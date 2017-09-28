Daily Trivia: Georgia high school where Oklahoma’s Trey Sermon played
Oklahoma freshman RB Trey Sermon is the Big 12 newcomer of the week after rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 49-41 victory over Baylor. All of his carries came in the fourth quarter. For which Georgia high school did Trey Sermon play? (Answer Friday)
Answer to Wednesday’s question: The five teams with the best winning percentages in GHSA history with a minimum of 300 victories are Lincoln County (.822), Valdosta (.789), Northside-Warner Robins (.732), Carrollton (.730) and Dalton (.723). Brookwood, which won its 300th game last week, is sixth at .708. For a complete list, click here.
