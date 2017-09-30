Signature win by Mount Vernon among top results from a big Friday night

Here’s what went down Friday night:

Can anyone stop ELCA?

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, No. 1 in the AJC private top 10 and No. 1 in the private power ratings, won their 28th consecutive game last night, dominating No. 3 Wesleyan, 45-6. The Chargers (6-0, 2-0 in Region 5), going for their eighth consecutive region title and third straight private state championship, used big plays and a solid defensive effort to defeat the Wolves (5-2, 2-1), with four of their six touchdowns covering at least 25 yards. Sean Queen scored on a 32-yard pass from quarterback Brayden Rush and on a 53-yard run. Rush, who had two short scoring runs (2- and 3-yards), connected with Justin Menard for a 27-yard touchdown pass, while Menard also scored on a 43-yard run. Defensively, ELCA picked off three passes from Wesleyan quarterback Banks Ramsey, twice in the end zone to squelch scoring opportunities. Prince Avenue still rolling

A team that might be up to the challenge of dethroning ELCA is Prince Avenue Christian. The Wolverines (6-0, 4-0 in Region 8), ranked No. 2 behind ELCA, claimed an impressive 21-6 win at Commerce (4-1, 3-1), ranked No. 5 in the public top 10 poll. Commerce scored first but PAC rattled off the next 21 points. All three Wolverine touchdowns came via the arm of quarterback Grant Roland, who threw scoring passes to Christian Parrish, Mack Simmons and Sam Wessinger.

Stratford Academy quietly undefeated

Another team that might be on the horizon to challenge ELCA is Stratford Academy. The Eagles (5-0, 1-0 in Region 7-Division A) jumped out to a 30-0 lead en route to a 30-13 win over Macon-area rival Mount de Sales (3-1, 0-1). Stratford, ranked No. 7 in the private poll, got two defensive scores to help secure the win – a 5-yard “scoop and score” on a fumble by Carter Griffin, and a 55-yard pick-6 by Tyler Jordan. The Eagles held the Cavaliers to just 146 yards total offense.

Mount Vernon gets signature win

Mount Vernon Presbyterian grabbed perhaps the program’s biggest win in dramatic fashion Friday night to remain unbeaten (6-0, 2-0 in Region 5). The Mustangs scored twice in the last 35 seconds of the game to stun Holy Innocents (1-5, 0-3), 35-31. Quarterback Reggie Burnett and brothers Austin and Justin Douglas did the damage. With 33 seconds left, Burnett found Austin Douglas with a 15-yard touchdown pass to make the score 31-28, Holy Innocents’. Mt. Vernon recovered the onside kick, and with just 10 seconds left in regulation, Burnett and Justin Douglas hooked up on a 65-yard touchdown pass play to stun the home crowd. It was the Mustangs first win over the Bears in four tries.

Other scores:

No. 2 (Public) Irwin County 48, No. 8 (Public) Charlton County 27

Class AAAAAA No. 6 Northside-Warner Robins 23, No. 3 (Public) Macon County 0

No. 7 (Public) Mt. Zion-Carroll 31, No. 10 (Private) Darlington 30

No. 9 (Public) Emanuel County Institute 49, Montgomery County 19