The Leaderboard: Troup QB could ‘be a steal of a pickup’
Montez Crowe, a senior quarterback from Troup, remains one of the state’s leading passers. His 1,680 passing yards sit between state leader Austin Parker of East Hall and Cartersville’s Trevor Lawrence. Crowe has completed 87 of 131 passing attempts with 16 touchdowns. And best yet, his team is 5-0 entering a huge Region 5-AAAA game tonight against Sandy Creek.
“Montez’s biggest skill is his ability to read the field,” Troup coach Tanner Glisson said. “He has excelled at playing in the pocket and playing with an accurate arm and a quick release. He has worked very hard over the past two years to refine his throwing and footwork mechanics.”
Crowe is a little like 2016 all-state QB Tylan Morton of Griffin, who set the state record for passing yards in a season last year. Crowe is not on Morton’s pace, but they’re similar in that neither was well-known in preseason, and both had impressive size. Morton, now at Hinds Community College in Mississippi, was 6 feet, 4 inches and 190 pounds as a high school senior. Crowe is 6-5, 210.
Troup is a spread tempo team that allows Crowe to make decisions based on what he sees. Troup also runs a run-pass-option package in which Crowe excels.
Crowe has one scholarship offer, from Morgan State. Samford, Navy and a few others watched him in the spring.
“We feel when a couple pull the trigger on him that it will set off the dominoes,” Glisson said. “Coaches all hesitate on that position, it seems, unless they have known the kid for years. We feel that he will be a steal of a pickup for someone that wants to throw the ball. He will surprise them with his advanced understanding. The best thing about Montez is his ability to adapt and his willingness to be coached. We feel that he is far from a finished product.”
Rushing
1,230 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek
1,042 – Noah Venable, Jackson County
1,030 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute
1,016 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge
963 – Uriah West, Douglas County
958 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee
935 – Kaleb Crane, White County
934 – A.J. Brown, Harlem
928 – Cal’von Harris, Harris County
923 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County
913 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy
887 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro
829 – Chris Stovall, Miller County
819 – Jo’quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)
806 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh
798 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day
772 – Marco Lee, Hardaway
765 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County
757 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee
757 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier
754 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County
751 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County
745 – Travon Mathews, Marion County
740 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins
733 – C’bo Flemister, Pike County
731 – Josiah Futral, Kell
731 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy
724 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter
721 – Christian Royalston, Hughes
713 – Cameron Garnett, Harlem
706 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain
687 – James Thomas, Mitchell County
686 – Milkell Adams, Greene County
668 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County
666 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch
666 – Marcel Murray, Hiram
662 – Zebrandon Gant, Effingham County
662 – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’
654 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian
645 – Richard Hill, Brookstone
643 – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County
638 – Jeremiah Kelly, Howard
637 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding
632 – Drake Bolus, Jones County
626 – Teldrick Ross, Jones County
623 – Joseph Vose, Walker
619 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County
617 – Miles Montgomery, Whitewater
615 – Steele Chambers, Blessed Trinity
614 – Francisco Hunter, Southwest DeKalb
615 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central
604 – Wesley Steiner, Houston County
603 – Cambren Harrison, East Hall
602 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County
602 – Colby Wood, Jefferson
601 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area
601 – K.P. Pierre, North Cobb Christian
600 – Tony Mack, Kennesaw Mountain
599 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester
599 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine
597 – Zabrion Whatley, Rockmart
589 – Darrel Neal, Cedar Grove
587 – Tijai Whatley, Darlington
582 – Nick Carter, Northgate
578 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central
576 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen
575 – Justin Fields, Harrison
Passing
1,727 – Austin Parker, East Hall
1,680 – Montez Crowe, Troup
1,538 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
1,537 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)
1,517 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central
1,451 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth
1,444 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett
1,426 – Griffin Collier, Tift County
1,405 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek
1,385 – Max Brosmer, Centennial
1,314 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County
1,307 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)
1,283 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock
1,277 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins
1,257 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
1,182 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield
1,163 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold
1,145 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray
1,136 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville
1,069 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan
1,063 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick
1,057 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb
1,047 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens
1,040 – Jaylen Joyner, Dougherty
1,033 – Emory Jones, Heard County
1,013 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County
1,006 – Leyton Pickney, Veterans
990 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian
980 – Fred Payton, Parkview
976 – Brian Adams, North Springs
974 – Nakia Davis Jr., B.E.S.T. Academy
974 – Justin Fields, Harrison
974 – Colton McDaniel, Northview
973 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview
967 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity
966 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian
963 – Harrison Bailey, Marietta
958 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge
958 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding
954 – Garrett Overholt, Wayne County
950 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth
946 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County
937 – J. Ben Haynes, White County
907 – Donovan Carter, Columbus
903 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy
901 – Mark Wright, Carrollton
901 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham
899 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central
899 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County
899 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow
891 – Kameron Smith, Campbell
876 – Max Johnson, Oconee County
875 – Jerid Stokes, Effingham County
862 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View
849 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing
843 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)
841 – A.J. Bell, Charlton County
835 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta
Receiving
796 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County
658 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)
569 – Connor Rice, North Murray
564 – Jamari Thrash, Troup
563 – Steven Peterson, Harrison
552 – William Huzzie, Duluth
541 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy
533 – Zach Williams, Johns Creek
529 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield
527 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central
526 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian
523 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett
522 – Noah Frith, Woodstock
510 – Ty King, Jefferson County
510 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County
505 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens
503 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity
502 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy
489 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)
481 – Louis Hall, Woodstock
474 – Quinadarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)
473 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge
473 – Blane Mason, Centennial
463 – Donovan Curry, Habersham Central
455 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins
452 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield
455 – Julius Cobs, Warner Robins
447 – Ty Terrell, Lee County
445 – Jalin Strown, Flowery Branch
442 – Cal Dickie, Centennial
442 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus
441 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)
440 – Demario Gant, Effingham County
440 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee
437 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall
436 – Josh Vann, Tucker
435 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta
431 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview
426 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville
419 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth
415 – Malik Washington, Parkview
404 – Michiah “Rae Rae” Randolph, Alexander
404 – Jaylon Barden, Westside
403 – Stephon Walker, Ridgeland
403 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick
402 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins
401 – Brysen Boone, South Cobb
401 – Giovanni Dyer, Columbia
400 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia
395 – Ray Decosey, Campbell
392 – Demonte Pressley, Lakeside (Atlanta)
389 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian
387 – Jordan Huff, Morgan County
385 – Alijah Huzzie, Heard County
380 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0