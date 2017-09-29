National rankings: Grayson in top 10 in five polls
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
10. (12) Grayson
23. (21) Lowndes
35. (31) Cartersville
48. (33) Rome
59. (61) Archer
60. (65) Buford
78. (93) Walton
79. (NR) Colquitt County
13. (13) Grayson
4. (4) Grayson
5. (5) Grayson
4. (4) Grayson
54. (54) Cartersville
61. (62) Buford
64. (65) Lowndes
68. (69) Colquitt County
9. (8) Grayson
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0