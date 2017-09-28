Maxwell Week 7 Projections
Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Sep 28
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|54.85
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|84.8%
|17
|Macon County
|A-Public
|31.89
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|91.2%
|23
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAAAA
|27.28
|AAAAA
|Fayette County
|60.5%
|5
|Riverdale
|AAAAA
|26.39
|AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|82.0%
|15
|Shaw
|AAAA
|23.49
|AAAA
|Perry
|90.1%
|22
|Dougherty
|AAA
Sep 29
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|81.89
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|64.3%
|6
|North Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|70.68
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|51.8%
|1
|Coffee
|AAAAAA
|70.17
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|66.6%
|7
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|69.56
|AAAAA
|Rome
|75.0%
|11
|Carrollton
|AAAAA
|68.88
|AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|68.5%
|8
|Milton
|AAAAAAA
|63.07
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|63.6%
|6
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|62.48
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|66.2%
|7
|Wayne County
|AAAAA
|61.33
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|92.9%
|25
|Ware County
|AAAAA
|57.92
|AAAAA
|Kell
|63.3%
|6
|East Paulding
|AAAAA
|57.17
|AAAA
|Sandy Creek
|69.3%
|8
|Troup
|AAAA
|56.66
|AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|91.3%
|23
|Fitzgerald
|AA
|56.33
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|63.2%
|6
|Northgate
|AAAAAA
|56.33
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|52.0%
|1
|Eagle’s Landing
|AAAAA
|55.50
|AA
|Brooks County
|58.4%
|4
|Crisp County
|AAA
|53.18
|AAAAA
|Buford
|96.3%
|32
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|53.01
|AAAAAA
|Stephenson
|76.7%
|12
|Jonesboro
|AAAAAA
|51.95
|AAAAAA
|Dalton
|73.7%
|10
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|51.70
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|92.3%
|25
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|50.82
|AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|87.4%
|19
|Griffin
|AAAAA
|49.84
|A-Private
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|88.6%
|21
|Wesleyan
|A-Private
|47.62
|AAAA
|Cairo
|61.0%
|5
|Americus-Sumter
|AAAA
|46.56
|AAAA
|Marist
|90.5%
|22
|Gainesville
|AAAAAA
|46.25
|AAAA
|Mary Persons
|78.7%
|13
|Spalding
|AAAA
|45.74
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|87.9%
|20
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|44.30
|A-Public
|Irwin County
|71.1%
|9
|Charlton County
|A-Public
|44.22
|AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|88.5%
|20
|Thomas County Central
|AAAAA
|44.16
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|65.2%
|7
|Paulding County
|AAAAA
|43.98
|A-Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|64.3%
|6
|Commerce
|A-Public
|41.89
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|74.0%
|11
|Liberty County
|AAA
|41.86
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|60.2%
|4
|Ola
|AAAAA
|40.99
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|97.0%
|33
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|40.49
|AAAAAA
|Centennial
|74.6%
|11
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAAA
|40.06
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|76.1%
|12
|Howard
|AAAA
|39.81
|A-Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|50.8%
|1
|Darlington
|A-Private
|39.77
|AAA
|Westside (Macon)
|64.2%
|6
|Jackson
|AAA
|38.97
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|87.8%
|20
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|38.16
|AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|90.2%
|22
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|38.04
|AA
|Vidalia
|60.4%
|4
|Bacon County
|AA
|37.94
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|65.0%
|6
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|37.93
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|81.2%
|15
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAAA
|36.78
|AAAA
|Cartersville
|99.4%
|40
|Central (Carrollton)
|AAAA
|36.00
|AAAAA
|Whitewater
|74.2%
|11
|Morrow
|AAAAA
|35.75
|AAA
|Bremen
|75.5%
|11
|Sonoraville
|AAA
|35.46
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|76.0%
|12
|Cambridge
|AAAAAA
|35.43
|AAAAAA
|Mays
|97.7%
|35
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAAA
|34.41
|AAAA
|Hardaway
|74.0%
|11
|Westover
|AAAA
|33.19
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|67.3%
|7
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|33.02
|AAA
|Union County
|53.5%
|2
|East Hall
|AAA
|32.93
|AAAAAA
|Drew
|60.6%
|5
|M.L. King
|AAAAAA
|32.51
|AAAA
|Oconee County
|80.4%
|14
|North Oconee
|AAAA
|32.34
|AAAAAAA
|Shiloh
|74.5%
|11
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAAA
|32.28
|AA
|Dublin
|56.5%
|3
|Bleckley County
|AA
|32.20
|AAA
|Monroe
|64.6%
|6
|Berrien
|AA
|31.90
|AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|68.3%
|8
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|31.52
|AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|79.7%
|14
|Columbus
|AAAA
|31.20
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|86.1%
|18
|South Effingham
|AAAAA
|30.51
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|93.9%
|27
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|29.99
|A-Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|65.0%
|6
|Lincoln County
|A-Public
|29.77
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|95.6%
|30
|Creekside
|AAAAAA
|29.40
|AA
|Douglass
|61.9%
|5
|Washington
|AA
|29.19
|A-Private
|Stratford Academy
|83.0%
|16
|Mount de Sales
|A-Private
|28.90
|AA
|Rockmart
|74.3%
|11
|Chattooga
|AA
|28.48
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|98.1%
|36
|Hampton
|AAAAA
|28.33
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|92.0%
|24
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|28.26
|AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|55.5%
|3
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|27.85
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|85.0%
|17
|Jackson County
|AAA
|27.52
|AA
|Toombs County
|67.9%
|8
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|27.37
|AAA
|Dawson County
|75.9%
|12
|North Hall
|AAA
|27.04
|AAAA
|Salem
|78.9%
|13
|Luella
|AAAA
|26.89
|AA
|Dodge County
|93.2%
|26
|Northeast
|AA
|26.78
|AAA
|Pike County
|69.1%
|8
|Central (Macon)
|AAA
|26.56
|AAAAA
|Statesboro
|73.6%
|10
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|26.25
|AAA
|Cook
|83.6%
|16
|Early County
|AA
|26.22
|AAAAAA
|Northview
|68.8%
|8
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|25.90
|AAAAAA
|Tucker
|99.2%
|40
|Mundy’s Mill
|AAAAAA
|25.82
|A-Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|59.5%
|4
|Holy Innocents
|A-Private
|25.59
|A-Private
|Savannah Christian
|51.2%
|1
|McIntosh County Academy
|A-Public
|24.55
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|85.5%
|18
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|24.31
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|98.1%
|36
|Madison County
|AAAA
|24.23
|AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|78.2%
|13
|Therrell
|AA
|23.81
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|98.0%
|36
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|22.59
|A-Private
|Fellowship Christian
|79.4%
|14
|Walker
|A-Private
|22.22
|A-Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|82.7%
|16
|Montgomery County
|A-Public
|22.22
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|86.4%
|19
|Worth County
|AAA
|21.76
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|90.2%
|22
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|21.36
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|97.9%
|36
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|21.31
|AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|98.6%
|38
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAAA
|20.69
|AAA
|Hart County
|59.6%
|4
|Franklin County
|AAA
|20.45
|AA
|Screven County
|94.7%
|28
|Harlem
|AA
|19.51
|AA
|Rabun County
|98.3%
|37
|Banks County
|AA
|17.98
|AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|96.3%
|32
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|17.12
|AA
|Pepperell
|92.7%
|25
|Model
|AA
|16.09
|AA
|Swainsboro
|95.1%
|29
|Metter
|AA
|15.94
|A-Private
|Our Lady of Mercy
|53.7%
|2
|Landmark Christian
|A-Private
|15.70
|AA
|South Atlanta
|52.3%
|1
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|15.37
|A-Public
|Pelham
|79.6%
|14
|Chattahoochee County
|A-Public
|14.43
|AAA
|North Murray
|69.1%
|8
|Murray County
|AAA
|14.25
|A-Public
|Telfair County
|81.9%
|15
|Wilcox County
|A-Public
|14.19
|A-Private
|Tattnall Square
|95.3%
|30
|Wilkinson County
|A-Public
|13.94
|A-Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|95.9%
|31
|Pinecrest Academy
|A-Private
|13.72
|AAA
|Kendrick
|50.4%
|1
|Rutland
|AAA
|13.26
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|99.7%
|41
|Fannin County
|AAA
|13.23
|A-Private
|Athens Christian
|81.4%
|15
|Lakeview Academy
|A-Private
|13.13
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|84.9%
|17
|Islands
|AAA
|12.79
|A-Public
|Clinch County
|96.8%
|33
|Atkinson County
|A-Public
|12.60
|AA
|Jefferson County
|97.6%
|35
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|11.21
|A-Public
|Bowdon
|79.8%
|14
|Gordon Lee
|A-Public
|11.11
|AAAAA
|New Hampstead
|87.7%
|20
|Long County
|AAA
|10.42
|A-Private
|Savannah Country Day
|81.3%
|15
|Portal
|A-Public
|10.20
|A-Private
|First Presbyterian
|88.2%
|20
|Twiggs County
|A-Public
|10.19
|AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|99.3%
|40
|Henry County
|AAAA
|9.84
|A-Public
|Jenkins County
|79.8%
|14
|Treutlen
|A-Public
|9.48
|A-Private
|Hebron Christian Academy
|81.6%
|15
|Towns County
|A-Public
|8.56
|AA
|Benedictine
|99.9%
|42
|Bryan County
|AA
|7.97
|A-Public
|Johnson County
|75.6%
|11
|Wheeler County
|A-Public
|7.49
|AAAA
|Eastside
|98.4%
|37
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|7.33
|AA
|Washington County
|95.8%
|30
|East Laurens
|AA
|6.62
|A-Private
|Whitefield Academy
|50.5%
|1
|St. Francis
|A-Private
|6.43
|AAAA
|Hephzibah
|57.2%
|3
|Cross Creek
|AAAA
|6.43
|AAA
|Ringgold
|95.3%
|29
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|6.11
|A-Public
|Greene County
|84.3%
|17
|Warren County
|A-Public
|5.17
|AA
|Elbert County
|95.8%
|30
|Social Circle
|AA
|3.82
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|99.6%
|41
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|3.46
|A-Private
|Aquinas
|95.7%
|30
|Hancock Central
|A-Public
|3.17
|AAA
|Morgan County
|97.2%
|34
|East Jackson
|AAA
|3.16
|AA
|Butler
|52.8%
|1
|Josey
|AA
|2.95
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|98.4%
|37
|LaFayette
|AAAA
|2.37
|AA
|Temple
|84.2%
|17
|Georgia Military College
|A-Other
|2.33
|AA
|Coosa
|93.8%
|27
|Armuchee
|AA
|1.13
|A-Public
|Mitchell County
|91.8%
|24
|Randolph-Clay
|A-Public
|0.77
|A-Public
|Turner County
|96.8%
|33
|Lanier County
|A-Public
|0.55
|A-Private
|Calvary Day
|97.1%
|34
|Claxton
|A-Public
|-0.51
|AAAA
|Pickens
|98.1%
|36
|Gilmer
|AAAA
|-0.89
|AAA
|Calhoun
|99.9%
|41
|Haralson County
|AAA
|-2.19
|A-Public
|Manchester
|99.4%
|40
|Central (Talbotton)
|A-Public
|-2.62
|A-Public
|Taylor County
|97.6%
|35
|Crawford County
|A-Public
|-2.91
|A-Public
|Marion County
|97.2%
|34
|Greenville
|A-Public
|-2.95
|A-Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|98.3%
|37
|King’s Ridge Christian
|A-Private
|-3.12
|A-Public
|Trion
|97.2%
|34
|Christian Heritage
|A-Private
|-5.01
|A-Public
|Miller County
|90.9%
|23
|Calhoun County
|A-Public
|-5.87
|A-Private
|Athens Academy
|99.1%
|40
|Riverside Military Academy
|A-Private
|-6.32
|AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|96.5%
|32
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|-6.33
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|98.8%
|39
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|-7.34
|A-Private
|George Walton Academy
|96.2%
|31
|Providence Christian
|A-Private
|-8.68
|AA
|Laney
|95.7%
|30
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|-8.77
|AAA
|Jenkins
|99.5%
|41
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|-12.96
|A-Public
|Terrell County
|85.5%
|18
|Baconton Charter
|A-Public
|-13.28
|AA
|Dade County
|95.1%
|29
|Gordon Central
|AA
|-16.77
|A-Private
|Brookstone
|98.7%
|38
|Pacelli
|A-Private
|-16.93
|AA
|Putnam County
|97.3%
|34
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|-21.64
|AAAA
|Thomson
|100.0%
|42
|Clarkston
|AAAAA
|-43.45
|AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|68.0%
|8
|Pataula Charter
|A-Other
Sep 30
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|17.62
|AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|97.3%
|34
|Grady
|AAAAA
|16.69
|AAA
|Beach
|59.4%
|4
|Savannah
|AAA
