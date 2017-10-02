How the new top 10 teams fared in Week 7

Class AAAAAAA

*1. (1) Grayson (5-0)

Last week: Beat Ramsay, Ala. 42-16. Grayson led 28-0 in the first half and won easily against the No. 4 team in Alabama’s Class 6A rankings. D.J. Irons was 10-of-18 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Ronald Thompkins rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Shiloh (1-5)

*2. (2) Lowndes (6-0)

Last week: Beat Ware County 37-6. Tayvonn Kyle had four receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Barrett rushed for 84 yards and passed for 263 and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion-Jonesboro (1-4)

*3. (3) Archer (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at Newton (5-1)

*4. (4) Walton (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cherokee (0-6)

*5. (6) North Gwinnett (5-1)

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 35-21. Jimmy Urzua threw a 12-yard TD pass to Will Hunter with 5:35 left for a 28-21 lead, and Payne Walker’s 20-yard fumble return a minute later put the game away. Urzua was 13-of-23 passing for 243 yards. Josh Downs caught six passes for 154 yards. North is coached by Bill Stewart, who served as Mill Creek’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Duluth (2-3)

*6. (7) Colquitt County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Bishop Sullivan, Va. 38-7. Coach Rush Propst got his 100th victory in Georgia. Steven Krajewski threw four TD passes and completed 13 of 19 attempts for 239 yards. Ty Shealey had five catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Bishop Sullivan was ranked the No. 2 team overall in Virginia by MaxPreps. Next: Oct. 13 at Camden County (3-3)

*7. (8) Brookwood (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Meadowcreek (6-0)

*8. (5) Mill Creek (4-2)

Last week: Lost to North Gwinnett 35-21. Mill Creek’s 19-game winning streak in region games was ended. Uriah Leverette finished with 158 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Next: Friday vs. Discovery (1-5)

*9. (10) Tift County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 35-14. Tift County trailed 14-3, but Fitzgerald didn’t threaten to score after halftime. Griffin Collier was 15-of-21 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Rashod Bateman had three catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Mike Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Lowndes (6-0)

*10. (9) McEachern (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at North Cobb (4-1)

Class AAAAAA

*1. (1) Tucker (5-1)

Last week: Beat Mundy’s Mill 54-12. Taurean Taylor rushed for 163 yards, his third consecutive 100-yard game, and scored three touchdowns. Tucker led 41-0 at halftime. Next: Oct. 13 at Lovejoy (4-3)

*2. (2) Lee County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Houston County 34-0. Jase Orndorf was 19-of-25 passing for 388 yards and three touchdowns. WR Ty Terrell had six receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown. Jeremiah Engram had two catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Lee got its second straight shutout and extended its streak of scoreless quarters to 11. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Northside-Warner Robins (5-1)

*3. (4) Mays (4-1)

Last week: Beat Tri-Cities 34-0. Mays held Tri-Cities to 156 yards in total offense and earned its second shutout of the season. Jahquez Evans was 10-of-13 passing for 127 yards. Mays had 103 yards rushing as a team. Next: Friday vs. Douglas County (6-0)

*4. (5) Harrison (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Sprayberry (1-4)

*5. (6) Northside-Warner Robins (5-1)

Last week: Beat Macon County 23-0. Willie Northern ran for 93 of Northside’s 222 rushing yards. Northside held Macon County to 128 yards of total offense. Cory Munson kicked three field goals for the second consecutive game. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (2-4)

*6. (3) Coffee (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Warner Robins 52-49. Coffee lost on a field goal in the final seconds for the second straight week. It had been Tift County the first time. Wade Sumner was 16-of-25 passing for 251 yards. Raekwon Burch (9-155) and Dalrone Donaldson (4-107) each had more than 100 yards receiving. Jarquavius Jefferson rushed for 84 yards and returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 13 at Houston County (2-5)

*7. (7) Douglas County (6-0)

Last week: Beat New Manchester 28-2. Uriah West rushed for 111 yards on nine carries and Deon Rainey ran for 88 on 16. Rainey had 139 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at Mays (4-1)

*8. (8) Winder-Barrow (6-0)

Last week: Beat Apalachee 56-14. Brock Landis rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 129 yards and one touchdown. Winder-Barrow is 6-0 for the first time since 1989. Next: Friday at Lanier (3-2)

*9. (9) Stephenson (4-2)

Last week: Beat Jonesboro 27-0. Stephenson led only 7-0 before it opened the second half with an 80-yard TD drive, with Deondre Jackson rushing for 58 of those. Ira Henderson’s forced fumble and Darius Perry’s blocked punt set up the Jaguars’ final two scores. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Drew (2-4)

*10. (10) Hughes (4-2)

Last week: Beat Creekside 32-7. Christian Royalston rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Caleb Vaughn completed 11 of 13 passes for 110 yards. LB Dequavious Parker had a team-leading eight solo tackles and two tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. South Paulding (0-5)

Class AAAAA

*1. (1) Rome (5-0)

Last week: Beat Carrollton 45-24. Rome scored on its first possession and never trailed. Jamious Griffin (12-106-1) and Jalynn Sykes (8-102-2) each went over 100 yards rushing, and Xavier Roberts (5-136-1) had more than 100 receiving. Knox Kadum was 9-of-16 passing for 190 yards. Rome had 11 tackles for losses, two each by K.J. Hicks, Quen Kennemore and Adam Anderson. Next: Friday at Hiram (2-4)

*2. (2) Buford (3-1)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 45-7. Buford led 31-0 at halftime. Six players scored touchdowns. Buford’s defense secured six sacks. Next: Friday at Johnson-Gainesville (0-6)

*3. (3) Stockbridge (5-0)

Last week: Beat Locust Grove 34-0. Stockbridge held an opponent to seven points or less for the fifth time. Brenton Cox and McKee Bounds had two tackles for losses apiece. Gabe McKenzie rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns and was 6-of-11 passing for 62 yards. Next: Friday at Woodland-Stockbridge (3-3)

*4. (5) Warner Robins (6-0)

Last week: Beat Coffee 52-49. Eli Mashburn kicked a 35-yard field goal with six seconds left after Coffee rallied from a 49-27 deficit to tie. Warner Robins led in total yards 522-487. Dylan Fromm was 20-of-38 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Julius Cobbs had five catches for 156 yards, one an 88-yarder. Warner Robins has won three games against Top 10 teams after losing its previous nine against ranked opponents. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (2-4)

*5. (6) Jones County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Hampton 48-7. Jones County rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on just 26 carries and threw three TD passes on 15 attempts. Drake Bolus ran for 93 yards on nine carries and had 48 yards receiving. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Union Grove (2-3)

*6. (4) Carrollton (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Rome 45-24. Mark Wright was 23-of-35 passing for 228 yards, but Carrollton couldn’t slow Rome, which put up 442 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Villa Rica (4-2)

*7. (8) Kell (3-3)

Last week: Beat East Paulding 42-35. Evan Conley, wearing a left-arm cast from an injury suffered the previous week, came off the bench with Kell down 27-14 in the third quarter. He threw a TD pass to Michael Luckie with 1:02 left, but Kell failed on a two-point conversion and trailed 35-34. Kell’s Jaiden Gory recovered an onside kick, and Conley then passed to Andre Kimble for a 44-yard TD with 0:42 left. Conley was 7-of-15 passing for 172 yards. Next: Oct. 13 at Villa Rica (4-2)

*8. (7) Starr’s Mill (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Griffin 29-28. Starr’s Mill failed to hold a 21-6 lead in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Whitewater (4-2)

*9. (9) Wayne County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Glynn Academy 38-27. Wayne County fell behind 21-0 quickly after three fumbles. Star QB Garrett Overholt did not play because of an ankle injury. Next: Friday at South Effingham (0-6)

*10. (NR) Eagle’s Landing (4-2)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 10-7. Logan Friddell hit a 35-yard field goal on the game’s final play. Cameron Lewis passed for 211 yards. Emanual Stores had 141 yards receiving. Eagle’s Landing is ranked for only the third week in its history and lost the next game the previous two times (2014, 2015). Next: Friday at Ola (1-4)

Out: No. 10 Bainbridge (4-2)

Class AAAA

*1. (1) Cartersville (6-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Carrollton 55-6. Trevor Lawrence passed for 308 yards and five touchdowns, three to T.J. Horton, who had six catches for 111 yards. Caleb Chatmon had three receptions for 148 yards. Rico Frye rushed for 110 yards on five carries and had four receptions for 48 yards. Cartersville’s 36-game winning streak is tied for ninth-longest in state history. Next: Friday at LaGrange (0-6)

*2. (2) Thomson (4-0)

Last week: Beat Clarkston 69-0. The score was 42-0 after a quarter, 62-0 at halftime. JV players played the second half. Mills Ridings was 8-of-10 passing for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Artest Banks had four tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Thomson led 363-30 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Hephzibah (4-2)

*3. (3) Marist (6-0)

Last week: Beat Gainesville 39-14. Marist took a 25-0 first-half lead. Charlie Addicks had 61 yards rushing, 48 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 touches. Chase Abshier was 10-of-17 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 13 vs. West Hall (4-2)

*4. (4) Blessed Trinity (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. White County (5-1)

*5. (5) Jefferson (5-1)

Last week: Beat Madison County 49-0. Donsha Gaither rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Colby Clark rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Zac Corbin returned a punt for a touchdown, and Terrell Wall returned an interception for a score. Bryce was 8-of-13 passing for 122 yards. Next: Oct. 13 vs. North Oconee (1-5)

*6. (6) Ridgeland (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. LaFayette (2-4)

*7. (7) Burke County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cross Creek (2-4)

*8. (10) Troup (6-0)

Last week: Beat Sandy Creek 71-16. Montez Crowe passed for 525 yards and eight touchdowns. Crowe completed 20 of 29 passes. Kobe Hudson had five receptions for 239 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Oct. 13 at LaGrange (0-6)

*9. (9) Woodward Academy (5-1)

Last week: Beat Henry County 56-27. Mike Wright and Christian Wylder split time at quarterback and were 15-of-19 for 334 yards and had two touchdowns each. Tahj Gary rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries and had five receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. Jacorrei Turner had three catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at North Clayton (2-3)

*10. (NR) Mary Persons (4-2)

Last week: Beat Spalding 42-18. Quen Wilson rushed for 102 yards on 11 carries. Tre Slayton rushed for 87 yards and scored on runs of 20 and 24 yards. J.T. Hartage completed 17 of 21 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Upson-Lee (3-2)

Out: No. 8 Sandy Creek (3-2)

Class AAA

*1. (1) Cedar Grove (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Towers (2-3)

*2. (2) Peach County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Central-Macon (1-4)

*3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)

Last week: Beat Fannin County 55-7. GAC led 48-0 at halftime. Max Burke scored three touchdowns, two on receptions, one on a punt return. Next: Friday vs. East Hall (5-1)

*4. (5) Calhoun (5-1)

Last week: Beat Haralson County 41-10. Gavin Gray passed for 353 yards in Calhoun’s Region 6 South opener. Calhoun has won 107 consecutive games that count in region standings. Next: Friday at Adairsville (3-2)

*5. (6) Jenkins (5-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 35-6. Jenkins led 35-0 at halftime. Javonte Middleton was 8-of-15 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Jenkins used 11 ball-carriers and had 207 yards rushing, 207 passing. Next: Friday vs. Islands (2-3)

*6. (7) Bremen (6-0)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 29-22. Tyran Dobbs rushed for 167 yards on 22 carries. Wade Cartwright passed for 148 yards. Jalen Dallas’s 30-yard run gave Bremen a 28-15 lead in the third quarter, and the Blue Devils survived a couple of fumbles in the fourth to win. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Haralson County (0-5)

*7. (8) Monroe Area (6-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson County 42-14. Chandler Byron rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries and was 6-of-8 passing for 106 yards and one touchdown. Javion Heard had three sacks and three other tackles for losses. Next: Friday at East Jackson (1-3)

*8. (4) Crisp County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Brooks County 31-21. Patrick Felton was 10-of-17 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns, but Crisp had little other offense and finished with minus-6 yards rushing. Next: Oct. 13 at Monroe (1-4)

*9. (9) Lovett (2-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Stone Mountain (1-4)

*10. (10) Pace Academy (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (1-4)

Class AA

*1. (1) Benedictine (6-0)

Last week: Beat Bryan County 42-7. Benedictine led 28-0 after only eight minutes. Playing only the first quarter, Nick Iannone was 4-of-4 passing for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Oct. 12 at Toombs County (5-0)

*2. (2) Hapeville Charter (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Washington (2-4)

*3. (3) Screven County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Harlem 35-0. Screven had 550 total yards (375 on the ground). Armani Bunbury was 9-of-14 passing for 175 yards and rushed for 70 yards on nine carries. Kim Hunter rushed for 122 on nine carries. Harlem, averaging 42 points entering the game, was held to 165 total yards and never entered the red zone. Treston Jamison and Kashawn Robinson were in on 11 tackles each. Next: Oct. 13 at Westside-Augusta (0-5)

*4. (4) Rabun County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Banks County 45-7. Bailey Fisher was 17-of-23 passing for 273 yards. Cole Keener had seven catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He intercepted a pass on defense. Next: Friday vs. Putnam County (4-2)

*5. (5) Callaway (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Lamar County (0-5)

*6. (6) Thomasville (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Berrien (4-2)

*7. (7) Brooks County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 31-21. Jonathan White rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Trey Jackson’s 35-yard interception return gave Brooks County a 31-14 lead in the fourth quarter. It was Brooks’ first win against a ranked opponent in a higher classification since 2013 (Monroe). Next: Friday at Early County (2-4)

*8. (8) Jefferson County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Glenn Hills 49-8. Jaden Jenkins was 17-of-31 passing for 226 yards, and Tahkwon King had four catches for 110 yards. Glenn Hills, which led 8-0, was held to minus-25 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Harlem (4-2)

*9. (9) Dodge County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Northeast 36-13. Dodge County scored first when Cade Cranford blocked a punt and Jamal Mahan recovered it in the end zone, and the Indians led 29-0 at halftime. RB R.J. Carr rushed for two touchdowns. Erin Pitts scored on a 76-yard fake punt. KeAnthony Woods and Jared Cannon had interceptions. Next: Friday vs. Dublin (4-2)

*10. (NR) Heard County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Callaway (5-0)

Out: No. 10 Fitzgerald (1-4)

Class A (Private)

*1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (6-0)

Last week: Beat Wesleyan 45-6. Josh Mays rushed for 180 yards on 14 carries. Brayden Rush was 9-of-13 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored two touchdowns. The victory was ELCA’s 28th straight overall and 10th straight over a ranked opponent. Next: Friday vs. Our Lady of Mercy (3-3)

*2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0)

Last week: Beat Commerce 21-6. Grant Roland was 15-of-25 passing for 202 yards and three touchdowns, one an 81-yarder to Christian Parrish just before halftime. Parrish had six catches for 115 yards and had an interception and five tackles. Sam Wessinger caught a TD pass and had 13 tackles. Prince held Commerce to 12 plays, one first down and 21 yards rushing in the second half. Commerce entered ranked No. 1 in the Class A public-school power ratings. Next: Friday at Lakeview Academy (2-3)

*3. (4) Mount Paran Christian (4-1)

Last week: Beat Pinecrest Academy 41-7. Kellum Rowan had 154 yards receiving and a touchdown on nine catches. Mount Paran led 31-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Walker (3-3)

*4. (5) Tattnall Square (5-0)

Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 42-14. Destin Mack rushed for 118 yards on nine carries and scored Tattnall’s first three touchdowns. Mack also had a 32-yard reception on a rare Tattnall pass and intercepted a Wilkinson pass. Wes Allen rushed for 133 yards on eight carries and scored on an 80-yard run that made the score 28-0 before halftime. Next: Friday at Mount de Sales (3-2)

*5. (6) Athens Academy (5-0)

Last week: Beat Riverside Military 40-20. Athens Academy worked on its passing game in a quick blowout. Jack Thomas was 8-of-17 for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Palmer Bush was 4-of-4 for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Riverside scored its 20 points in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (4-1)

*6. (7) Stratford Academy (5-0)

Last week: Beat Mount de Sales 30-13. Tyler Jordan’s 55-yard interception return in the third quarter gave Stratford a 23-0 lead. Stratford held Mount de Sales to less than 150 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Twiggs County (0-5)

*7. (3) Wesleyan (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Eagle’s Landing Christian 45-6. Banks Ramsey passed 191 yards but was intercepted three times. Next: Friday at Mount Vernon Presbyterian (6-0)

*8. (9) Mount Pisgah Christian (5-1)

Last week: Beat King’s Ridge Christian 45-14. Mount Pisgah ran only 17 plays in the first half, and they resulted in six touchdowns and 347 total yards. Jacob Cendoya was 7-of-9 passing for 190 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. TE Connor Purcell had a TD run and 50-yard TD reception. David Woodward had 110 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.Next: Friday at St. Francis (1-4)

*9. (NR) Mount Vernon Presbyterian (6-0)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents’ 35-31. Trailing 31-21 in the final minute, Mount Vernon scored two touchdowns to win. With 33 seconds left, Reggie Burnett threw a 15-yard TD pass to Austin Douglas to get within 31-28. Mount Vernon recovered the onside kick, and Burnett threw a 65-yard TD pass to Justin Douglas with 10 seconds left. Mount Vernon is ranked for the first time since restarting varsity football in 2006. Next: Friday vs. Wesleyan (5-2)

*10. (NR) Calvary Day (4-1)

Last week: Beat Claxton 35-0. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Country Day (4-1)

Out: No. 8 Fellowship Christian (3-2), No. 10 Darlington (3-3)

Class A (Public)

*1. (1) Manchester (6-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Talbotton 50-0. Manchester led 42-0 at halftime and played its reserves and JV players in the second half. LB Jontavious Ferguson returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Next: Friday at Pacelli (0-6)

*2. (2) Irwin County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 48-27. Irwin County beat a third Top 10 Class A team in four games and emerged as the only unbeaten team in Region 2. D.J. Lundy rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Steven Thomas rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Jamal Paul returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown, and Marlon Jackson had 4.5 sacks. Next: Oct. 13 at Lanier County (1-4)

*3. (3) Macon County (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Northside-Warner Robins 23-0. Macon County was held to 128 yards of total offense against the No. 5 team of Class AAAAAA. Next: Friday vs. Crawford County (2-3)

*4. (4) Clinch County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Atkinson County 56-21. Clinch led 21-0 after the first quarter, 42-7 at halftime, and beat Atkinson for the 17th consecutive time. Charles McClelland rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Trezmen Marshall had 113 yards rushing on 10 carries and scored four touchdowns. Zack Robbins set a school record with eight extra points. Next: Oct. 13 vs. Turner County (4-2)

*5. (7) Mount Zion (5-0)

Last week: Beat Darlington 31-30. Mount Zion overcame a 17-0 halftime deficit by scoring on the first three drives of the second half and won in the first overtime when Darlington missed an extra point. Mount Zion’s Breon Henderson rushed for 158 yards on 11 carries. Carlos Ackles was 9-of-18 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Gordon Lee (2-4)

*6. (5) Commerce (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 21-6. Commerce lost to Prince Avenue for the seventh consecutive time. Five of Commerce’s 15 losses under coach Michael Brown have come to Prince Avenue. Next: Friday at Providence Christian (1-4)

*7. (8) Charlton County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Irwin County 48-27. QB A.J. Bell passed for 246 yards and four touchdowns, two to Devan Snowden. Raykwon Anderson caught seven passes for 105 yards and a TD. Next: Oct. 13 at Wilcox County (1-4)

*8. (6) Taylor County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Crawford County 49-0. Gunnar Watson was 8-of-10 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns in just one half. Daryl Brazil, subbing for all-state RB Lyn-J Dixon, rushed for 104 yards and scored three touchdowns. Taylor held Crawford to less than 50 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Schley County (4-1)

*9. (9) Emanuel County Institute (5-1)

Last week: Beat Montgomery County 44-19. ECI pulled away after leading 16-14 at halftime. Eric Dixon rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Ty Carswell (16-74) and Bobby McNear (8-60) also scored two touchdowns each. Next: Friday vs. Wheeler County (3-4)

*10. (10) Trion (5-1)

Last week: Beat Christian Heritage 59-10. Logan Blevins scored four touchdowns while rushing for 60 yards on 10 carries. Tanner Railey rushed for 135 yards. Next: Oct. 13 at Darlington (3-3)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.