Maxwell Week 7 Summary: Biggest over- and under-achievers of the season

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– Perennial doormat Meadowcreek has surprised everyone en route to a 6-0 record this season, already ensuring their best record since 1990. They are also the team that has most surpassed their preseason expectations according to the ratings. Coming into the season with a 7.79 rating and a projected record of 1.40-8.60, they are currently rated 39.40, an improvement of 31.61 points.

On the other end of the spectrum is Landmark Christian, currently 0-6 after being projected to finish with a respectable 7.32-2.68 record. The War Eagles have dropped from 44.69 to 7.71, a total of 36.98 points.

Also among the underperformers are last year’s Class AAAAAA state champion Valdosta and Class AAAAAAA finalist Roswell, both dropping more than three touchdowns while combining for three wins between them so far.

Biggest over-achievers

Current Preseason Class Team Rating Record Rating Projected Rec Diff AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 39.40 6-0 7.79 1.40-8.60 31.61 AAA Monroe Area 47.76 6-0 17.61 3.98-6.02 30.15 AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 16.20 3-3 -12.97 1.10-7.90 29.17 AAAA Hephzibah 13.94 4-2 -12.58 0.95-9.05 26.52 AAAAA Warner Robins 76.11 6-0 52.37 4.09-5.91 23.74 AAAAAAA Campbell 44.52 2-3 23.31 0.70-9.30 21.21 A-Private Mount de Sales 27.35 3-2 6.61 2.04-6.96 20.74 AAAAA Morrow 34.35 3-3 13.78 1.80-8.20 20.57 A-Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 32.70 6-0 12.32 3.64-6.36 20.38 AA Hapeville Charter 62.14 4-1 42.27 6.81-3.19 19.87 AAAAA Hampton 31.33 1-5 11.76 0.79-9.21 19.57 AAAA Troup 65.42 6-0 46.35 6.13-3.87 19.07 AAAAA Wayne County 59.67 4-1 40.67 3.81-5.19 19.00 AA Swainsboro 47.12 5-1 28.27 4.22-5.78 18.85 AA Bleckley County 29.93 4-2 11.60 2.65-7.35 18.33

Biggest under-achievers

Current Preseason Class Team Rating Record Rating Projected Rec Diff AAAAAA South Paulding 30.13 0-5 47.64 3.65-6.35 -17.51 AAAAA Thomas County Central 38.18 2-4 55.71 5.75-4.25 -17.53 A-Public Randolph-Clay -2.76 2-3 15.68 6.35-3.65 -18.44 AA Laney 14.45 1-5 34.17 6.06-3.94 -19.72 AAAAAA Houston County 50.73 2-5 70.91 6.73-3.27 -20.18 AAAAAA Valdosta 61.54 2-4 82.92 7.46-2.54 -21.38 A-Private Pinecrest Academy 14.46 0-5 36.21 5.67-3.33 -21.75 A-Public Twiggs County 6.77 0-5 28.74 4.24-4.76 -21.97 AAAAAAA Roswell 66.47 1-4 90.63 8.71-1.29 -24.16 AA Model 14.42 1-5 39.54 6.91-3.09 -25.12 AAAAAAA Cherokee 33.31 0-6 63.51 4.83-5.17 -30.20 AAA Worth County 16.48 0-6 48.22 6.79-3.21 -31.74 AAAAA Grady 20.07 0-5 52.58 7.02-1.98 -32.51 AAAAAA Creekside 26.26 0-6 58.81 5.71-4.29 -32.55 A-Private Landmark Christian 7.71 0-6 44.69 7.32-2.68 -36.98

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 15.06%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,059 of 1,114 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.06%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 11.99 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 0.56

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Grayson 5-0 99.13 1 Lee County 7-0 77.22 2 Lowndes 6-0 90.12 2 Mays 4-1 72.50 3 Archer 5-0 85.07 3 Tucker 5-1 72.00 4 North Gwinnett 5-1 84.21 4 Northside (Warner Robins) 5-1 71.40 5 Tift County 7-0 81.79 5 Coffee 3-2 71.01 6 Walton 5-0 81.70 6 Glynn Academy 2-2 69.77 7 McEachern 3-2 81.49 7 Harrison 3-2 68.62 8 Mill Creek 4-2 80.94 8 Douglas County 6-0 64.83 9 Colquitt County 6-1 80.28 9 Stephenson 4-2 63.74 10 Brookwood 3-2 77.01 10 Valdosta 2-4 61.54 11 Milton 4-1 74.09 11 Allatoona 2-3 60.75 12 South Forsyth 5-0 74.03 12 Alexander 4-1 59.95 13 Parkview 3-2 73.02 13 Hughes 4-2 59.66 14 Newton 5-1 71.40 14 Brunswick 3-1 59.55 15 Norcross 2-4 71.12 15 Dalton 4-1 59.15 AAAAA AAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Buford 3-1 85.82 1 Cartersville 6-0 88.24 2 Rome 5-0 80.61 2 Thomson 4-0 68.90 3 Warner Robins 6-0 76.11 3 Marist 6-0 68.44 4 Stockbridge 5-0 75.19 4 Troup 6-0 65.42 5 Jones County 6-0 70.44 5 Jefferson 5-1 64.19 6 Carrollton 4-1 65.71 6 Blessed Trinity 5-1 62.62 7 Kell 3-3 62.83 7 Burke County 5-0 60.98 8 Starr’s Mill 5-1 61.41 8 Mary Persons 4-2 59.13 9 Bainbridge 4-2 61.16 9 Woodward Academy 5-1 59.05 10 Ware County 0-4 60.67 10 Ridgeland 5-0 58.86 11 Eagle’s Landing 4-2 60.52 11 Sandy Creek 3-2 57.34 12 Wayne County 4-1 59.67 12 Cedartown 5-1 54.38 13 Dutchtown 3-2 56.14 13 Americus-Sumter 4-2 51.18 14 Clarke Central 4-2 55.13 14 West Laurens 3-3 51.01 15 Griffin 5-1 54.14 15 Eastside 5-1 50.35 AAA AA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Greater Atlanta Christian 5-1 74.11 1 Benedictine 6-0 78.36 2 Cedar Grove 5-0 73.89 2 Hapeville Charter 4-1 62.14 3 Peach County 4-1 69.25 3 Rabun County 5-0 61.37 4 Calhoun 5-1 64.39 4 Brooks County 5-0 60.57 5 Crisp County 4-1 54.54 5 Callaway 5-0 57.33 6 Lovett 2-3 54.49 6 Thomasville 5-0 56.08 7 Westminster (Atlanta) 1-4 51.27 7 Fitzgerald 1-4 55.27 8 Pace Academy 2-2 48.76 8 Dodge County 5-0 54.35 9 Monroe Area 6-0 47.76 9 Heard County 5-1 51.32 10 Westside (Macon) 3-3 46.98 10 Jefferson County 6-0 50.38 11 Bremen 6-0 46.48 11 Screven County 5-0 49.07 12 Jenkins 5-0 44.78 12 Swainsboro 5-1 47.12 13 Cook 1-4 41.67 13 Vidalia 2-3 43.90 14 Morgan County 5-1 40.32 14 Rockmart 4-2 42.85 15 Liberty County 2-3 38.74 15 Pepperell 4-2 42.52 A – Public A – Private Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Irwin County 5-1 53.69 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 6-0 71.34 2 Macon County 3-2 53.38 2 Prince Avenue Christian 6-0 50.74 3 Manchester 6-0 50.03 3 Wesleyan 5-2 48.44 4 Clinch County 4-2 47.08 4 Tattnall Square 5-0 44.95 5 Mount Zion (Carroll) 5-0 43.69 5 Stratford Academy 5-0 44.25 6 Charlton County 4-1 40.22 6 Mount Paran Christian 4-1 44.08 7 Commerce 4-1 40.14 7 Athens Academy 5-0 41.79 8 Emanuel County Institute 5-1 36.92 8 Mount Pisgah Christian 5-1 38.95 9 Washington-Wilkes 2-3 36.04 9 Darlington 3-3 37.65 10 Taylor County 4-1 34.42 10 Calvary Day 4-1 34.72 11 Trion 5-1 33.31 11 Aquinas 3-2 33.48 12 Turner County 4-2 33.15 12 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 6-0 32.70 13 Marion County 5-1 33.02 13 Savannah Christian 2-2 29.78 14 Telfair County 2-4 28.57 14 First Presbyterian 4-1 28.35 15 Lincoln County 1-4 27.79 15 Fellowship Christian 3-2 28.32

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average 1 8 – AAAAAAA 89.81 64.11 2 1 – AAAAAAA 88.42 78.50 3 6 – AAAAAAA 79.74 57.65 4 3 – AAAAAAA 78.93 65.96 5 1 – AAAAAA 77.45 66.75 6 4 – AAAAAAA 77.06 63.00 7 5 – AAAA 76.20 52.41 8 7 – AAAAAAA 75.42 53.96 9 5 – AAAAAAA 73.41 56.95 10 7 – AAAAA 72.17 49.47 11 8 – AAAAA 71.33 42.47 12 4 – AAAAA 71.06 49.89 13 5 – AAAAAA 69.35 49.72 14 1 – AAAAA 67.54 48.66 15 6 – AAAAAA 66.63 51.22 16 2 – AAAAAA 65.97 53.94 17 4 – AAAAAA 65.15 43.91 18 7 – AAAA 64.03 48.28 19 2 – AAAAAAA 63.77 51.86 20 5 – AAA 63.48 36.28 21 2 – AA 63.33 35.29 22 3 – AAAA 61.10 30.29 23 1 – AA 60.16 46.86 24 2 – AAAAA 58.49 42.99 25 7 – AAA 58.39 29.19 26 8 – AAAAAA 58.32 44.40 27 2 – AAAA 58.17 46.74 28 8 – AAAA 58.03 42.75 29 3 – AAAAA 57.73 41.64 30 5 – A 57.64 27.12 31 4 – AAA 56.88 32.08 32 7 – AAAAAA 55.28 39.07 33 1 – AAAA 53.73 39.37 34 5 – AA 52.73 35.00 35 6 – AAA 52.21 24.54 6-South – AAA 55.27 36.48 6-North – AAA 27.99 14.58 36 4 – AAAA 52.20 29.59 37 6 – AAAAA 51.73 36.10 38 6 – AAAA 51.68 31.03 39 6 – AA 50.46 29.26 40 3 – AA 49.52 33.86 41 2 – A 49.42 28.91 42 1 – AAA 48.10 32.96 43 4 – A 47.91 19.26 4-Div B – A 43.54 23.11 4-Div A – A 40.19 13.59 44 8 – AA 47.32 17.16 45 3 – AAAAAA 46.97 34.82 46 6 – A 45.70 20.74 6-Div A – A 40.30 20.99 6-Div B – A 40.12 20.54 47 8 – A 45.44 21.70 48 5 – AAAAA 44.87 31.94 49 7 – A 44.75 24.57 7-Div A – A 43.56 27.77 7-Div B – A 34.38 21.49 50 4 – AA 44.67 16.79 51 8 – AAA 43.59 28.01 52 7 – AA 41.13 21.04 53 2 – AAA 38.71 25.95 54 3 – A 38.07 18.98 3-Div A – A 34.09 20.63 3-Div B – A 31.52 17.45 55 3 – AAA 36.22 15.09 56 1 – A 25.30 5.54

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood 09/29 Ringgold Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 23 – 28 14.07 80.3% 0.274 09/08 Woodland (Stockbridge) Hampton 14 – 17 14.25 80.6% 0.280 08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 11.66 76.2% 0.317 08/18 East Hall Habersham Central 55 – 72 8.74 70.6% 0.327 09/22 Griffin Whitewater 16 – 40 8.06 69.1% 0.329 09/08 Lovejoy Spalding 41 – 42 11.53 76.0% 0.333 08/18 East Coweta Lovejoy 21 – 41 7.68 68.3% 0.343 09/29 Central Gwinnett Lakeside (Atlanta) 38 – 36 37.50 97.7% 0.353 09/08 Habersham Central Franklin County 45 – 46 10.18 73.5% 0.355 09/15 Aquinas Mount de Sales 3 – 14 6.69 66.1% 0.380 08/25 Westside (Macon) Southwest 12 – 26 5.77 64.0% 0.391 09/29 Starr’s Mill Griffin 28 – 29 7.84 68.6% 0.392 08/18 Treutlen Georgia Military College 20 – 21 7.43 67.8% 0.398 09/16 Drew Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 6 – 17 5.16 62.6% 0.408 09/01 Rockmart Woodland (Cartersville) 30 – 31 6.14 64.9% 0.418

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.