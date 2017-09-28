ELCA stays No. 1 while Commerce rises to the top public spot in latest power ratings
At the halfway point in the season, there was a little bit of movement in this week’s Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Class A Power Ratings.
On the public side, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (5-0) remained in the top spot. But the rest of the top five is different from last week. Athens Academy (4-0) moved up two spots to No. 2, Prince Avenue Christian (5-0) moved up two spots to No. 3, upstart Mount Vernon Presbyterian (5-0) dropped one spot to No. 4, and Savannah Country Day (3-1) moved up from No. 10 to No. 5, tied with Stratford Academy (4-0) which rose three spots from No. 8 last week.
On the public side, Commerce (4-0) moved up to the top spot from No. 2 last week, Manchester (5-0) jumped two spots to No. 2, Mt. Zion-Carroll (4-0) dropped two spots to No. 3, Trion (4-1) fell one spot to No. 4, and Jenkins County (4-1) vaulted four spots up to No. 5 this week.
Remember, the top 24 teams advance to the state playoffs, with the first eight receiving a first-round bye.
Class A Private
|Rank
|School
|Region
|Record
|Ranking
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5-A
|5-0
|15.60
|2
|Athens Academy
|8-A
|4-0
|13.88
|3
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A
|5-0
|13.80
|4
|Mt. Vernon
|5-A
|5-0
|13.27
|5
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A
|3-1
|13.00
|5
|Stratford Academy
|7-A
|4-0
|13.00
|7
|Calvary Day School
|3-A
|3-1
|12.88
|8
|Wesleyan
|5-A
|4-1
|12.80
|9
|Mt. Paran Christian
|6-A
|3-1
|12.75
|10
|Mount de Sales Academy
|7-A
|3-1
|12.38
|11
|George Walton Academy
|8-A
|3-1
|12.25
|12
|Mt. Pisgah Christian
|6-A
|4-1
|11.97
|13
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8-A
|3-1
|11.96
|13
|Lakeview Academy
|8-A
|2-2
|11.96
|15
|Aquinas
|7-A
|2-2
|11.50
|15
|Tattnall Square Academy
|7-A
|4-0
|11.50
|17
|Darlington
|6-A
|3-2
|11.27
|18
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A
|3-1
|11.13
|18
|First Presbyterian
|7-A
|3-1
|11.13
|20
|Brookstone
|4-A
|4-1
|11.07
|21
|Savannah Christian
|3-A
|1-2
|11.00
|22
|Athens Christian
|8-A
|1-3
|10.25
|23
|Walker
|6-A
|2-3
|10.10
|24
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A
|1-2
|9.33
First team out: Our Lady of Mercy (1-3, 9.25 rating)
Worst team in: No. 22 Athens Christian (1-3)
Best team out: No. 30 Strong Rock (2-3)
Class A Public
|Rank
|School
|Region
|Record
|Ranking
|1
|Commerce
|8-A
|4-0
|15.00
|2
|Manchester
|4-A
|5-0
|14.27
|3
|Mt. Zion, Carroll
|6-A
|4-0
|14.00
|4
|Trion
|6-A
|4-1
|13.40
|5
|Jenkins County
|3-A
|4-1
|13.27
|6
|Irwin County
|2-A
|4-1
|13.10
|7
|Marion County
|4-A
|4-1
|12.70
|8
|Clinch County
|2-A
|3-2
|12.67
|9
|Macon County
|4-A
|3-1
|12.25
|10
|Charlton County
|2-A
|4-0
|12.15
|11
|Washington-Wilkes
|7-A
|1-3
|11.92
|12
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A
|4-1
|11.70
|13
|Turner County
|2-A
|3-2
|11.60
|14
|Schley County
|4-A
|3-1
|11.00
|15
|Pelham
|1-A
|4-1
|10.90
|16
|Johnson County
|3-A
|3-1
|10.75
|16
|Montgomery County
|3-A
|3-1
|10.75
|18
|Mitchell County
|1-A
|4-1
|10.60
|19
|Chattahoochee County
|1-A
|2-2
|10.50
|19
|Telfair County
|2-A
|1-4
|10.50
|21
|Taylor County
|4-A
|3-1
|10.38
|22
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A
|2-2
|10.00
|23
|Towns County
|8-A
|2-3
|9.83
|24
|Lincoln County
|7-A
|1-3
|9.75
First team out: Atkinson County (1-4), 9.40 rating
Worst team in: No. 19 Telfair County (1-4)
Best team out: No. 30 Seminole County (3-2)
