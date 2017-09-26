Our Products
Daily List: Teams in each classification scoring the most points

Teams that are scoring the most points per game:

Class AAAAAAA

55.40 – Lowndes

48.50 – Parkview

44.80 – Mountain View

42.60 – Kennesaw Mountain

38.40 – Walton

38.40 – Meadowcreek

38.40 – Brookwood

37.20 – North Cobb

37.00 – South Forsyth

36.40 – Lassiter

Class AAAAAA

44.20 – Habersham Central

43.50 – Lee County

42.60 – Evans

41.00 – Douglas County

38.75 – Richmond Hill

38.25 – Brunswick

37.80 – Tucker

36.60 – Harrison

35.40 – Greenbrier

32.25 – Sequoyah

Class AAAAA

51.25 – Rome

47.50 – Carrollton

42.60 – Jones County

39.80 – Bainbridge

39.00 – Flowery Branch

38.40 – Clarke Central

36.40 – Starr’s Mill

36.33 – Buford

36.20 – Kell

33.60 – Carver (Atlanta)

Class AAAA
46.40 – Southeast Whitfield

44.80 – Cartersville

42.60 – Troup

41.40 – Ridgeland

39.75 – Pickens

39.60 – Burke County

39.40 – Heritage (Ringgold)

37.40 – Cedartown

37.00 – White County

36.33 – Chestatee

Class AAA

52.20 – East Hall

39.60 – GAC

39.20 – Union County

39.20 – Peach County

38.20 – Monroe Area

37.75 – Pike County

37.20 – Cedar Grove

36.75 – Jenkins

36.20 – Morgan County

35.20 – Adairsville

Class AA

48.00 – Jefferson County

48.00 – Screven County

47.80 – Thomasville

47.00 – Rabun County

42.20 – Harlem

37.00 – Elbert County

37.00 – Dodge County

36.00 – Rockmart

35.80 – Benedictine

35.40 – Temple

Class A (private)

47.50 – Athens Academy

41.80 – ELCA

41.00 – Mount Pisgah Christian

41.00 – Stratford Academy

40.25 – Hebron Christian

40.00 – Tattnall Square

38.00 – Wesleyan

37.75 – First Presbyterian

35.80 – Brookstone

35.40 – Prince Ave. Christian

Class A (public)

44.00 – Taylor County

42.80 – Pelham

40.25 – Commerce

39.40 – Manchester

37.40 – Seminole County

35.25 – Macon County

34.80 – Mitchell County

34.75 – Mount Zion (Carroll)

33.25 – Charlton County

33.00 – Miller County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

