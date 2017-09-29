Friday Football scores
Friday scores
Football
Alexander 21, Northgate 14
Alpharetta 35, North Atlanta 7
Americus-Sumter 31, Cairo 15
Aquinas 45, Hancock Central 14
Athens Academy 40, Riverside Military 20
Banneker 27, Lithia Springs 20
Benedictine 42, Bryan County 7
Berrien 13, Monroe 10
Bowdon 28, Gordon Lee 20
Bradwell Institute 27, Lakeside-Evans 21
Bremen 29, Sonoraville 22
Brooks County 31, Crisp County 21
Brookstone 61, St. Anne Pacelli 14
Buford 45, Clarke Central 7
Butler 32, Josey 6
Calhoun 41, Haralson County 10
Calvary Day 35, Claxton 0
Cambridge 27, Johns Creek 7
Camden County 53, Forest Park 7
Cartersville 55, Central-Carroll 6
Cedartown 38, LaGrange 10
Centennial 45, Chattahoochee 28
Central Gwinnett 38, Lakeside-DeKalb 36
Clinch County 56, Atkinson County 21
Collins Hill 45, Discovery 12
Cook 49, Early County 13
Coosa 34, Armuchee 6
Dade County 41, Gordon Central 12
Dalton 28, Creekview 22
Dawson County 30, North Hall 7
Dodge County 36, Northeast 13
Douglas County 28, New Manchester 2
Douglass 27, Washington 24
Drew 19, M. L. King 12
Dublin 19, Bleckley County 6
Eagle’s Landing 10, Dutchtown 7
Eagle’s Landing Chr. 45, Wesleyan 6
East Hall 62, Union County 42
Eastside 56, Druid Hills 14
Effingham County 37, Liberty County 13
Elbert County 52, Social Circle 8
Emanuel County Institute 44, Montgomery County 19
Etowah 41, Cherokee 10
First Presbyterian 35, Twiggs County 0
Flowery Branch 35, Cedar Shoals 21
Glynn Academy 38, Wayne County 27
Grayson 42, Ramsay, AL 16
Greater Atlanta Christian 55, Fannin County 7
Greene County 48, Warren County 6
Griffin 29, Starr’s Mill 28
Grovetown 17, Alcovy 3
Hardaway 28, Westover 6
Harris County 44, Worth County 13
Hart County 41, Franklin County 14
Hebron Christian 29, Towns County 7
Hephzibah 41, Cross Creek 6
Heritage-Catoosa 61, Southeast Whitfield 21
Hughes 32, Creekside 7
Irwin County 48, Charlton County 27
Jackson-Atlanta 32, North Springs 29
Jefferson 49, Madison County 0
Jefferson County 49, Glenn Hills 8
Jenkins 35, Johnson-Savannah 7
Jenkins County 22, Treutlen 6
Johnson County 21, Wheeler County 14
Jones County 48, Hampton 7
Kell 42, East Paulding 35
Kendrick 34, Rutland 31
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 28, Ringgold 23
Lee County 34, Houston County 0
Lowndes 37, Ware County 6
Manchester 50, Central-Talbotton 0
Marion County 42, Greenville 8
Marist 39, Gainesville 14
Mary Persons 42, Spalding 18
Meadowcreek 48, Berkmar 7
Miller County 34, Calhoun County 0
Milton 40, Roswell 7
Mitchell County 63, Randolph-Clay 22
Monroe Area 42, Jackson County 14
Morgan County 56, East Jackson 6
Mountain View 44, Duluth 7
Mt. Paran Christian 41, Pinecrest Academy 7
Mt. Pisgah Christian 45, King’s Ridge 14
Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 35, Holy Innocents’ 31
Mt. Zion, Carroll 31, Darlington 30
New Hampstead 49, Long County 35
Newton 30, South Gwinnett 8
North Gwinnett 35, Mill Creek 21
North Murray 41, Murray County 0
Northside-Columbus 49, Columbus 0
Northview 35, Dunwoody 13
Northwest Whitfield 49, LaFayette 7
Oconee County 49, North Oconee 14
Our Lady of Mercy 46, Landmark Christian 13
Parkview 31, Norcross 28
Pataula Charter 28, Cross Keys 0
Paulding County 31, Villa Rica 24
Pelham 21, Chattahoochee County 18
Pepperell 49, Model 0
Pickens 62, Gilmer 0
Pike County 34, Central-Macon 12
Prince Avenue 21, Commerce 6
Putnam County 26, Oglethorpe County 8
Rabun County 45, Banks County 7
Richmond Hill 31, South Effingham 20
Rickards, FL 41, Bainbridge 27
Rockmart 48, Chattooga 0
Rome 45, Carrollton 24
Salem 28, Luella 14
Savannah Christian 31, McIntosh County Academy 15
Savannah Country Day 43, Portal 7
Screven County 35, Harlem 0
Sequoyah 28, River Ridge 3
Shiloh 14, Rockdale County 12
Southeast Bulloch 54, Islands 20
Statesboro 27, Tattnall County 6
Stephenson 27, Jonesboro 0
Stockbridge 34, Locust Grove 0
Stratford Academy 30, Mt. de Sales 13
Swainsboro 54, Metter 0
Tattnall Square 42, Wilkinson County 14
Taylor County 49, Crawford County 0
Telfair County 34, Wilcox County 14
Temple 46, Georgia Military 0
Terrell County 20, Baconton Charter 10
Thomas Jefferson 42, Glascock County 21
Thomson 69, Clarkston 0
Tift County 35, Fitzgerald 14
Toombs County 38, Jeff Davis 14
Trion 59, Christian Heritage 10
Troup 71, Sandy Creek 16
Tucker 54, Mundy’s Mill 12
Turner County 40, Lanier County 13
Valdosta 44, Thomas County Central 14
Vidalia 10, Bacon County 7
Walker 28, Fellowship Christian 27
Walnut Grove 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Warner Robins 52, Coffee 49
Washington County 56, East Laurens 0
Washington-Wilkes 22, Lincoln County 14
West Laurens 30, Howard 18
Westside-Macon 28, Jackson 7
Whitefield Academy 24, St. Francis 7
Whitewater 42, Morrow 26
Winder-Barrow 56, Apalachee 14
Woodland-Cartersville 21, Hiram 10
Woodland-Stockbridge 21, Ola 17
Woodward Academy 56, Henry County 27
