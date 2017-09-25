Week 7 Volleyball rankings

Walton still holds the No. 1 ranking in Class AAAAAAA with wins over Woodward Academy, Roswell and Lassiter last week. Etowah is still in the No. 2 spot with North Forsyth in third place. Newnan fell from No. 5 to No. 6 following a loss to Mt. Paran Christian. Kennesaw Mountain made a jump from sixth to fifth after Newnan’s tumble.

Greenbrier is still the team to beat in Class AAAAAA. The Lady Wolfpack are riding a 20-game winning streak into the week and have not lost since Aug. 31 vs. Aiken, S.C. Allatoona holds the No. 2 spot again this week. Harrison slid from No. 3 to No. 5 following a loss to Beechwood, Ky. Pope, previously No. 6, slid down to No. 7 following losses to Alpharetta and Johns Creek last week. Alpharetta moved up to No. 3, and Johns Creek is fourth.

Buford is on top of Class AAAAA with McIntosh moving into the No. 2 spot. Previous No. 2 Riverwood settled to No. 4 following a loss to Johns Creek on Sept. 21. Whitewater moved from No. 4 to No. 3 with Harris County moving into the rankings at fifth following wins over Coosa, Bremen and Villa Rica.

Marist overtakes the No. 1 ranking in Class AAAA with wins over No. 2 Blessed Trinity, West Hall and Lassiter last week. Blessed Trinity settles to second. Northwest Whitfield remains in the No. 3 spot, and Northside-Columbus, previously No. 4, falls to No. 8. Woodward Academy moved to No. 4, and St. Pius is fifth.

North Hall is still the team to beat in Class AAA with a new No. 2, Calhoun, in the mix. Greater Atlanta Christian moved up the rankings to third, and Pace Academy is fourth. Islands is again fifth this week. Fannin County, previously second, fell to sixth. East Jackson, previously No. 8, fell to unranked as Jackson County entered the fray.

Coosa won’t let go of Class AA as it holds the top spot again this week. Following a loss to Camden County, St. Vincent’s tumbled to fifth. Harlem, previously third, moved to the No. 2 team. Jordan is third, and Chattooga is in the No. 4 spot.

Mount Paran Christian again holds the top spot in Class A with Hebron, Calvary Day and Lakeview as second, third and fourth, respectively. Athens Academy, previously seventh, is fifth.

Class AAAAAAA

1. Walton

2. Etowah

3. North Forsyth

4. Mill Creek

5. Kennesaw Mountain

6. Newnan

7. Lambert

8. North Gwinnett

9. Grayson

10. Brookwood

Class AAAAAA

1. Greenbrier

2. Allatoona

3. Alpharetta

4. Johns Creek

5. Harrison

6. Lakeside-Evans

7. Pope

8. Effingham County

9. Jonesboro

10. Gainesville

Class AAAAA

1. Buford

2. McIntosh

3. Whitewater

4. Riverwood

5. Harris County

6. Starr’s Mill

7. Villa Rica

8. Ola

9. Eagle’s Landing

10. Loganville

Class AAAA

1. Marist

2. Blessed Trinity

3. Northwest Whitfield

4. Woodward Academy

5. St. Pius X

6. LaFayette

7. North Oconee

8. Northside-Columbus

9. Burke County

10. Columbus

Class AAA

1. North Hall

2. Calhoun

3. Greater Atlanta Christian

4. Pace Academy

5. Islands

6. Fannin County

7. East Hall

8. Jackson County

9. Lovett

10. Westminster

Class AA

1. Coosa

2. Harlem

3. Jordan

4. Chattooga

5. St. Vincent’s

6. Putnam County

7. Pepperell

8. Westside

9. Douglass

10. KIPP

Class A

1. Mount Paran Christian

2. Hebron Christian

3. Calvary Day

4. Lakeview Academy

5. Athens Academy

6. Fellowship Christian

7. Walker

8. Gordon Lee

9. Tallulah Falls

10. Savannah Christian