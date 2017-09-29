Our Products
Friday Night Chat: Football scores, updates, chat – LIVE

The second  half of the regular season begins tonight. Join us here around 7 p.m. to find scores and discuss the games.

Here are games on the web.

On the Web
NFHS Network
The NFHS Network will present live streaming of the following games this week. To view the games, click here. Note that the times listed are the start of the broadcast and not necessarily the kickoff time, and that more games might be added to the schedule.
Today
*KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at South Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
*Washington at Douglass, 5:30 p.m.
*Tucker at Mundy’s Mill, 6 p.m.
*Bryan County at Benedictine, 7 p.m.
*Clarke Central at Buford, 7 p.m.
*Haralson County at Calhoun, 7 p.m.
*Henry County at Woodward Academy, 7 p.m.
*LaGrange at Cedartown, 7 p.m.
*Our Lady of Mercy at Landmark Christian, 7 p.m.
*Sandy Creek at Troup, 7 p.m.
*Vidalia at Bacon County, 7 p.m.
*Mount Vernon Presbyterian at Holy Innocents’, 7:15 p.m.
*Wesleyan at Eagle’s Landing Christian, 7:15 p.m.
*Whitefield Academy at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
*Greater Atlanta Christian at Fannin County, 7:20 p.m.
*Cambridge at Johns Creek, 7:30 p.m.
*Gainesville at Marist, 7:30 p.m.
*Gordon Central at Dade County, 7:30 p.m.
*Hart County at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.
*King’s Ridge at Mount Pisgah Christian, 7:30 p.m.
*Milton at Roswell, 7:30 p.m.
*Mount Zion (Carroll) at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
*Northview at Dunwoody, 7:30 p.m.
*B.E.S.T. Academy at Therrell, 8 p.m.
*Tri-Cities at Mays, 8 p.m.
