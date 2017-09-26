AA in brief: Toombs County 4-0 for first time since ’95

For the second week in a row there are no changes to the Class AA poll. Once again, all ranked teams that played won — some by large margins, others by the skin of their teeth.

Another team clinging to its spot in the rankings is No. 10 Fitzgerald. The Purple Hurricanes remained ranked despite a 1-3 record and not having played for two weeks. They enjoyed a scheduled bye last week and the week before their game with Rockdale County was called due to weather. They’ll resume their brutal out-of-region schedule on Friday against AAAAAAA’s No. 10 Tift County (6-0). Their strength of schedule, which includes No. 2 Hapeville Charter and A-public’s No. 2 Irwin County and No. 3 Macon County, is no doubt the reason the Purple Hurricane remain ranked.

For a breakdown of AA games played in Week 6, go here.

Here’s a glimpse at the updated rankings, with the previous week’s rankings in parenthesis:

1. (1) Benedictine (5-0)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (4-1)

3. (3) Screven County (4-0)

4. (4) Rabun County (4-0)

5. (5) Callaway (5-0)

6. (6) Thomasville (5-0)

7. (7) Brooks County (4-0)

8. (8) Jefferson County (5-0)

9. (9) Dodge County (4-0)

10. (10) Fitzgerald (1-3)

In brief