No. 4 Crisp drops final game before region play; other ranked teams roll

In one of the top-games in the classification this week, No. 4 Crisp County fell to Class AA No. 7 Brooks County 31-21, after winning last year’s game 16-14. The Cougars open region play this week against Monroe.

The rest of the top-10 rolled.

No. 3 Greater Atlanta Christian scored touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams as it rolled over Fannin County 55-7.

The Josh Rose led offense compiled six scoring drives to go with the smothering defensive efforts. AJC Super 11 selection and Clemson commitment Kyler McMichael rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter.

The defensive touchdown came from Jake Floyd as he returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown. Max Burke completed the special teams touchdown with a 55-yard punt return for a score.

Jackson Hardy, the son of head coach Tim, passed to Montae Bailey and Jonathan Moore for touchdowns.

The Spartans are 6-1 and will face East Hall on Friday as they continue their run for another Region 7 title.

No. 5 Calhoun seems to be back in form after falling to Class AAAA No. 1 Cartersville on Sept. 1. Since then, the Yellow Jackets have outscored their opponents 143-29 with wins over Coahulla Creek, North Murray and a Region 6-South victory over Haralson County this week, 41-10.

Gavin Gray led the Yellow Jackets with two touchdowns and 350 yards on 18-of-25 passing. Gray also rushed for a touchdown. Bralin Barton had four receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown. RB Zach Fuller rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Calhoun amassed 506 yards of total offense.

— How the rest of the top 10 fared –

— No. 6 Jenkins beat Johnson-Savannah 35-6, moving to 5-0 and 2-0 in Region 3. The Warriors will face Islands on Friday.

— No. 7 Bremen squeaked past Sonoraville 29-22, moving to 6-0 to 1-0 in Region 6-South. The Blue Devils will face Haralson County on Oct. 13.

— No. 8 Monroe Area got the best of Jackson County, 42-14, and moved to 6-0 on the season and 1-0 in Region 8. The Purple Hurricanes will face East Jackson on Friday.

Byes this week:

— No. 1 Cedar Grove (vs. Towers on Friday)

— No. 2 Peach County (vs. Central-Macon on Thursday)

— No. 9 Lovett (vs. Stone Mountain on Friday)

— No. 10 Pace Academy (vs. Westminster on Friday)