ELCA stays No. 1 while Commerce rises to the top public spot in latest power ratings

At the halfway point in the season, there was a little bit of movement in this week’s Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Class A Power Ratings.

On the public side, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (5-0) remained in the top spot. But the rest of the top five is different from last week. Athens Academy (4-0) moved up two spots to No. 2, Prince Avenue Christian (5-0) moved up two spots to No. 3, upstart Mount Vernon Presbyterian (5-0) dropped one spot to No. 4, and Savannah Country Day (3-1) moved up from No. 10 to No. 5, tied with Stratford Academy (4-0) which rose three spots from No. 8 last week.

On the public side, Commerce (4-0) moved up to the top spot from No. 2 last week, Manchester (5-0) jumped two spots to No. 2, Mt. Zion-Carroll (4-0) dropped two spots to No. 3, Trion (4-1) fell one spot to No. 4, and Jenkins County (4-1) vaulted four spots up to No. 5 this week.

Remember, the top 24 teams advance to the state playoffs, with the first eight receiving a first-round bye.

Class A Private

Rank School Region Record Ranking 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 5-A 5-0 15.60 2 Athens Academy 8-A 4-0 13.88 3 Prince Avenue Christian 8-A 5-0 13.80 4 Mt. Vernon 5-A 5-0 13.27 5 Savannah Country Day 3-A 3-1 13.00 5 Stratford Academy 7-A 4-0 13.00 7 Calvary Day School 3-A 3-1 12.88 8 Wesleyan 5-A 4-1 12.80 9 Mt. Paran Christian 6-A 3-1 12.75 10 Mount de Sales Academy 7-A 3-1 12.38 11 George Walton Academy 8-A 3-1 12.25 12 Mt. Pisgah Christian 6-A 4-1 11.97 13 Hebron Christian Academy 8-A 3-1 11.96 13 Lakeview Academy 8-A 2-2 11.96 15 Aquinas 7-A 2-2 11.50 15 Tattnall Square Academy 7-A 4-0 11.50 17 Darlington 6-A 3-2 11.27 18 Fellowship Christian 6-A 3-1 11.13 18 First Presbyterian 7-A 3-1 11.13 20 Brookstone 4-A 4-1 11.07 21 Savannah Christian 3-A 1-2 11.00 22 Athens Christian 8-A 1-3 10.25 23 Walker 6-A 2-3 10.10 24 Whitefield Academy 6-A 1-2 9.33



First team out: Our Lady of Mercy (1-3, 9.25 rating)

Worst team in: No. 22 Athens Christian (1-3)

Best team out: No. 30 Strong Rock (2-3)

Class A Public

Rank School Region Record Ranking 1 Commerce 8-A 4-0 15.00 2 Manchester 4-A 5-0 14.27 3 Mt. Zion, Carroll 6-A 4-0 14.00 4 Trion 6-A 4-1 13.40 5 Jenkins County 3-A 4-1 13.27 6 Irwin County 2-A 4-1 13.10 7 Marion County 4-A 4-1 12.70 8 Clinch County 2-A 3-2 12.67 9 Macon County 4-A 3-1 12.25 10 Charlton County 2-A 4-0 12.15 11 Washington-Wilkes 7-A 1-3 11.92 12 Emanuel County Institute 3-A 4-1 11.70 13 Turner County 2-A 3-2 11.60 14 Schley County 4-A 3-1 11.00 15 Pelham 1-A 4-1 10.90 16 Johnson County 3-A 3-1 10.75 16 Montgomery County 3-A 3-1 10.75 18 Mitchell County 1-A 4-1 10.60 19 Chattahoochee County 1-A 2-2 10.50 19 Telfair County 2-A 1-4 10.50 21 Taylor County 4-A 3-1 10.38 22 Randolph-Clay 1-A 2-2 10.00 23 Towns County 8-A 2-3 9.83 24 Lincoln County 7-A 1-3 9.75



First team out: Atkinson County (1-4), 9.40 rating

Worst team in: No. 19 Telfair County (1-4)

Best team out: No. 30 Seminole County (3-2)