Daily List: Teams in each classification scoring the most points
Teams that are scoring the most points per game:
Class AAAAAAA
55.40 – Lowndes
48.50 – Parkview
44.80 – Mountain View
42.60 – Kennesaw Mountain
38.40 – Walton
38.40 – Meadowcreek
38.40 – Brookwood
37.20 – North Cobb
37.00 – South Forsyth
36.40 – Lassiter
Class AAAAAA
44.20 – Habersham Central
43.50 – Lee County
42.60 – Evans
41.00 – Douglas County
38.75 – Richmond Hill
38.25 – Brunswick
37.80 – Tucker
36.60 – Harrison
35.40 – Greenbrier
32.25 – Sequoyah
Class AAAAA
51.25 – Rome
47.50 – Carrollton
42.60 – Jones County
39.80 – Bainbridge
39.00 – Flowery Branch
38.40 – Clarke Central
36.40 – Starr’s Mill
36.33 – Buford
36.20 – Kell
33.60 – Carver (Atlanta)
Class AAAA
46.40 – Southeast Whitfield
44.80 – Cartersville
42.60 – Troup
41.40 – Ridgeland
39.75 – Pickens
39.60 – Burke County
39.40 – Heritage (Ringgold)
37.40 – Cedartown
37.00 – White County
36.33 – Chestatee
Class AAA
52.20 – East Hall
39.60 – GAC
39.20 – Union County
39.20 – Peach County
38.20 – Monroe Area
37.75 – Pike County
37.20 – Cedar Grove
36.75 – Jenkins
36.20 – Morgan County
35.20 – Adairsville
Class AA
48.00 – Jefferson County
48.00 – Screven County
47.80 – Thomasville
47.00 – Rabun County
42.20 – Harlem
37.00 – Elbert County
37.00 – Dodge County
36.00 – Rockmart
35.80 – Benedictine
35.40 – Temple
Class A (private)
47.50 – Athens Academy
41.80 – ELCA
41.00 – Mount Pisgah Christian
41.00 – Stratford Academy
40.25 – Hebron Christian
40.00 – Tattnall Square
38.00 – Wesleyan
37.75 – First Presbyterian
35.80 – Brookstone
35.40 – Prince Ave. Christian
Class A (public)
44.00 – Taylor County
42.80 – Pelham
40.25 – Commerce
39.40 – Manchester
37.40 – Seminole County
35.25 – Macon County
34.80 – Mitchell County
34.75 – Mount Zion (Carroll)
33.25 – Charlton County
33.00 – Miller County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0