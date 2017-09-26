Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
76
2
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Tuesday Softball and Volleyball scores

Latest News, Softball, Volleyball.

Tuesday Scores

Softball

Allatoona 10, Harrison 2

Archer 15, South Gwinnett 4

Athens Christian 12, Providence Christian 4

Bacon County 17, Toombs County 4

Blessed Trinity 5, Marist 4

Bowdon 14, Mt. Zion 1

Brookstone 17, Taylor County 4

Brookwood 19, Berkmar 0

Calhoun 2, Coahulla Creek 1

Callaway 6, Temple 1

Calvary Day 17, Portal 0

Cambridge 11, Alpharetta 3

Carrollton 9, Cass 0

Central 14, Sandy Creek 0

Chapel Hill 11, Cedartown 0

Charlton County 13, Atkinson County 4

Cherokee 5, Roswell 0

Chestatee 6, White County 4

Christian Heritage 15, Gordon Central 0

Collins Hill 6, Peachtree Ridge 5

Colquitt County 13, Thomasville 1

Dacula 3, Winder-Barrow 2

Decatur 16, Stephenson 7

Dodge County 5, Bleckley County 0

Douglas County 13, Mays 1

Dunwoody 16, North Atlanta 0

Eagles Landing 5, Pike County 1

East Laurens 21, Southwest 5

Effingham County 13, Bradwell Institute 0

Elbert County 3, Banks County 1

Emanuel County 8, Savannah Christian 6

Etowah 8, Walton 0

First Presbyterian 16, Wilkinson County 4

Franklin County 9, Monroe Area 0

Georgia Military 9, Glascock County 4

Gordon Lee 7, Darlington 1

Greater Atlanta 3, Dawson County 2

Habersham Central 7, Gainesville 0

Harris County 8, Columbus 1

Howard 17, Perry 8

Islands 6, Jenkins 3

Jackson County 15, East Jackson 3

Jenkins County 15, Montgomery County 0

LaGrange 5, Heard County 2

McIntosh 19, Treutlen 8

Meadowcreek 23, Lithonia 6

Metter 12, Vidalia 7

Monticello 10, Putnam County 2

Mt. Paran Christian 5, Fellowship Christian 3

New Manchester 18, Langston Hughes 0

Newnan 8, Landmark Christian 0

North Hall 3, East Hall 2

North Springs 6, Lithia Springs 2

Northgate 5, South Paulding 0

Northside-Columbus 8, Shaw 0

Oconee County 17, St. Pius X 5

Ola 3, Union Grove 1

Parkview 16, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Pepperell 15, Chattooga 2

Ridgeland 6, Southeast Whitfield 0

Ringgold 4, Bremen 3

Rutland 17, Westside 0

Schley County 3, Hawkinsville 0

Seminole County 19, Pelham 0

Sonoraville 8, North Murray 1

Tattnall Square 8, Veterans 7

Telfair County 16, Turner County 1

Trion 14, King’s Ridge 0

Union County 13, Fannin County 4

Villa Rica 6, Paulding County 1

Wilcox County 5, Echols County 3

Windsor Forest 23, Savannah 11

Woodland 8, East Paulding 0

Worth County 5, Cook 0

Volleyball

Alpharetta 2, Chattahoochee 0

Ballard Christian 3, New Creation 1

Bible Baptist 3, People’s Baptist 0

Brooks County 2, Lamar County 0

Brookwood 2, Berkmar 0

Brookwood 2, Parkview 0

Buford 2, Johnson 0

Calhoun 2, Ringgold 0

Centennial 2, Chattahoochee 0

Chattooga 2, Armuchee 1

Coosa 2, Lakeview-Fort 0

Duluth 2, Discovery 0

Eagles Landing 2, Landmark Christian 0

East Coweta 3, Forsyth Central 0

Fayette County 2, Riverdale 1

Gainesville 2, Winder-Barrow 0

Gordon Central 2, Dade County 0

Greater Atlanta 2, East Hall 1

Jackson County 2, Hart County 0

Jackson County 2, Morgan County 0

Johns Creek 2, North Atlanta 0

Johns Creek 2, Northview 0

LaGrange 2, Shaw 1

Luella 2, Druid Hills 0

Luella 2, Henry County 0

MACA 3, Friendship Christian 0

Morgan County 2, Hart County 1

Mountain View 2, Duluth 0

Mt. de Sales 2, Tattnall Square 0

Mt. Vernon 2, Drew Charter 0

North Gwinnett 2, Discovery 0

North Gwinnett 2, Mountain View 0

North Hall 2, East Hall 0

North Hall 2, Greater Atlanta 0

Northgate 2, Mays 0

Ola 2, Stockbridge 0

Ola 2, Union Grove 0

Old Suwanee 3, Maranatha Christian 0

Pepperell 2, Dade County 1

Pepperell 2, Gordon Central 1

Riverwood 2, Decatur 0

Riverwood 2, Grady 0

Rome 2, Villa Rica 0

Savannah Arts 2, Liberty County 0

Savannah Christian 2, Savannah Country Day 0

Shaw 2, Valley 0

Thomasville 2, Brooks County 1

Thomasville 2, Lamar County 1

Union Grove 2, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

Washington 2, Therrell 1

West Hall 2, Chestatee 0

Westside 2, Laney 0

Woodward Academy 2, Eastside 0

Woodward Academy 2, Salem 0

View Comments 0