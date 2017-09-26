Tuesday Softball and Volleyball scores
Tuesday Scores
Softball
Allatoona 10, Harrison 2
Archer 15, South Gwinnett 4
Athens Christian 12, Providence Christian 4
Bacon County 17, Toombs County 4
Blessed Trinity 5, Marist 4
Bowdon 14, Mt. Zion 1
Brookstone 17, Taylor County 4
Brookwood 19, Berkmar 0
Calhoun 2, Coahulla Creek 1
Callaway 6, Temple 1
Calvary Day 17, Portal 0
Cambridge 11, Alpharetta 3
Carrollton 9, Cass 0
Central 14, Sandy Creek 0
Chapel Hill 11, Cedartown 0
Charlton County 13, Atkinson County 4
Cherokee 5, Roswell 0
Chestatee 6, White County 4
Christian Heritage 15, Gordon Central 0
Collins Hill 6, Peachtree Ridge 5
Colquitt County 13, Thomasville 1
Dacula 3, Winder-Barrow 2
Decatur 16, Stephenson 7
Dodge County 5, Bleckley County 0
Douglas County 13, Mays 1
Dunwoody 16, North Atlanta 0
Eagles Landing 5, Pike County 1
East Laurens 21, Southwest 5
Effingham County 13, Bradwell Institute 0
Elbert County 3, Banks County 1
Emanuel County 8, Savannah Christian 6
Etowah 8, Walton 0
First Presbyterian 16, Wilkinson County 4
Franklin County 9, Monroe Area 0
Georgia Military 9, Glascock County 4
Gordon Lee 7, Darlington 1
Greater Atlanta 3, Dawson County 2
Habersham Central 7, Gainesville 0
Harris County 8, Columbus 1
Howard 17, Perry 8
Islands 6, Jenkins 3
Jackson County 15, East Jackson 3
Jenkins County 15, Montgomery County 0
LaGrange 5, Heard County 2
McIntosh 19, Treutlen 8
Meadowcreek 23, Lithonia 6
Metter 12, Vidalia 7
Monticello 10, Putnam County 2
Mt. Paran Christian 5, Fellowship Christian 3
New Manchester 18, Langston Hughes 0
Newnan 8, Landmark Christian 0
North Hall 3, East Hall 2
North Springs 6, Lithia Springs 2
Northgate 5, South Paulding 0
Northside-Columbus 8, Shaw 0
Oconee County 17, St. Pius X 5
Ola 3, Union Grove 1
Parkview 16, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Pepperell 15, Chattooga 2
Ridgeland 6, Southeast Whitfield 0
Ringgold 4, Bremen 3
Rutland 17, Westside 0
Schley County 3, Hawkinsville 0
Seminole County 19, Pelham 0
Sonoraville 8, North Murray 1
Tattnall Square 8, Veterans 7
Telfair County 16, Turner County 1
Trion 14, King’s Ridge 0
Union County 13, Fannin County 4
Villa Rica 6, Paulding County 1
Wilcox County 5, Echols County 3
Windsor Forest 23, Savannah 11
Woodland 8, East Paulding 0
Worth County 5, Cook 0
Volleyball
Alpharetta 2, Chattahoochee 0
Ballard Christian 3, New Creation 1
Bible Baptist 3, People’s Baptist 0
Brooks County 2, Lamar County 0
Brookwood 2, Berkmar 0
Brookwood 2, Parkview 0
Buford 2, Johnson 0
Calhoun 2, Ringgold 0
Centennial 2, Chattahoochee 0
Chattooga 2, Armuchee 1
Coosa 2, Lakeview-Fort 0
Duluth 2, Discovery 0
Eagles Landing 2, Landmark Christian 0
East Coweta 3, Forsyth Central 0
Fayette County 2, Riverdale 1
Gainesville 2, Winder-Barrow 0
Gordon Central 2, Dade County 0
Greater Atlanta 2, East Hall 1
Jackson County 2, Hart County 0
Jackson County 2, Morgan County 0
Johns Creek 2, North Atlanta 0
Johns Creek 2, Northview 0
LaGrange 2, Shaw 1
Luella 2, Druid Hills 0
Luella 2, Henry County 0
MACA 3, Friendship Christian 0
Morgan County 2, Hart County 1
Mountain View 2, Duluth 0
Mt. de Sales 2, Tattnall Square 0
Mt. Vernon 2, Drew Charter 0
North Gwinnett 2, Discovery 0
North Gwinnett 2, Mountain View 0
North Hall 2, East Hall 0
North Hall 2, Greater Atlanta 0
Northgate 2, Mays 0
Ola 2, Stockbridge 0
Ola 2, Union Grove 0
Old Suwanee 3, Maranatha Christian 0
Pepperell 2, Dade County 1
Pepperell 2, Gordon Central 1
Riverwood 2, Decatur 0
Riverwood 2, Grady 0
Rome 2, Villa Rica 0
Savannah Arts 2, Liberty County 0
Savannah Christian 2, Savannah Country Day 0
Shaw 2, Valley 0
Thomasville 2, Brooks County 1
Thomasville 2, Lamar County 1
Union Grove 2, Woodland-Stockbridge 0
Washington 2, Therrell 1
West Hall 2, Chestatee 0
Westside 2, Laney 0
Woodward Academy 2, Eastside 0
Woodward Academy 2, Salem 0
