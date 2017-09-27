Daily List: Georgians on the rosters for Under Armour All-America Game
Thirteen Georgia players are on the rosters for Under Armour All-America Game, which will take place Jan. 4 at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.
*PK/P Jake Camarda, Norcross
*DL Brenton Cox, Stockbridge
*DL Robert Cooper, South Gwinnett
*DB Trey Dean, Dutchtown
*QB Justin Fields, Harrison
*CB Jaycee Horn, Alpharetta
*WR Kearis Jackson, Peach County
*QB Emory Jones, Heard County
*OL Christian Meadows, Macon County
*S Quindarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)
*DB Myles Sims, Westlake
*LB Quay Walker, Upson-Lee
*OL Dylan Wonnum, Tucker
