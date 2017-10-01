Red-hot Americus-Sumter takes driver’s seat in Region 1

View Caption Hide Caption

Americus-Sumter has had an incredible two weeks. After scoring a huge victory over Northside-Columbus to leap the Patriots in the Region 1-AAAA standings, Americus-Sumter followed it with an even bigger win on Friday. For the first time in school history, the Panthers beat Cairo (31-15) and have positioned themselves in the driver’s seat for the region crown.

Northside-Columbus dominated Columbus 49-0 on Friday to move to 2-1 in region play with Cairo, Hardway and Carver-Columbus.

In Region 2, Mary Persons and West Laurens scored wins in their region openers, but Perry and Upson-Lee will open their Region 2-AAAA schedules against each other this upcoming week.

Region 3 saw blowouts in both games, a trend that swept most of the classification this week. Eastside and Woodward Academy each put up 56 points in Region 4 victories and a 38-10 win by Cedartown over LaGrange was the closest game in Region 5. Cartersville dominated Central-Carroll 55-6 and Troup obliterated Sandy Creek with an eight-touchdown performance by Montez Crowe in a 71-16 win.

Region 6 produced three blowouts and Region 7-AAAA, which is the smallest region in the classification will not open up region play until this week. In Region 8-AAAA, Jefferson and Oconee County each scored victories and 49 points in their region openers.

Region 1

Americus-Sumter 31, Cairo 15

Carver-Columbus 46, Shaw 7

Northside-Columbus 49, Columbus 0

Hardaway 28, Westover 6

Region 2

West Laurens 30, Howard 18

Mary Persons 42, Spalding 18

Perry 49, Dougherty 8

Upson-Lee (BYE)

Region 3

Hephzibah 41, Cross Creek 6

Thomson 69, Clarkston 0

Richmond Academy, Baldwin, Burke County (BYE)

Region 4

Eastside 56, Druid Hills 14

Woodward Academy 56, Henry County 27

Salem 28, Luella 14

North Clayton (BYE)

Region 5

Cartersville 55, Central-Carroll 6

Cedartown 38, LaGrange 10

Troup 71, Sandy Creek 16

Chapel Hill (BYE)

Region 6

Pickens 62, Gilmer 0

Heritage-Catoosa 61, Southeast Whitfield 21

Northwest Whitfield 49, LaFayette 7

Ridgeland (BYE)

Region 7

Marist 39, Gainesville 14

Blessed Trinity, Chestatee, West Hall, White County (BYE)

Region 8

Jefferson 49, Madison County 0

Oconee County 49, North Oconee 14

St. Pius, Stephens County (BYE)