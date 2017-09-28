Heritage-Catoosa hosts Southeast Whitfield in battle of unbeatens
There is a lot to be playing for this weekend and there is potential for season-defining moments in several regions. In Region 1, Americus-Sumter and Cairo will settle their two-way tie for the region lead and the winner will move to 3-0. With no other teams in the region at 2-0, whoever wins this game could get additional breathing room as any future loss would still hold the edge due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Northside-Columbus must rebound after a disappointing loss to Americus-Sumter last Friday against Columbus. The Patriots will likely be (and should be) cheering for Cairo to defeat Americus-Sumter so they could potentially get a shot at Cairo to keep its bid for a region title alive.
In Region 6, Southeast Whitfield at Heritage-Catoosa is the major matchup to watch. This battle of unbeaten teams will prove to be a defining moment in a region with three of Class AAAA’s eight undefeated teams left. Heritage-Catoosa is allowing just 8.2 points per game offensively and Southeast Whitfield has been the highest scoring team in the classification this season with 46.4 points per game.
Week 6 Schedule
Region 1
Cairo at Americus-Sumter
Carver-Columbus at Shaw (K) Thursday
Northside-Columbus at Columbus (K)
Hardaway at Westover (M)
Region 2
Howard at West Laurens
Mary Persons at Spalding (GM)
Perry at Dougherty (M) Thursday
Upson-Lee (BYE)
Region 3
Hephzibah at Cross Creek
Clarkston at Thomson
Richmond Academy, Baldwin, Burke County (BYE)
Region 4
Eastside at Druid Hills (AV)
Henry County at Woodward Academy
Salem at Luella
North Clayton (BYE)
Region 5
Cartersville at Central-Carroll
LaGrange at Cedartown
Sandy Creek at Troup
Chapel Hill (BYE)
Region 6
Gilmer at Pickens
Southeast Whitfield at Heritage-Catoosa
Northwest Whitfield at LaFayette
Ridgeland (BYE)
Region 7
Gainesville at Marist
Blessed Trinity, Chestatee, West Hall, White County (BYE)
Region 8
Madison County at Jefferson
North Oconee at Oconee County
St. Pius, Stephens County (BYE)
