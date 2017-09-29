Our Products
Daily List: Teams with the largest average margin of victory

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Teams that are averaging the largest margins of victory:

Class AAAAAAA

47.80 – Lowndes

36.80 – Mountain View

28.80 – North Paulding

25.25 – Grayson

21.20 – Pebblebrook

20.80 – South Forsyth

18.50 – Tift County

18.40 – Walton

17.60 – Meadowcreek

17.40 – Brookwood

Class AAAAAA

34.00 – Lee County

31.75 – Richmond Hill

31.20 – Greenbrier

29.20 – Douglas County

24.00 – Tucker

22.80 – Evans

21.50 – Mays

19.00 – Brunswick

16.20 – Harrison

15.25 – Sequoyah

Class AAAAA

37.75 – Rome

30.75 – Carrollton

30.20 – Jones County

28.20 – Flowery Branch

21.20 – McIntosh

21.20 – Bainbridge

21.00 – Starr’s Mill

21.00 – Clarke Central

20.20 – Villa Rica

19.00 – Wayne County

Class AAAA

35.80 – Ridgeland

30.60 – Heritage (Ringgold)

29.80 – Troup

29.40 – Cartersville

25.40 – Southeast Whitfield

25.00 – Burke County

24.00 – Marist

22.00 – Jefferson

19.20 – Cedartown

19.00 – Thomson

Class AAA

28.40 – Cedar Grove

26.40 – Monroe Area

25.60 – GAC

24.20 – Bremen

21.75 – Crisp County

21.60 – Union County

21.00 – East Hall

20.80 – Peach County

17.80 – Morgan County

17.00 – Pike County

Class AA

39.75 – Screven County

34.00 – Jefferson County

32.60 – Thomasville

31.75 – Rabun County

26.20 – Harlem

26.00 – Brooks County

25.20 – Benedictine

22.60 – Callaway

21.20 – Hapeville Charter

19.00 – Bleckley County

Class A (Private)

42.50 – Athens Academy

31.80 – ELCA

29.25 – Stratford Academy

25.75 – Hebron Christian

23.50 – Tattnall Square

21.80 – Prince Avenue Christian

20.33 – Wesleyan

20.25 – Calvary Day

18.60 – Brookstone

18.25 – Mount de Sales

18.25 – Mount Paran Christian

Class A (Public)

31.25 – Mount Zion

27.80 – Manchester

27.75 – Taylor County

25.60 – Pelham

25.25 – Commerce

22.60 – Mitchell County

21.75 – Charlton County

18.40 – Emanuel Co. Institute

15.40 – Clinch County

15.00 – Trion

