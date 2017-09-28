Heritage-Catoosa hosts Southeast Whitfield in battle of unbeatens

View Caption Hide Caption

There is a lot to be playing for this weekend and there is potential for season-defining moments in several regions. In Region 1, Americus-Sumter and Cairo will settle their two-way tie for the region lead and the winner will move to 3-0. With no other teams in the region at 2-0, whoever wins this game could get additional breathing room as any future loss would still hold the edge due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Northside-Columbus must rebound after a disappointing loss to Americus-Sumter last Friday against Columbus. The Patriots will likely be (and should be) cheering for Cairo to defeat Americus-Sumter so they could potentially get a shot at Cairo to keep its bid for a region title alive.

In Region 5, all eyes will be on the result of Sandy Creek at Troup. Troup shocked the Fighting Patriots last year, and have been unstoppable offensively during this year’s 5-0 start. I broke down this matchup earlier this week and this game will reveal a lot about where each of these two programs stand amongst the classification’s other premier teams.In Region 6, Southeast Whitfield at Heritage-Catoosa is the major matchup. This battle of unbeaten teams will prove to be a defining moment. Heritage-Catoosa is allowing just 8.2 points per game offensively and Southeast Whitfield has been the highest scoring team in the classification this season with 46.4 points per game.

In Region 6, Southeast Whitfield at Heritage-Catoosa is the major matchup to watch. This battle of unbeaten teams will prove to be a defining moment in a region with three of Class AAAA’s eight undefeated teams left. Heritage-Catoosa is allowing just 8.2 points per game offensively and Southeast Whitfield has been the highest scoring team in the classification this season with 46.4 points per game.

Week 6 Schedule

Region 1

Cairo at Americus-Sumter

Carver-Columbus at Shaw (K) Thursday

Northside-Columbus at Columbus (K)

Hardaway at Westover (M)

Region 2

Howard at West Laurens

Mary Persons at Spalding (GM)

Perry at Dougherty (M) Thursday

Upson-Lee (BYE)

Region 3

Hephzibah at Cross Creek

Clarkston at Thomson

Richmond Academy, Baldwin, Burke County (BYE)

Region 4

Eastside at Druid Hills (AV)

Henry County at Woodward Academy

Salem at Luella

North Clayton (BYE)

Region 5

Cartersville at Central-Carroll

LaGrange at Cedartown

Sandy Creek at Troup

Chapel Hill (BYE)

Region 6

Gilmer at Pickens

Southeast Whitfield at Heritage-Catoosa

Northwest Whitfield at LaFayette

Ridgeland (BYE)

Region 7

Gainesville at Marist

Blessed Trinity, Chestatee, West Hall, White County (BYE)

Region 8

Madison County at Jefferson

North Oconee at Oconee County

St. Pius, Stephens County (BYE)