The Leaderboard: Troup QB could ‘be a steal of a pickup’

Montez Crowe, a senior quarterback from Troup, remains one of the state’s leading passers. His 1,680 passing yards sit between state leader Austin Parker of East Hall and Cartersville’s Trevor Lawrence. Crowe has completed 87 of 131 passing attempts with 16 touchdowns. And best yet, his team is 5-0 entering a huge Region 5-AAAA game tonight against Sandy Creek.

“Montez’s biggest skill is his ability to read the field,” Troup coach Tanner Glisson said. “He has excelled at playing in the pocket and playing with an accurate arm and a quick release. He has worked very hard over the past two years to refine his throwing and footwork mechanics.”

Crowe is a little like 2016 all-state QB Tylan Morton of Griffin, who set the state record for passing yards in a season last year. Crowe is not on Morton’s pace, but they’re similar in that neither was well-known in preseason, and both had impressive size. Morton, now at Hinds Community College in Mississippi, was 6 feet, 4 inches and 190 pounds as a high school senior. Crowe is 6-5, 210.

Troup is a spread tempo team that allows Crowe to make decisions based on what he sees. Troup also runs a run-pass-option package in which Crowe excels.

Crowe has one scholarship offer, from Morgan State. Samford, Navy and a few others watched him in the spring.

“We feel when a couple pull the trigger on him that it will set off the dominoes,” Glisson said. “Coaches all hesitate on that position, it seems, unless they have known the kid for years. We feel that he will be a steal of a pickup for someone that wants to throw the ball. He will surprise them with his advanced understanding. The best thing about Montez is his ability to adapt and his willingness to be coached. We feel that he is far from a finished product.”

Rushing

1,230 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek

1,042 – Noah Venable, Jackson County

1,030 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute

1,016 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge

963 – Uriah West, Douglas County

958 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee

935 – Kaleb Crane, White County

934 – A.J. Brown, Harlem

928 – Cal’von Harris, Harris County

923 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County

913 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy

887 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro

829 – Chris Stovall, Miller County

819 – Jo’quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)

806 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh

798 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day

772 – Marco Lee, Hardaway

765 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County

757 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee

757 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier

754 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County

751 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County

745 – Travon Mathews, Marion County

740 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins

733 – C’bo Flemister, Pike County

731 – Josiah Futral, Kell

731 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy

724 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter

721 – Christian Royalston, Hughes

713 – Cameron Garnett, Harlem

706 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain

687 – James Thomas, Mitchell County

686 – Milkell Adams, Greene County

668 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County

666 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch

666 – Marcel Murray, Hiram

662 – Zebrandon Gant, Effingham County

662 – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’

654 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian

645 – Richard Hill, Brookstone

643 – Clayton Dykhouse, Banks County

638 – Jeremiah Kelly, Howard

637 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding

632 – Drake Bolus, Jones County

626 – Teldrick Ross, Jones County

623 – Joseph Vose, Walker

619 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County

617 – Miles Montgomery, Whitewater

615 – Steele Chambers, Blessed Trinity

614 – Francisco Hunter, Southwest DeKalb

615 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central

604 – Wesley Steiner, Houston County

603 – Cambren Harrison, East Hall

602 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County

602 – Colby Wood, Jefferson

601 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

601 – K.P. Pierre, North Cobb Christian

600 – Tony Mack, Kennesaw Mountain

599 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester

599 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine

597 – Zabrion Whatley, Rockmart

589 – Darrel Neal, Cedar Grove

587 – Tijai Whatley, Darlington

582 – Nick Carter, Northgate

578 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central

576 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen

575 – Justin Fields, Harrison

Passing

1,727 – Austin Parker, East Hall

1,680 – Montez Crowe, Troup

1,538 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

1,537 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)

1,517 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central

1,451 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth

1,444 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett

1,426 – Griffin Collier, Tift County

1,405 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek

1,385 – Max Brosmer, Centennial

1,314 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County

1,307 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)

1,283 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock

1,277 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins

1,257 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

1,182 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield

1,163 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold

1,145 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray

1,136 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville

1,069 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan

1,063 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick

1,057 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb

1,047 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens

1,040 – Jaylen Joyner, Dougherty

1,033 – Emory Jones, Heard County

1,013 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County

1,006 – Leyton Pickney, Veterans

990 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian

980 – Fred Payton, Parkview

976 – Brian Adams, North Springs

974 – Nakia Davis Jr., B.E.S.T. Academy

974 – Justin Fields, Harrison

974 – Colton McDaniel, Northview

973 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview

967 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity

966 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian

963 – Harrison Bailey, Marietta

958 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge

958 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding

954 – Garrett Overholt, Wayne County

950 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth

946 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County

937 – J. Ben Haynes, White County

907 – Donovan Carter, Columbus

903 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy

901 – Mark Wright, Carrollton

901 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham

899 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central

899 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County

899 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow

891 – Kameron Smith, Campbell

876 – Max Johnson, Oconee County

875 – Jerid Stokes, Effingham County

862 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View

849 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing

843 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)

841 – A.J. Bell, Charlton County

835 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta

Receiving

796 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County

658 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)

569 – Connor Rice, North Murray

564 – Jamari Thrash, Troup

563 – Steven Peterson, Harrison

552 – William Huzzie, Duluth

541 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy

533 – Zach Williams, Johns Creek

529 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield

527 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central

526 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian

523 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett

522 – Noah Frith, Woodstock

510 – Ty King, Jefferson County

510 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County

505 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens

503 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity

502 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy

489 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)

481 – Louis Hall, Woodstock

474 – Quinadarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)

473 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge

473 – Blane Mason, Centennial

463 – Donovan Curry, Habersham Central

455 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins

452 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield

455 – Julius Cobs, Warner Robins

447 – Ty Terrell, Lee County

445 – Jalin Strown, Flowery Branch

442 – Cal Dickie, Centennial

442 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus

441 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)

440 – Demario Gant, Effingham County

440 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee

437 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall

436 – Josh Vann, Tucker

435 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta

431 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview

426 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville

419 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth

415 – Malik Washington, Parkview

404 – Michiah “Rae Rae” Randolph, Alexander

404 – Jaylon Barden, Westside

403 – Stephon Walker, Ridgeland

403 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick

402 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins

401 – Brysen Boone, South Cobb

401 – Giovanni Dyer, Columbia

400 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia

395 – Ray Decosey, Campbell

392 – Demonte Pressley, Lakeside (Atlanta)

389 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian

387 – Jordan Huff, Morgan County

385 – Alijah Huzzie, Heard County

380 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes

