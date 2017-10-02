Daily List: Players with at least eight touchdowns or 500 yards passing in a game
Montez Crowe of Troup became the fourth player in state history to throw eight touchdown passes in a game and the 13th to pass for 500 yards in a 71-16 victory over Sandy Creek. Here are those who have accomplished those feats.
Eight passing touchdowns
*9 – Ed Staten, North Whitfield vs. Valley Point (1962)
*8 – Jeremy Privett, Charlton County vs. Pierce County (2003)
*8 – Hutson Mason, Lassiter vs. South Gwinnett (2009)
*8 – Montez Crowe, Troup vs. Sandy Creek (2017)
500 passing yards
*595 – Justin Walker, Lee County vs. Warner Robins (2010)
*566 – Emmanuel Westmoreland, Central Gwinnett vs. South Gwinnett (2011)
*560 – Kyle Banks, North Paulding vs. Harrison (2014)
*552 – Hutson Mason, Lassiter vs. South Gwinnett (2009)
*545 – Hutson Mason, Lassiter vs. Milton (2009)
*534 – Jake Fromm, Houston County vs. Northside-Warner Robins (2016)
*527 – Jonquel Dawson, M.L. King vs. Colquitt County (2010)
*525 – Montez Crowe, Troup vs. Sandy Creek (2017)
*524 – Ron Hinson, Lamar County vs. Troup (1977)
*514 – Drew Little, Henry County vs. Perry (2007)
*510 – Jake Fromm, Houston County vs. Eagle’s Landing (2016)
*505 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County vs. Villa Rica (2015)
*503 – Hunter Arters, Hillgrove vs. Lowndes (2016)
