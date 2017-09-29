Daily Trivia: Georgia high school where Oklahoma’s Trey Sermon played
Defending Class AAAAAA champion Valdosta is 1-4 at the halfway point of the season. Which 2016 team that was a defending champion started 1-4 but rebounded to make the second round of the playoffs?(Answer Monday)
Answer to Thursday’s question: Trey Sermon, the Big 12 newcomer of the week from Oklahoma, played high school football at Sprayberry in Marietta.
