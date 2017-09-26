Daily Trivia: Georgia high school where N.C. State’s Bradley Chubb played
Bradley Chubb, a former Georgia high school player, is the ACC defensive lineman of the week. The N.C. State defensive end tallied seven tackles and two sacks in Saturday’s 27-21 victory at then-No. 11 Florida State. In the second quarter, with FSU driving and down by three points, Chubb forced a fumble that the Wolfpack recovered at the NC State 2-yard line. For which Georgia high school did Chubb play? (Answer Wednesday)
Answer to Monday’s question: The five active Georgia coaches with three GHSA titles are Rich McWhorter of Charlton County, Randy McPherson of Lowndes, Jim Dickerson of Clinch County, Chip Walker of Newnan and Jonathan Gess of Eagle’s Landing Christian.
