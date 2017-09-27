Composite state rankings through Week 6
Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls (AJC – Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; GS – Georgia Sports Writers Association; GPB – Georgia Public Broadcasting; SA – Score Atlanta; Max – Maxwell Ratings; and MP – MaxPreps):
|Class AAAAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Grayson (4-0)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|59
|2. Lowndes (5-0)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|54
|3. Archer (5-0)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|49
|4. Colquitt County (5-1)
|7
|6
|4
|6
|5
|5
|33
|5. Walton (5-0)
|4
|8
|6
|5
|7
|4
|32
|6. Mill Creek (4-1)
|5
|7
|7
|4
|4
|8
|31
|7. Tift County (6-0)
|10
|4
|5
|9
|9
|7
|22
|8. North Gwinnett (4-1)
|6
|8
|10
|8
|6
|17
|9. McEachern (3-2)
|9
|9
|10
|8
|6
|13
|10. Brookwood (3-2)
|8
|9
|7
|10
|9
|12
|11. South Forsyth (5-0)
|5
|10
|7
|12. North Cobb (4-1)
|10
|1
|Class AAAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Lee County (6-0)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|58
|2. Tucker (4-1)
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|56
|3. Mays (3-1)
|4
|3
|3
|5
|3
|4
|44
|4. Coffee (3-1)
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|43
|5. Harrison (3-2)
|5
|7
|7
|4
|6
|3
|34
|6. Northside-Warner Robins (4-1)
|6
|5
|6
|7
|5
|26
|7. Douglas County (5-0)
|7
|8
|5
|6
|8
|9
|23
|8. Winder-Barrow (5-0)
|8
|9
|9
|8
|10
|9. Dalton (3-1)
|6
|8
|10
|9
|10. Glynn Academy (1-2)
|7
|7
|8
|11. Brunswick (3-1)
|10.5
|10
|6
|6.5
|12. Sequoyah (3-1)
|8
|3
|13T. Allatoona (2-3)
|10
|10
|2
|13T. Alpharetta (3-1)
|9
|2
|13T. Stephenson (3-2)
|9
|2
|13T. Valdosta (1-4)
|9
|2
|17. Hughes (3-2)
|10
|1
|18. Alexander (3-1)
|10.5
|0.5
|Class AAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Rome (4-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|59
|2. Buford (2-1)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|54
|3. Stockbridge (4-0)
|3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|49
|4T. Carrollton (4-0)
|4
|4
|5
|4
|7
|6
|36
|4T. Jones County (5-0)
|6
|5
|4
|5
|6
|4
|36
|6. Warner Robins (5-0)
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
|34
|7. Starr’s Mill (5-0)
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5
|7
|26
|8. Wayne County (4-0)
|9
|8
|8
|9
|10
|10
|12
|9. Bainbridge (4-1)
|10
|9
|9
|10
|8
|9
|11
|10. Kell (2-3)
|8
|8
|9
|8
|11. Dutchtown (3-1)
|10
|8
|4
|12. Carver-Atlanta (4-1)
|10
|1
|Class AAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Cartersville (5-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Thomson (3-0)
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2
|2
|52
|3. Marist (5-0)
|3
|6
|5
|3
|3
|4
|42
|4. Blessed Trinity (5-1)
|4
|5
|6.5
|2
|6
|6
|36.5
|5. Jefferson (4-1)
|5
|3.5
|6.5
|6
|5
|5
|35
|6. Ridgeland (5-0)
|6
|3.5
|4
|7
|9
|3
|33.5
|7. Sandy Creek (3-1)
|8
|8
|8
|5
|4
|8
|25
|8. Burke County (5-0)
|7
|7
|3
|9
|8
|9
|23
|9. Woodward Academy (4-1)
|9
|9
|10
|8
|7
|12
|10T. Cedartown (4-1)
|10
|7
|5
|10T. Troup (5-0)
|10
|9
|10
|10
|5
|12. Mary Persons (3-2)
|10
|10
|2
|Class AAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Cedar Grove (5-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Greater Atlanta Christian (4-1)
|3
|3
|2.5
|3
|2
|2
|50.5
|3. Peach County (4-1)
|2
|4
|4.5
|2
|3
|3
|47.5
|4. Crisp County (4-0)
|4
|2
|4.5
|6
|5
|4
|40.5
|5. Calhoun (4-1)
|5
|6
|7
|4
|4
|5
|35
|6. Jenkins (4-0)
|6
|5
|2.5
|5
|6
|30.5
|7. Bremen (5-0)
|7
|7
|6
|8
|9
|7
|22
|8. Lovett (2-3)
|9
|10
|7
|6
|8
|15
|9. Monroe Area (5-0)
|8
|8
|8
|9
|10
|12
|10. Pace Academy (2-2)
|10
|9
|10
|8
|9
|9
|11. Westminster (1-4)
|7
|4
|12. Morgan County (4-1)
|9
|2
|13T. Pike County (3-1)
|10
|1
|13T. Westside-Macon (2-3)
|10
|1
|Class AA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Benedictine (5-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Hapeville Charter (4-1)
|2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|51
|3. Rabun County (4-0)
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|3
|42
|4. Screven County (4-0)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|6
|38
|5. Callaway (5-0)
|5
|2
|4
|6
|5
|8
|36
|6. Thomasville (5-0)
|6
|6
|7
|5
|4
|4
|34
|7. Brooks County (4-0)
|7
|8
|8
|8
|6
|5
|24
|8. Jefferson County (5-0)
|8
|7
|6
|7
|10
|17
|9. Dodge County (4-0)
|9
|10
|10
|9
|8
|7
|13
|10. Fitzgerald (1-3)
|10
|10
|7
|9
|8
|11. Heard County (5-1)
|9
|9
|4
|12. Swainsboro (4-1)
|9
|10
|3
|Class A (Private)
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Wesleyan (5-1)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|49
|3. Prince Avenue Christian (5-0)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|45
|4. Tattnall Square (4-0)
|5
|4
|4
|6
|4
|6
|37
|5. Mount Paran Christian (3-1)
|4
|5
|8
|4
|5
|4
|36
|6. Stratford Academy (4-0)
|7
|7
|5
|8
|6
|3
|30
|7. Athens Academy (4-0)
|6
|8
|6
|5
|7
|23
|8. Fellowship Christian (3-1)
|8
|6
|7
|7
|8
|19
|9. Mount Pisgah Christian (4-1)
|9
|9
|9
|9
|5
|14
|10T. Calvary Day (3-1)
|10
|7
|5
|10T. Darlington (3-2)
|10
|10
|8
|5
|12. Aquinas (2-2)
|10
|9
|3
|13. Mount Vernon (5-0)
|10
|1
|Class A (Public)
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Manchester (5-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|55
|2. Irwin County (4-1)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|54
|3. Macon County (3-1)
|3
|3
|6
|1
|1
|41
|4T. Clinch County (3-2)
|4
|3
|8
|5
|4
|3
|39
|4T. Commerce (4-0)
|5
|5
|4
|3
|5
|5
|39
|6. Charlton County (4-0)
|7
|6
|5
|7
|6
|7
|28
|7. Taylor County (3-1)
|8
|9
|4
|9
|6
|19
|8T. Emanuel Co. Institute (4-1)
|9
|4
|7
|9
|8
|18
|8T. Mount Zion (4-0)
|6
|6
|8
|7
|10
|18
|10. Trion (4-1)
|10
|10
|10
|9
|5
|11. Turner County (3-2)
|8
|3
|12. Washington-Wilkes (1-3)
|10
|1
