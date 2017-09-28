Our Products
Maxwell Week 7 Projections

Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Sep 28

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
54.85 AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 84.8% 17 Macon County A-Public
31.89 AAAAAA Lovejoy 91.2% 23 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAAAA
27.28 AAAAA Fayette County 60.5% 5 Riverdale AAAAA
26.39 AAAA Carver (Columbus) 82.0% 15 Shaw AAAA
23.49 AAAA Perry 90.1% 22 Dougherty AAA

 

Sep 29

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
81.89 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 64.3% 6 North Gwinnett AAAAAAA
70.68 AAAAA Warner Robins 51.8% 1 Coffee AAAAAA
70.17 AAAAAAA Norcross 66.6% 7 Parkview AAAAAAA
69.56 AAAAA Rome 75.0% 11 Carrollton AAAAA
68.88 AAAAAAA Roswell 68.5% 8 Milton AAAAAAA
63.07 AAAAAAA Newton 63.6% 6 South Gwinnett AAAAAAA
62.48 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 66.2% 7 Wayne County AAAAA
61.33 AAAAAAA Lowndes 92.9% 25 Ware County AAAAA
57.92 AAAAA Kell 63.3% 6 East Paulding AAAAA
57.17 AAAA Sandy Creek 69.3% 8 Troup AAAA
56.66 AAAAAAA Tift County 91.3% 23 Fitzgerald AA
56.33 AAAAAA Alexander 63.2% 6 Northgate AAAAAA
56.33 AAAAA Dutchtown 52.0% 1 Eagle’s Landing AAAAA
55.50 AA Brooks County 58.4% 4 Crisp County AAA
53.18 AAAAA Buford 96.3% 32 Clarke Central AAAAA
53.01 AAAAAA Stephenson 76.7% 12 Jonesboro AAAAAA
51.95 AAAAAA Dalton 73.7% 10 Creekview AAAAAA
51.70 AAAAAA Lee County 92.3% 25 Houston County AAAAAA
50.82 AAAAA Starr’s Mill 87.4% 19 Griffin AAAAA
49.84 A-Private Eagle’s Landing Christian 88.6% 21 Wesleyan A-Private
47.62 AAAA Cairo 61.0% 5 Americus-Sumter AAAA
46.56 AAAA Marist 90.5% 22 Gainesville AAAAAA
46.25 AAAA Mary Persons 78.7% 13 Spalding AAAA
45.74 AAAAAA Douglas County 87.9% 20 New Manchester AAAAAA
44.30 A-Public Irwin County 71.1% 9 Charlton County A-Public
44.22 AAAAAA Valdosta 88.5% 20 Thomas County Central AAAAA
44.16 AAAAA Villa Rica 65.2% 7 Paulding County AAAAA
43.98 A-Private Prince Avenue Christian 64.3% 6 Commerce A-Public
41.89 AAAAAA Effingham County 74.0% 11 Liberty County AAA
41.86 AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 60.2% 4 Ola AAAAA
40.99 AAAAA Stockbridge 97.0% 33 Locust Grove AAAAA
40.49 AAAAAA Centennial 74.6% 11 Chattahoochee AAAAAA
40.06 AAAA West Laurens 76.1% 12 Howard AAAA
39.81 A-Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 50.8% 1 Darlington A-Private
39.77 AAA Westside (Macon) 64.2% 6 Jackson AAA
38.97 AAAAAA Sequoyah 87.8% 20 River Ridge AAAAAA
38.16 AAAAAAA Etowah 90.2% 22 Cherokee AAAAAAA
38.04 AA Vidalia 60.4% 4 Bacon County AA
37.94 AAAAA Maynard Jackson 65.0% 6 North Springs AAAAA
37.93 AAAAA Flowery Branch 81.2% 15 Cedar Shoals AAAAA
36.78 AAAA Cartersville 99.4% 40 Central (Carrollton) AAAA
36.00 AAAAA Whitewater 74.2% 11 Morrow AAAAA
35.75 AAA Bremen 75.5% 11 Sonoraville AAA
35.46 AAAAAA Johns Creek 76.0% 12 Cambridge AAAAAA
35.43 AAAAAA Mays 97.7% 35 Tri-Cities AAAAAA
34.41 AAAA Hardaway 74.0% 11 Westover AAAA
33.19 AAAAA Hiram 67.3% 7 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAAA
33.02 AAA Union County 53.5% 2 East Hall AAA
32.93 AAAAAA Drew 60.6% 5 M.L. King AAAAAA
32.51 AAAA Oconee County 80.4% 14 North Oconee AAAA
32.34 AAAAAAA Shiloh 74.5% 11 Rockdale County AAAAAAA
32.28 AA Dublin 56.5% 3 Bleckley County AA
32.20 AAA Monroe 64.6% 6 Berrien AA
31.90 AAAAAA Bradwell Institute 68.3% 8 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAAA
31.52 AAAA Northside (Columbus) 79.7% 14 Columbus AAAA
31.20 AAAAAA Richmond Hill 86.1% 18 South Effingham AAAAA
30.51 AAAAAA Alpharetta 93.9% 27 North Atlanta AAAAAA
29.99 A-Public Washington-Wilkes 65.0% 6 Lincoln County A-Public
29.77 AAAAAA Hughes 95.6% 30 Creekside AAAAAA
29.40 AA Douglass 61.9% 5 Washington AA
29.19 A-Private Stratford Academy 83.0% 16 Mount de Sales A-Private
28.90 AA Rockmart 74.3% 11 Chattooga AA
28.48 AAAAA Jones County 98.1% 36 Hampton AAAAA
28.33 AAAA Cedartown 92.0% 24 LaGrange AAAA
28.26 AAAAAA Grovetown 55.5% 3 Alcovy AAAAAA
27.85 AAA Monroe Area 85.0% 17 Jackson County AAA
27.52 AA Toombs County 67.9% 8 Jeff Davis AA
27.37 AAA Dawson County 75.9% 12 North Hall AAA
27.04 AAAA Salem 78.9% 13 Luella AAAA
26.89 AA Dodge County 93.2% 26 Northeast AA
26.78 AAA Pike County 69.1% 8 Central (Macon) AAA
26.56 AAAAA Statesboro 73.6% 10 Tattnall County AAA
26.25 AAA Cook 83.6% 16 Early County AA
26.22 AAAAAA Northview 68.8% 8 Dunwoody AAAAAA
25.90 AAAAAA Tucker 99.2% 40 Mundy’s Mill AAAAAA
25.82 A-Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 59.5% 4 Holy Innocents A-Private
25.59 A-Private Savannah Christian 51.2% 1 McIntosh County Academy A-Public
24.55 AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 85.5% 18 Southeast Whitfield AAAA
24.31 AAAA Jefferson 98.1% 36 Madison County AAAA
24.23 AA B.E.S.T. Academy 78.2% 13 Therrell AA
23.81 AAAAAAA Mountain View 98.0% 36 Duluth AAAAAAA
22.59 A-Private Fellowship Christian 79.4% 14 Walker A-Private
22.22 A-Public Emanuel County Institute 82.7% 16 Montgomery County A-Public
22.22 AAAAA Harris County 86.4% 19 Worth County AAA
21.76 AAAAA Banneker 90.2% 22 Lithia Springs AAAAA
21.36 AAAAAAA Collins Hill 97.9% 36 Discovery AAAAAAA
21.31 AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 98.6% 38 Lakeside (Atlanta) AAAAAAA
20.69 AAA Hart County 59.6% 4 Franklin County AAA
20.45 AA Screven County 94.7% 28 Harlem AA
19.51 AA Rabun County 98.3% 37 Banks County AA
17.98 AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 96.3% 32 Apalachee AAAAAA
17.12 AA Pepperell 92.7% 25 Model AA
16.09 AA Swainsboro 95.1% 29 Metter AA
15.94 A-Private Our Lady of Mercy 53.7% 2 Landmark Christian A-Private
15.70 AA South Atlanta 52.3% 1 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA
15.37 A-Public Pelham 79.6% 14 Chattahoochee County A-Public
14.43 AAA North Murray 69.1% 8 Murray County AAA
14.25 A-Public Telfair County 81.9% 15 Wilcox County A-Public
14.19 A-Private Tattnall Square 95.3% 30 Wilkinson County A-Public
13.94 A-Private Mount Paran Christian 95.9% 31 Pinecrest Academy A-Private
13.72 AAA Kendrick 50.4% 1 Rutland AAA
13.26 AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 99.7% 41 Fannin County AAA
13.23 A-Private Athens Christian 81.4% 15 Lakeview Academy A-Private
13.13 AAA Southeast Bulloch 84.9% 17 Islands AAA
12.79 A-Public Clinch County 96.8% 33 Atkinson County A-Public
12.60 AA Jefferson County 97.6% 35 Glenn Hills AA
11.21 A-Public Bowdon 79.8% 14 Gordon Lee A-Public
11.11 AAAAA New Hampstead 87.7% 20 Long County AAA
10.42 A-Private Savannah Country Day 81.3% 15 Portal A-Public
10.20 A-Private First Presbyterian 88.2% 20 Twiggs County A-Public
10.19 AAAA Woodward Academy 99.3% 40 Henry County AAAA
9.84 A-Public Jenkins County 79.8% 14 Treutlen A-Public
9.48 A-Private Hebron Christian Academy 81.6% 15 Towns County A-Public
8.56 AA Benedictine 99.9% 42 Bryan County AA
7.97 A-Public Johnson County 75.6% 11 Wheeler County A-Public
7.49 AAAA Eastside 98.4% 37 Druid Hills AAAA
7.33 AA Washington County 95.8% 30 East Laurens AA
6.62 A-Private Whitefield Academy 50.5% 1 St. Francis A-Private
6.43 AAAA Hephzibah 57.2% 3 Cross Creek AAAA
6.43 AAA Ringgold 95.3% 29 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe AAA
6.11 A-Public Greene County 84.3% 17 Warren County A-Public
5.17 AA Elbert County 95.8% 30 Social Circle AA
3.82 AAAAAAA Camden County 99.6% 41 Forest Park AAAAAA
3.46 A-Private Aquinas 95.7% 30 Hancock Central A-Public
3.17 AAA Morgan County 97.2% 34 East Jackson AAA
3.16 AA Butler 52.8% 1 Josey AA
2.95 AAAA Northwest Whitfield 98.4% 37 LaFayette AAAA
2.37 AA Temple 84.2% 17 Georgia Military College A-Other
2.33 AA Coosa 93.8% 27 Armuchee AA
1.13 A-Public Mitchell County 91.8% 24 Randolph-Clay A-Public
0.77 A-Public Turner County 96.8% 33 Lanier County A-Public
0.55 A-Private Calvary Day 97.1% 34 Claxton A-Public
-0.51 AAAA Pickens 98.1% 36 Gilmer AAAA
-0.89 AAA Calhoun 99.9% 41 Haralson County AAA
-2.19 A-Public Manchester 99.4% 40 Central (Talbotton) A-Public
-2.62 A-Public Taylor County 97.6% 35 Crawford County A-Public
-2.91 A-Public Marion County 97.2% 34 Greenville A-Public
-2.95 A-Private Mount Pisgah Christian 98.3% 37 King’s Ridge Christian A-Private
-3.12 A-Public Trion 97.2% 34 Christian Heritage A-Private
-5.01 A-Public Miller County 90.9% 23 Calhoun County A-Public
-5.87 A-Private Athens Academy 99.1% 40 Riverside Military Academy A-Private
-6.32 AAAAA Walnut Grove 96.5% 32 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAAA
-6.33 AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 98.8% 39 Berkmar AAAAAAA
-7.34 A-Private George Walton Academy 96.2% 31 Providence Christian A-Private
-8.68 AA Laney 95.7% 30 Westside (Augusta) AA
-8.77 AAA Jenkins 99.5% 41 Johnson (Savannah) AAA
-12.96 A-Public Terrell County 85.5% 18 Baconton Charter A-Public
-13.28 AA Dade County 95.1% 29 Gordon Central AA
-16.77 A-Private Brookstone 98.7% 38 Pacelli A-Private
-16.93 AA Putnam County 97.3% 34 Oglethorpe County AA
-21.64 AAAA Thomson 100.0% 42 Clarkston AAAAA
-43.45 AAAAA Cross Keys 68.0% 8 Pataula Charter A-Other

 

Sep 30

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
17.62 AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 97.3% 34 Grady AAAAA
16.69 AAA Beach 59.4% 4 Savannah AAA
