Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
77
0
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Friday Football scores

Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Friday scores

Football

Alexander 21, Northgate 14

Alpharetta 35, North Atlanta 7

Americus-Sumter 31, Cairo 15

Aquinas 45, Hancock Central 14

Athens Academy 40, Riverside Military 20

Banneker 27, Lithia Springs 20

Benedictine 42, Bryan County 7

Berrien 13, Monroe 10

Bowdon 28, Gordon Lee 20

Bradwell Institute 27, Lakeside-Evans 21

Bremen 29, Sonoraville 22

Brooks County 31, Crisp County 21

Brookstone 61, St. Anne Pacelli 14

Buford 45, Clarke Central 7

Butler 32, Josey 6

Calhoun 41, Haralson County 10

Calvary Day 35, Claxton 0

Cambridge 27, Johns Creek 7

Camden County 53, Forest Park 7

Cartersville 55, Central-Carroll 6

Cedartown 38, LaGrange 10

Centennial 45, Chattahoochee 28

Central Gwinnett 38, Lakeside-DeKalb 36

Clinch County 56, Atkinson County 21

Collins Hill 45, Discovery 12

Cook 49, Early County 13

Coosa 34, Armuchee 6

Dade County 41, Gordon Central 12

Dalton 28, Creekview 22

Dawson County 30, North Hall 7

Dodge County 36, Northeast 13

Douglas County 28, New Manchester 2

Douglass 27, Washington 24

Drew 19, M. L. King 12

Dublin 19, Bleckley County 6

Eagle’s Landing 10, Dutchtown 7

Eagle’s Landing Chr. 45, Wesleyan 6

East Hall 62, Union County 42

Eastside 56, Druid Hills 14

Effingham County 37, Liberty County 13

Elbert County 52, Social Circle 8

Emanuel County Institute 44, Montgomery County 19

Etowah 41, Cherokee 10

First Presbyterian 35, Twiggs County 0

Flowery Branch 35, Cedar Shoals 21

Glynn Academy 38, Wayne County 27

Grayson 42, Ramsay, AL 16

Greater Atlanta Christian 55, Fannin County 7

Greene County 48, Warren County 6

Griffin 29, Starr’s Mill 28

Grovetown 17, Alcovy 3

Hardaway 28, Westover 6

Harris County 44, Worth County 13

Hart County 41, Franklin County 14

Hebron Christian 29, Towns County 7

Hephzibah 41, Cross Creek 6

Heritage-Catoosa 61, Southeast Whitfield 21

Hughes 32, Creekside 7

Irwin County 48, Charlton County 27

Jackson-Atlanta 32, North Springs 29

Jefferson 49, Madison County 0

Jefferson County 49, Glenn Hills 8

Jenkins 35, Johnson-Savannah 7

Jenkins County 22, Treutlen 6

Johnson County 21, Wheeler County 14

Jones County 48, Hampton 7

Kell 42, East Paulding 35

Kendrick 34, Rutland 31

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 28, Ringgold 23

Lee County 34, Houston County 0

Lowndes 37, Ware County 6

Manchester 50, Central-Talbotton 0

Marion County 42, Greenville 8

Marist 39, Gainesville 14

Mary Persons 42, Spalding 18

Meadowcreek 48, Berkmar 7

Miller County 34, Calhoun County 0

Milton 40, Roswell 7

Mitchell County 63, Randolph-Clay 22

Monroe Area 42, Jackson County 14

Morgan County 56, East Jackson 6

Mountain View 44, Duluth 7

Mt. Paran Christian 41, Pinecrest Academy 7

Mt. Pisgah Christian 45, King’s Ridge 14

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 35, Holy Innocents’ 31

Mt. Zion, Carroll 31, Darlington 30

New Hampstead 49, Long County 35

Newton 30, South Gwinnett 8

North Gwinnett 35, Mill Creek 21

North Murray 41, Murray County 0

Northside-Columbus 49, Columbus 0

Northview 35, Dunwoody 13

Northwest Whitfield 49, LaFayette 7

Oconee County 49, North Oconee 14

Our Lady of Mercy 46, Landmark Christian 13

Parkview 31, Norcross 28

Pataula Charter 28, Cross Keys 0

Paulding County 31, Villa Rica 24

Pelham 21, Chattahoochee County 18

Pepperell 49, Model 0

Pickens 62, Gilmer 0

Pike County 34, Central-Macon 12

Prince Avenue 21, Commerce 6

Putnam County 26, Oglethorpe County 8

Rabun County 45, Banks County 7

Richmond Hill 31, South Effingham 20

Rickards, FL 41, Bainbridge 27

Rockmart 48, Chattooga 0

Rome 45, Carrollton 24

Salem 28, Luella 14

Savannah Christian 31, McIntosh County Academy 15

Savannah Country Day 43, Portal 7

Screven County 35, Harlem 0

Sequoyah 28, River Ridge 3

Shiloh 14, Rockdale County 12

Southeast Bulloch 54, Islands 20

Statesboro 27, Tattnall County 6

Stephenson 27, Jonesboro 0

Stockbridge 34, Locust Grove 0

Stratford Academy 30, Mt. de Sales 13

Swainsboro 54, Metter 0

Tattnall Square 42, Wilkinson County 14

Taylor County 49, Crawford County 0

Telfair County 34, Wilcox County 14

Temple 46, Georgia Military 0

Terrell County 20, Baconton Charter 10

Thomas Jefferson 42, Glascock County 21

Thomson 69, Clarkston 0

Tift County 35, Fitzgerald 14

Toombs County 38, Jeff Davis 14

Trion 59, Christian Heritage 10

Troup 71, Sandy Creek 16

Tucker 54, Mundy’s Mill 12

Turner County 40, Lanier County 13

Valdosta 44, Thomas County Central 14

Vidalia 10, Bacon County 7

Walker 28, Fellowship Christian 27

Walnut Grove 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Warner Robins 52, Coffee 49

Washington County 56, East Laurens 0

Washington-Wilkes 22, Lincoln County 14

West Laurens 30, Howard 18

Westside-Macon 28, Jackson 7

Whitefield Academy 24, St. Francis 7

Whitewater 42, Morrow 26

Winder-Barrow 56, Apalachee 14

Woodland-Cartersville 21, Hiram 10

Woodland-Stockbridge 21, Ola 17

Woodward Academy 56, Henry County 27

View Comments 0