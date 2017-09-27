Best player in school history: Region 5-AAAA teams

It wasn’t a cinch choosing Trevor Lawrence as the best player in Cartersville history.

Well-schooled Georgia high school football fans will remember Robert Lavette, Keith Henderson and especially Ronnie Brown, star of Cartersville’s 1999 state-championship team and a first-round pick (second player chosen overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft.

For one thing, Lawrence’s career is not over. But it’s not unreasonable to project it. The senior quarterback, barring injury, is likely to graduate as the state’s career leader in passing yards. He’s got a good shot at the state TD passing record, too. He could become the first quarterback in state history to lead three consecutive 15-0 state-championship teams. And he’s considered by some the No. 1 college prospect in the country.

Lawrence has a chance to go down as not just Cartersville’s best-ever high school player, but also Georgia’s.

Two names will get in the way – Deshaun Watson, who holds the passing records that Lawrence is stalking, and Herschel Walker, who had two outstanding seasons, but not four. Watson and Walker each won one state title. Lawrence is going for three.

Here are GHSF Daily’s choices as the best players from the current Region 5-AAAA schools.

*Cartersville: Trevor Lawrence (2017)

*Cedartown: Nick Chubb (2013)

*Central (Carrollton): Walt Crowder (1987)

*Chapel Hill: C.J. Dudley (2008)

*LaGrange: Tray Blackmon (2004)

*Sandy Creek: Calvin Johnson (2003)

*Troup: Steve Herndon (1994)

