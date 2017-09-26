AA in brief: Toombs County 4-0 for first time since ’95
For the second week in a row there are no changes to the Class AA poll. Once again, all ranked teams that played won — some by large margins, others by the skin of their teeth.
Another team clinging to its spot in the rankings is No. 10 Fitzgerald. The Purple Hurricanes remained ranked despite a 1-3 record and not having played for two weeks. They enjoyed a scheduled bye last week and the week before their game with Rockdale County was called due to weather. They’ll resume their brutal out-of-region schedule on Friday against AAAAAAA’s No. 10 Tift County (6-0). Their strength of schedule, which includes No. 2 Hapeville Charter and A-public’s No. 2 Irwin County and No. 3 Macon County, is no doubt the reason the Purple Hurricane remain ranked.
Here’s a glimpse at the updated rankings, with the previous week’s rankings in parenthesis:
1. (1) Benedictine (5-0)
2. (2) Hapeville Charter (4-1)
3. (3) Screven County (4-0)
4. (4) Rabun County (4-0)
5. (5) Callaway (5-0)
6. (6) Thomasville (5-0)
7. (7) Brooks County (4-0)
8. (8) Jefferson County (5-0)
9. (9) Dodge County (4-0)
10. (10) Fitzgerald (1-3)
In brief
- After beating Bacon County 20-14, the Toombs County Bulldogs are 4-0 for the first time since 1995. ToombsNow has the game coverage. Bulldogs coach Richie Marsh — in his second season at Toombs County — has the program back on a winning track. Last year in his first season with the Bulldogs they earned their first playoff appearance since 2008. This season they’ve beaten East Laurens, Twiggs County, Telfair County and Bacon County. Marsh came to Toombs from Southeastern University (Lakeland, Florida), where he was an assistant. Before that, he coached Thomasville from 2005-12.
- Hapeville Charter’s Tyleek Collins recently laid a stiff arm on a would-be tackler who approached Collins after he’d already crossed the goal line for a touchdown. Defenders tackle players who’ve already crossed the plane all the time, but that’s not what happened on this play, which was acknowledged nationwide by MaxPreps and put to a vote against another play made by a running back in Illinois.
- WCTV’s Kenny Morales profiles Thomasville kicker Carl Blackmore, who has enjoyed a record-setting season with the Bulldogs.
- The Model Blue Devils are now in the win column after beating cross-city rival Armuchee 21-7 in Region 7 play, as predicted by Blue Devils coach Gordon Powers.
- Here’s a before-and-after video of Thomasville’s football field, which features a new playing surface.
- Here’s footage of Thomasville’s Kevin Cochran scoring the game-winning touchdown against Cook off a pass from JT Rice inside the game’s final minute, sealing the Bulldogs’ 40-34 comeback win.
- Benedictine’s Travis Blackshear scored three touchdowns in the Cadets’ 27-7 win over Vidalia and the NFHS Network posted a clip of one of them. Here’s another highlight of Jakeen Harris’ game-icing score. WSAV also has game highlights.
- Josey’s Naquan Foreman and Screven County’s Armani Bunbury found their way into WJBF’s Football Friday Night Plays of the Week. Also found on the link are highlights for 4-AA’s Harlem, Butler, Jefferson County, Josey, Glenn Hills, Westside-Augusta, Screven County and Laney.
- WMAZ has highlights of Dodge County’s 38-14 win over Southwest-Macon.
- Swainsboro is one program knocking on Fitzgerald’s door for a spot in the rankings should the Purple Hurricane slip again. After giving top-ranked Benedictine all it could handle the week before, the Tigers rebounded by putting up a 66-spot on Bryan County on the way to a blowout win. They’re now 4-1 and 1-1 in 2-AA. The Savannah Morning News has a recap of the Bryan County win.
- The Savannah Morning News and WSAV recently announced plans for an inaugural Blitz Border Bowl, a high school all-star senior football game that will be played at Pooler Stadium on Jan. 13, 2018. The Blitz Border Bowl Committee will select coaches from Georgia and South Carolina, who will in turn select 40 players to represent the Coastal Empire vs. the Lowcountry. The Blitz Border Bowl will be broadcast live on WSAV and will be a final opportunity for some players on 2-AA programs, including Benedictine, to play in a prep game.
- In a game that began Thursday but thanks to a lightning postponement didn’t resume until Saturday, the Hapeville Charter Hornets won 42-7 over South Atlanta in their Region 6 opener.
- AccessWDUN acknowledged an outstanding individual effort from Banks County’s Clayton Dykehouse, a senior running back pressed into the starting quarterback role after the Leopards’ top passers were unavailable due to injury. Dykehouse rushed for 225 yards and threw a 50-yard touchdown pass as the Leopards overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit to beat Monticello 35-21 in their Region 8 opener. The Leopards (2-3, 1-0) reached the postseason last year for the first time since 2011 and earn their first playoff win in program history — a history that began in 1958 — though it came via a voluntary forfeit by KIPP Atlanta prior to any game being played.
- WJBF honored two Screven County teammates after the Gamecocks’ 49-0 win over Laney. Kashawn Robinson earned Offensive Player of the Game honors, while CJ Wright won Defensive Player of the Game honors.
- The following AA players were acknowledged by GHSF Daily in its Top performances from Week 6: B.E.S.T. Academy’s Rashad Whitehead; Banks County’s Clayton Dykehouse; Dodge County’s R.J. Carr; Glen Hills’ Shahaun Stewart; Heard County’s Aaron Beasley; Thomasville’s Charlie Thomas. Swainsboro’s offensive line earned “Lines of distinction” honors.
