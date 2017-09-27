Our Products
Composite state rankings through Week 6

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Georgia (State Schools), high school sports, Latest News, Polls.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls (AJC – Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; GS – Georgia Sports Writers Association; GPB – Georgia Public Broadcasting; SA – Score Atlanta; Max – Maxwell Ratings; and MP – MaxPreps):

Class AAAAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Grayson (4-0) 1 1 2 1 1 1 59
2. Lowndes (5-0) 2 2 1 2 3 2 54
3. Archer (5-0) 3 3 3 3 2 3 49
4. Colquitt County (5-1) 7 6 4 6 5 5 33
5. Walton (5-0) 4 8 6 5 7 4 32
6. Mill Creek (4-1) 5 7 7 4 4 8 31
7. Tift County (6-0) 10 4 5 9 9 7 22
8. North Gwinnett (4-1) 6 8 10 8 6 17
9. McEachern (3-2) 9 9 10 8 6 13
10. Brookwood (3-2) 8 9 7 10 9 12
11. South Forsyth (5-0) 5 10 7
12. North Cobb (4-1) 10 1
Class AAAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Lee County (6-0) 2 1 1 2 1 1 58
2. Tucker (4-1) 1 2 2 1 2 2 56
3. Mays (3-1) 4 3 3 5 3 4 44
4. Coffee (3-1) 3 4 4 3 4 5 43
5. Harrison (3-2) 5 7 7 4 6 3 34
6. Northside-Warner Robins (4-1) 6 5 6 7 5 26
7. Douglas County (5-0) 7 8 5 6 8 9 23
8. Winder-Barrow (5-0) 8 9 9 8 10
9. Dalton (3-1) 6 8 10 9
10. Glynn Academy (1-2) 7 7 8
11. Brunswick (3-1) 10.5 10 6 6.5
12. Sequoyah (3-1) 8 3
13T. Allatoona (2-3) 10 10 2
13T. Alpharetta (3-1) 9 2
13T. Stephenson (3-2) 9 2
13T. Valdosta (1-4) 9 2
17. Hughes (3-2) 10 1
18. Alexander (3-1) 10.5 0.5
Class AAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Rome (4-0) 1 1 1 1 2 1 59
2. Buford (2-1) 2 3 2 2 1 2 54
3. Stockbridge (4-0) 3 2 3 3 3 3 49
4T. Carrollton (4-0) 4 4 5 4 7 6 36
4T. Jones County (5-0) 6 5 4 5 6 4 36
6. Warner Robins (5-0) 5 6 6 6 4 5 34
7. Starr’s Mill (5-0) 7 7 7 7 5 7 26
8. Wayne County (4-0) 9 8 8 9 10 10 12
9. Bainbridge (4-1) 10 9 9 10 8 9 11
10. Kell (2-3) 8 8 9 8
11. Dutchtown (3-1) 10 8 4
12. Carver-Atlanta (4-1) 10 1
Class AAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Cartersville (5-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Thomson (3-0) 2 2 2 4 2 2 52
3. Marist (5-0) 3 6 5 3 3 4 42
4. Blessed Trinity (5-1) 4 5 6.5 2 6 6 36.5
5. Jefferson (4-1) 5 3.5 6.5 6 5 5 35
6. Ridgeland (5-0) 6 3.5 4 7 9 3 33.5
7. Sandy Creek (3-1) 8 8 8 5 4 8 25
8. Burke County (5-0) 7 7 3 9 8 9 23
9. Woodward Academy (4-1) 9 9 10 8 7 12
10T. Cedartown (4-1) 10 7 5
10T. Troup (5-0) 10 9 10 10 5
12. Mary Persons (3-2) 10 10 2
Class AAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Cedar Grove (5-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Greater Atlanta Christian (4-1) 3 3 2.5 3 2 2 50.5
3. Peach County (4-1) 2 4 4.5 2 3 3 47.5
4. Crisp County (4-0) 4 2 4.5 6 5 4 40.5
5. Calhoun (4-1) 5 6 7 4 4 5 35
6. Jenkins (4-0) 6 5 2.5 5 6 30.5
7. Bremen (5-0) 7 7 6 8 9 7 22
8. Lovett (2-3) 9 10 7 6 8 15
9. Monroe Area (5-0) 8 8 8 9 10 12
10. Pace Academy (2-2) 10 9 10 8 9 9
11. Westminster (1-4) 7 4
12. Morgan County (4-1) 9 2
13T. Pike County (3-1) 10 1
13T. Westside-Macon (2-3) 10 1
Class AA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Benedictine (5-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Hapeville Charter (4-1) 2 4 3 2 2 2 51
3. Rabun County (4-0) 4 5 5 4 3 3 42
4. Screven County (4-0) 3 3 2 3 6 38
5. Callaway (5-0) 5 2 4 6 5 8 36
6. Thomasville (5-0) 6 6 7 5 4 4 34
7. Brooks County (4-0) 7 8 8 8 6 5 24
8. Jefferson County (5-0) 8 7 6 7 10 17
9. Dodge County (4-0) 9 10 10 9 8 7 13
10. Fitzgerald (1-3) 10 10 7 9 8
11. Heard County (5-1) 9 9 4
12. Swainsboro (4-1) 9 10 3
Class A (Private) AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Wesleyan (5-1) 3 3 3 3 3 2 49
3. Prince Avenue Christian (5-0) 2 2 2 2 2 45
4. Tattnall Square (4-0) 5 4 4 6 4 6 37
5. Mount Paran Christian (3-1) 4 5 8 4 5 4 36
6. Stratford Academy (4-0) 7 7 5 8 6 3 30
7. Athens Academy (4-0) 6 8 6 5 7 23
8. Fellowship Christian (3-1) 8 6 7 7 8 19
9. Mount Pisgah Christian (4-1) 9 9 9 9 5 14
10T. Calvary Day (3-1) 10 7 5
10T. Darlington (3-2) 10 10 8 5
12. Aquinas (2-2) 10 9 3
13. Mount Vernon (5-0) 10 1
Class A (Public) AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Manchester (5-0) 1 1 1 1 3 4 55
2. Irwin County (4-1) 2 2 2 2 2 2 54
3. Macon County (3-1) 3 3 6 1 1 41
4T. Clinch County (3-2) 4 3 8 5 4 3 39
4T. Commerce (4-0) 5 5 4 3 5 5 39
6. Charlton County (4-0) 7 6 5 7 6 7 28
7. Taylor County (3-1) 8 9 4 9 6 19
8T. Emanuel Co. Institute (4-1) 9 4 7 9 8 18
8T. Mount Zion (4-0) 6 6 8 7 10 18
10. Trion (4-1) 10 10 10 9 5
11. Turner County (3-2) 8 3
12. Washington-Wilkes (1-3) 10 1

