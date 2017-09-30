Friday night recap: Week 7
In the game of the week, lass AA’s No. 7-ranked Brooks County Trojans hosted and defeated Crisp County — the No. 4 team in AAA — by a score of 31-21 in a battle of undefeated teams, moving to 5-0 and avenging their 16-14 loss to the Cougars a year ago.
The Trojans open Region 1 play next week at Early County.
Here’s how the rest of the top 10 faired:
- The top-ranked Benedictine Cadets beat Bryan County 42-7 to move to 3-0 in Region 2. They’re 5-0 overall. According to Mike Brown for Bryan County Now, the Cadets led 35-0 after the first quarter, then rested their starters for the rest of the game.
- The No. 3 Screven County Gamecocks defeated Harlem 35-0 in a crucial Region 4 game that put the Gamecocks (5-0, 3-0) ahead of Harlem (4-1, 2-1) in the standings. Chad Cook covered the game for his blog and has the highlights. It’s the Gamecocks’ third consecutive shutout, all coming against Region 4 opponents. They’ve outscored their league opponents 134-0 thus far.
- The No. 4 Rabun County Wildcats continues to roll through their schedule, this time beating Banks County 45-7 in their Region 8 opener. The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) are winning by an average of 47-14 this season. Quarterback Bailey Fisher and Cole Keener had big nights according to WDUN, and Clayton Dykehouse had 111 rushing yards on 20 carries for Banks County according to MainStreetNewsSports.
- The No. 8 Jefferson County Warriors beat Glen Hills 49-8 in Region 4 action. The Warriors are 5-0 and 3-0 in league play, tied for first with Screven County.
- The No. 9 Dodge County Indians beat Northeast 36-13 to move to 2-0 in Region 3. They’re 5-0 overall. The Indians put the game away early, jumping to a 29-0 lead while holding Northeast to just 17 yards of offense in the first half according to The Macon Telegraph.
- The No. 10 Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane finally returned to the field but the rust showed as they lost to AAAAAAA’s Tift County 35-14. Becky Taylor has the game story for The Tifton Gazette. It was the Purple Hurricane’s first game since Sept. 8 thanks to a bye week and weather cancellation. With the Purple Hurricane now 1-4, it’s likely the rankings have seen the last of them this season, especially with Region 1 foes Thomasville and Brooks County playing at such a high level.
On bye: No. 2 Hapeville Charter; No. 5 Callaway; No. 6 Thomasville
