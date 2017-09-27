Daily Trivia: 300-win schools with the highest winning percentages
Brookwood won its 300th game last week. The Broncos played their first season in 1982 and are 300-124 all-time with a winning percentage of .708. Only five GHSA schools with 300 or more victories have better all-time winning percentages. Who are they? (Answer Thursday)
Answer to Tuesday’s question: N.C. State DE Bradley Chubb, the ACC defensive lineman of the week, played high school football at Hillgrove.
