Daily List: Teams with the largest average margin of victory
Teams that are averaging the largest margins of victory:
Class AAAAAAA
47.80 – Lowndes
36.80 – Mountain View
28.80 – North Paulding
25.25 – Grayson
21.20 – Pebblebrook
20.80 – South Forsyth
18.50 – Tift County
18.40 – Walton
17.60 – Meadowcreek
17.40 – Brookwood
Class AAAAAA
34.00 – Lee County
31.75 – Richmond Hill
31.20 – Greenbrier
29.20 – Douglas County
24.00 – Tucker
22.80 – Evans
21.50 – Mays
19.00 – Brunswick
16.20 – Harrison
15.25 – Sequoyah
Class AAAAA
37.75 – Rome
30.75 – Carrollton
30.20 – Jones County
28.20 – Flowery Branch
21.20 – McIntosh
21.20 – Bainbridge
21.00 – Starr’s Mill
21.00 – Clarke Central
20.20 – Villa Rica
19.00 – Wayne County
Class AAAA
35.80 – Ridgeland
30.60 – Heritage (Ringgold)
29.80 – Troup
29.40 – Cartersville
25.40 – Southeast Whitfield
25.00 – Burke County
24.00 – Marist
22.00 – Jefferson
19.20 – Cedartown
19.00 – Thomson
Class AAA
28.40 – Cedar Grove
26.40 – Monroe Area
25.60 – GAC
24.20 – Bremen
21.75 – Crisp County
21.60 – Union County
21.00 – East Hall
20.80 – Peach County
17.80 – Morgan County
17.00 – Pike County
Class AA
39.75 – Screven County
34.00 – Jefferson County
32.60 – Thomasville
31.75 – Rabun County
26.20 – Harlem
26.00 – Brooks County
25.20 – Benedictine
22.60 – Callaway
21.20 – Hapeville Charter
19.00 – Bleckley County
Class A (Private)
42.50 – Athens Academy
31.80 – ELCA
29.25 – Stratford Academy
25.75 – Hebron Christian
23.50 – Tattnall Square
21.80 – Prince Avenue Christian
20.33 – Wesleyan
20.25 – Calvary Day
18.60 – Brookstone
18.25 – Mount de Sales
18.25 – Mount Paran Christian
Class A (Public)
31.25 – Mount Zion
27.80 – Manchester
27.75 – Taylor County
25.60 – Pelham
25.25 – Commerce
22.60 – Mitchell County
21.75 – Charlton County
18.40 – Emanuel Co. Institute
15.40 – Clinch County
15.00 – Trion
