mount de Sales
|3 – 14
|6.69
|66.1%
|0.380
|08/25
|Westside (Macon)
|Southwest
|12 – 26
|5.77
|64.0%
|0.391
|09/29
|Starr’s Mill
|Griffin
|28 – 29
|7.84
|68.6%
|0.392
|08/18
|Treutlen
|Georgia Military College
|20 – 21
|7.43
|67.8%
|0.398
|09/16
|Drew
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|6 – 17
|5.16
|62.6%
|0.408
|09/01
|Rockmart
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|30 – 31
|6.14
|64.9%
|0.418
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|87.95
|10/13
|Grayson
|Archer
|–
|13.50
|79.4%
|84.49
|10/13
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|–
|7.77
|68.5%
|83.37
|09/01
|Grayson
|McEachern
|12 – 7
|18.20
|86.1%
|82.80
|08/19
|North Gwinnett
|Walton
|28 – 31
|2.51
|56.2%
|82.69
|09/08
|Archer
|Mill Creek
|16 – 13
|3.57
|58.8%
|82.63
|10/27
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|–
|10.40
|73.9%
|82.21
|09/29
|North Gwinnett
|Mill Creek
|35 – 21
|3.83
|59.5%
|81.21
|08/19
|McEachern
|Mill Creek
|19 – 23
|0.55
|51.4%
|81.01
|10/20
|Tift County
|Colquitt County
|–
|0.94
|52.4%
|79.46
|08/19
|Archer
|Brookwood
|25 – 17
|8.06
|69.1%
|78.67
|08/25
|Walton
|Brookwood
|42 – 35
|5.25
|62.8%
|78.46
|09/15
|Colquitt County
|Brookwood
|25 – 42
|2.71
|56.7%
|76.96
|08/25
|North Gwinnett
|Milton
|31 – 28
|9.56
|72.2%
|75.77
|09/15
|Tift County
|Parkview
|50 – 37
|8.20
|69.4%
|74.97
|09/01
|Lowndes
|Parkview
|64 – 38
|17.66
|85.4%
View Comments 0