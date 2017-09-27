Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
88
6
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Daily List: Georgians on the rosters for Under Armour All-America Game

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Thirteen Georgia players are on the rosters for Under Armour All-America Game, which will take place Jan. 4 at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

*PK/P Jake Camarda, Norcross

*DL Brenton Cox, Stockbridge

*DL Robert Cooper, South Gwinnett

*DB Trey Dean, Dutchtown

*QB Justin Fields, Harrison

*CB Jaycee Horn, Alpharetta

*WR Kearis Jackson, Peach County

*QB Emory Jones, Heard County

*OL Christian Meadows, Macon County

*S Quindarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)

*DB Myles Sims, Westlake

*LB Quay Walker, Upson-Lee

*OL Dylan Wonnum, Tucker

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0