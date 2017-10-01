Poll Talk: Mount Vernon enters rankings for first time

There are five new teams in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution high school football rankings this week, one for the first time in its history.

Mount Vernon Presbyterian, a north Atlanta school that re-started varsity football in 2006, is 6-0 and ranked No. 9 in the Class A public-school division. That ranking will be tested this week, when the Mustangs face No. 7 Wesleyan. Mount Vernon has never defeated a ranked opponent.

Calvary Day also joined the Class A private rankings. Out are No. 8 Fellowship Christian and No. 10 Darlington.

Also rare to the rankings is Eagle’s Landing (4-2), which defeated Dutchtown 10-7 in a region 4-AAAAA game on Friday and joined the Class AAAAA Top 10. Eagle’s Landing’s only losses are to No. 5 Jones County of AAAAA and No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian of Class A, both by eight or fewer points. Eagle’s Landing has been ranked only two weeks prior in history (2014 and 2015) and lost the next game each time. The Golden Eagles, who replaced Bainbridge in the rankings, are at 1-4 Ola this week.

Also entering the rankings are Heard County for Fitzgerald in AA and Mary Persons for Sandy Creek in AAAA.

The Mount Vernon-Wesleyan game is one of only two this week between ranked teams. in AAAAA, No. 3 Mays faces No. 7 Douglas County.

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Grayson (5-0)

2. (2) Lowndes (6-0)

3. (3) Archer (5-0)

4. (4) Walton (5-0)

5. (6) North Gwinnett (5-1)

6. (7) Colquitt County (6-1)

7. (8) Brookwood (3-2)

8. (5) Mill Creek (4-2)

9. (10) Tift County (7-0)

10. (9) McEachern (3-2)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Tucker (5-1)

2. (2) Lee County (7-0)

3. (4) Mays (4-1)

4. (5) Harrison (3-2)

5. (6) Northside-Warner Robins (5-1)

6. (3) Coffee (3-2)

7. (7) Douglas County (6-0)

8. (8) Winder-Barrow (6-0)

9. (9) Stephenson (4-2)

10. (10) Hughes (4-2)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (5-0)

2. (2) Buford (3-1)

3. (3) Stockbridge (5-0)

4. (5) Warner Robins (6-0)

5. (6) Jones County (6-0)

6. (4) Carrollton (4-1)

7. (8) Kell (3-3)

8. (7) Starr’s Mill (5-1)

9. (9) Wayne County (4-1)

10. (NR) Eagle’s Landing (4-2)

Out: No. 10 Bainbridge

Class AAAA

1. (1) Cartersville (6-0)

2. (2) Thomson (4-0)

3. (3) Marist (6-0)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (5-1)

5. (5) Jefferson (5-1)

6. (6) Ridgeland (5-0)

7. (7) Burke County (5-0)

8. (10) Troup (6-0)

9. (9) Woodward Academy (5-1)

10. (NR) Mary Persons (4-2)

Out: No. 8 Sandy Creek

Class AAA

1. (1) Cedar Grove (5-0)

2. (2) Peach County (4-1)

3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)

4. (5) Calhoun (5-1)

5. (6) Jenkins (5-0)

6. (7) Bremen (6-0)

7. (8) Monroe Area (6-0)

8. (4) Crisp County (4-1)

9. (9) Lovett (2-3)

10. (10) Pace Academy (2-2)

Class AA

1. (1) Benedictine (6-0)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (4-1)

3. (3) Screven County (5-0)

4. (4) Rabun County (5-0)

5. (5) Callaway (5-0)

6. (6) Thomasville (5-0)

7. (7) Brooks County (5-0)

8. (8) Jefferson County (6-0)

9. (9) Dodge County (5-0)

10. (NR) Heard County (5-1)

Out: No. 10 Fitzgerald

Class A (private)

1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (6-0)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0)

3. (4) Mount Paran Christian (4-1)

4. (5) Tattnall Square (5-0)

5. (6) Athens Academy (5-0)

6. (7) Stratford Academy (5-0)

7. (3) Wesleyan (5-2)

8. (9) Mount Pisgah Christian (5-1)

9. (NR) Mount Vernon Presbyterian (6-0)

10. (NR) Calvary Day (4-1)

Out: No. 8 Fellowship Christian, No. 10 Darlington

Class A (public)

1. (1) Manchester (6-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (5-1)

3. (3) Taylor County (4-1)

4. (4) Macon County (3-2)

5. (5) Clinch County (4-2)

6. (7) Mount Zion (5-0)

7. (6) Commerce (4-1)

8. (8) Charlton County (4-1)

9. (9) Emanuel County Institute (5-1)

10. (10) Trion (5-1)