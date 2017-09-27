Maxwell playoff projections after Week 6
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
All out of state opponents were considered equal to the average of the GHSA team’s classification (i.e., out of state opponents of Class AAAAAAA GHSA teams were treated as an average Class AAAAAAA team).
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|8 – AAAAAAA
|162,605
|837,395
|353,102
|13,597
|133
|263,351
|736,649
|183,574
|618,268
|0.62
|1 – AAAAAAA
|225,324
|774,676
|305,365
|35,562
|708
|573,950
|426,050
|49,429
|187,034
|4.35
|6 – AAAAAAA
|590,502
|409,498
|45,541
|614
|2
|762,473
|237,527
|8,340
|92,570
|9.80
|3 – AAAAAAA
|648,279
|351,721
|38,267
|1,125
|6
|879,416
|120,584
|1,374
|41,736
|22.96
|4 – AAAAAAA
|769,755
|230,245
|18,188
|466
|3
|905,705
|94,295
|1,247
|27,128
|35.86
|7 – AAAAAAA
|667,593
|332,407
|34,110
|481
|1
|911,022
|88,978
|1,566
|22,734
|42.99
|5 – AAAAAAA
|807,053
|192,947
|9,376
|37
|–
|951,672
|48,328
|169
|10,394
|95.21
|2 – AAAAAAA
|985,622
|14,378
|45
|–
|–
|998,110
|1,890
|–
|136
|7,351.94
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|4-0
|98.19
|999,998
|4.61
|822,880
|723,984
|615,435
|492,711
|1.03
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|88.25
|999,946
|3.33
|582,961
|449,181
|301,331
|125,171
|6.99
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|86.04
|998,524
|3.51
|724,301
|492,553
|234,638
|101,786
|8.82
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|86.05
|999,902
|2.91
|403,422
|305,651
|185,486
|75,732
|12.20
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|83.78
|998,006
|3.24
|662,133
|401,568
|169,064
|64,628
|14.47
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|82.66
|998,165
|2.73
|450,975
|298,124
|104,773
|39,488
|24.32
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|80.60
|998,967
|2.52
|489,294
|149,862
|70,528
|22,712
|43.03
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|78.96
|998,221
|2.74
|527,148
|221,462
|71,729
|20,617
|47.50
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|79.44
|999,399
|2.31
|239,850
|137,389
|59,472
|16,778
|58.60
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|78.48
|998,266
|2.49
|496,642
|210,734
|58,087
|16,527
|59.51
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|76.17
|999,327
|2.44
|436,752
|160,895
|43,635
|9,886
|100.15
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|74.42
|997,924
|2.16
|377,162
|126,009
|27,870
|5,676
|175.18
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|1-3
|73.87
|963,620
|1.95
|294,172
|69,451
|20,382
|3,909
|254.82
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|70.56
|963,747
|1.71
|183,128
|45,383
|9,182
|1,361
|733.75
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|68.31
|931,533
|1.53
|144,265
|26,745
|4,826
|567
|1,762.67
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-2
|68.25
|978,733
|1.39
|111,271
|26,390
|4,159
|498
|2,007.03
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|67.67
|923,343
|1.47
|127,948
|23,612
|4,128
|474
|2,108.70
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|3-1
|66.82
|981,669
|1.65
|149,171
|29,021
|3,607
|390
|2,563.10
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|66.98
|976,419
|1.44
|126,460
|24,897
|3,058
|346
|2,889.17
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|66.36
|904,842
|1.41
|115,556
|16,853
|2,724
|293
|3,411.97
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|63.83
|962,864
|1.40
|78,361
|12,314
|1,250
|118
|8,473.58
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|1-3
|62.85
|974,283
|1.36
|82,765
|8,137
|1,167
|87
|11,493.25
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|62.45
|833,010
|1.19
|65,841
|8,595
|681
|49
|20,407.16
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|61.37
|970,741
|1.30
|64,138
|5,624
|696
|48
|20,832.33
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|60.68
|914,286
|1.14
|52,430
|6,160
|399
|40
|24,999.00
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|63.75
|947,472
|1.06
|20,140
|3,864
|428
|33
|30,302.03
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|60.17
|806,225
|1.12
|54,926
|4,013
|453
|27
|37,036.04
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|61.07
|672,913
|0.87
|30,402
|4,014
|363
|24
|41,665.67
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|59.17
|727,163
|0.96
|34,600
|3,549
|211
|11
|90,908.09
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|59.01
|537,484
|0.66
|15,096
|1,965
|141
|9
|111,110.11
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|57.54
|158,614
|0.25
|12,322
|729
|48
|3
|333,332.33
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|53.22
|820,037
|0.90
|9,469
|561
|25
|1
|999,999.00
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|53.14
|445,369
|0.53
|8,205
|472
|17
|–
|–
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|49.55
|581,585
|0.62
|1,817
|95
|5
|–
|–
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|47.39
|564,840
|0.59
|1,812
|76
|2
|–
|–
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|47.44
|482,950
|0.50
|892
|36
|–
|–
|–
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|44.02
|372,941
|0.38
|510
|15
|–
|–
|–
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|42.07
|306,555
|0.31
|292
|10
|–
|–
|–
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|0-5
|40.79
|103,394
|0.11
|227
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|38.30
|121,221
|0.13
|125
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|43.21
|38,666
|0.04
|134
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-3
|29.33
|15,932
|0.02
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-5
|36.11
|13,118
|0.01
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-2
|23.05
|2,183
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-5
|25.05
|13,892
|0.01
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|20.67
|1,083
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|21.32
|623
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-5
|-6.92
|5
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|At Large
|Out
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|473,018
|321,982
|181,778
|–
|21,746
|1,476
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|342,956
|371,091
|251,331
|–
|32,628
|1,994
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|180,026
|294,427
|455,844
|–
|67,924
|1,779
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|4,000
|12,500
|111,047
|–
|31,067
|841,386
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|449,236
|317,637
|152,562
|54,839
|9
|25,717
|2 – AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|389,829
|329,685
|176,675
|68,411
|6,141
|29,259
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|110,197
|198,575
|301,163
|206,863
|3,239
|179,963
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|32,057
|85,099
|178,503
|269,173
|8
|435,160
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|11,348
|39,934
|106,018
|215,641
|–
|627,059
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|7,333
|29,070
|85,079
|185,073
|–
|693,445
|3 – AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|670,851
|221,117
|72,637
|27,906
|5,654
|1,835
|3 – AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|146,608
|299,030
|263,636
|179,575
|74,898
|36,253
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|99,112
|231,640
|269,710
|233,058
|98,013
|68,467
|3 – AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|66,609
|175,394
|250,427
|277,130
|135,282
|95,158
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|16,742
|71,698
|137,472
|258,298
|322,015
|193,775
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|78
|1,121
|6,118
|24,033
|7,316
|961,334
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Walton
|598,545
|273,679
|90,562
|29,405
|6,776
|1,033
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|267,445
|368,941
|224,951
|97,899
|4,384
|36,380
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Lassiter
|92,831
|212,844
|330,975
|223,953
|62,740
|76,657
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|25,107
|85,455
|197,197
|329,864
|35,290
|327,087
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|16,054
|58,890
|154,222
|308,063
|255
|462,516
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|18
|191
|2,093
|10,816
|–
|986,882
|5 – AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|634,986
|258,833
|87,468
|16,364
|1,676
|673
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Milton
|222,368
|394,238
|284,132
|77,173
|3,758
|18,331
|5 – AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|130,789
|283,752
|400,830
|137,464
|10,029
|37,136
|5 – AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|7,575
|36,359
|127,429
|403,398
|6,824
|418,415
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|4,281
|26,730
|98,817
|353,122
|–
|517,050
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|1
|88
|1,324
|12,479
|–
|986,108
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|645,342
|321,653
|30,160
|2,488
|259
|98
|6 – AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|343,781
|577,669
|66,472
|9,793
|1,684
|601
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|7,683
|37,870
|455,818
|326,597
|5,042
|166,990
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|1,645
|17,910
|136,994
|288,794
|26
|554,631
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|1,549
|44,894
|310,171
|369,911
|638
|272,837
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|–
|–
|64
|559
|–
|999,377
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|–
|4
|321
|1,858
|–
|997,817
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|515,614
|301,318
|130,215
|50,623
|496
|1,734
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|354,490
|443,322
|186,555
|13,473
|84
|2,076
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|116,877
|211,750
|399,698
|249,932
|476
|21,267
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|12,947
|42,508
|277,523
|609,730
|4,764
|52,528
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|72
|1,102
|5,957
|75,206
|38,884
|878,779
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|–
|–
|52
|1,031
|–
|998,917
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|–
|–
|–
|5
|–
|999,995
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|722,702
|260,108
|15,639
|1,527
|22
|2
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Archer
|266,514
|637,022
|84,707
|11,278
|425
|54
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Newton
|8,608
|75,304
|568,527
|314,465
|9,515
|23,581
|8 – AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|2,163
|27,047
|316,822
|568,241
|13
|85,714
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Shiloh
|13
|491
|12,938
|89,952
|–
|896,606
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|–
|28
|1,367
|14,537
|–
|984,068
Class AAAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|1 – AAAAAA
|139,706
|860,294
|465,918
|113,677
|9,519
|317,513
|682,487
|167,452
|471,753
|1.12
|4 – AAAAAA
|380,154
|619,846
|147,204
|7,649
|113
|612,912
|387,088
|22,916
|220,626
|3.53
|5 – AAAAAA
|426,422
|573,578
|146,593
|14,264
|456
|656,343
|343,657
|24,699
|173,482
|4.76
|6 – AAAAAA
|553,847
|446,153
|73,712
|4,631
|94
|797,522
|202,478
|7,096
|82,142
|11.17
|2 – AAAAAA
|745,282
|254,718
|18,388
|322
|2
|894,388
|105,612
|1,048
|40,874
|23.47
|8 – AAAAAA
|859,341
|140,659
|6,788
|115
|1
|964,503
|35,497
|199
|7,482
|132.65
|7 – AAAAAA
|920,079
|79,921
|1,223
|5
|–
|981,980
|18,020
|16
|3,484
|286.03
|3 – AAAAAA
|985,878
|14,122
|37
|–
|–
|998,265
|1,735
|–
|157
|6,368.43
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|6-0
|75.59
|987,612
|3.91
|770,140
|582,474
|407,546
|269,041
|2.72
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|73.78
|999,917
|3.70
|665,872
|521,153
|332,111
|198,826
|4.03
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|72.07
|996,880
|3.32
|719,102
|406,652
|253,664
|138,723
|6.21
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|70.70
|962,755
|3.07
|591,470
|401,256
|225,290
|110,227
|8.07
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|69.37
|952,291
|2.81
|521,367
|340,834
|176,153
|80,328
|11.45
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|68.31
|994,378
|2.85
|600,162
|321,948
|147,960
|65,964
|14.16
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|1-2
|67.32
|996,652
|2.20
|324,836
|203,310
|89,132
|36,954
|26.06
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|63.92
|993,792
|2.37
|470,904
|185,221
|74,575
|24,785
|39.35
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|62.65
|996,089
|2.59
|381,244
|196,367
|67,683
|20,183
|48.55
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|62.34
|840,826
|1.73
|241,269
|120,906
|40,406
|12,082
|81.77
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|61.63
|910,819
|1.73
|283,114
|92,424
|31,996
|9,324
|106.25
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|58.48
|994,206
|2.23
|316,938
|84,984
|24,192
|5,711
|174.10
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|59.39
|826,178
|1.54
|242,461
|72,034
|20,865
|5,181
|192.01
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|59.25
|873,226
|1.54
|228,006
|67,143
|19,523
|4,870
|204.34
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|60.08
|677,611
|1.21
|183,240
|55,732
|16,276
|4,245
|234.57
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|59.11
|977,997
|1.48
|126,641
|55,373
|15,477
|3,674
|271.18
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|56.33
|994,011
|2.02
|236,906
|67,924
|16,473
|3,334
|298.94
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|56.39
|902,894
|1.40
|166,505
|40,751
|9,757
|1,941
|514.20
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|54.21
|982,727
|1.93
|198,118
|41,257
|8,621
|1,471
|678.81
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|53.69
|939,890
|1.83
|130,859
|37,642
|7,310
|1,251
|798.36
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|54.71
|451,518
|0.67
|69,752
|15,134
|2,968
|547
|1,827.15
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|50.00
|886,250
|1.60
|85,807
|19,568
|2,899
|366
|2,731.24
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|49.64
|956,500
|1.61
|103,264
|15,807
|2,292
|255
|3,920.57
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|50.09
|874,260
|1.03
|40,513
|9,517
|1,416
|179
|5,585.59
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|48.19
|986,342
|1.47
|55,350
|12,019
|1,589
|144
|6,943.44
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|48.25
|933,496
|1.42
|64,983
|9,003
|1,232
|132
|7,574.76
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|49.97
|256,516
|0.34
|16,160
|3,937
|544
|75
|13,332.33
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|4-0
|47.65
|808,691
|0.92
|26,100
|5,061
|622
|65
|15,383.62
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-3
|45.28
|909,039
|1.32
|48,209
|5,507
|591
|45
|22,221.22
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-2
|49.69
|214,807
|0.27
|14,800
|2,197
|325
|43
|23,254.81
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|43.95
|862,448
|1.15
|31,388
|3,120
|261
|16
|62,499.00
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|41.56
|937,299
|1.17
|16,219
|2,031
|146
|13
|76,922.08
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|39.98
|517,087
|0.63
|9,682
|615
|46
|2
|499,999.00
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|37.52
|342,400
|0.36
|2,154
|168
|13
|2
|499,999.00
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|43.41
|45,910
|0.05
|1,459
|116
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|38.21
|607,231
|0.73
|8,686
|482
|23
|–
|–
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|41.15
|71,071
|0.08
|1,363
|107
|12
|–
|–
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|35.17
|38,753
|0.05
|465
|30
|1
|–
|–
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|37.35
|31,481
|0.03
|308
|18
|1
|–
|–
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|29.74
|14,093
|0.02
|37
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|31.67
|659,737
|0.70
|1,226
|55
|–
|–
|–
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|31.60
|91,917
|0.11
|629
|35
|–
|–
|–
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|29.85
|544,054
|0.57
|684
|27
|–
|–
|–
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|0-4
|29.13
|496,870
|0.52
|520
|19
|–
|–
|–
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-3
|30.35
|44,090
|0.05
|230
|17
|–
|–
|–
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|26.91
|375,698
|0.39
|237
|8
|–
|–
|–
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|27.04
|131,982
|0.14
|244
|7
|–
|–
|–
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|0-4
|32.05
|61,942
|0.07
|256
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-3
|35.34
|7,753
|0.01
|57
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|0-5
|33.17
|8,253
|0.01
|41
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|0-5
|25.37
|3,094
|0.00
|8
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|17.64
|25,546
|0.03
|8
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|30.44
|1,324
|0.00
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-2
|23.42
|1,439
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-5
|31.52
|349
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-5
|28.57
|9
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA
|0-6
|4.10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA
|0-6
|4.09
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAAAA
|Lee County
|494,504
|281,819
|144,843
|66,446
|12,388
|1 – AAAAAA
|Coffee
|250,188
|313,392
|259,865
|139,310
|37,245
|1 – AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|191,297
|270,336
|305,630
|185,028
|47,709
|1 – AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|60,949
|119,804
|246,442
|413,631
|159,174
|1 – AAAAAA
|Houston County
|3,062
|14,649
|43,220
|195,585
|743,484
|2 – AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|642,390
|264,819
|68,635
|20,808
|3,348
|2 – AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|261,211
|425,847
|207,612
|83,327
|22,003
|2 – AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|57,715
|164,007
|354,352
|298,186
|125,740
|2 – AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|35,566
|124,638
|294,101
|354,386
|191,309
|2 – AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|3,118
|20,689
|75,300
|243,293
|657,600
|3 – AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|611,805
|261,557
|85,505
|27,475
|13,658
|3 – AAAAAA
|Evans
|279,192
|379,792
|193,079
|85,236
|62,701
|3 – AAAAAA
|Greenbrier
|43,437
|130,505
|247,466
|238,329
|340,263
|3 – AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|30,250
|96,541
|185,929
|231,334
|455,946
|3 – AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|22,561
|81,266
|166,933
|226,110
|503,130
|3 – AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|12,755
|50,339
|121,088
|191,516
|624,302
|4 – AAAAAA
|Tucker
|745,036
|223,251
|29,600
|2,030
|83
|4 – AAAAAA
|Stephenson
|226,845
|603,953
|129,844
|35,447
|3,911
|4 – AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|25,408
|74,917
|492,287
|347,278
|60,110
|4 – AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|2,677
|95,659
|325,469
|462,445
|113,750
|4 – AAAAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|17
|611
|6,322
|37,140
|955,910
|4 – AAAAAA
|Drew
|10
|199
|1,632
|36,912
|961,247
|4 – AAAAAA
|M.L. King
|7
|1,410
|14,823
|75,677
|908,083
|4 – AAAAAA
|Mundy’s Mill
|–
|–
|23
|3,071
|996,906
|4 – AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAAA
|Mays
|647,513
|256,767
|76,524
|16,076
|3,120
|5 – AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|257,648
|477,570
|216,923
|41,651
|6,208
|5 – AAAAAA
|Alexander
|88,200
|201,379
|288,457
|248,142
|173,822
|5 – AAAAAA
|Northgate
|6,260
|24,233
|139,790
|281,235
|548,482
|5 – AAAAAA
|Hughes
|360
|38,826
|269,490
|368,935
|322,389
|5 – AAAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|14
|177
|1,089
|6,473
|992,247
|5 – AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|5
|1,048
|7,723
|37,134
|954,090
|5 – AAAAAA
|Creekside
|–
|–
|–
|9
|999,991
|5 – AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|–
|–
|4
|345
|999,651
|6 – AAAAAA
|Harrison
|728,132
|189,713
|56,860
|19,673
|5,622
|6 – AAAAAA
|Dalton
|130,254
|254,223
|266,989
|221,760
|126,774
|6 – AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|96,882
|202,945
|293,378
|309,689
|97,106
|6 – AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|39,688
|329,812
|316,924
|224,395
|89,181
|6 – AAAAAA
|Creekview
|4,469
|19,474
|46,212
|144,652
|785,193
|6 – AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|551
|2,627
|13,450
|54,443
|928,929
|6 – AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|22
|1,196
|6,073
|24,190
|968,519
|6 – AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|2
|10
|114
|1,198
|998,676
|6 – AAAAAA
|Osborne
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|811,586
|105,222
|57,948
|19,255
|5,989
|7 – AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|72,752
|132,131
|426,228
|231,337
|137,552
|7 – AAAAAA
|Centennial
|65,363
|579,610
|182,746
|105,777
|66,504
|7 – AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|29,019
|100,638
|193,046
|284,528
|392,769
|7 – AAAAAA
|Pope
|21,175
|78,613
|125,428
|291,871
|482,913
|7 – AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|78
|673
|2,898
|10,444
|985,907
|7 – AAAAAA
|Northview
|22
|3,019
|10,344
|48,557
|938,058
|7 – AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|3
|54
|1,122
|7,074
|991,747
|7 – AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|2
|40
|240
|1,157
|998,561
|8 – AAAAAA
|Dacula
|488,691
|298,071
|144,619
|62,825
|5,794
|8 – AAAAAA
|Lanier
|299,421
|328,014
|228,926
|126,366
|17,273
|8 – AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|146,457
|235,709
|329,899
|244,435
|43,500
|8 – AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|64,797
|133,241
|275,788
|435,213
|90,961
|8 – AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|611
|4,614
|18,206
|108,551
|868,018
|8 – AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|23
|351
|2,562
|22,610
|974,454
Class AAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|8 – AAAAA
|252,538
|747,462
|61,659
|933
|2
|418,690
|581,310
|5,222
|471,939
|1.12
|7 – AAAAA
|155,786
|844,214
|385,770
|56,050
|868
|491,392
|508,608
|70,029
|263,961
|2.79
|4 – AAAAA
|366,688
|633,312
|150,645
|9,663
|118
|620,413
|379,587
|26,656
|150,402
|5.65
|1 – AAAAA
|464,909
|535,091
|70,182
|332
|–
|707,199
|292,801
|6,046
|84,967
|10.77
|3 – AAAAA
|807,486
|192,514
|5,860
|24
|–
|948,189
|51,811
|49
|19,361
|50.65
|2 – AAAAA
|797,985
|202,015
|5,001
|5
|–
|938,454
|61,546
|232
|8,375
|118.40
|6 – AAAAA
|923,796
|76,204
|502
|1
|–
|986,497
|13,503
|2
|890
|1,122.60
|5 – AAAAA
|978,535
|21,465
|104
|–
|–
|997,404
|2,596
|2
|105
|9,522.81
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|2-1
|84.78
|999,998
|4.68
|929,114
|754,996
|576,910
|471,304
|1.12
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|4-0
|77.54
|999,362
|4.16
|933,139
|708,206
|342,677
|214,386
|3.66
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|4-0
|74.81
|999,790
|3.49
|800,818
|386,220
|235,199
|111,551
|7.96
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|5-0
|70.69
|999,560
|3.42
|717,840
|426,091
|239,422
|72,961
|12.71
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|4-0
|67.27
|983,639
|3.11
|725,599
|373,556
|172,802
|40,695
|23.57
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|5-0
|67.36
|999,342
|3.02
|615,393
|317,932
|150,236
|36,754
|26.21
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|5-0
|67.85
|999,755
|2.53
|482,588
|187,367
|50,611
|19,298
|50.82
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|4-1
|63.69
|996,953
|2.63
|476,031
|176,947
|59,271
|12,002
|82.32
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|2-3
|61.74
|916,843
|2.08
|416,830
|160,723
|54,189
|8,024
|123.63
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|4-0
|59.86
|998,867
|2.25
|268,390
|108,597
|32,828
|4,429
|224.78
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|0-3
|59.67
|998,826
|2.22
|257,295
|98,164
|28,942
|3,946
|252.42
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|3-1
|57.10
|908,406
|1.66
|164,258
|56,190
|13,776
|1,423
|701.74
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|4-1
|52.83
|998,295
|2.25
|284,903
|68,945
|13,014
|876
|1,140.55
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|1-3
|55.57
|829,281
|1.28
|162,589
|42,283
|8,707
|843
|1,185.24
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|3-2
|55.58
|848,191
|1.42
|115,192
|32,920
|6,992
|672
|1,487.10
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|4-1
|52.83
|990,009
|1.45
|159,329
|35,140
|6,544
|463
|2,158.83
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|4-1
|50.40
|939,233
|1.25
|105,852
|19,329
|3,059
|172
|5,812.95
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|46.94
|990,537
|1.74
|79,786
|11,058
|1,419
|55
|18,180.82
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|4-1
|49.16
|854,671
|1.03
|33,818
|7,055
|910
|53
|18,866.92
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|46.51
|989,403
|1.71
|74,378
|9,906
|1,164
|50
|19,999.00
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|4-1
|47.91
|176,989
|0.22
|13,387
|1,952
|253
|13
|76,922.08
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|4-1
|42.69
|860,764
|1.36
|37,953
|3,784
|275
|11
|90,908.09
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|3-2
|43.55
|919,214
|1.10
|18,859
|2,797
|254
|9
|111,110.11
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|2-3
|42.68
|824,475
|1.03
|18,185
|1,774
|122
|4
|249,999.00
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|3-2
|42.34
|884,565
|1.42
|25,181
|2,148
|115
|2
|499,999.00
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|2-3
|44.71
|123,621
|0.15
|3,516
|371
|34
|2
|499,999.00
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-3
|40.30
|655,385
|0.97
|19,989
|1,476
|93
|1
|999,999.00
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|5-0
|41.52
|758,724
|0.84
|9,215
|1,118
|82
|1
|999,999.00
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|2-3
|38.22
|684,884
|0.79
|6,655
|552
|23
|–
|–
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|1-4
|37.64
|639,910
|0.67
|7,819
|471
|19
|–
|–
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|35.58
|893,815
|1.18
|10,139
|542
|14
|–
|–
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-4
|35.33
|494,128
|0.55
|3,111
|242
|9
|–
|–
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|1-4
|42.35
|86,697
|0.09
|1,969
|178
|9
|–
|–
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|3-1
|35.42
|541,930
|0.72
|6,822
|354
|8
|–
|–
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|1-3
|34.56
|815,505
|0.89
|4,215
|195
|7
|–
|–
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-3
|40.77
|55,237
|0.06
|882
|65
|3
|–
|–
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|3-2
|33.72
|270,974
|0.28
|786
|48
|3
|–
|–
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|1-3
|39.86
|50,688
|0.06
|659
|37
|3
|–
|–
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|1-3
|27.02
|605,147
|0.68
|1,708
|43
|1
|–
|–
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|2-2
|29.10
|599,333
|0.62
|994
|30
|1
|–
|–
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|3-1
|35.05
|375,827
|0.39
|2,465
|117
|–
|–
|–
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|0-5
|28.68
|587,469
|0.61
|953
|35
|–
|–
|–
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|24.61
|464,965
|0.51
|809
|21
|–
|–
|–
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|1-3
|30.23
|165,678
|0.17
|254
|12
|–
|–
|–
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|2-3
|38.45
|5,207
|0.01
|72
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-3
|33.74
|11,587
|0.01
|58
|4
|–
|–
|–
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|1-4
|25.77
|54,909
|0.06
|70
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|2-3
|23.95
|39,190
|0.04
|65
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-4
|25.23
|30,984
|0.03
|25
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-4
|19.72
|18,729
|0.02
|13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-4
|10.69
|56,133
|0.06
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-4
|28.47
|3,138
|0.00
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|2-3
|30.49
|1,910
|0.00
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|0-4
|17.10
|1,142
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-5
|-6.63
|114
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-5
|25.47
|72
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA
|0-6
|-21.28
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA
|0-1
|-37.95
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|684,822
|286,189
|25,185
|3,364
|440
|1 – AAAAA
|Bainbridge
|300,339
|599,183
|84,926
|12,505
|3,047
|1 – AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|9,829
|64,856
|449,802
|299,988
|175,525
|1 – AAAAA
|Harris County
|3,261
|30,699
|278,153
|372,771
|315,116
|1 – AAAAA
|Veterans
|1,749
|19,073
|161,934
|311,372
|505,872
|2 – AAAAA
|Wayne County
|520,880
|428,425
|43,775
|5,787
|1,133
|2 – AAAAA
|Ware County
|465,918
|476,392
|50,486
|6,030
|1,174
|2 – AAAAA
|Statesboro
|8,688
|54,865
|458,607
|293,345
|184,495
|2 – AAAAA
|New Hampstead
|2,389
|21,033
|230,921
|344,990
|400,667
|2 – AAAAA
|South Effingham
|2,125
|19,285
|216,211
|349,848
|412,531
|3 – AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|876,236
|105,416
|14,845
|3,258
|245
|3 – AAAAA
|Whitewater
|59,547
|548,400
|212,700
|98,567
|80,786
|3 – AAAAA
|Griffin
|39,708
|124,597
|404,600
|285,766
|145,329
|3 – AAAAA
|McIntosh
|23,573
|171,451
|242,268
|321,432
|241,276
|3 – AAAAA
|Fayette County
|681
|16,075
|43,082
|105,840
|834,322
|3 – AAAAA
|Morrow
|210
|32,607
|76,104
|162,053
|729,026
|3 – AAAAA
|Riverdale
|45
|1,454
|6,401
|23,084
|969,016
|4 – AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|661,146
|292,088
|40,893
|5,663
|210
|4 – AAAAA
|Jones County
|314,500
|538,758
|129,625
|16,459
|658
|4 – AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|14,001
|123,596
|419,527
|351,282
|91,594
|4 – AAAAA
|Eagle’s Landing
|10,339
|44,450
|373,101
|420,301
|151,809
|4 – AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|8
|508
|23,135
|99,970
|876,379
|4 – AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|4
|105
|8,226
|46,902
|944,763
|4 – AAAAA
|Union Grove
|2
|42
|558
|10,985
|988,413
|4 – AAAAA
|Ola
|–
|449
|4,803
|45,436
|949,312
|4 – AAAAA
|Hampton
|–
|4
|132
|3,002
|996,862
|5 – AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|460,590
|357,940
|136,489
|35,518
|9,463
|5 – AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|434,264
|370,938
|145,526
|38,675
|10,597
|5 – AAAAA
|Columbia
|84,066
|187,412
|409,711
|212,626
|106,185
|5 – AAAAA
|Lithonia
|13,753
|50,566
|176,143
|364,685
|394,853
|5 – AAAAA
|Miller Grove
|7,229
|32,012
|122,414
|303,310
|535,035
|5 – AAAAA
|Chamblee
|98
|1,132
|9,717
|45,186
|943,867
|5 – AAAAA
|Clarkston
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|821,185
|127,623
|36,022
|13,465
|1,705
|6 – AAAAA
|Banneker
|104,443
|147,102
|381,956
|227,263
|139,236
|6 – AAAAA
|Riverwood
|41,739
|117,236
|187,988
|308,422
|344,615
|6 – AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|28,314
|511,106
|212,961
|132,184
|115,435
|6 – AAAAA
|North Springs
|3,934
|93,145
|165,715
|279,136
|458,070
|6 – AAAAA
|Decatur
|293
|2,709
|10,881
|25,307
|960,810
|6 – AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|92
|1,041
|4,312
|13,284
|981,271
|6 – AAAAA
|Grady
|–
|38
|165
|939
|998,858
|7 – AAAAA
|Rome
|776,390
|196,750
|21,858
|4,364
|638
|7 – AAAAA
|Carrollton
|199,265
|498,558
|231,032
|54,784
|16,361
|7 – AAAAA
|East Paulding
|12,672
|55,546
|272,695
|488,368
|170,719
|7 – AAAAA
|Kell
|10,697
|236,065
|424,109
|245,972
|83,157
|7 – AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|969
|11,642
|38,858
|125,520
|823,011
|7 – AAAAA
|Paulding County
|7
|1,365
|10,484
|74,841
|913,303
|7 – AAAAA
|Hiram
|–
|74
|728
|4,405
|994,793
|7 – AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|–
|–
|236
|1,674
|998,090
|7 – AAAAA
|Cass
|–
|–
|–
|72
|999,928
|8 – AAAAA
|Buford
|956,018
|41,628
|2,121
|231
|2
|8 – AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|25,380
|529,230
|363,573
|71,826
|9,991
|8 – AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|17,091
|366,800
|405,077
|150,265
|60,767
|8 – AAAAA
|Loganville
|1,312
|55,359
|154,492
|428,747
|360,090
|8 – AAAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|198
|5,991
|65,881
|303,757
|624,173
|8 – AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|1
|992
|8,856
|45,060
|945,091
|8 – AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|–
|–
|–
|114
|999,886
Class AAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|5 – AAAA
|97,044
|902,956
|350,417
|49,855
|2,315
|133,692
|866,308
|124,269
|787,397
|0.27
|3 – AAAA
|496,908
|503,092
|50,100
|280
|–
|662,319
|337,681
|11,576
|82,311
|11.15
|7 – AAAA
|588,742
|411,258
|41,732
|710
|3
|741,862
|258,138
|6,932
|60,705
|15.47
|8 – AAAA
|560,820
|439,180
|45,569
|160
|–
|837,218
|162,782
|492
|28,377
|34.24
|4 – AAAA
|558,816
|441,184
|48,561
|67
|–
|866,053
|133,947
|647
|19,172
|51.16
|6 – AAAA
|664,015
|335,985
|8,968
|20
|–
|954,119
|45,881
|28
|13,432
|73.45
|2 – AAAA
|713,972
|286,028
|18,754
|193
|–
|958,195
|41,805
|172
|7,784
|127.47
|1 – AAAA
|938,715
|61,285
|1,313
|11
|–
|990,664
|9,336
|6
|822
|1,215.55
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|5-0
|87.69
|999,985
|5.39
|925,511
|873,416
|832,350
|762,558
|0.31
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|3-0
|67.59
|999,996
|3.57
|861,408
|400,310
|277,474
|68,732
|13.55
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|5-0
|67.10
|999,368
|2.90
|461,518
|285,440
|188,044
|44,939
|21.25
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|4-1
|62.78
|998,688
|3.10
|612,924
|414,393
|157,320
|27,880
|34.87
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|3-1
|63.23
|973,034
|2.68
|450,277
|257,362
|127,516
|21,639
|45.21
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|4-1
|59.87
|999,856
|3.23
|737,880
|391,394
|125,971
|18,342
|53.52
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|5-1
|62.12
|997,293
|2.39
|286,836
|153,766
|76,381
|15,727
|62.58
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|5-0
|59.44
|999,919
|2.83
|698,660
|149,096
|71,698
|13,575
|72.66
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|5-0
|59.35
|999,729
|2.59
|497,837
|330,919
|44,583
|13,378
|73.75
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|3-2
|57.06
|973,895
|2.53
|486,368
|235,697
|34,750
|7,220
|137.50
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|5-0
|54.35
|948,610
|1.97
|254,182
|111,773
|23,252
|2,476
|402.88
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|4-1
|48.31
|997,182
|2.13
|328,676
|93,196
|8,436
|824
|1,212.59
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|4-1
|50.92
|736,553
|1.32
|144,557
|57,236
|7,201
|710
|1,407.45
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|3-2
|50.71
|977,448
|1.84
|192,443
|25,141
|5,998
|635
|1,573.80
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|2-3
|48.63
|851,363
|1.59
|168,902
|43,646
|5,027
|445
|2,246.19
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|0-5
|48.58
|953,709
|1.63
|139,783
|53,548
|4,953
|428
|2,335.45
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|3-2
|45.52
|938,235
|1.53
|101,645
|13,203
|1,802
|108
|9,258.26
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|2-2
|43.70
|887,267
|1.21
|48,397
|13,327
|835
|61
|16,392.44
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|3-1
|44.22
|669,829
|1.07
|70,203
|11,547
|1,051
|59
|16,948.15
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|3-2
|44.16
|954,509
|1.18
|38,006
|8,736
|1,001
|41
|24,389.24
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|1-3
|43.27
|636,518
|0.99
|58,611
|8,805
|723
|40
|24,999.00
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|2-3
|42.59
|722,681
|1.05
|57,967
|9,999
|698
|38
|26,314.79
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|4-1
|42.62
|774,671
|1.13
|63,234
|10,525
|701
|37
|27,026.03
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|4-2
|40.53
|831,696
|1.09
|35,931
|8,022
|353
|23
|43,477.26
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|3-2
|41.49
|532,231
|0.78
|36,006
|4,292
|367
|20
|49,999.00
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|5-1
|39.55
|798,321
|1.02
|29,631
|6,186
|289
|16
|62,499.00
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|3-2
|43.84
|210,896
|0.29
|18,165
|5,106
|236
|14
|71,427.57
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|5-0
|39.70
|921,683
|1.05
|18,691
|3,509
|234
|9
|111,110.11
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|3-2
|39.57
|748,967
|0.90
|18,124
|3,535
|163
|7
|142,856.14
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|3-2
|37.98
|922,281
|1.18
|50,804
|5,123
|186
|6
|166,665.67
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|1-4
|39.06
|465,438
|0.62
|25,524
|3,633
|142
|4
|249,999.00
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|2-2
|38.04
|878,054
|0.97
|11,366
|1,807
|90
|4
|249,999.00
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|3-2
|34.82
|983,219
|1.25
|42,428
|4,050
|84
|4
|249,999.00
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-4
|30.31
|298,394
|0.32
|1,042
|100
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|4-1
|37.77
|336,164
|0.45
|12,977
|991
|59
|–
|–
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-2
|36.30
|125,289
|0.15
|4,120
|646
|22
|–
|–
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-2
|30.27
|373,322
|0.41
|2,849
|292
|3
|–
|–
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|2-3
|26.19
|592,300
|0.62
|2,880
|83
|1
|–
|–
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|2-3
|31.41
|49,392
|0.06
|931
|78
|1
|–
|–
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|3-2
|15.88
|620,175
|0.63
|574
|15
|1
|–
|–
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|2-3
|24.29
|112,975
|0.12
|128
|7
|1
|–
|–
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|5-0
|22.69
|243,109
|0.25
|82
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|1-3
|28.94
|49,954
|0.06
|634
|29
|–
|–
|–
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|0-5
|24.07
|425,155
|0.44
|1,052
|16
|–
|–
|–
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-3
|23.91
|22,181
|0.02
|120
|2
|–
|–
|–
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-5
|27.26
|5,633
|0.01
|43
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|3-2
|8.45
|254,463
|0.26
|52
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-3
|4.83
|142,228
|0.14
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|0-4
|10.42
|53,050
|0.05
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-4
|7.17
|10,176
|0.01
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|2-3
|2.28
|1,462
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-5
|-0.52
|1,454
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAA
|Cairo
|550,504
|260,374
|117,175
|49,395
|22,552
|1 – AAAA
|Americus-Sumter
|315,781
|343,941
|186,664
|91,849
|61,765
|1 – AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|61,292
|142,591
|291,650
|279,138
|225,329
|1 – AAAA
|Hardaway
|42,551
|170,467
|249,044
|260,619
|277,319
|1 – AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|28,802
|76,007
|125,483
|235,146
|534,562
|1 – AAAA
|Columbus
|778
|3,437
|11,432
|34,307
|950,046
|1 – AAAA
|Westover
|251
|2,205
|13,658
|33,278
|950,608
|1 – AAAA
|Shaw
|41
|978
|4,894
|16,268
|977,819
|2 – AAAA
|Mary Persons
|606,913
|225,742
|99,302
|41,938
|26,105
|2 – AAAA
|West Laurens
|184,460
|293,462
|225,191
|148,250
|148,637
|2 – AAAA
|Perry
|80,889
|166,106
|210,997
|211,837
|330,171
|2 – AAAA
|Spalding
|69,567
|151,585
|199,218
|216,148
|363,482
|2 – AAAA
|Upson-Lee
|40,928
|108,737
|166,182
|216,384
|467,769
|2 – AAAA
|Howard
|17,243
|54,368
|99,110
|165,443
|663,836
|3 – AAAA
|Thomson
|685,207
|299,758
|14,771
|260
|4
|3 – AAAA
|Burke County
|309,339
|636,218
|52,963
|1,399
|81
|3 – AAAA
|Baldwin
|5,374
|61,411
|800,437
|115,997
|16,781
|3 – AAAA
|Richmond Academy
|74
|2,075
|89,114
|528,912
|379,825
|3 – AAAA
|Hephzibah
|6
|394
|29,521
|224,542
|745,537
|3 – AAAA
|Cross Creek
|–
|144
|13,194
|128,890
|857,772
|4 – AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|788,829
|191,887
|17,346
|1,794
|144
|4 – AAAA
|Eastside
|194,854
|582,308
|195,320
|24,700
|2,818
|4 – AAAA
|Salem
|12,809
|191,911
|515,942
|201,619
|77,719
|4 – AAAA
|North Clayton
|2,853
|28,148
|159,439
|401,860
|407,700
|4 – AAAA
|Luella
|648
|5,297
|103,086
|316,124
|574,845
|4 – AAAA
|Henry County
|7
|408
|7,688
|44,947
|946,950
|4 – AAAA
|Druid Hills
|–
|41
|1,179
|8,956
|989,824
|5 – AAAA
|Cartersville
|928,974
|67,392
|3,397
|222
|15
|5 – AAAA
|Sandy Creek
|55,723
|576,519
|253,013
|87,779
|26,966
|5 – AAAA
|Troup
|14,779
|236,645
|434,480
|262,706
|51,390
|5 – AAAA
|Cedartown
|264
|106,231
|254,360
|375,698
|263,447
|5 – AAAA
|Chapel Hill
|195
|8,094
|26,150
|176,457
|789,104
|5 – AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|64
|5,072
|27,945
|92,208
|874,711
|5 – AAAA
|LaGrange
|1
|47
|655
|4,930
|994,367
|6 – AAAA
|Ridgeland
|898,355
|89,343
|7,889
|4,142
|271
|6 – AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|57,780
|254,939
|327,018
|281,946
|78,317
|6 – AAAA
|Pickens
|36,257
|199,085
|292,000
|350,712
|121,946
|6 – AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|6,587
|441,754
|329,860
|176,308
|45,491
|6 – AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|1,021
|14,872
|42,882
|184,334
|756,891
|6 – AAAA
|Gilmer
|–
|1
|74
|1,379
|998,546
|6 – AAAA
|LaFayette
|–
|6
|277
|1,179
|998,538
|7 – AAAA
|Marist
|607,712
|349,731
|36,449
|5,476
|632
|7 – AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|372,803
|527,198
|82,948
|14,344
|2,707
|7 – AAAA
|West Hall
|10,228
|61,975
|407,033
|352,460
|168,304
|7 – AAAA
|White County
|8,484
|51,026
|372,357
|366,454
|201,679
|7 – AAAA
|Chestatee
|773
|10,070
|101,213
|261,266
|626,678
|8 – AAAA
|Jefferson
|765,802
|184,546
|38,607
|9,733
|1,312
|8 – AAAA
|St. Pius X
|147,792
|419,892
|263,890
|122,135
|46,291
|8 – AAAA
|Oconee County
|57,067
|238,056
|355,735
|236,409
|112,733
|8 – AAAA
|Stephens County
|26,896
|129,307
|246,172
|346,592
|251,033
|8 – AAAA
|North Oconee
|2,141
|22,739
|71,501
|202,013
|701,606
|8 – AAAA
|Madison County
|302
|5,460
|24,095
|83,118
|887,025
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|5 – AAA
|110,497
|889,503
|260,469
|29,205
|1,093
|284,387
|715,613
|25,085
|412,275
|1.43
|7 – AAA
|172,720
|827,280
|23,067
|192
|–
|414,534
|585,466
|670
|336,017
|1.98
|4 – AAA
|174,875
|825,125
|111,943
|1,657
|6
|645,914
|354,086
|3,887
|152,412
|5.56
|6 – AAA
|359,478
|640,522
|39,619
|437
|1
|763,467
|236,533
|717
|86,868
|10.51
|1 – AAA
|827,565
|172,435
|7,876
|105
|–
|937,391
|62,609
|131
|11,369
|86.96
|3 – AAA
|958,770
|41,230
|163
|–
|–
|994,230
|5,770
|1
|478
|2,091.05
|8 – AAA
|931,697
|68,303
|1,173
|2
|–
|994,114
|5,886
|–
|397
|2,517.89
|2 – AAA
|941,919
|58,081
|504
|1
|–
|996,455
|3,545
|1
|184
|5,433.78
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|5-0
|73.11
|999,999
|4.83
|931,099
|845,508
|679,823
|402,980
|1.48
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|4-1
|72.72
|999,996
|4.62
|875,062
|829,811
|584,728
|335,957
|1.98
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|4-1
|66.77
|999,983
|4.25
|946,883
|810,105
|345,594
|151,510
|5.60
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|4-1
|64.46
|995,454
|3.49
|727,525
|636,420
|231,802
|86,455
|10.57
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|4-0
|54.46
|999,459
|2.93
|775,328
|144,017
|59,194
|11,195
|88.33
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|2-3
|53.33
|981,120
|2.10
|308,287
|126,827
|26,616
|4,756
|209.26
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|1-4
|51.02
|988,071
|2.00
|301,983
|112,132
|19,366
|2,872
|347.19
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|2-2
|48.36
|981,361
|1.86
|263,783
|95,711
|14,889
|1,667
|598.88
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|2-3
|43.89
|965,518
|2.38
|488,897
|95,229
|10,084
|811
|1,232.05
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|4-0
|43.73
|999,636
|2.26
|461,740
|38,697
|5,664
|478
|2,091.05
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|5-0
|44.69
|919,512
|1.34
|108,496
|35,535
|4,824
|392
|2,550.02
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|5-0
|42.55
|994,080
|1.97
|195,908
|43,654
|4,173
|314
|3,183.71
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|2-2
|38.89
|985,387
|1.96
|261,408
|42,455
|2,848
|156
|6,409.26
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|0-4
|39.84
|975,305
|1.96
|264,491
|22,672
|2,564
|125
|7,999.00
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|4-1
|38.54
|984,036
|1.74
|109,410
|24,678
|1,676
|82
|12,194.12
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|3-2
|37.33
|899,591
|1.78
|244,082
|27,191
|1,959
|81
|12,344.68
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|1-3
|36.46
|951,957
|1.70
|154,304
|12,796
|971
|49
|20,407.16
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|2-2
|35.82
|880,636
|1.42
|41,121
|9,812
|755
|34
|29,410.76
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|1-3
|33.74
|949,485
|1.52
|115,138
|11,487
|535
|22
|45,453.55
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|4-1
|34.12
|822,363
|1.27
|32,339
|6,389
|402
|19
|52,630.58
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|3-1
|32.00
|715,898
|1.15
|94,463
|5,696
|316
|10
|99,999.00
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|3-2
|33.84
|660,146
|0.73
|12,072
|2,144
|203
|10
|99,999.00
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|3-2
|35.89
|567,084
|0.72
|41,549
|4,848
|272
|7
|142,856.14
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|4-1
|32.01
|794,691
|1.16
|25,348
|4,094
|238
|7
|142,856.14
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|0-3
|30.30
|903,394
|1.28
|65,317
|4,142
|157
|6
|166,665.67
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|3-2
|32.74
|621,961
|0.68
|9,740
|1,618
|148
|4
|249,999.00
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|3-2
|25.95
|796,730
|0.97
|5,783
|793
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|0-4
|28.45
|938,273
|1.24
|47,942
|2,281
|103
|–
|–
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|1-3
|24.69
|359,432
|0.47
|16,598
|507
|20
|–
|–
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|1-4
|25.08
|468,295
|0.59
|6,048
|434
|13
|–
|–
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|1-4
|21.43
|580,557
|0.72
|15,368
|545
|7
|–
|–
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|1-2
|23.57
|682,333
|0.81
|16,214
|453
|6
|–
|–
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|0-5
|23.37
|707,877
|0.81
|2,639
|297
|5
|–
|–
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-5
|20.45
|492,722
|0.60
|11,256
|387
|4
|–
|–
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|1-4
|27.23
|21,089
|0.02
|357
|69
|4
|–
|–
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|2-1
|18.96
|843,601
|0.94
|11,203
|318
|3
|–
|–
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|1-4
|18.76
|481,901
|0.52
|659
|55
|1
|–
|–
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|4-1
|15.98
|406,102
|0.42
|1,897
|42
|1
|–
|–
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|2-3
|11.62
|47,933
|0.05
|18
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|2-1
|15.15
|518,190
|0.55
|2,757
|52
|–
|–
|–
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|0-4
|18.09
|387,136
|0.42
|3,526
|50
|–
|–
|–
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|2-3
|21.58
|27,386
|0.03
|208
|26
|–
|–
|–
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|2-3
|20.39
|167,456
|0.17
|513
|15
|–
|–
|–
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|2-2
|10.49
|292,337
|0.30
|651
|4
|–
|–
|–
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-4
|14.00
|38,268
|0.04
|266
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|0-5
|9.59
|12,971
|0.01
|8
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-4
|8.75
|92,265
|0.10
|151
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|0-5
|13.45
|21,310
|0.02
|120
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-3
|12.85
|21,048
|0.02
|40
|–
|–
|–
|–
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-2
|2.27
|35,376
|0.04
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|2-3
|5.17
|17,805
|0.02
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-2
|8.73
|970
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|0-4
|-0.56
|2,515
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-4
|-8.87
|1,704
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|0-5
|-13.24
|157
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-5
|-17.72
|134
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-4
|-4.00
|4
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAA
|Crisp County
|762,626
|191,048
|40,202
|5,583
|541
|1 – AAA
|Cook
|148,734
|447,677
|300,341
|78,553
|24,695
|1 – AAA
|Monroe
|82,154
|298,481
|433,629
|137,693
|48,043
|1 – AAA
|Dougherty
|3,708
|34,232
|123,498
|419,119
|419,443
|1 – AAA
|Worth County
|2,778
|28,562
|102,330
|359,052
|507,278
|2 – AAA
|Liberty County
|543,657
|273,590
|123,493
|44,647
|14,613
|2 – AAA
|Pierce County
|259,536
|333,318
|241,347
|115,284
|50,515
|2 – AAA
|Appling County
|145,964
|250,058
|319,515
|187,857
|96,606
|2 – AAA
|Tattnall County
|39,482
|100,874
|201,871
|340,106
|317,667
|2 – AAA
|Brantley County
|10,668
|37,774
|95,885
|242,809
|612,864
|2 – AAA
|Long County
|693
|4,386
|17,889
|69,297
|907,735
|3 – AAA
|Jenkins
|942,449
|46,165
|9,017
|2,005
|364
|3 – AAA
|Beach
|30,345
|223,228
|368,036
|221,992
|156,399
|3 – AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|13,125
|575,872
|248,254
|101,022
|61,727
|3 – AAA
|Savannah
|8,413
|84,115
|178,862
|246,800
|481,810
|3 – AAA
|Windsor Forest
|3,554
|38,074
|104,258
|260,216
|593,898
|3 – AAA
|Islands
|2,114
|32,523
|91,383
|166,317
|707,663
|3 – AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|–
|21
|183
|1,500
|998,296
|3 – AAA
|Groves
|–
|2
|7
|148
|999,843
|4 – AAA
|Peach County
|971,906
|26,299
|1,310
|468
|17
|4 – AAA
|Jackson
|19,757
|271,073
|373,719
|235,042
|100,409
|4 – AAA
|Pike County
|5,655
|104,988
|237,399
|367,856
|284,102
|4 – AAA
|Westside (Macon)
|1,718
|569,253
|292,031
|102,516
|34,482
|4 – AAA
|Central (Macon)
|954
|27,496
|86,965
|244,017
|640,568
|4 – AAA
|Rutland
|7
|547
|4,733
|32,981
|961,732
|4 – AAA
|Kendrick
|3
|344
|3,843
|17,120
|978,690
|5 – AAA
|Cedar Grove
|963,261
|36,020
|696
|22
|1
|5 – AAA
|Pace Academy
|35,452
|236,491
|310,543
|398,875
|18,639
|5 – AAA
|Lovett
|851
|428,759
|325,716
|225,794
|18,880
|5 – AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|426
|298,517
|359,900
|329,228
|11,929
|5 – AAA
|Towers
|9
|184
|2,111
|25,082
|972,614
|5 – AAA
|Redan
|1
|27
|995
|20,066
|978,911
|5 – AAA
|McNair
|–
|2
|39
|929
|999,030
|5 – AAA
|Stone Mountain
|–
|–
|–
|4
|999,996
|6 – AAA
|Calhoun
|846,101
|76,309
|64,455
|8,589
|4,546
|6 – AAA
|Bremen
|90,465
|263,309
|386,240
|179,498
|80,488
|6 – AAA
|Ringgold
|46,545
|450,735
|55,008
|14,796
|432,916
|6 – AAA
|Adairsville
|9,251
|80,320
|220,233
|350,342
|339,854
|6 – AAA
|Sonoraville
|7,195
|76,360
|190,364
|348,042
|378,039
|6 – AAA
|North Murray
|349
|45,248
|57,594
|64,265
|832,544
|6 – AAA
|Murray County
|66
|4,929
|19,304
|23,634
|952,067
|6 – AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|27
|2,753
|6,639
|8,386
|982,195
|6 – AAA
|Haralson County
|1
|33
|121
|2,360
|997,485
|6 – AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|–
|4
|42
|88
|999,866
|7 – AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|981,079
|18,464
|387
|66
|4
|7 – AAA
|Dawson County
|12,060
|382,547
|293,527
|192,502
|119,364
|7 – AAA
|East Hall
|5,694
|229,086
|277,598
|282,313
|205,309
|7 – AAA
|North Hall
|1,044
|71,771
|131,289
|264,191
|531,705
|7 – AAA
|Union County
|122
|296,984
|289,225
|236,032
|177,637
|7 – AAA
|Fannin County
|1
|853
|5,679
|14,515
|978,952
|7 – AAA
|Lumpkin County
|–
|295
|2,295
|10,381
|987,029
|8 – AAA
|Monroe Area
|559,087
|325,034
|86,385
|23,574
|5,920
|8 – AAA
|Morgan County
|363,861
|416,997
|154,123
|49,055
|15,964
|8 – AAA
|Jackson County
|43,892
|130,973
|335,536
|286,329
|203,270
|8 – AAA
|Hart County
|24,238
|86,017
|266,471
|331,151
|292,123
|8 – AAA
|Franklin County
|8,863
|40,261
|150,507
|282,270
|518,099
|8 – AAA
|East Jackson
|59
|718
|6,978
|27,621
|964,624
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|2 – AA
|195,855
|804,145
|44,333
|797
|5
|280,535
|719,465
|6,102
|633,205
|0.58
|1 – AA
|241,319
|758,681
|305,955
|45,091
|157
|615,928
|384,072
|27,149
|113,558
|7.81
|8 – AA
|450,119
|549,881
|5,253
|6
|–
|635,911
|364,089
|117
|95,655
|9.45
|6 – AA
|785,897
|214,103
|7,352
|43
|–
|859,425
|140,575
|178
|81,428
|11.28
|5 – AA
|381,036
|618,964
|148,948
|3,202
|2
|797,489
|202,511
|8,146
|55,461
|17.03
|3 – AA
|730,107
|269,893
|12,771
|62
|–
|908,226
|91,774
|117
|14,181
|69.52
|4 – AA
|879,015
|120,985
|1,800
|2
|–
|955,449
|44,551
|155
|5,748
|172.97
|7 – AA
|914,254
|85,746
|1,819
|4
|–
|989,006
|10,994
|5
|764
|1,307.90
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|5-0
|76.94
|999,999
|5.07
|940,958
|796,142
|716,058
|632,390
|0.58
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|4-0
|59.87
|999,994
|3.78
|807,869
|547,695
|363,290
|95,602
|9.46
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|4-1
|61.90
|999,951
|3.26
|871,693
|206,603
|139,299
|81,378
|11.29
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|5-0
|58.20
|997,886
|3.16
|669,501
|427,501
|162,513
|50,245
|18.90
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|5-0
|56.52
|999,359
|3.36
|801,308
|449,873
|129,372
|40,319
|23.80
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|4-0
|57.11
|996,945
|3.04
|638,194
|389,265
|142,809
|40,271
|23.83
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|1-3
|54.77
|994,739
|2.74
|547,650
|292,506
|105,870
|23,041
|42.40
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|5-1
|51.68
|998,661
|2.96
|677,810
|298,522
|78,318
|14,977
|65.77
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|4-0
|52.12
|996,790
|2.71
|418,790
|245,410
|89,085
|13,931
|70.78
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|5-0
|48.72
|999,866
|2.09
|203,004
|65,107
|24,242
|3,211
|310.43
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|4-0
|47.88
|999,879
|2.05
|188,748
|57,272
|20,459
|2,537
|393.17
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|3-2
|40.90
|993,706
|2.18
|256,984
|57,534
|8,411
|606
|1,649.17
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|4-1
|44.36
|900,741
|1.28
|104,759
|30,547
|6,734
|599
|1,668.45
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|1-3
|40.94
|826,904
|1.07
|62,544
|15,897
|2,322
|185
|5,404.41
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|3-2
|37.75
|946,238
|1.59
|128,708
|22,478
|2,959
|165
|6,059.61
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|2-2
|39.96
|847,795
|1.42
|77,800
|19,099
|1,399
|157
|6,368.43
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|3-2
|37.26
|991,327
|1.95
|163,762
|26,967
|2,490
|155
|6,450.61
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|1-3
|37.39
|779,728
|1.23
|54,323
|11,918
|1,014
|74
|13,512.51
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|4-1
|35.29
|997,099
|1.73
|87,407
|7,038
|910
|53
|18,866.92
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|3-3
|34.40
|988,855
|1.49
|70,463
|8,632
|1,067
|36
|27,776.78
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|4-1
|36.01
|489,427
|0.57
|19,985
|3,851
|292
|20
|49,999.00
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|2-2
|32.42
|852,739
|1.03
|45,618
|4,851
|340
|11
|90,908.09
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|3-2
|33.38
|639,406
|0.89
|23,867
|3,883
|269
|11
|90,908.09
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|4-0
|32.98
|690,049
|0.78
|18,040
|2,780
|160
|11
|90,908.09
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|4-1
|31.51
|627,050
|0.83
|17,174
|2,348
|121
|8
|124,999.00
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|3-2
|28.70
|913,534
|1.31
|33,795
|2,224
|76
|2
|499,999.00
|Washington
|6 – AA
|2-3
|27.55
|588,900
|0.66
|15,011
|1,176
|45
|2
|499,999.00
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|3-2
|29.72
|988,516
|1.03
|6,466
|609
|27
|1
|999,999.00
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|1-4
|25.90
|664,025
|0.80
|12,999
|804
|21
|1
|999,999.00
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|2-3
|21.61
|432,511
|0.47
|4,386
|219
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|1-4
|23.52
|522,843
|0.58
|5,842
|184
|7
|–
|–
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|3-2
|18.03
|760,954
|0.86
|5,008
|191
|6
|–
|–
|Laney
|4 – AA
|0-5
|21.06
|754,007
|0.84
|3,094
|212
|3
|–
|–
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|3-1
|25.28
|107,160
|0.12
|833
|69
|3
|–
|–
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|4-1
|19.82
|956,724
|1.06
|3,414
|191
|2
|–
|–
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-3
|24.24
|21,914
|0.02
|76
|4
|2
|–
|–
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|3-1
|24.78
|86,565
|0.09
|634
|61
|1
|–
|–
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|0-5
|19.63
|316,425
|0.34
|1,842
|45
|1
|–
|–
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|2-3
|15.08
|298,924
|0.32
|747
|27
|1
|–
|–
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|2-3
|18.81
|905,162
|1.06
|6,722
|215
|–
|–
|–
|Temple
|5 – AA
|3-2
|17.11
|216,474
|0.23
|737
|14
|–
|–
|–
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-4
|16.17
|131,859
|0.14
|535
|13
|–
|–
|–
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|2-4
|16.17
|85,883
|0.09
|306
|10
|–
|–
|–
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|1-3
|15.26
|51,161
|0.05
|190
|8
|–
|–
|–
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|3-2
|12.49
|222,182
|0.23
|122
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|2-3
|4.73
|170,558
|0.18
|88
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Metter
|2 – AA
|2-3
|15.52
|4,158
|0.00
|12
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|0-5
|8.00
|165,377
|0.17
|170
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Butler
|4 – AA
|1-4
|4.12
|34,502
|0.03
|7
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-3
|8.90
|2,157
|0.00
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-5
|6.89
|2,071
|0.00
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-3
|2.27
|29,610
|0.03
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-4
|0.83
|6,570
|0.01
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|0-4
|-9.14
|3,230
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|0-4
|-17.09
|856
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|0-5
|-13.84
|55
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AA
|Thomasville
|398,771
|336,014
|235,852
|27,249
|2,114
|1 – AA
|Brooks County
|368,341
|337,742
|259,084
|31,778
|3,055
|1 – AA
|Fitzgerald
|229,232
|312,998
|399,607
|52,902
|5,261
|1 – AA
|Berrien
|3,603
|11,670
|102,726
|870,517
|11,484
|1 – AA
|Early County
|53
|1,576
|2,731
|17,554
|978,086
|2 – AA
|Benedictine
|995,195
|4,550
|227
|27
|1
|2 – AA
|Toombs County
|2,925
|132,286
|234,937
|319,901
|309,951
|2 – AA
|Bacon County
|1,390
|80,027
|141,995
|266,015
|510,573
|2 – AA
|Swainsboro
|372
|476,064
|280,032
|144,273
|99,259
|2 – AA
|Vidalia
|94
|301,035
|315,111
|210,664
|173,096
|2 – AA
|Jeff Davis
|24
|5,980
|27,114
|53,447
|913,435
|2 – AA
|Metter
|–
|42
|333
|3,783
|995,842
|2 – AA
|Bryan County
|–
|16
|251
|1,890
|997,843
|3 – AA
|Dodge County
|833,413
|126,739
|27,318
|9,320
|3,210
|3 – AA
|Washington County
|81,365
|231,114
|254,545
|212,704
|220,272
|3 – AA
|Dublin
|35,264
|147,875
|208,408
|247,859
|360,594
|3 – AA
|Bleckley County
|28,980
|120,693
|196,294
|281,083
|372,950
|3 – AA
|Southwest
|19,656
|363,547
|283,295
|181,297
|152,205
|3 – AA
|Northeast
|1,322
|9,990
|29,862
|65,986
|892,840
|3 – AA
|East Laurens
|–
|42
|278
|1,751
|997,929
|4 – AA
|Jefferson County
|502,250
|475,576
|21,337
|703
|134
|4 – AA
|Screven County
|493,582
|482,401
|23,154
|742
|121
|4 – AA
|Harlem
|4,035
|38,087
|542,206
|372,396
|43,276
|4 – AA
|Glenn Hills
|132
|3,150
|25,690
|193,210
|777,818
|4 – AA
|Josey
|1
|83
|5,869
|23,657
|970,390
|4 – AA
|Laney
|–
|645
|379,606
|373,756
|245,993
|4 – AA
|Butler
|–
|57
|1,794
|32,651
|965,498
|4 – AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|–
|1
|344
|2,885
|996,770
|5 – AA
|Callaway
|588,188
|337,244
|68,525
|5,402
|641
|5 – AA
|Heard County
|369,205
|492,020
|125,781
|11,655
|1,339
|5 – AA
|Spencer
|40,751
|151,810
|591,977
|161,700
|53,762
|5 – AA
|Jordan
|1,340
|12,339
|116,675
|392,489
|477,157
|5 – AA
|Lamar County
|449
|5,481
|58,834
|251,661
|683,575
|5 – AA
|Temple
|67
|1,106
|38,208
|177,093
|783,526
|6 – AA
|Hapeville Charter
|934,201
|60,491
|4,545
|714
|49
|6 – AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|52,746
|814,401
|91,815
|29,893
|11,145
|6 – AA
|Douglass
|9,411
|48,415
|506,868
|288,045
|147,261
|6 – AA
|Washington
|1,912
|14,064
|244,306
|328,618
|411,100
|6 – AA
|Therrell
|1,699
|55,666
|128,509
|246,637
|567,489
|6 – AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|30
|2,708
|12,416
|36,007
|948,839
|6 – AA
|South Atlanta
|1
|4,255
|11,541
|70,086
|914,117
|7 – AA
|Pepperell
|585,510
|314,286
|66,869
|27,041
|6,294
|7 – AA
|Rockmart
|345,465
|404,406
|184,336
|57,120
|8,673
|7 – AA
|Coosa
|43,296
|192,870
|509,699
|167,669
|86,466
|7 – AA
|Chattooga
|23,665
|72,693
|135,027
|432,640
|335,975
|7 – AA
|Dade County
|1,067
|8,716
|66,544
|222,597
|701,076
|7 – AA
|Model
|995
|7,007
|36,897
|86,960
|868,141
|7 – AA
|Armuchee
|2
|22
|626
|5,920
|993,430
|7 – AA
|Gordon Central
|–
|–
|2
|53
|999,945
|8 – AA
|Rabun County
|926,845
|70,775
|2,153
|221
|6
|8 – AA
|Elbert County
|68,451
|805,781
|115,646
|7,221
|2,901
|8 – AA
|Banks County
|3,752
|109,879
|481,424
|310,107
|94,838
|8 – AA
|Putnam County
|856
|5,353
|330,809
|423,936
|239,046
|8 – AA
|Social Circle
|59
|4,290
|47,095
|119,114
|829,442
|8 – AA
|Monticello
|37
|3,921
|22,827
|138,592
|834,623
|8 – AA
|Oglethorpe County
|–
|1
|46
|809
|999,144
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Macon County
|4 – A
|3-1
|52.93
|999,724
|821,841
|643,531
|456,812
|306,859
|2.26
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|4-1
|51.11
|1,000,000
|860,687
|654,489
|434,220
|265,714
|2.76
|Manchester
|4 – A
|5-0
|48.55
|999,998
|700,231
|480,227
|286,091
|148,559
|5.73
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|3-2
|46.49
|999,999
|767,585
|471,333
|254,955
|117,362
|7.52
|Commerce
|8 – A
|4-0
|41.53
|1,000,000
|721,974
|365,222
|151,124
|50,861
|18.66
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|4-0
|41.39
|999,999
|685,534
|342,760
|140,233
|47,027
|20.26
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|4-0
|40.34
|999,636
|570,667
|267,427
|105,319
|32,381
|29.88
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|4-1
|35.80
|999,328
|503,183
|174,916
|55,124
|12,093
|81.69
|Turner County
|2 – A
|3-2
|33.75
|998,973
|287,509
|94,178
|23,133
|4,588
|216.96
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|1-3
|33.67
|927,138
|248,803
|82,344
|20,089
|3,926
|253.71
|Trion
|6 – A
|4-1
|32.21
|999,256
|281,053
|85,784
|19,394
|3,477
|286.60
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|3-1
|33.40
|823,744
|173,193
|56,953
|13,609
|2,600
|383.62
|Marion County
|4 – A
|4-1
|31.72
|978,089
|186,964
|57,267
|11,756
|1,921
|519.56
|Pelham
|1 – A
|4-1
|26.03
|999,998
|344,867
|79,804
|11,092
|1,098
|909.75
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|4-1
|24.13
|999,982
|294,672
|59,122
|7,111
|584
|1,711.33
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|1-3
|28.20
|565,640
|83,813
|19,195
|3,124
|395
|2,530.65
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|1-4
|26.50
|796,791
|87,476
|18,305
|2,619
|266
|3,758.40
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|1-2
|25.00
|535,338
|65,156
|11,890
|1,524
|156
|6,409.26
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|4-1
|20.66
|992,104
|98,569
|13,333
|1,191
|73
|13,697.63
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|1-4
|22.04
|319,761
|19,771
|3,044
|291
|20
|49,999.00
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|3-1
|19.43
|533,916
|29,580
|3,585
|283
|12
|83,332.33
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|3-1
|17.00
|752,191
|29,559
|3,019
|212
|10
|99,999.00
|Miller County
|1 – A
|2-2
|16.07
|973,754
|51,431
|5,277
|317
|4
|249,999.00
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|3-2
|13.77
|951,004
|26,631
|2,156
|118
|4
|249,999.00
|Greene County
|7 – A
|2-2
|20.26
|152,289
|8,589
|1,120
|83
|4
|249,999.00
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|2-2
|13.15
|986,452
|40,453
|3,126
|149
|3
|333,332.33
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|1-3
|12.13
|147,625
|2,100
|154
|7
|1
|999,999.00
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|0-5
|24.03
|6,803
|613
|85
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|Portal
|3 – A
|1-3
|7.54
|6,778
|74
|2
|1
|1
|999,999.00
|Towns County
|8 – A
|2-3
|7.35
|420,998
|3,137
|141
|6
|–
|–
|Schley County
|4 – A
|3-1
|19.04
|7,677
|521
|48
|5
|–
|–
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|1-4
|11.81
|59,424
|848
|61
|1
|–
|–
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-2
|-0.69
|584,472
|1,050
|24
|1
|–
|–
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|0-5
|2.93
|381,784
|1,212
|37
|–
|–
|–
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|1-3
|12.95
|17,191
|314
|27
|–
|–
|–
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-3
|8.99
|22,761
|204
|12
|–
|–
|–
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-4
|8.63
|2,525
|38
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-4
|7.63
|8,614
|66
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|1-3
|-6.24
|47,095
|31
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Claxton
|3 – A
|0-4
|-0.37
|53
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-3
|0.51
|435
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|1-3
|-15.54
|334
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Warren County
|7 – A
|0-4
|4.16
|280
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|2-3
|-2.68
|30
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|0-4
|2.29
|11
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|3-3
|4.97
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Greenville
|4 – A
|0-4
|-3.08
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|1-4
|7.73
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|2-2
|-2.73
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-4
|-20.41
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Region
|Team
|Reg Chmp
|Seed 1 – 8
|Seed 9 – 24
|Out
|1 – A
|Pelham
|495,825
|762,854
|237,144
|2
|1 – A
|Mitchell County
|468,184
|707,462
|292,520
|18
|1 – A
|Seminole County
|22,648
|25,381
|925,623
|48,996
|1 – A
|Chattahoochee County
|12,719
|105,380
|881,072
|13,548
|1 – A
|Miller County
|473
|89,845
|883,909
|26,246
|1 – A
|Randolph-Clay
|151
|1,194
|583,278
|415,528
|1 – A
|Calhoun County
|–
|2
|47,093
|952,905
|1 – A
|Terrell County
|–
|–
|381,784
|618,216
|1 – A
|Baconton Charter
|–
|–
|334
|999,666
|1 – A
|Stewart County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|2 – A
|Irwin County
|770,117
|972,644
|27,356
|–
|2 – A
|Charlton County
|169,664
|838,676
|161,323
|1
|2 – A
|Clinch County
|47,361
|824,533
|175,466
|1
|2 – A
|Turner County
|12,807
|105,757
|893,216
|1,027
|2 – A
|Telfair County
|38
|1,329
|795,462
|203,209
|2 – A
|Wilcox County
|9
|12
|147,613
|852,375
|2 – A
|Atkinson County
|4
|4
|59,420
|940,576
|2 – A
|Lanier County
|–
|–
|435
|999,565
|3 – A
|Emanuel County Institute
|455,661
|589,418
|409,910
|672
|3 – A
|McIntosh County Academy
|50,627
|50,629
|484,709
|464,662
|3 – A
|Jenkins County
|30,031
|118,692
|873,412
|7,896
|3 – A
|Montgomery County
|22,404
|22,418
|511,498
|466,084
|3 – A
|Johnson County
|9,448
|13,070
|739,121
|247,809
|3 – A
|Portal
|224
|224
|6,554
|993,222
|3 – A
|Treutlen
|60
|60
|8,554
|991,386
|3 – A
|Claxton
|7
|7
|46
|999,947
|3 – A
|Wheeler County
|5
|5
|–
|999,995
|4 – A
|Macon County
|631,430
|638,711
|361,013
|276
|4 – A
|Manchester
|362,100
|398,178
|601,820
|2
|4 – A
|Taylor County
|2,305
|2,305
|821,439
|176,256
|4 – A
|Schley County
|940
|940
|6,737
|992,323
|4 – A
|Marion County
|146
|146
|977,943
|21,911
|4 – A
|Hawkinsville
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Dooly County
|–
|–
|6,803
|993,197
|4 – A
|Crawford County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Greenville
|–
|–
|1
|999,999
|4 – A
|Central (Talbotton)
|–
|–
|30
|999,970
|6 – A
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|181,187
|464,906
|534,730
|364
|6 – A
|Trion
|38,192
|129,184
|870,072
|744
|6 – A
|Gordon Lee
|2
|2
|22,759
|977,239
|6 – A
|Bowdon
|–
|–
|319,761
|680,239
|7 – A
|Washington-Wilkes
|112,495
|112,948
|814,190
|72,862
|7 – A
|Lincoln County
|32,475
|32,475
|533,165
|434,360
|7 – A
|Greene County
|3,893
|3,893
|148,396
|847,711
|7 – A
|Wilkinson County
|131
|131
|17,060
|982,809
|7 – A
|Twiggs County
|18
|18
|2,507
|997,475
|7 – A
|Warren County
|14
|14
|266
|999,720
|7 – A
|Hancock Central
|11
|11
|–
|999,989
|8 – A
|Commerce
|256,287
|986,509
|13,491
|–
|8 – A
|Towns County
|–
|33
|420,965
|579,002
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|5-0
|68.08
|1,000,000
|976,501
|931,079
|858,130
|780,779
|0.28
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|5-0
|48.13
|1,000,000
|841,187
|583,878
|296,049
|65,899
|14.17
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|5-1
|48.31
|1,000,000
|833,675
|553,097
|223,862
|59,729
|15.74
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|3-1
|44.24
|999,966
|709,682
|351,710
|149,598
|25,927
|37.57
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|4-0
|43.86
|999,679
|617,677
|316,162
|121,000
|21,112
|46.37
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|4-0
|42.96
|999,960
|643,146
|269,127
|109,278
|17,388
|56.51
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|4-0
|40.88
|1,000,000
|715,326
|330,725
|103,955
|14,242
|69.21
|Darlington
|6 – A
|3-2
|39.28
|999,060
|379,019
|157,034
|41,461
|5,705
|174.28
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|4-1
|37.16
|999,980
|424,999
|121,534
|33,695
|3,790
|262.85
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|3-1
|35.48
|999,005
|421,148
|129,385
|24,387
|2,626
|379.81
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|2-2
|34.09
|978,056
|206,952
|65,984
|12,180
|1,122
|890.27
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|3-1
|33.11
|991,053
|206,429
|50,091
|9,706
|816
|1,224.49
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|5-0
|28.48
|1,000,000
|314,122
|45,145
|7,274
|430
|2,324.58
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|3-1
|28.05
|932,829
|80,588
|16,558
|2,085
|129
|7,750.94
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|3-1
|23.95
|998,992
|124,862
|13,277
|1,274
|59
|16,948.15
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|1-3
|25.14
|991,311
|100,812
|12,149
|1,247
|56
|17,856.14
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|3-1
|26.41
|946,453
|71,105
|12,537
|1,310
|55
|18,180.82
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|1-2
|26.20
|748,891
|71,131
|11,706
|1,084
|45
|22,221.22
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|4-1
|26.35
|548,511
|44,872
|5,548
|635
|39
|25,640.03
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|1-4
|23.90
|872,897
|41,644
|6,004
|530
|19
|52,630.58
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|3-1
|22.99
|928,370
|51,114
|6,598
|527
|15
|66,665.67
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|3-1
|21.51
|992,457
|69,674
|6,603
|500
|15
|66,665.67
|Walker
|6 – A
|2-3
|20.36
|769,950
|24,408
|2,175
|155
|2
|499,999.00
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|2-3
|17.09
|941,571
|19,166
|1,477
|69
|1
|999,999.00
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-2
|11.09
|844,833
|6,074
|253
|3
|–
|–
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-4
|13.52
|114,040
|1,516
|52
|3
|–
|–
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-5
|14.89
|140,680
|2,133
|89
|2
|–
|–
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|2-2
|7.08
|211,285
|866
|20
|1
|–
|–
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|1-3
|6.17
|16,453
|73
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|2-3
|4.20
|30,652
|98
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-3
|-7.71
|1,796
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|1-4
|0.45
|1,248
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|0-4
|-4.02
|22
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|1-3
|-2.92
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|0-5
|-5.68
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-5
|-17.40
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Region
|Team
|Reg Chmp
|Seed 1 – 8
|Seed 9 – 24
|Out
|3 – A
|Calvary Day
|340,865
|468,155
|530,850
|995
|3 – A
|Savannah Christian
|60,802
|61,243
|687,648
|251,109
|3 – A
|Savannah Country Day
|29,866
|38,675
|889,695
|71,630
|4 – A
|Brookstone
|3,079
|3,079
|545,432
|451,489
|4 – A
|Pacelli
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – A
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|889,769
|1,000,000
|–
|–
|5 – A
|Wesleyan
|106,887
|994,341
|5,659
|–
|5 – A
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|3,275
|576,073
|423,927
|–
|5 – A
|Our Lady of Mercy
|46
|9,269
|932,302
|58,429
|5 – A
|Landmark Christian
|23
|23
|140,657
|859,320
|5 – A
|Strong Rock Christian
|–
|–
|30,652
|969,348
|5 – A
|Holy Innocents
|–
|167
|872,730
|127,103
|6 – A
|Mount Paran Christian
|478,523
|688,394
|311,572
|34
|6 – A
|Darlington
|175,308
|194,201
|804,859
|940
|6 – A
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|118,116
|311,460
|688,520
|20
|6 – A
|Fellowship Christian
|8,040
|55,494
|935,559
|8,947
|6 – A
|Walker
|626
|643
|769,307
|230,050
|6 – A
|Whitefield Academy
|5
|9
|211,276
|788,715
|6 – A
|Pinecrest Academy
|1
|1
|114,039
|885,960
|6 – A
|St. Francis
|–
|–
|16,453
|983,547
|6 – A
|Christian Heritage
|–
|–
|22
|999,978
|6 – A
|King’s Ridge Christian
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – A
|North Cobb Christian
|–
|–
|1,248
|998,752
|7 – A
|Tattnall Square
|392,247
|483,666
|516,013
|321
|7 – A
|Stratford Academy
|319,165
|553,164
|446,796
|40
|7 – A
|Aquinas
|111,476
|114,297
|863,759
|21,944
|7 – A
|First Presbyterian
|16,115
|20,789
|912,040
|67,171
|7 – A
|Mount de Sales
|11,960
|19,392
|927,061
|53,547
|8 – A
|Prince Avenue Christian
|533,916
|998,965
|1,035
|–
|8 – A
|Athens Academy
|208,404
|971,340
|28,660
|–
|8 – A
|George Walton Academy
|987
|223,421
|775,571
|1,008
|8 – A
|Hebron Christian Academy
|406
|112,015
|880,442
|7,543
|8 – A
|Athens Christian
|–
|97,217
|894,094
|8,689
|8 – A
|Lakeview Academy
|–
|4,507
|840,326
|155,167
|8 – A
|Riverside Military Academy
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – A
|Providence Christian
|–
|–
|1,796
|998,204
