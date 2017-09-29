Our Products
National rankings: Grayson in top 10 in five polls

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Gwinnett County, high school sports, Latest News, Polls.

Grayson surrounds coach Christian Hunnicutt after the game.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

10. (12) Grayson

23. (21) Lowndes

35. (31) Cartersville

48. (33) Rome

59. (61) Archer

60. (65) Buford

78. (93) Walton

79. (NR) Colquitt County

USA Today

13. (13) Grayson

MaxPreps

4. (4) Grayson

PrepNation

5. (5) Grayson

High School Football America

4. (4) Grayson

54. (54) Cartersville

61. (62) Buford

64. (65) Lowndes

68. (69) Colquitt County

Prep Force

9. (8) Grayson

