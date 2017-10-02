Daily Trivia: Active coaches with 100 wins in Georgia and another state
Rush Propst of Colquitt County got his 100th victory at Colquitt County (100-31) last week. Propst won 176 games in Alabama, giving him 276 career victories against 92 losses. Which other active Georgia head coaches have 100 Georgia wins and 100 wins from another state? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question: Allatoona of Class AAAAAA was the defending state champion that started last season 1-4 but rebounded to make the second round of the playoffs and finish 6-6.
