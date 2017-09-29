Four Questions with Sandy Creek coach Brett Garvin

GHSF Daily asked Georgia head coaches to answer these four questions. We’ll report from a different head coach each day.

Brett Garvin, Sandy Creek

1. What is the real difference-maker in winning and losing in Georgia high school football? “Georgia is a very competitive football atmosphere. The coaching operates at a very high level. Parents, schools and communities are behind the teams with vigor. I believe the kids understand that football is a way of life in the South, and the pride and joy of success (and possibly a little bragging rights) are what fuel the competitive spirit in Georgia.”

2. Which player that you’ve coached is memorable mostly for his character or inspiration? “Mike Hilton was never the biggest, strongest or fastest. But he was one of the hardest workers, one of the most loyal teammates, with the highest level of accountability and integrity. He’s still playing on Sundays!” [Hilton made his NFL debut this season as a 5-foot-9 cornerback with the Pittsburgh Steelers.]

3. What is the best atmosphere for a high school game that you’ve experienced away from home? “Apart from the Georgia Dome, Griffin is an electric atmosphere.”

4. As a player or coach at any level, which game do you wish you could play again? “The last loss, to erase it from memory!”

