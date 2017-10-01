Saturday Football, Softball and Volleyball scores
Saturday Scores
Football
Carver-Atlanta 22, Grady 15
Colquitt County 38, Bishop Sullivan, VA 7
Laney 21, Westside-Augusta 20
Savannah 21, Beach 15
Softball
Allatoona 8, Harrison 7
Calhoun 3, Sonoraville 1
Calhoun 4, Sonoraville 2
Cherokee 2, Walton 1
Creekview 8, Dalton 2
Dade County 11, Chattooga 6
Dade County 15, Coosa 0
Dalton 5, River Ridge 2
Forsyth Central 12, Milton 0
Franklin County 10, Hart County 0
Franklin County 9, Hart County 1
Greenbrier 12, Thomas County 4
Harlem 6, Thomas County 5
Houston County 9, Perry 4
Locust Grove 16, Stockbridge 0
Lumpkin County 5, Dawson County 1
Lumpkin County 8, Dawson County 7
Madison County 10, North Oconee 3
Madison County 9, North Oconee 5
Monroe Area 4, Morgan County 3
Morgan County 4, Monroe Area 0
Mt. Zion 5, Landmark Christian 1
Mundy’s Mill 11 M. L. King, 7
Northside 16, Valdosta 1
Northside 7, Valdosta 4
Oconee County 11, St. Pius X 3
Oconee County 16, St. Pius X 2
Ola 11, Woodland-Stockbridge 3
Pepperell 15, Model 0
Schley County 13, Brookstone 1
Thomas County 14, Greenbrier 6
West Forsyth 4, Brookwood 3
Woodstock 5, Roswell 4
Volleyball
Alpharetta 2, Buford 1
Alpharetta 2, Dunwoody 0
Alpharetta 2, St. Joseph’s 0
Apalachee 2, East Hall 0
Apalachee 2, Providence Christian 1
Blessed Trinity 2, Chattahoochee 0
Blessed Trinity 2, South Forsyth 0
Blessed Trinity 2, South Forsyth 0
Brooks 2, Chattahoochee 1
Brooks County 2, Callaway 1
Brookwood 2, Chattahoochee 0
Brookwood 2, North Hall 1
Buford 2, Dunwoody 0
Buford 2, McGill-Toolen 1
Buford 2, T.L. Hanna 0
Columbus 2, South Forsyth 1
Coosa 2, Armuchee 0
Coosa 2, Pepperell 0
Coosa 2, Rockmart 0
Coosa 3, Armuchee 0
Dorman 2, Alpharetta 1
East Coweta 2, Brookwood 0
East Coweta 2, Chattahoochee 0
East Hall 2, Clarke Central 0
East Hall 2, Providence Christian 1
East Hall 2, Salem 0
East Jackson 2, Apalachee 1
East Jackson 2, Gatewood 0
East Jackson 2, Providence Christian 1
Etowah 2, River Ridge 0
Etowah 2, Woodstock 0
Heirway Christian 3, Central Christian 1
Jonesboro 2, Drew 0
Jonesboro 2, Lovejoy 0
Jonesboro 2, Morrow 0
Jonesboro 3, Lovejoy 0
North Forsyth 2, American Fork 1
North Forsyth 2, O’Connor 1
North Forsyth 2, Queen Creek 1
North Hall 2, Brooks 0
North Hall 2, Milton 0
Porter-Gaud 2, Glynn Academy 0
Porter-Gaud 2, Savannah Christian 0
Savannah Christian 2, South Aiken, SC 1
Shadow Ridge 2, North Forsyth 1
Siegel 2, Calvary Day 0
South Forsyth 2, Westminster 0
Temple 2, Brooks County 0
Walton 2, Cox Mill 0
Walton 2, Horizon 0
Walton 2, Santa Margarita 0
Wando 2, Alpharetta 0
Wando 2, Buford 1
Woodstock 2, Creekview 0
Woodstock 2, Sequoyah 0
