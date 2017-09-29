Friday night roundup

CLASS AAAAAA

Tucker 54, Mundy’s Mill 12

Taurean Taylor rushed 11 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns for Tucker, which led 41-0 at halftime at Twelve Oaks Stadium in Hampton. Darick Stephenson had five rushes for 50 yards and two scores, and Josh Vann had two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown and one rush for 27 yards. Quarterbacks Travon Ford, the starter, and Bryce Spradling each threw touchdowns, Ford to Vann and Spradling to Miles Bowens. David Davis had nine rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Eagle’s Landing 10, Dutchtown 7

After a scoreless first quarter for both teams, Eagle’s Landing’s Cameron Lewis completed a 43-yard pass to Emmanuel Stores for a touchdown in the second. The game was tied 7-7 in the fourth quarter with 5:10 remaining on the clock with a Dutchtown score, but Eagle’s Landing’s Logan Friddell kicked the game-winning 31-yard field goal with 2.2 seconds remaining.

CLASS AAAA

Cartersville 55, Central-Carroll 6

Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three of his five touchdown passes in the opening quarter to grow a 21-0 Hurricanes lead. Rico Frye added a 57-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and the Hurricanes took a 28-6 lead into the second half. Lawrence’s fourth touchdown pass went 64 yards to T.J. Horton on Cartersville’s first play of the third quarter. Less than two minutes later, Frye ran in a 43-yard touchdown to push the lead to 42-6. Lawrence connected with Horton for the duo’s third touchdown of the game with 5:48 left in the third quarter and then the starters were pulled with a 49-7 lead. Terry Berdin added an 8-yard touchdown run with 8:55 left in the game, and Dylan Henderson registered his second interception in the final quarter.

Eastside 56, Druid Hills 14

Host Eastside scored six of its eight touchdowns on the ground and rushed for 324 yards as a team. The Eagles took a 21-7 lead in the first quarter after a 1-yard Taylor Carter touchdown run, an 11-yard touchdown run by Shamar Hunter and a Spurgeon Gaither return for touchdown that came off his own blocked punt. A receiving and rushing touchdown by Carter and a 19-yard touchdown run by Quincy Collins grew Eastside’s lead to 42-7 before the half. Hunter added a 33-yard touchdown to put Eastside up 49-14 and Collins capped off the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run.

Mary Persons 42, Spalding 18

Braylen Harvey ran in a 24-yard touchdown with 7:40 left in the first quarter to give host Mary Persons a 7-3 lead. In the second quarter, J.T. Hardage found Ladamion Sands for a 14-yard touchdown pass, and Harvey added a 20-yard touchdown run. Mary Persons’ Tre Slaton ran in a pair of second-half touchdowns, including a 38-yard touchdown run with 8:06 left.

Troup 71, Sandy Creek 16

Troup quarterback Montez Crowe threw for a school-record eight touchdown passes by the time the visiting Tigers’ 55-point blowout was complete. Crowe threw four touchdowns to Kobe Hudson (38, 25, 67, 39 yards) and found Mark-Anthony Dixon (45 yards), Jamari Thrash (14 yards), Ja’Rell Smith (44 yards) and Kenly Bridwell (5 yards) each for scores. Tyree Carlisle and Trey Williams each rushed for Troup touchdowns in the first half to build the Tigers’ 43-10 lead.

CLASS AAA

Greater Atlanta Christian 55, Fannin County 7

Greater Atlanta Christian scored touchdowns in all three phases of the game to overwhelm visiting Fannin County. In addition to six scoring drives engineered by the offense, the Spartans also got a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown from Max Burke and a 20-yard interception return to the end zone by Jake Floyd. Burke also caught a 44-yard scoring strike from Josh Rose. Jackson Hardy threw two touchdown passes, one to Montae Bailey and another to Jonathan Moore. Kyler McMichael got the Spartans off to a strong start with a pair of first-quarter touchdown runs. Fannin County got on the scoreboard with a touchdown pass late in the third quarter before a running clock in the fourth.

CLASS A

Hebron Christian 29, Towns County 7

Troy Allen and Chandler Lewis had two touchdowns each as Hebron Christian ground down Towns County at Lions Field in Dacula. Towns County scored first, as Trent Bradshaw scored from 12 yards out after a Zack Davenport punt return deep in Hebron territory. After that, it was all Hebron Christian. Allen scored from 2 and 20 yards out, while Lewis had a 1-yard TD run before his final touchdown, a 30-yard score with 1:38 remaining.

Walker 28, Fellowship Christian 27

Walker scored touchdowns on the first play of the game and the last to win a thriller against visiting Fellowship Christian. Lake Boyer returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Vose as time expired before Kyle Goldstein’s extra point clinched the Wolverines’ win. Fellowship Christian had taken a 27-21 lead with 51 seconds remaining on a 10-yard scoring run by Lawson Haigler, but the extra point was blocked. Vose also had a 34-yard touchdown run and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Beau Slay. For the Paladins, Casey Barham caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Brooks Bryant and also blocked a punt before returning it for a touchdown.