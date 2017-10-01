Red-hot Americus-Sumter takes driver’s seat in Region 1
Americus-Sumter has had an incredible two weeks. After scoring a huge victory over Northside-Columbus to leap the Patriots in the Region 1-AAAA standings, Americus-Sumter followed it with an even bigger win on Friday. For the first time in school history, the Panthers beat Cairo (31-15) and have positioned themselves in the driver’s seat for the region crown.
Northside-Columbus dominated Columbus 49-0 on Friday to move to 2-1 in region play with Cairo, Hardway and Carver-Columbus.
In Region 2, Mary Persons and West Laurens scored wins in their region openers, but Perry and Upson-Lee will open their Region 2-AAAA schedules against each other this upcoming week.
Region 3 saw blowouts in both games, a trend that swept most of the classification this week. Eastside and Woodward Academy each put up 56 points in Region 4 victories and a 38-10 win by Cedartown over LaGrange was the closest game in Region 5. Cartersville dominated Central-Carroll 55-6 and Troup obliterated Sandy Creek with an eight-touchdown performance by Montez Crowe in a 71-16 win.
Region 6 produced three blowouts and Region 7-AAAA, which is the smallest region in the classification will not open up region play until this week. In Region 8-AAAA, Jefferson and Oconee County each scored victories and 49 points in their region openers.
Region 1
Americus-Sumter 31, Cairo 15
Carver-Columbus 46, Shaw 7
Northside-Columbus 49, Columbus 0
Hardaway 28, Westover 6
Region 2
West Laurens 30, Howard 18
Mary Persons 42, Spalding 18
Perry 49, Dougherty 8
Upson-Lee (BYE)
Region 3
Hephzibah 41, Cross Creek 6
Thomson 69, Clarkston 0
Richmond Academy, Baldwin, Burke County (BYE)
Region 4
Eastside 56, Druid Hills 14
Woodward Academy 56, Henry County 27
Salem 28, Luella 14
North Clayton (BYE)
Region 5
Cartersville 55, Central-Carroll 6
Cedartown 38, LaGrange 10
Troup 71, Sandy Creek 16
Chapel Hill (BYE)
Region 6
Pickens 62, Gilmer 0
Heritage-Catoosa 61, Southeast Whitfield 21
Northwest Whitfield 49, LaFayette 7
Ridgeland (BYE)
Region 7
Marist 39, Gainesville 14
Blessed Trinity, Chestatee, West Hall, White County (BYE)
Region 8
Jefferson 49, Madison County 0
Oconee County 49, North Oconee 14
St. Pius, Stephens County (BYE)
