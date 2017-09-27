Maxwell playoff projections after Week 6

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

All out of state opponents were considered equal to the average of the GHSA team’s classification (i.e., out of state opponents of Class AAAAAAA GHSA teams were treated as an average Class AAAAAAA team).

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 8 – AAAAAAA 162,605 837,395 353,102 13,597 133 263,351 736,649 183,574 618,268 0.62 1 – AAAAAAA 225,324 774,676 305,365 35,562 708 573,950 426,050 49,429 187,034 4.35 6 – AAAAAAA 590,502 409,498 45,541 614 2 762,473 237,527 8,340 92,570 9.80 3 – AAAAAAA 648,279 351,721 38,267 1,125 6 879,416 120,584 1,374 41,736 22.96 4 – AAAAAAA 769,755 230,245 18,188 466 3 905,705 94,295 1,247 27,128 35.86 7 – AAAAAAA 667,593 332,407 34,110 481 1 911,022 88,978 1,566 22,734 42.99 5 – AAAAAAA 807,053 192,947 9,376 37 – 951,672 48,328 169 10,394 95.21 2 – AAAAAAA 985,622 14,378 45 – – 998,110 1,890 – 136 7,351.94

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Grayson 8 – AAAAAAA 4-0 98.19 999,998 4.61 822,880 723,984 615,435 492,711 1.03 Archer 8 – AAAAAAA 5-0 88.25 999,946 3.33 582,961 449,181 301,331 125,171 6.99 Lowndes 1 – AAAAAAA 5-0 86.04 998,524 3.51 724,301 492,553 234,638 101,786 8.82 Mill Creek 6 – AAAAAAA 4-1 86.05 999,902 2.91 403,422 305,651 185,486 75,732 12.20 Colquitt County 1 – AAAAAAA 5-1 83.78 998,006 3.24 662,133 401,568 169,064 64,628 14.47 McEachern 3 – AAAAAAA 3-2 82.66 998,165 2.73 450,975 298,124 104,773 39,488 24.32 Walton 4 – AAAAAAA 5-0 80.60 998,967 2.52 489,294 149,862 70,528 22,712 43.03 Tift County 1 – AAAAAAA 6-0 78.96 998,221 2.74 527,148 221,462 71,729 20,617 47.50 North Gwinnett 6 – AAAAAAA 4-1 79.44 999,399 2.31 239,850 137,389 59,472 16,778 58.60 Brookwood 7 – AAAAAAA 3-2 78.48 998,266 2.49 496,642 210,734 58,087 16,527 59.51 South Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 5-0 76.17 999,327 2.44 436,752 160,895 43,635 9,886 100.15 Norcross 7 – AAAAAAA 2-3 74.42 997,924 2.16 377,162 126,009 27,870 5,676 175.18 Roswell 4 – AAAAAAA 1-3 73.87 963,620 1.95 294,172 69,451 20,382 3,909 254.82 North Paulding 3 – AAAAAAA 5-0 70.56 963,747 1.71 183,128 45,383 9,182 1,361 733.75 Hillgrove 3 – AAAAAAA 3-2 68.31 931,533 1.53 144,265 26,745 4,826 567 1,762.67 Parkview 7 – AAAAAAA 2-2 68.25 978,733 1.39 111,271 26,390 4,159 498 2,007.03 Lassiter 4 – AAAAAAA 4-1 67.67 923,343 1.47 127,948 23,612 4,128 474 2,108.70 Milton 5 – AAAAAAA 3-1 66.82 981,669 1.65 149,171 29,021 3,607 390 2,563.10 Newton 8 – AAAAAAA 4-1 66.98 976,419 1.44 126,460 24,897 3,058 346 2,889.17 North Cobb 3 – AAAAAAA 4-1 66.36 904,842 1.41 115,556 16,853 2,724 293 3,411.97 West Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 4-1 63.83 962,864 1.40 78,361 12,314 1,250 118 8,473.58 Westlake 2 – AAAAAAA 1-3 62.85 974,283 1.36 82,765 8,137 1,167 87 11,493.25 Mountain View 6 – AAAAAAA 4-1 62.45 833,010 1.19 65,841 8,595 681 49 20,407.16 East Coweta 2 – AAAAAAA 4-1 61.37 970,741 1.30 64,138 5,624 696 48 20,832.33 South Gwinnett 8 – AAAAAAA 1-4 60.68 914,286 1.14 52,430 6,160 399 40 24,999.00 Central Gwinnett 7 – AAAAAAA 3-2 63.75 947,472 1.06 20,140 3,864 428 33 30,302.03 Marietta 3 – AAAAAAA 4-1 60.17 806,225 1.12 54,926 4,013 453 27 37,036.04 Woodstock 4 – AAAAAAA 3-2 61.07 672,913 0.87 30,402 4,014 363 24 41,665.67 Collins Hill 6 – AAAAAAA 2-3 59.17 727,163 0.96 34,600 3,549 211 11 90,908.09 Etowah 4 – AAAAAAA 2-3 59.01 537,484 0.66 15,096 1,965 141 9 111,110.11 Camden County 1 – AAAAAAA 2-3 57.54 158,614 0.25 12,322 729 48 3 333,332.33 Wheeler 2 – AAAAAAA 3-2 53.22 820,037 0.90 9,469 561 25 1 999,999.00 Peachtree Ridge 6 – AAAAAAA 1-4 53.14 445,369 0.53 8,205 472 17 – – North Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 3-2 49.55 581,585 0.62 1,817 95 5 – – Newnan 2 – AAAAAAA 1-4 47.39 564,840 0.59 1,812 76 2 – – Lambert 5 – AAAAAAA 1-4 47.44 482,950 0.50 892 36 – – – Campbell 2 – AAAAAAA 2-3 44.02 372,941 0.38 510 15 – – – Pebblebrook 2 – AAAAAAA 2-3 42.07 306,555 0.31 292 10 – – – Shiloh 8 – AAAAAAA 0-5 40.79 103,394 0.11 227 5 – – – Meadowcreek 7 – AAAAAAA 5-0 38.30 121,221 0.13 125 2 – – – Kennesaw Mountain 3 – AAAAAAA 4-1 43.21 38,666 0.04 134 – – – – Rockdale County 8 – AAAAAAA 1-3 29.33 15,932 0.02 2 – – – – Cherokee 4 – AAAAAAA 0-5 36.11 13,118 0.01 2 – – – – Duluth 6 – AAAAAAA 2-2 23.05 2,183 0.00 1 – – – – Forsyth Central 5 – AAAAAAA 0-5 25.05 13,892 0.01 – – – – – Lakeside (Atlanta) 7 – AAAAAAA 1-4 20.67 1,083 0.00 – – – – – Discovery 6 – AAAAAAA 1-4 21.32 623 0.00 – – – – – Berkmar 7 – AAAAAAA 0-5 -6.92 5 0.00 – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 At Large Out 1 – AAAAAAA Lowndes 473,018 321,982 181,778 – 21,746 1,476 1 – AAAAAAA Colquitt County 342,956 371,091 251,331 – 32,628 1,994 1 – AAAAAAA Tift County 180,026 294,427 455,844 – 67,924 1,779 1 – AAAAAAA Camden County 4,000 12,500 111,047 – 31,067 841,386 2 – AAAAAAA Westlake 449,236 317,637 152,562 54,839 9 25,717 2 – AAAAAAA East Coweta 389,829 329,685 176,675 68,411 6,141 29,259 2 – AAAAAAA Wheeler 110,197 198,575 301,163 206,863 3,239 179,963 2 – AAAAAAA Newnan 32,057 85,099 178,503 269,173 8 435,160 2 – AAAAAAA Campbell 11,348 39,934 106,018 215,641 – 627,059 2 – AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 7,333 29,070 85,079 185,073 – 693,445 3 – AAAAAAA McEachern 670,851 221,117 72,637 27,906 5,654 1,835 3 – AAAAAAA North Paulding 146,608 299,030 263,636 179,575 74,898 36,253 3 – AAAAAAA Hillgrove 99,112 231,640 269,710 233,058 98,013 68,467 3 – AAAAAAA North Cobb 66,609 175,394 250,427 277,130 135,282 95,158 3 – AAAAAAA Marietta 16,742 71,698 137,472 258,298 322,015 193,775 3 – AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 78 1,121 6,118 24,033 7,316 961,334 4 – AAAAAAA Walton 598,545 273,679 90,562 29,405 6,776 1,033 4 – AAAAAAA Roswell 267,445 368,941 224,951 97,899 4,384 36,380 4 – AAAAAAA Lassiter 92,831 212,844 330,975 223,953 62,740 76,657 4 – AAAAAAA Woodstock 25,107 85,455 197,197 329,864 35,290 327,087 4 – AAAAAAA Etowah 16,054 58,890 154,222 308,063 255 462,516 4 – AAAAAAA Cherokee 18 191 2,093 10,816 – 986,882 5 – AAAAAAA South Forsyth 634,986 258,833 87,468 16,364 1,676 673 5 – AAAAAAA Milton 222,368 394,238 284,132 77,173 3,758 18,331 5 – AAAAAAA West Forsyth 130,789 283,752 400,830 137,464 10,029 37,136 5 – AAAAAAA North Forsyth 7,575 36,359 127,429 403,398 6,824 418,415 5 – AAAAAAA Lambert 4,281 26,730 98,817 353,122 – 517,050 5 – AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 1 88 1,324 12,479 – 986,108 6 – AAAAAAA Mill Creek 645,342 321,653 30,160 2,488 259 98 6 – AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 343,781 577,669 66,472 9,793 1,684 601 6 – AAAAAAA Mountain View 7,683 37,870 455,818 326,597 5,042 166,990 6 – AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 1,645 17,910 136,994 288,794 26 554,631 6 – AAAAAAA Collins Hill 1,549 44,894 310,171 369,911 638 272,837 6 – AAAAAAA Discovery – – 64 559 – 999,377 6 – AAAAAAA Duluth – 4 321 1,858 – 997,817 7 – AAAAAAA Brookwood 515,614 301,318 130,215 50,623 496 1,734 7 – AAAAAAA Norcross 354,490 443,322 186,555 13,473 84 2,076 7 – AAAAAAA Parkview 116,877 211,750 399,698 249,932 476 21,267 7 – AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 12,947 42,508 277,523 609,730 4,764 52,528 7 – AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 72 1,102 5,957 75,206 38,884 878,779 7 – AAAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) – – 52 1,031 – 998,917 7 – AAAAAAA Berkmar – – – 5 – 999,995 8 – AAAAAAA Grayson 722,702 260,108 15,639 1,527 22 2 8 – AAAAAAA Archer 266,514 637,022 84,707 11,278 425 54 8 – AAAAAAA Newton 8,608 75,304 568,527 314,465 9,515 23,581 8 – AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 2,163 27,047 316,822 568,241 13 85,714 8 – AAAAAAA Shiloh 13 491 12,938 89,952 – 896,606 8 – AAAAAAA Rockdale County – 28 1,367 14,537 – 984,068

Class AAAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 1 – AAAAAA 139,706 860,294 465,918 113,677 9,519 317,513 682,487 167,452 471,753 1.12 4 – AAAAAA 380,154 619,846 147,204 7,649 113 612,912 387,088 22,916 220,626 3.53 5 – AAAAAA 426,422 573,578 146,593 14,264 456 656,343 343,657 24,699 173,482 4.76 6 – AAAAAA 553,847 446,153 73,712 4,631 94 797,522 202,478 7,096 82,142 11.17 2 – AAAAAA 745,282 254,718 18,388 322 2 894,388 105,612 1,048 40,874 23.47 8 – AAAAAA 859,341 140,659 6,788 115 1 964,503 35,497 199 7,482 132.65 7 – AAAAAA 920,079 79,921 1,223 5 – 981,980 18,020 16 3,484 286.03 3 – AAAAAA 985,878 14,122 37 – – 998,265 1,735 – 157 6,368.43

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Lee County 1 – AAAAAA 6-0 75.59 987,612 3.91 770,140 582,474 407,546 269,041 2.72 Tucker 4 – AAAAAA 4-1 73.78 999,917 3.70 665,872 521,153 332,111 198,826 4.03 Mays 5 – AAAAAA 3-1 72.07 996,880 3.32 719,102 406,652 253,664 138,723 6.21 Coffee 1 – AAAAAA 3-1 70.70 962,755 3.07 591,470 401,256 225,290 110,227 8.07 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 – AAAAAA 4-1 69.37 952,291 2.81 521,367 340,834 176,153 80,328 11.45 Harrison 6 – AAAAAA 3-2 68.31 994,378 2.85 600,162 321,948 147,960 65,964 14.16 Glynn Academy 2 – AAAAAA 1-2 67.32 996,652 2.20 324,836 203,310 89,132 36,954 26.06 Douglas County 5 – AAAAAA 5-0 63.92 993,792 2.37 470,904 185,221 74,575 24,785 39.35 Stephenson 4 – AAAAAA 3-2 62.65 996,089 2.59 381,244 196,367 67,683 20,183 48.55 Valdosta 1 – AAAAAA 1-4 62.34 840,826 1.73 241,269 120,906 40,406 12,082 81.77 Allatoona 6 – AAAAAA 2-3 61.63 910,819 1.73 283,114 92,424 31,996 9,324 106.25 Dacula 8 – AAAAAA 1-4 58.48 994,206 2.23 316,938 84,984 24,192 5,711 174.10 Alexander 5 – AAAAAA 3-1 59.39 826,178 1.54 242,461 72,034 20,865 5,181 192.01 Dalton 6 – AAAAAA 3-1 59.25 873,226 1.54 228,006 67,143 19,523 4,870 204.34 Hughes 5 – AAAAAA 3-2 60.08 677,611 1.21 183,240 55,732 16,276 4,245 234.57 Brunswick 2 – AAAAAA 3-1 59.11 977,997 1.48 126,641 55,373 15,477 3,674 271.18 Alpharetta 7 – AAAAAA 3-1 56.33 994,011 2.02 236,906 67,924 16,473 3,334 298.94 Sequoyah 6 – AAAAAA 3-1 56.39 902,894 1.40 166,505 40,751 9,757 1,941 514.20 Lanier 8 – AAAAAA 3-2 54.21 982,727 1.93 198,118 41,257 8,621 1,471 678.81 Lovejoy 4 – AAAAAA 3-3 53.69 939,890 1.83 130,859 37,642 7,310 1,251 798.36 Northgate 5 – AAAAAA 3-2 54.71 451,518 0.67 69,752 15,134 2,968 547 1,827.15 Jonesboro 4 – AAAAAA 2-3 50.00 886,250 1.60 85,807 19,568 2,899 366 2,731.24 Winder-Barrow 8 – AAAAAA 5-0 49.64 956,500 1.61 103,264 15,807 2,292 255 3,920.57 Effingham County 2 – AAAAAA 2-3 50.09 874,260 1.03 40,513 9,517 1,416 179 5,585.59 Heritage (Conyers) 3 – AAAAAA 3-2 48.19 986,342 1.47 55,350 12,019 1,589 144 6,943.44 Centennial 7 – AAAAAA 2-3 48.25 933,496 1.42 64,983 9,003 1,232 132 7,574.76 Houston County 1 – AAAAAA 2-4 49.97 256,516 0.34 16,160 3,937 544 75 13,332.33 Richmond Hill 2 – AAAAAA 4-0 47.65 808,691 0.92 26,100 5,061 622 65 15,383.62 Gainesville 8 – AAAAAA 1-3 45.28 909,039 1.32 48,209 5,507 591 45 22,221.22 Creekview 6 – AAAAAA 2-2 49.69 214,807 0.27 14,800 2,197 325 43 23,254.81 Johns Creek 7 – AAAAAA 2-3 43.95 862,448 1.15 31,388 3,120 261 16 62,499.00 Evans 3 – AAAAAA 3-2 41.56 937,299 1.17 16,219 2,031 146 13 76,922.08 Pope 7 – AAAAAA 2-3 39.98 517,087 0.63 9,682 615 46 2 499,999.00 Bradwell Institute 2 – AAAAAA 5-0 37.52 342,400 0.36 2,154 168 13 2 499,999.00 New Manchester 5 – AAAAAA 2-3 43.41 45,910 0.05 1,459 116 8 1 999,999.00 Chattahoochee 7 – AAAAAA 4-1 38.21 607,231 0.73 8,686 482 23 – – South Cobb 6 – AAAAAA 2-3 41.15 71,071 0.08 1,363 107 12 – – Drew 4 – AAAAAA 1-4 35.17 38,753 0.05 465 30 1 – – River Ridge 6 – AAAAAA 3-1 37.35 31,481 0.03 308 18 1 – – North Atlanta 7 – AAAAAA 3-2 29.74 14,093 0.02 37 1 1 – – Greenbrier 3 – AAAAAA 5-0 31.67 659,737 0.70 1,226 55 – – – M.L. King 4 – AAAAAA 2-3 31.60 91,917 0.11 629 35 – – – Grovetown 3 – AAAAAA 2-3 29.85 544,054 0.57 684 27 – – – Lakeside (Evans) 3 – AAAAAA 0-4 29.13 496,870 0.52 520 19 – – – Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4 – AAAAAA 1-3 30.35 44,090 0.05 230 17 – – – Alcovy 3 – AAAAAA 3-2 26.91 375,698 0.39 237 8 – – – Habersham Central 8 – AAAAAA 1-4 27.04 131,982 0.14 244 7 – – – Northview 7 – AAAAAA 0-4 32.05 61,942 0.07 256 5 – – – Tri-Cities 5 – AAAAAA 1-3 35.34 7,753 0.01 57 2 – – – Cambridge 7 – AAAAAA 0-5 33.17 8,253 0.01 41 1 – – – Mundy’s Mill 4 – AAAAAA 0-5 25.37 3,094 0.00 8 1 – – – Apalachee 8 – AAAAAA 1-4 17.64 25,546 0.03 8 – – – – Sprayberry 6 – AAAAAA 1-4 30.44 1,324 0.00 5 – – – – Dunwoody 7 – AAAAAA 2-2 23.42 1,439 0.00 1 – – – – South Paulding 5 – AAAAAA 0-5 31.52 349 0.00 1 – – – – Creekside 5 – AAAAAA 0-5 28.57 9 0.00 – – – – – Forest Park 4 – AAAAAA 0-6 4.10 – – – – – – – Osborne 6 – AAAAAA 0-6 4.09 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAAAA Lee County 494,504 281,819 144,843 66,446 12,388 1 – AAAAAA Coffee 250,188 313,392 259,865 139,310 37,245 1 – AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 191,297 270,336 305,630 185,028 47,709 1 – AAAAAA Valdosta 60,949 119,804 246,442 413,631 159,174 1 – AAAAAA Houston County 3,062 14,649 43,220 195,585 743,484 2 – AAAAAA Glynn Academy 642,390 264,819 68,635 20,808 3,348 2 – AAAAAA Brunswick 261,211 425,847 207,612 83,327 22,003 2 – AAAAAA Effingham County 57,715 164,007 354,352 298,186 125,740 2 – AAAAAA Richmond Hill 35,566 124,638 294,101 354,386 191,309 2 – AAAAAA Bradwell Institute 3,118 20,689 75,300 243,293 657,600 3 – AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 611,805 261,557 85,505 27,475 13,658 3 – AAAAAA Evans 279,192 379,792 193,079 85,236 62,701 3 – AAAAAA Greenbrier 43,437 130,505 247,466 238,329 340,263 3 – AAAAAA Grovetown 30,250 96,541 185,929 231,334 455,946 3 – AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 22,561 81,266 166,933 226,110 503,130 3 – AAAAAA Alcovy 12,755 50,339 121,088 191,516 624,302 4 – AAAAAA Tucker 745,036 223,251 29,600 2,030 83 4 – AAAAAA Stephenson 226,845 603,953 129,844 35,447 3,911 4 – AAAAAA Lovejoy 25,408 74,917 492,287 347,278 60,110 4 – AAAAAA Jonesboro 2,677 95,659 325,469 462,445 113,750 4 – AAAAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 17 611 6,322 37,140 955,910 4 – AAAAAA Drew 10 199 1,632 36,912 961,247 4 – AAAAAA M.L. King 7 1,410 14,823 75,677 908,083 4 – AAAAAA Mundy’s Mill – – 23 3,071 996,906 4 – AAAAAA Forest Park – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAAA Mays 647,513 256,767 76,524 16,076 3,120 5 – AAAAAA Douglas County 257,648 477,570 216,923 41,651 6,208 5 – AAAAAA Alexander 88,200 201,379 288,457 248,142 173,822 5 – AAAAAA Northgate 6,260 24,233 139,790 281,235 548,482 5 – AAAAAA Hughes 360 38,826 269,490 368,935 322,389 5 – AAAAAA Tri-Cities 14 177 1,089 6,473 992,247 5 – AAAAAA New Manchester 5 1,048 7,723 37,134 954,090 5 – AAAAAA Creekside – – – 9 999,991 5 – AAAAAA South Paulding – – 4 345 999,651 6 – AAAAAA Harrison 728,132 189,713 56,860 19,673 5,622 6 – AAAAAA Dalton 130,254 254,223 266,989 221,760 126,774 6 – AAAAAA Sequoyah 96,882 202,945 293,378 309,689 97,106 6 – AAAAAA Allatoona 39,688 329,812 316,924 224,395 89,181 6 – AAAAAA Creekview 4,469 19,474 46,212 144,652 785,193 6 – AAAAAA South Cobb 551 2,627 13,450 54,443 928,929 6 – AAAAAA River Ridge 22 1,196 6,073 24,190 968,519 6 – AAAAAA Sprayberry 2 10 114 1,198 998,676 6 – AAAAAA Osborne – – – – 1,000,000 7 – AAAAAA Alpharetta 811,586 105,222 57,948 19,255 5,989 7 – AAAAAA Johns Creek 72,752 132,131 426,228 231,337 137,552 7 – AAAAAA Centennial 65,363 579,610 182,746 105,777 66,504 7 – AAAAAA Chattahoochee 29,019 100,638 193,046 284,528 392,769 7 – AAAAAA Pope 21,175 78,613 125,428 291,871 482,913 7 – AAAAAA North Atlanta 78 673 2,898 10,444 985,907 7 – AAAAAA Northview 22 3,019 10,344 48,557 938,058 7 – AAAAAA Cambridge 3 54 1,122 7,074 991,747 7 – AAAAAA Dunwoody 2 40 240 1,157 998,561 8 – AAAAAA Dacula 488,691 298,071 144,619 62,825 5,794 8 – AAAAAA Lanier 299,421 328,014 228,926 126,366 17,273 8 – AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 146,457 235,709 329,899 244,435 43,500 8 – AAAAAA Gainesville 64,797 133,241 275,788 435,213 90,961 8 – AAAAAA Habersham Central 611 4,614 18,206 108,551 868,018 8 – AAAAAA Apalachee 23 351 2,562 22,610 974,454

Class AAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 8 – AAAAA 252,538 747,462 61,659 933 2 418,690 581,310 5,222 471,939 1.12 7 – AAAAA 155,786 844,214 385,770 56,050 868 491,392 508,608 70,029 263,961 2.79 4 – AAAAA 366,688 633,312 150,645 9,663 118 620,413 379,587 26,656 150,402 5.65 1 – AAAAA 464,909 535,091 70,182 332 – 707,199 292,801 6,046 84,967 10.77 3 – AAAAA 807,486 192,514 5,860 24 – 948,189 51,811 49 19,361 50.65 2 – AAAAA 797,985 202,015 5,001 5 – 938,454 61,546 232 8,375 118.40 6 – AAAAA 923,796 76,204 502 1 – 986,497 13,503 2 890 1,122.60 5 – AAAAA 978,535 21,465 104 – – 997,404 2,596 2 105 9,522.81

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Buford 8 – AAAAA 2-1 84.78 999,998 4.68 929,114 754,996 576,910 471,304 1.12 Rome 7 – AAAAA 4-0 77.54 999,362 4.16 933,139 708,206 342,677 214,386 3.66 Stockbridge 4 – AAAAA 4-0 74.81 999,790 3.49 800,818 386,220 235,199 111,551 7.96 Warner Robins 1 – AAAAA 5-0 70.69 999,560 3.42 717,840 426,091 239,422 72,961 12.71 Carrollton 7 – AAAAA 4-0 67.27 983,639 3.11 725,599 373,556 172,802 40,695 23.57 Jones County 4 – AAAAA 5-0 67.36 999,342 3.02 615,393 317,932 150,236 36,754 26.21 Starr’s Mill 3 – AAAAA 5-0 67.85 999,755 2.53 482,588 187,367 50,611 19,298 50.82 Bainbridge 1 – AAAAA 4-1 63.69 996,953 2.63 476,031 176,947 59,271 12,002 82.32 Kell 7 – AAAAA 2-3 61.74 916,843 2.08 416,830 160,723 54,189 8,024 123.63 Wayne County 2 – AAAAA 4-0 59.86 998,867 2.25 268,390 108,597 32,828 4,429 224.78 Ware County 2 – AAAAA 0-3 59.67 998,826 2.22 257,295 98,164 28,942 3,946 252.42 Dutchtown 4 – AAAAA 3-1 57.10 908,406 1.66 164,258 56,190 13,776 1,423 701.74 Carver (Atlanta) 6 – AAAAA 4-1 52.83 998,295 2.25 284,903 68,945 13,014 876 1,140.55 East Paulding 7 – AAAAA 1-3 55.57 829,281 1.28 162,589 42,283 8,707 843 1,185.24 Eagle’s Landing 4 – AAAAA 3-2 55.58 848,191 1.42 115,192 32,920 6,992 672 1,487.10 Clarke Central 8 – AAAAA 4-1 52.83 990,009 1.45 159,329 35,140 6,544 463 2,158.83 Flowery Branch 8 – AAAAA 4-1 50.40 939,233 1.25 105,852 19,329 3,059 172 5,812.95 Southwest DeKalb 5 – AAAAA 3-2 46.94 990,537 1.74 79,786 11,058 1,419 55 18,180.82 Griffin 3 – AAAAA 4-1 49.16 854,671 1.03 33,818 7,055 910 53 18,866.92 Arabia Mountain 5 – AAAAA 3-2 46.51 989,403 1.71 74,378 9,906 1,164 50 19,999.00 Villa Rica 7 – AAAAA 4-1 47.91 176,989 0.22 13,387 1,952 253 13 76,922.08 Banneker 6 – AAAAA 4-1 42.69 860,764 1.36 37,953 3,784 275 11 90,908.09 Whitewater 3 – AAAAA 3-2 43.55 919,214 1.10 18,859 2,797 254 9 111,110.11 Thomas County Central 1 – AAAAA 2-3 42.68 824,475 1.03 18,185 1,774 122 4 249,999.00 Maynard Jackson 6 – AAAAA 3-2 42.34 884,565 1.42 25,181 2,148 115 2 499,999.00 Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 – AAAAA 2-3 44.71 123,621 0.15 3,516 371 34 2 499,999.00 Riverwood 6 – AAAAA 2-3 40.30 655,385 0.97 19,989 1,476 93 1 999,999.00 McIntosh 3 – AAAAA 5-0 41.52 758,724 0.84 9,215 1,118 82 1 999,999.00 Harris County 1 – AAAAA 2-3 38.22 684,884 0.79 6,655 552 23 – – Loganville 8 – AAAAA 1-4 37.64 639,910 0.67 7,819 471 19 – – Columbia 5 – AAAAA 3-2 35.58 893,815 1.18 10,139 542 14 – – Veterans 1 – AAAAA 2-4 35.33 494,128 0.55 3,111 242 9 – – Paulding County 7 – AAAAA 1-4 42.35 86,697 0.09 1,969 178 9 – – North Springs 6 – AAAAA 3-1 35.42 541,930 0.72 6,822 354 8 – – Statesboro 2 – AAAAA 1-3 34.56 815,505 0.89 4,215 195 7 – – Locust Grove 4 – AAAAA 2-3 40.77 55,237 0.06 882 65 3 – – Morrow 3 – AAAAA 3-2 33.72 270,974 0.28 786 48 3 – – Ola 4 – AAAAA 1-3 39.86 50,688 0.06 659 37 3 – – Lithonia 5 – AAAAA 1-3 27.02 605,147 0.68 1,708 43 1 – – New Hampstead 2 – AAAAA 2-2 29.10 599,333 0.62 994 30 1 – – Cedar Shoals 8 – AAAAA 3-1 35.05 375,827 0.39 2,465 117 – – – South Effingham 2 – AAAAA 0-5 28.68 587,469 0.61 953 35 – – – Miller Grove 5 – AAAAA 3-2 24.61 464,965 0.51 809 21 – – – Fayette County 3 – AAAAA 1-3 30.23 165,678 0.17 254 12 – – – Hiram 7 – AAAAA 2-3 38.45 5,207 0.01 72 5 – – – Union Grove 4 – AAAAA 2-3 33.74 11,587 0.01 58 4 – – – Walnut Grove 8 – AAAAA 1-4 25.77 54,909 0.06 70 3 – – – Decatur 6 – AAAAA 2-3 23.95 39,190 0.04 65 1 – – – Riverdale 3 – AAAAA 1-4 25.23 30,984 0.03 25 – – – – Lithia Springs 6 – AAAAA 1-4 19.72 18,729 0.02 13 – – – – Chamblee 5 – AAAAA 1-4 10.69 56,133 0.06 10 – – – – Hampton 4 – AAAAA 1-4 28.47 3,138 0.00 10 – – – – Woodland (Cartersville) 7 – AAAAA 2-3 30.49 1,910 0.00 10 – – – – Grady 6 – AAAAA 0-4 17.10 1,142 0.00 – – – – – Johnson (Gainesville) 8 – AAAAA 0-5 -6.63 114 0.00 – – – – – Cass 7 – AAAAA 0-5 25.47 72 0.00 – – – – – Clarkston 5 – AAAAA 0-6 -21.28 – – – – – – – Cross Keys 5 – AAAAA 0-1 -37.95 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAAA Warner Robins 684,822 286,189 25,185 3,364 440 1 – AAAAA Bainbridge 300,339 599,183 84,926 12,505 3,047 1 – AAAAA Thomas County Central 9,829 64,856 449,802 299,988 175,525 1 – AAAAA Harris County 3,261 30,699 278,153 372,771 315,116 1 – AAAAA Veterans 1,749 19,073 161,934 311,372 505,872 2 – AAAAA Wayne County 520,880 428,425 43,775 5,787 1,133 2 – AAAAA Ware County 465,918 476,392 50,486 6,030 1,174 2 – AAAAA Statesboro 8,688 54,865 458,607 293,345 184,495 2 – AAAAA New Hampstead 2,389 21,033 230,921 344,990 400,667 2 – AAAAA South Effingham 2,125 19,285 216,211 349,848 412,531 3 – AAAAA Starr’s Mill 876,236 105,416 14,845 3,258 245 3 – AAAAA Whitewater 59,547 548,400 212,700 98,567 80,786 3 – AAAAA Griffin 39,708 124,597 404,600 285,766 145,329 3 – AAAAA McIntosh 23,573 171,451 242,268 321,432 241,276 3 – AAAAA Fayette County 681 16,075 43,082 105,840 834,322 3 – AAAAA Morrow 210 32,607 76,104 162,053 729,026 3 – AAAAA Riverdale 45 1,454 6,401 23,084 969,016 4 – AAAAA Stockbridge 661,146 292,088 40,893 5,663 210 4 – AAAAA Jones County 314,500 538,758 129,625 16,459 658 4 – AAAAA Dutchtown 14,001 123,596 419,527 351,282 91,594 4 – AAAAA Eagle’s Landing 10,339 44,450 373,101 420,301 151,809 4 – AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 8 508 23,135 99,970 876,379 4 – AAAAA Locust Grove 4 105 8,226 46,902 944,763 4 – AAAAA Union Grove 2 42 558 10,985 988,413 4 – AAAAA Ola – 449 4,803 45,436 949,312 4 – AAAAA Hampton – 4 132 3,002 996,862 5 – AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 460,590 357,940 136,489 35,518 9,463 5 – AAAAA Arabia Mountain 434,264 370,938 145,526 38,675 10,597 5 – AAAAA Columbia 84,066 187,412 409,711 212,626 106,185 5 – AAAAA Lithonia 13,753 50,566 176,143 364,685 394,853 5 – AAAAA Miller Grove 7,229 32,012 122,414 303,310 535,035 5 – AAAAA Chamblee 98 1,132 9,717 45,186 943,867 5 – AAAAA Clarkston – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAA Cross Keys – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 821,185 127,623 36,022 13,465 1,705 6 – AAAAA Banneker 104,443 147,102 381,956 227,263 139,236 6 – AAAAA Riverwood 41,739 117,236 187,988 308,422 344,615 6 – AAAAA Maynard Jackson 28,314 511,106 212,961 132,184 115,435 6 – AAAAA North Springs 3,934 93,145 165,715 279,136 458,070 6 – AAAAA Decatur 293 2,709 10,881 25,307 960,810 6 – AAAAA Lithia Springs 92 1,041 4,312 13,284 981,271 6 – AAAAA Grady – 38 165 939 998,858 7 – AAAAA Rome 776,390 196,750 21,858 4,364 638 7 – AAAAA Carrollton 199,265 498,558 231,032 54,784 16,361 7 – AAAAA East Paulding 12,672 55,546 272,695 488,368 170,719 7 – AAAAA Kell 10,697 236,065 424,109 245,972 83,157 7 – AAAAA Villa Rica 969 11,642 38,858 125,520 823,011 7 – AAAAA Paulding County 7 1,365 10,484 74,841 913,303 7 – AAAAA Hiram – 74 728 4,405 994,793 7 – AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) – – 236 1,674 998,090 7 – AAAAA Cass – – – 72 999,928 8 – AAAAA Buford 956,018 41,628 2,121 231 2 8 – AAAAA Clarke Central 25,380 529,230 363,573 71,826 9,991 8 – AAAAA Flowery Branch 17,091 366,800 405,077 150,265 60,767 8 – AAAAA Loganville 1,312 55,359 154,492 428,747 360,090 8 – AAAAA Cedar Shoals 198 5,991 65,881 303,757 624,173 8 – AAAAA Walnut Grove 1 992 8,856 45,060 945,091 8 – AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) – – – 114 999,886

Class AAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 5 – AAAA 97,044 902,956 350,417 49,855 2,315 133,692 866,308 124,269 787,397 0.27 3 – AAAA 496,908 503,092 50,100 280 – 662,319 337,681 11,576 82,311 11.15 7 – AAAA 588,742 411,258 41,732 710 3 741,862 258,138 6,932 60,705 15.47 8 – AAAA 560,820 439,180 45,569 160 – 837,218 162,782 492 28,377 34.24 4 – AAAA 558,816 441,184 48,561 67 – 866,053 133,947 647 19,172 51.16 6 – AAAA 664,015 335,985 8,968 20 – 954,119 45,881 28 13,432 73.45 2 – AAAA 713,972 286,028 18,754 193 – 958,195 41,805 172 7,784 127.47 1 – AAAA 938,715 61,285 1,313 11 – 990,664 9,336 6 822 1,215.55

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Cartersville 5 – AAAA 5-0 87.69 999,985 5.39 925,511 873,416 832,350 762,558 0.31 Thomson 3 – AAAA 3-0 67.59 999,996 3.57 861,408 400,310 277,474 68,732 13.55 Marist 7 – AAAA 5-0 67.10 999,368 2.90 461,518 285,440 188,044 44,939 21.25 Jefferson 8 – AAAA 4-1 62.78 998,688 3.10 612,924 414,393 157,320 27,880 34.87 Sandy Creek 5 – AAAA 3-1 63.23 973,034 2.68 450,277 257,362 127,516 21,639 45.21 Woodward Academy 4 – AAAA 4-1 59.87 999,856 3.23 737,880 391,394 125,971 18,342 53.52 Blessed Trinity 7 – AAAA 5-1 62.12 997,293 2.39 286,836 153,766 76,381 15,727 62.58 Burke County 3 – AAAA 5-0 59.44 999,919 2.83 698,660 149,096 71,698 13,575 72.66 Ridgeland 6 – AAAA 5-0 59.35 999,729 2.59 497,837 330,919 44,583 13,378 73.75 Mary Persons 2 – AAAA 3-2 57.06 973,895 2.53 486,368 235,697 34,750 7,220 137.50 Troup 5 – AAAA 5-0 54.35 948,610 1.97 254,182 111,773 23,252 2,476 402.88 Eastside 4 – AAAA 4-1 48.31 997,182 2.13 328,676 93,196 8,436 824 1,212.59 Cedartown 5 – AAAA 4-1 50.92 736,553 1.32 144,557 57,236 7,201 710 1,407.45 Cairo 1 – AAAA 3-2 50.71 977,448 1.84 192,443 25,141 5,998 635 1,573.80 West Laurens 2 – AAAA 2-3 48.63 851,363 1.59 168,902 43,646 5,027 445 2,246.19 St. Pius X 8 – AAAA 0-5 48.58 953,709 1.63 139,783 53,548 4,953 428 2,335.45 Americus-Sumter 1 – AAAA 3-2 45.52 938,235 1.53 101,645 13,203 1,802 108 9,258.26 Oconee County 8 – AAAA 2-2 43.70 887,267 1.21 48,397 13,327 835 61 16,392.44 Perry 2 – AAAA 3-1 44.22 669,829 1.07 70,203 11,547 1,051 59 16,948.15 Northwest Whitfield 6 – AAAA 3-2 44.16 954,509 1.18 38,006 8,736 1,001 41 24,389.24 Spalding 2 – AAAA 1-3 43.27 636,518 0.99 58,611 8,805 723 40 24,999.00 Hardaway 1 – AAAA 2-3 42.59 722,681 1.05 57,967 9,999 698 38 26,314.79 Northside (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 4-1 42.62 774,671 1.13 63,234 10,525 701 37 27,026.03 West Hall 7 – AAAA 4-2 40.53 831,696 1.09 35,931 8,022 353 23 43,477.26 Upson-Lee 2 – AAAA 3-2 41.49 532,231 0.78 36,006 4,292 367 20 49,999.00 White County 7 – AAAA 5-1 39.55 798,321 1.02 29,631 6,186 289 16 62,499.00 Chapel Hill 5 – AAAA 3-2 43.84 210,896 0.29 18,165 5,106 236 14 71,427.57 Heritage (Ringgold) 6 – AAAA 5-0 39.70 921,683 1.05 18,691 3,509 234 9 111,110.11 Stephens County 8 – AAAA 3-2 39.57 748,967 0.90 18,124 3,535 163 7 142,856.14 Salem 4 – AAAA 3-2 37.98 922,281 1.18 50,804 5,123 186 6 166,665.67 Carver (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 1-4 39.06 465,438 0.62 25,524 3,633 142 4 249,999.00 Pickens 6 – AAAA 2-2 38.04 878,054 0.97 11,366 1,807 90 4 249,999.00 Baldwin 3 – AAAA 3-2 34.82 983,219 1.25 42,428 4,050 84 4 249,999.00 North Oconee 8 – AAAA 1-4 30.31 298,394 0.32 1,042 100 2 1 999,999.00 Howard 2 – AAAA 4-1 37.77 336,164 0.45 12,977 991 59 – – Central (Carrollton) 5 – AAAA 3-2 36.30 125,289 0.15 4,120 646 22 – – Chestatee 7 – AAAA 4-2 30.27 373,322 0.41 2,849 292 3 – – North Clayton 4 – AAAA 2-3 26.19 592,300 0.62 2,880 83 1 – – Westover 1 – AAAA 2-3 31.41 49,392 0.06 931 78 1 – – Richmond Academy 3 – AAAA 3-2 15.88 620,175 0.63 574 15 1 – – Madison County 8 – AAAA 2-3 24.29 112,975 0.12 128 7 1 – – Southeast Whitfield 6 – AAAA 5-0 22.69 243,109 0.25 82 1 1 – – Columbus 1 – AAAA 1-3 28.94 49,954 0.06 634 29 – – – Luella 4 – AAAA 0-5 24.07 425,155 0.44 1,052 16 – – – Shaw 1 – AAAA 1-3 23.91 22,181 0.02 120 2 – – – LaGrange 5 – AAAA 0-5 27.26 5,633 0.01 43 2 – – – Hephzibah 3 – AAAA 3-2 8.45 254,463 0.26 52 – – – – Cross Creek 3 – AAAA 2-3 4.83 142,228 0.14 18 – – – – Henry County 4 – AAAA 0-4 10.42 53,050 0.05 3 – – – – Druid Hills 4 – AAAA 1-4 7.17 10,176 0.01 – – – – – LaFayette 6 – AAAA 2-3 2.28 1,462 0.00 – – – – – Gilmer 6 – AAAA 0-5 -0.52 1,454 0.00 – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAA Cairo 550,504 260,374 117,175 49,395 22,552 1 – AAAA Americus-Sumter 315,781 343,941 186,664 91,849 61,765 1 – AAAA Northside (Columbus) 61,292 142,591 291,650 279,138 225,329 1 – AAAA Hardaway 42,551 170,467 249,044 260,619 277,319 1 – AAAA Carver (Columbus) 28,802 76,007 125,483 235,146 534,562 1 – AAAA Columbus 778 3,437 11,432 34,307 950,046 1 – AAAA Westover 251 2,205 13,658 33,278 950,608 1 – AAAA Shaw 41 978 4,894 16,268 977,819 2 – AAAA Mary Persons 606,913 225,742 99,302 41,938 26,105 2 – AAAA West Laurens 184,460 293,462 225,191 148,250 148,637 2 – AAAA Perry 80,889 166,106 210,997 211,837 330,171 2 – AAAA Spalding 69,567 151,585 199,218 216,148 363,482 2 – AAAA Upson-Lee 40,928 108,737 166,182 216,384 467,769 2 – AAAA Howard 17,243 54,368 99,110 165,443 663,836 3 – AAAA Thomson 685,207 299,758 14,771 260 4 3 – AAAA Burke County 309,339 636,218 52,963 1,399 81 3 – AAAA Baldwin 5,374 61,411 800,437 115,997 16,781 3 – AAAA Richmond Academy 74 2,075 89,114 528,912 379,825 3 – AAAA Hephzibah 6 394 29,521 224,542 745,537 3 – AAAA Cross Creek – 144 13,194 128,890 857,772 4 – AAAA Woodward Academy 788,829 191,887 17,346 1,794 144 4 – AAAA Eastside 194,854 582,308 195,320 24,700 2,818 4 – AAAA Salem 12,809 191,911 515,942 201,619 77,719 4 – AAAA North Clayton 2,853 28,148 159,439 401,860 407,700 4 – AAAA Luella 648 5,297 103,086 316,124 574,845 4 – AAAA Henry County 7 408 7,688 44,947 946,950 4 – AAAA Druid Hills – 41 1,179 8,956 989,824 5 – AAAA Cartersville 928,974 67,392 3,397 222 15 5 – AAAA Sandy Creek 55,723 576,519 253,013 87,779 26,966 5 – AAAA Troup 14,779 236,645 434,480 262,706 51,390 5 – AAAA Cedartown 264 106,231 254,360 375,698 263,447 5 – AAAA Chapel Hill 195 8,094 26,150 176,457 789,104 5 – AAAA Central (Carrollton) 64 5,072 27,945 92,208 874,711 5 – AAAA LaGrange 1 47 655 4,930 994,367 6 – AAAA Ridgeland 898,355 89,343 7,889 4,142 271 6 – AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 57,780 254,939 327,018 281,946 78,317 6 – AAAA Pickens 36,257 199,085 292,000 350,712 121,946 6 – AAAA Northwest Whitfield 6,587 441,754 329,860 176,308 45,491 6 – AAAA Southeast Whitfield 1,021 14,872 42,882 184,334 756,891 6 – AAAA Gilmer – 1 74 1,379 998,546 6 – AAAA LaFayette – 6 277 1,179 998,538 7 – AAAA Marist 607,712 349,731 36,449 5,476 632 7 – AAAA Blessed Trinity 372,803 527,198 82,948 14,344 2,707 7 – AAAA West Hall 10,228 61,975 407,033 352,460 168,304 7 – AAAA White County 8,484 51,026 372,357 366,454 201,679 7 – AAAA Chestatee 773 10,070 101,213 261,266 626,678 8 – AAAA Jefferson 765,802 184,546 38,607 9,733 1,312 8 – AAAA St. Pius X 147,792 419,892 263,890 122,135 46,291 8 – AAAA Oconee County 57,067 238,056 355,735 236,409 112,733 8 – AAAA Stephens County 26,896 129,307 246,172 346,592 251,033 8 – AAAA North Oconee 2,141 22,739 71,501 202,013 701,606 8 – AAAA Madison County 302 5,460 24,095 83,118 887,025

Class AAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 5 – AAA 110,497 889,503 260,469 29,205 1,093 284,387 715,613 25,085 412,275 1.43 7 – AAA 172,720 827,280 23,067 192 – 414,534 585,466 670 336,017 1.98 4 – AAA 174,875 825,125 111,943 1,657 6 645,914 354,086 3,887 152,412 5.56 6 – AAA 359,478 640,522 39,619 437 1 763,467 236,533 717 86,868 10.51 1 – AAA 827,565 172,435 7,876 105 – 937,391 62,609 131 11,369 86.96 3 – AAA 958,770 41,230 163 – – 994,230 5,770 1 478 2,091.05 8 – AAA 931,697 68,303 1,173 2 – 994,114 5,886 – 397 2,517.89 2 – AAA 941,919 58,081 504 1 – 996,455 3,545 1 184 5,433.78

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Cedar Grove 5 – AAA 5-0 73.11 999,999 4.83 931,099 845,508 679,823 402,980 1.48 Greater Atlanta Christian 7 – AAA 4-1 72.72 999,996 4.62 875,062 829,811 584,728 335,957 1.98 Peach County 4 – AAA 4-1 66.77 999,983 4.25 946,883 810,105 345,594 151,510 5.60 Calhoun 6 – AAA 4-1 64.46 995,454 3.49 727,525 636,420 231,802 86,455 10.57 Crisp County 1 – AAA 4-0 54.46 999,459 2.93 775,328 144,017 59,194 11,195 88.33 Lovett 5 – AAA 2-3 53.33 981,120 2.10 308,287 126,827 26,616 4,756 209.26 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 – AAA 1-4 51.02 988,071 2.00 301,983 112,132 19,366 2,872 347.19 Pace Academy 5 – AAA 2-2 48.36 981,361 1.86 263,783 95,711 14,889 1,667 598.88 Westside (Macon) 4 – AAA 2-3 43.89 965,518 2.38 488,897 95,229 10,084 811 1,232.05 Jenkins 3 – AAA 4-0 43.73 999,636 2.26 461,740 38,697 5,664 478 2,091.05 Bremen 6 – AAA 5-0 44.69 919,512 1.34 108,496 35,535 4,824 392 2,550.02 Monroe Area 8 – AAA 5-0 42.55 994,080 1.97 195,908 43,654 4,173 314 3,183.71 Liberty County 2 – AAA 2-2 38.89 985,387 1.96 261,408 42,455 2,848 156 6,409.26 Cook 1 – AAA 0-4 39.84 975,305 1.96 264,491 22,672 2,564 125 7,999.00 Morgan County 8 – AAA 4-1 38.54 984,036 1.74 109,410 24,678 1,676 82 12,194.12 Jackson 4 – AAA 3-2 37.33 899,591 1.78 244,082 27,191 1,959 81 12,344.68 Monroe 1 – AAA 1-3 36.46 951,957 1.70 154,304 12,796 971 49 20,407.16 Dawson County 7 – AAA 2-2 35.82 880,636 1.42 41,121 9,812 755 34 29,410.76 Pierce County 2 – AAA 1-3 33.74 949,485 1.52 115,138 11,487 535 22 45,453.55 Union County 7 – AAA 4-1 34.12 822,363 1.27 32,339 6,389 402 19 52,630.58 Pike County 4 – AAA 3-1 32.00 715,898 1.15 94,463 5,696 316 10 99,999.00 Adairsville 6 – AAA 3-2 33.84 660,146 0.73 12,072 2,144 203 10 99,999.00 Ringgold 6 – AAA 3-2 35.89 567,084 0.72 41,549 4,848 272 7 142,856.14 East Hall 7 – AAA 4-1 32.01 794,691 1.16 25,348 4,094 238 7 142,856.14 Appling County 2 – AAA 0-3 30.30 903,394 1.28 65,317 4,142 157 6 166,665.67 Sonoraville 6 – AAA 3-2 32.74 621,961 0.68 9,740 1,618 148 4 249,999.00 Jackson County 8 – AAA 3-2 25.95 796,730 0.97 5,783 793 31 1 999,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3 – AAA 0-4 28.45 938,273 1.24 47,942 2,281 103 – – Central (Macon) 4 – AAA 1-3 24.69 359,432 0.47 16,598 507 20 – – North Hall 7 – AAA 1-4 25.08 468,295 0.59 6,048 434 13 – – Dougherty 1 – AAA 1-4 21.43 580,557 0.72 15,368 545 7 – – Tattnall County 2 – AAA 1-2 23.57 682,333 0.81 16,214 453 6 – – Hart County 8 – AAA 0-5 23.37 707,877 0.81 2,639 297 5 – – Worth County 1 – AAA 0-5 20.45 492,722 0.60 11,256 387 4 – – Redan 5 – AAA 1-4 27.23 21,089 0.02 357 69 4 – – Beach 3 – AAA 2-1 18.96 843,601 0.94 11,203 318 3 – – Franklin County 8 – AAA 1-4 18.76 481,901 0.52 659 55 1 – – Windsor Forest 3 – AAA 4-1 15.98 406,102 0.42 1,897 42 1 – – Murray County 6 – AAA 2-3 11.62 47,933 0.05 18 1 1 – – Savannah 3 – AAA 2-1 15.15 518,190 0.55 2,757 52 – – – Brantley County 2 – AAA 0-4 18.09 387,136 0.42 3,526 50 – – – Towers 5 – AAA 2-3 21.58 27,386 0.03 208 26 – – – North Murray 6 – AAA 2-3 20.39 167,456 0.17 513 15 – – – Islands 3 – AAA 2-2 10.49 292,337 0.30 651 4 – – – Rutland 4 – AAA 0-4 14.00 38,268 0.04 266 2 – – – Lumpkin County 7 – AAA 0-5 9.59 12,971 0.01 8 1 – – – Long County 2 – AAA 0-4 8.75 92,265 0.10 151 – – – – Kendrick 4 – AAA 0-5 13.45 21,310 0.02 120 – – – – Fannin County 7 – AAA 2-3 12.85 21,048 0.02 40 – – – – East Jackson 8 – AAA 1-2 2.27 35,376 0.04 2 – – – – Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 – AAA 2-3 5.17 17,805 0.02 2 – – – – McNair 5 – AAA 3-2 8.73 970 0.00 1 – – – – Haralson County 6 – AAA 0-4 -0.56 2,515 0.00 – – – – – Johnson (Savannah) 3 – AAA 0-4 -8.87 1,704 0.00 – – – – – Groves 3 – AAA 0-5 -13.24 157 0.00 – – – – – Coahulla Creek 6 – AAA 0-5 -17.72 134 0.00 – – – – – Stone Mountain 5 – AAA 1-4 -4.00 4 0.00 – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAA Crisp County 762,626 191,048 40,202 5,583 541 1 – AAA Cook 148,734 447,677 300,341 78,553 24,695 1 – AAA Monroe 82,154 298,481 433,629 137,693 48,043 1 – AAA Dougherty 3,708 34,232 123,498 419,119 419,443 1 – AAA Worth County 2,778 28,562 102,330 359,052 507,278 2 – AAA Liberty County 543,657 273,590 123,493 44,647 14,613 2 – AAA Pierce County 259,536 333,318 241,347 115,284 50,515 2 – AAA Appling County 145,964 250,058 319,515 187,857 96,606 2 – AAA Tattnall County 39,482 100,874 201,871 340,106 317,667 2 – AAA Brantley County 10,668 37,774 95,885 242,809 612,864 2 – AAA Long County 693 4,386 17,889 69,297 907,735 3 – AAA Jenkins 942,449 46,165 9,017 2,005 364 3 – AAA Beach 30,345 223,228 368,036 221,992 156,399 3 – AAA Southeast Bulloch 13,125 575,872 248,254 101,022 61,727 3 – AAA Savannah 8,413 84,115 178,862 246,800 481,810 3 – AAA Windsor Forest 3,554 38,074 104,258 260,216 593,898 3 – AAA Islands 2,114 32,523 91,383 166,317 707,663 3 – AAA Johnson (Savannah) – 21 183 1,500 998,296 3 – AAA Groves – 2 7 148 999,843 4 – AAA Peach County 971,906 26,299 1,310 468 17 4 – AAA Jackson 19,757 271,073 373,719 235,042 100,409 4 – AAA Pike County 5,655 104,988 237,399 367,856 284,102 4 – AAA Westside (Macon) 1,718 569,253 292,031 102,516 34,482 4 – AAA Central (Macon) 954 27,496 86,965 244,017 640,568 4 – AAA Rutland 7 547 4,733 32,981 961,732 4 – AAA Kendrick 3 344 3,843 17,120 978,690 5 – AAA Cedar Grove 963,261 36,020 696 22 1 5 – AAA Pace Academy 35,452 236,491 310,543 398,875 18,639 5 – AAA Lovett 851 428,759 325,716 225,794 18,880 5 – AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 426 298,517 359,900 329,228 11,929 5 – AAA Towers 9 184 2,111 25,082 972,614 5 – AAA Redan 1 27 995 20,066 978,911 5 – AAA McNair – 2 39 929 999,030 5 – AAA Stone Mountain – – – 4 999,996 6 – AAA Calhoun 846,101 76,309 64,455 8,589 4,546 6 – AAA Bremen 90,465 263,309 386,240 179,498 80,488 6 – AAA Ringgold 46,545 450,735 55,008 14,796 432,916 6 – AAA Adairsville 9,251 80,320 220,233 350,342 339,854 6 – AAA Sonoraville 7,195 76,360 190,364 348,042 378,039 6 – AAA North Murray 349 45,248 57,594 64,265 832,544 6 – AAA Murray County 66 4,929 19,304 23,634 952,067 6 – AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 27 2,753 6,639 8,386 982,195 6 – AAA Haralson County 1 33 121 2,360 997,485 6 – AAA Coahulla Creek – 4 42 88 999,866 7 – AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 981,079 18,464 387 66 4 7 – AAA Dawson County 12,060 382,547 293,527 192,502 119,364 7 – AAA East Hall 5,694 229,086 277,598 282,313 205,309 7 – AAA North Hall 1,044 71,771 131,289 264,191 531,705 7 – AAA Union County 122 296,984 289,225 236,032 177,637 7 – AAA Fannin County 1 853 5,679 14,515 978,952 7 – AAA Lumpkin County – 295 2,295 10,381 987,029 8 – AAA Monroe Area 559,087 325,034 86,385 23,574 5,920 8 – AAA Morgan County 363,861 416,997 154,123 49,055 15,964 8 – AAA Jackson County 43,892 130,973 335,536 286,329 203,270 8 – AAA Hart County 24,238 86,017 266,471 331,151 292,123 8 – AAA Franklin County 8,863 40,261 150,507 282,270 518,099 8 – AAA East Jackson 59 718 6,978 27,621 964,624

Class AA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 2 – AA 195,855 804,145 44,333 797 5 280,535 719,465 6,102 633,205 0.58 1 – AA 241,319 758,681 305,955 45,091 157 615,928 384,072 27,149 113,558 7.81 8 – AA 450,119 549,881 5,253 6 – 635,911 364,089 117 95,655 9.45 6 – AA 785,897 214,103 7,352 43 – 859,425 140,575 178 81,428 11.28 5 – AA 381,036 618,964 148,948 3,202 2 797,489 202,511 8,146 55,461 17.03 3 – AA 730,107 269,893 12,771 62 – 908,226 91,774 117 14,181 69.52 4 – AA 879,015 120,985 1,800 2 – 955,449 44,551 155 5,748 172.97 7 – AA 914,254 85,746 1,819 4 – 989,006 10,994 5 764 1,307.90

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Benedictine 2 – AA 5-0 76.94 999,999 5.07 940,958 796,142 716,058 632,390 0.58 Rabun County 8 – AA 4-0 59.87 999,994 3.78 807,869 547,695 363,290 95,602 9.46 Hapeville Charter 6 – AA 4-1 61.90 999,951 3.26 871,693 206,603 139,299 81,378 11.29 Thomasville 1 – AA 5-0 58.20 997,886 3.16 669,501 427,501 162,513 50,245 18.90 Callaway 5 – AA 5-0 56.52 999,359 3.36 801,308 449,873 129,372 40,319 23.80 Brooks County 1 – AA 4-0 57.11 996,945 3.04 638,194 389,265 142,809 40,271 23.83 Fitzgerald 1 – AA 1-3 54.77 994,739 2.74 547,650 292,506 105,870 23,041 42.40 Heard County 5 – AA 5-1 51.68 998,661 2.96 677,810 298,522 78,318 14,977 65.77 Dodge County 3 – AA 4-0 52.12 996,790 2.71 418,790 245,410 89,085 13,931 70.78 Jefferson County 4 – AA 5-0 48.72 999,866 2.09 203,004 65,107 24,242 3,211 310.43 Screven County 4 – AA 4-0 47.88 999,879 2.05 188,748 57,272 20,459 2,537 393.17 Pepperell 7 – AA 3-2 40.90 993,706 2.18 256,984 57,534 8,411 606 1,649.17 Swainsboro 2 – AA 4-1 44.36 900,741 1.28 104,759 30,547 6,734 599 1,668.45 Vidalia 2 – AA 1-3 40.94 826,904 1.07 62,544 15,897 2,322 185 5,404.41 Spencer 5 – AA 3-2 37.75 946,238 1.59 128,708 22,478 2,959 165 6,059.61 Southwest 3 – AA 2-2 39.96 847,795 1.42 77,800 19,099 1,399 157 6,368.43 Rockmart 7 – AA 3-2 37.26 991,327 1.95 163,762 26,967 2,490 155 6,450.61 Washington County 3 – AA 1-3 37.39 779,728 1.23 54,323 11,918 1,014 74 13,512.51 Elbert County 8 – AA 4-1 35.29 997,099 1.73 87,407 7,038 910 53 18,866.92 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 – AA 3-3 34.40 988,855 1.49 70,463 8,632 1,067 36 27,776.78 Bacon County 2 – AA 4-1 36.01 489,427 0.57 19,985 3,851 292 20 49,999.00 Douglass 6 – AA 2-2 32.42 852,739 1.03 45,618 4,851 340 11 90,908.09 Dublin 3 – AA 3-2 33.38 639,406 0.89 23,867 3,883 269 11 90,908.09 Toombs County 2 – AA 4-0 32.98 690,049 0.78 18,040 2,780 160 11 90,908.09 Bleckley County 3 – AA 4-1 31.51 627,050 0.83 17,174 2,348 121 8 124,999.00 Coosa 7 – AA 3-2 28.70 913,534 1.31 33,795 2,224 76 2 499,999.00 Washington 6 – AA 2-3 27.55 588,900 0.66 15,011 1,176 45 2 499,999.00 Berrien 1 – AA 3-2 29.72 988,516 1.03 6,466 609 27 1 999,999.00 Chattooga 7 – AA 1-4 25.90 664,025 0.80 12,999 804 21 1 999,999.00 Therrell 6 – AA 2-3 21.61 432,511 0.47 4,386 219 2 1 999,999.00 Jordan 5 – AA 1-4 23.52 522,843 0.58 5,842 184 7 – – Putnam County 8 – AA 3-2 18.03 760,954 0.86 5,008 191 6 – – Laney 4 – AA 0-5 21.06 754,007 0.84 3,094 212 3 – – Northeast 3 – AA 3-1 25.28 107,160 0.12 833 69 3 – – Harlem 4 – AA 4-1 19.82 956,724 1.06 3,414 191 2 – – Early County 1 – AA 2-3 24.24 21,914 0.02 76 4 2 – – Jeff Davis 2 – AA 3-1 24.78 86,565 0.09 634 61 1 – – Lamar County 5 – AA 0-5 19.63 316,425 0.34 1,842 45 1 – – Dade County 7 – AA 2-3 15.08 298,924 0.32 747 27 1 – – Banks County 8 – AA 2-3 18.81 905,162 1.06 6,722 215 – – – Temple 5 – AA 3-2 17.11 216,474 0.23 737 14 – – – Model 7 – AA 1-4 16.17 131,859 0.14 535 13 – – – South Atlanta 6 – AA 2-4 16.17 85,883 0.09 306 10 – – – KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 – AA 1-3 15.26 51,161 0.05 190 8 – – – Glenn Hills 4 – AA 3-2 12.49 222,182 0.23 122 3 – – – Social Circle 8 – AA 2-3 4.73 170,558 0.18 88 1 – – – Metter 2 – AA 2-3 15.52 4,158 0.00 12 1 – – – Monticello 8 – AA 0-5 8.00 165,377 0.17 170 – – – – Butler 4 – AA 1-4 4.12 34,502 0.03 7 – – – – Bryan County 2 – AA 0-3 8.90 2,157 0.00 3 – – – – East Laurens 3 – AA 0-5 6.89 2,071 0.00 2 – – – – Josey 4 – AA 1-3 2.27 29,610 0.03 – – – – – Armuchee 7 – AA 1-4 0.83 6,570 0.01 – – – – – Westside (Augusta) 4 – AA 0-4 -9.14 3,230 0.00 – – – – – Oglethorpe County 8 – AA 0-4 -17.09 856 0.00 – – – – – Gordon Central 7 – AA 0-5 -13.84 55 0.00 – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AA Thomasville 398,771 336,014 235,852 27,249 2,114 1 – AA Brooks County 368,341 337,742 259,084 31,778 3,055 1 – AA Fitzgerald 229,232 312,998 399,607 52,902 5,261 1 – AA Berrien 3,603 11,670 102,726 870,517 11,484 1 – AA Early County 53 1,576 2,731 17,554 978,086 2 – AA Benedictine 995,195 4,550 227 27 1 2 – AA Toombs County 2,925 132,286 234,937 319,901 309,951 2 – AA Bacon County 1,390 80,027 141,995 266,015 510,573 2 – AA Swainsboro 372 476,064 280,032 144,273 99,259 2 – AA Vidalia 94 301,035 315,111 210,664 173,096 2 – AA Jeff Davis 24 5,980 27,114 53,447 913,435 2 – AA Metter – 42 333 3,783 995,842 2 – AA Bryan County – 16 251 1,890 997,843 3 – AA Dodge County 833,413 126,739 27,318 9,320 3,210 3 – AA Washington County 81,365 231,114 254,545 212,704 220,272 3 – AA Dublin 35,264 147,875 208,408 247,859 360,594 3 – AA Bleckley County 28,980 120,693 196,294 281,083 372,950 3 – AA Southwest 19,656 363,547 283,295 181,297 152,205 3 – AA Northeast 1,322 9,990 29,862 65,986 892,840 3 – AA East Laurens – 42 278 1,751 997,929 4 – AA Jefferson County 502,250 475,576 21,337 703 134 4 – AA Screven County 493,582 482,401 23,154 742 121 4 – AA Harlem 4,035 38,087 542,206 372,396 43,276 4 – AA Glenn Hills 132 3,150 25,690 193,210 777,818 4 – AA Josey 1 83 5,869 23,657 970,390 4 – AA Laney – 645 379,606 373,756 245,993 4 – AA Butler – 57 1,794 32,651 965,498 4 – AA Westside (Augusta) – 1 344 2,885 996,770 5 – AA Callaway 588,188 337,244 68,525 5,402 641 5 – AA Heard County 369,205 492,020 125,781 11,655 1,339 5 – AA Spencer 40,751 151,810 591,977 161,700 53,762 5 – AA Jordan 1,340 12,339 116,675 392,489 477,157 5 – AA Lamar County 449 5,481 58,834 251,661 683,575 5 – AA Temple 67 1,106 38,208 177,093 783,526 6 – AA Hapeville Charter 934,201 60,491 4,545 714 49 6 – AA B.E.S.T. Academy 52,746 814,401 91,815 29,893 11,145 6 – AA Douglass 9,411 48,415 506,868 288,045 147,261 6 – AA Washington 1,912 14,064 244,306 328,618 411,100 6 – AA Therrell 1,699 55,666 128,509 246,637 567,489 6 – AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 30 2,708 12,416 36,007 948,839 6 – AA South Atlanta 1 4,255 11,541 70,086 914,117 7 – AA Pepperell 585,510 314,286 66,869 27,041 6,294 7 – AA Rockmart 345,465 404,406 184,336 57,120 8,673 7 – AA Coosa 43,296 192,870 509,699 167,669 86,466 7 – AA Chattooga 23,665 72,693 135,027 432,640 335,975 7 – AA Dade County 1,067 8,716 66,544 222,597 701,076 7 – AA Model 995 7,007 36,897 86,960 868,141 7 – AA Armuchee 2 22 626 5,920 993,430 7 – AA Gordon Central – – 2 53 999,945 8 – AA Rabun County 926,845 70,775 2,153 221 6 8 – AA Elbert County 68,451 805,781 115,646 7,221 2,901 8 – AA Banks County 3,752 109,879 481,424 310,107 94,838 8 – AA Putnam County 856 5,353 330,809 423,936 239,046 8 – AA Social Circle 59 4,290 47,095 119,114 829,442 8 – AA Monticello 37 3,921 22,827 138,592 834,623 8 – AA Oglethorpe County – 1 46 809 999,144

Class A-Public

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Macon County 4 – A 3-1 52.93 999,724 821,841 643,531 456,812 306,859 2.26 Irwin County 2 – A 4-1 51.11 1,000,000 860,687 654,489 434,220 265,714 2.76 Manchester 4 – A 5-0 48.55 999,998 700,231 480,227 286,091 148,559 5.73 Clinch County 2 – A 3-2 46.49 999,999 767,585 471,333 254,955 117,362 7.52 Commerce 8 – A 4-0 41.53 1,000,000 721,974 365,222 151,124 50,861 18.66 Charlton County 2 – A 4-0 41.39 999,999 685,534 342,760 140,233 47,027 20.26 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 – A 4-0 40.34 999,636 570,667 267,427 105,319 32,381 29.88 Emanuel County Institute 3 – A 4-1 35.80 999,328 503,183 174,916 55,124 12,093 81.69 Turner County 2 – A 3-2 33.75 998,973 287,509 94,178 23,133 4,588 216.96 Washington-Wilkes 7 – A 1-3 33.67 927,138 248,803 82,344 20,089 3,926 253.71 Trion 6 – A 4-1 32.21 999,256 281,053 85,784 19,394 3,477 286.60 Taylor County 4 – A 3-1 33.40 823,744 173,193 56,953 13,609 2,600 383.62 Marion County 4 – A 4-1 31.72 978,089 186,964 57,267 11,756 1,921 519.56 Pelham 1 – A 4-1 26.03 999,998 344,867 79,804 11,092 1,098 909.75 Mitchell County 1 – A 4-1 24.13 999,982 294,672 59,122 7,111 584 1,711.33 Lincoln County 7 – A 1-3 28.20 565,640 83,813 19,195 3,124 395 2,530.65 Telfair County 2 – A 1-4 26.50 796,791 87,476 18,305 2,619 266 3,758.40 McIntosh County Academy 3 – A 1-2 25.00 535,338 65,156 11,890 1,524 156 6,409.26 Jenkins County 3 – A 4-1 20.66 992,104 98,569 13,333 1,191 73 13,697.63 Bowdon 6 – A 1-4 22.04 319,761 19,771 3,044 291 20 49,999.00 Montgomery County 3 – A 3-1 19.43 533,916 29,580 3,585 283 12 83,332.33 Johnson County 3 – A 3-1 17.00 752,191 29,559 3,019 212 10 99,999.00 Miller County 1 – A 2-2 16.07 973,754 51,431 5,277 317 4 249,999.00 Seminole County 1 – A 3-2 13.77 951,004 26,631 2,156 118 4 249,999.00 Greene County 7 – A 2-2 20.26 152,289 8,589 1,120 83 4 249,999.00 Chattahoochee County 1 – A 2-2 13.15 986,452 40,453 3,126 149 3 333,332.33 Wilcox County 2 – A 1-3 12.13 147,625 2,100 154 7 1 999,999.00 Dooly County 4 – A 0-5 24.03 6,803 613 85 6 1 999,999.00 Portal 3 – A 1-3 7.54 6,778 74 2 1 1 999,999.00 Towns County 8 – A 2-3 7.35 420,998 3,137 141 6 – – Schley County 4 – A 3-1 19.04 7,677 521 48 5 – – Atkinson County 2 – A 1-4 11.81 59,424 848 61 1 – – Randolph-Clay 1 – A 2-2 -0.69 584,472 1,050 24 1 – – Terrell County 1 – A 0-5 2.93 381,784 1,212 37 – – – Wilkinson County 7 – A 1-3 12.95 17,191 314 27 – – – Gordon Lee 6 – A 2-3 8.99 22,761 204 12 – – – Twiggs County 7 – A 0-4 8.63 2,525 38 2 – – – Treutlen 3 – A 1-4 7.63 8,614 66 – – – – Calhoun County 1 – A 1-3 -6.24 47,095 31 – – – – Claxton 3 – A 0-4 -0.37 53 1 – – – – Lanier County 2 – A 1-3 0.51 435 – – – – – Baconton Charter 1 – A 1-3 -15.54 334 – – – – – Warren County 7 – A 0-4 4.16 280 – – – – – Central (Talbotton) 4 – A 2-3 -2.68 30 – – – – – Hancock Central 7 – A 0-4 2.29 11 – – – – – Wheeler County 3 – A 3-3 4.97 5 – – – – – Greenville 4 – A 0-4 -3.08 1 – – – – – Hawkinsville 4 – A 1-4 7.73 – – – – – – Crawford County 4 – A 2-2 -2.73 – – – – – – Stewart County 1 – A 1-4 -20.41 – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team Reg Chmp Seed 1 – 8 Seed 9 – 24 Out 1 – A Pelham 495,825 762,854 237,144 2 1 – A Mitchell County 468,184 707,462 292,520 18 1 – A Seminole County 22,648 25,381 925,623 48,996 1 – A Chattahoochee County 12,719 105,380 881,072 13,548 1 – A Miller County 473 89,845 883,909 26,246 1 – A Randolph-Clay 151 1,194 583,278 415,528 1 – A Calhoun County – 2 47,093 952,905 1 – A Terrell County – – 381,784 618,216 1 – A Baconton Charter – – 334 999,666 1 – A Stewart County – – – 1,000,000 2 – A Irwin County 770,117 972,644 27,356 – 2 – A Charlton County 169,664 838,676 161,323 1 2 – A Clinch County 47,361 824,533 175,466 1 2 – A Turner County 12,807 105,757 893,216 1,027 2 – A Telfair County 38 1,329 795,462 203,209 2 – A Wilcox County 9 12 147,613 852,375 2 – A Atkinson County 4 4 59,420 940,576 2 – A Lanier County – – 435 999,565 3 – A Emanuel County Institute 455,661 589,418 409,910 672 3 – A McIntosh County Academy 50,627 50,629 484,709 464,662 3 – A Jenkins County 30,031 118,692 873,412 7,896 3 – A Montgomery County 22,404 22,418 511,498 466,084 3 – A Johnson County 9,448 13,070 739,121 247,809 3 – A Portal 224 224 6,554 993,222 3 – A Treutlen 60 60 8,554 991,386 3 – A Claxton 7 7 46 999,947 3 – A Wheeler County 5 5 – 999,995 4 – A Macon County 631,430 638,711 361,013 276 4 – A Manchester 362,100 398,178 601,820 2 4 – A Taylor County 2,305 2,305 821,439 176,256 4 – A Schley County 940 940 6,737 992,323 4 – A Marion County 146 146 977,943 21,911 4 – A Hawkinsville – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Dooly County – – 6,803 993,197 4 – A Crawford County – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Greenville – – 1 999,999 4 – A Central (Talbotton) – – 30 999,970 6 – A Mount Zion (Carroll) 181,187 464,906 534,730 364 6 – A Trion 38,192 129,184 870,072 744 6 – A Gordon Lee 2 2 22,759 977,239 6 – A Bowdon – – 319,761 680,239 7 – A Washington-Wilkes 112,495 112,948 814,190 72,862 7 – A Lincoln County 32,475 32,475 533,165 434,360 7 – A Greene County 3,893 3,893 148,396 847,711 7 – A Wilkinson County 131 131 17,060 982,809 7 – A Twiggs County 18 18 2,507 997,475 7 – A Warren County 14 14 266 999,720 7 – A Hancock Central 11 11 – 999,989 8 – A Commerce 256,287 986,509 13,491 – 8 – A Towns County – 33 420,965 579,002

Class A-Private

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Eagle’s Landing Christian 5 – A 5-0 68.08 1,000,000 976,501 931,079 858,130 780,779 0.28 Prince Avenue Christian 8 – A 5-0 48.13 1,000,000 841,187 583,878 296,049 65,899 14.17 Wesleyan 5 – A 5-1 48.31 1,000,000 833,675 553,097 223,862 59,729 15.74 Mount Paran Christian 6 – A 3-1 44.24 999,966 709,682 351,710 149,598 25,927 37.57 Tattnall Square 7 – A 4-0 43.86 999,679 617,677 316,162 121,000 21,112 46.37 Stratford Academy 7 – A 4-0 42.96 999,960 643,146 269,127 109,278 17,388 56.51 Athens Academy 8 – A 4-0 40.88 1,000,000 715,326 330,725 103,955 14,242 69.21 Darlington 6 – A 3-2 39.28 999,060 379,019 157,034 41,461 5,705 174.28 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 – A 4-1 37.16 999,980 424,999 121,534 33,695 3,790 262.85 Calvary Day 3 – A 3-1 35.48 999,005 421,148 129,385 24,387 2,626 379.81 Aquinas 7 – A 2-2 34.09 978,056 206,952 65,984 12,180 1,122 890.27 Fellowship Christian 6 – A 3-1 33.11 991,053 206,429 50,091 9,706 816 1,224.49 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 – A 5-0 28.48 1,000,000 314,122 45,145 7,274 430 2,324.58 First Presbyterian 7 – A 3-1 28.05 932,829 80,588 16,558 2,085 129 7,750.94 George Walton Academy 8 – A 3-1 23.95 998,992 124,862 13,277 1,274 59 16,948.15 Athens Christian 8 – A 1-3 25.14 991,311 100,812 12,149 1,247 56 17,856.14 Mount de Sales 7 – A 3-1 26.41 946,453 71,105 12,537 1,310 55 18,180.82 Savannah Christian 3 – A 1-2 26.20 748,891 71,131 11,706 1,084 45 22,221.22 Brookstone 4 – A 4-1 26.35 548,511 44,872 5,548 635 39 25,640.03 Holy Innocents 5 – A 1-4 23.90 872,897 41,644 6,004 530 19 52,630.58 Savannah Country Day 3 – A 3-1 22.99 928,370 51,114 6,598 527 15 66,665.67 Hebron Christian Academy 8 – A 3-1 21.51 992,457 69,674 6,603 500 15 66,665.67 Walker 6 – A 2-3 20.36 769,950 24,408 2,175 155 2 499,999.00 Our Lady of Mercy 5 – A 2-3 17.09 941,571 19,166 1,477 69 1 999,999.00 Lakeview Academy 8 – A 2-2 11.09 844,833 6,074 253 3 – – Pinecrest Academy 6 – A 0-4 13.52 114,040 1,516 52 3 – – Landmark Christian 5 – A 0-5 14.89 140,680 2,133 89 2 – – Whitefield Academy 6 – A 2-2 7.08 211,285 866 20 1 – – St. Francis 6 – A 1-3 6.17 16,453 73 3 – – – Strong Rock Christian 5 – A 2-3 4.20 30,652 98 – – – – Providence Christian 8 – A 1-3 -7.71 1,796 1 – – – – North Cobb Christian 6 – A 1-4 0.45 1,248 – – – – – Christian Heritage 6 – A 0-4 -4.02 22 – – – – – King’s Ridge Christian 6 – A 1-3 -2.92 – – – – – – Riverside Military Academy 8 – A 0-5 -5.68 – – – – – – Pacelli 4 – A 0-5 -17.40 – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.