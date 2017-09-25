Week 7 Softball rankings

East Coweta is in control of the state’s highest classification again this week. The Lady Indians had victories over Calhoun, Buford, North Gwinnett, West Laurens, Wheeler and Alexander last week. Newnan is still trailing East Coweta in the No. 2 spot with Lowndes at third. Grayson, previously No. 5, moved into the third spot, replacing Parkview as it slid to seventh following losses to Jones County, Northside-Columbus and Eagle’s Landing Christian last week.

Creekview is again the team to beat in Class AAAAAA with Evans trailing. The Lady Grizzlies defeated Loganville, Bacon County, Harrison, River Ridge, South Cobb and Osborne (twice) last week. Evans is in the No. 2 spot. Mundy’s Mill, previously third, fell to seventh after a loss to Lovejoy last week. Pope moved from fifth to third with Alexander at No. 4. Alpharetta rounds out the top five at fifth.

In Class AAAAA, Buford is still in the lead despite losses to East Coweta and Northside-Columbus last week with Arabia Mountain following. Carrollton moved to third with Chamblee falling to No. 4. Whitewater is in the fifth spot again this week.

Northwest Whitfield overtook Northside-Columbus for the top spot in Class AAAA. The Lady Bruins are riding a 12-game winning streak and have only dropped one game this season. Northside falls to second. West Laurens is again in the No. 3 spot with Spalding moving into the top five at fourth. Central-Carroll, previously sixth, is fifth.

A new No. 2 is chasing top-ranked Worth County as the Calhoun Lady Yellow Jackets moved into second place ad Appling County tumbled to fourth. East Hall, previously sixth, moved into the third spot after previously fourth-ranked Pace Academy fell to eighth, and previously fifth-ranked Westminster settled at sixth. Lovett, previously unranked, moved into the top five following a win over Westminster last week.

Banks County moved into second place and is looking to challenge Rockmart for the top-ranked team in Class AA. Monticello, previously fourth, moved to third with Dodge County moving up to fourth. Bleckley County, previously sixth, moved up to fifth.

Wilcox County is the team to beat again in Class A Public with Gordon Lee overtaking Glascock County as the No. 2 team. Glascock settled to fourth. Bowdon is third again this week. Georgia Military, following a win over Glascock County, moved from 10th to fifth.

Tattnall Square is No. 1 in Class A Private with Calvary Day trailing. Wesleyan, previously fourth is third with Eagle’s Landing Christian in the No. 4 spot. Mount Pisgah, previously sixth, has moved into the fifth spot this week.

Class AAAAAAA

1. East Coweta

2. Newnan

3. Lowndes

4. Grayson

5. Lassiter

6. Kennesaw Mountain

7. Parkview

8. North Gwinnett

9. Archer

10. Lambert

Class AAAAAA

1. Creekview

2. Evans

3. Pope

4. Alexander

5. Alpharetta

6. Allatoona

7. Mundy’s Mill

8. Harrison

9. Effingham County

10. Stephenson

Class AAAAA

1. Buford

2. Arabia Mountain

3. Carrollton

4. Chamblee

5. Whitewater

6. Locust Grove

7. Starr’s Mill

8. Kell

9. Wayne County

10. Jones County

Class AAAA

1. Northwest Whitfield

2. Northside-Columbus

3. West Laurens

4. Spalding

5. Central-Carroll

6. LaGrange

7. Chapel Hill

8. Stephens County

9. Madison County

10. Ridgeland

Class AAA

1. Worth County

2. Calhoun

3. East Hall

4. Appling County

5. Lovett

6. Westminster

7. Southeast Bulloch

8. Pace Academy

9. Jackson County

10. Pike County

Class AA

1. Rockmart

2. Banks County

3. Monticello

4. Dodge County

5. Bleckley County

6. Berrien

7. Harlem

8. Chattooga

9. Armuchee

10. Lamar County

Class A Public

1. Wilcox County

2. Gordon Lee

3. Bowdon

4. Glascock County

5. Georgia Military

6. Commerce

7. Lanier County

8. Marion County

9. Washington-Wilkes

10. Baconton Charter

Class A Private

1. Tattnall Square

2. Calvary Day

3. Wesleyan

4. Eagle’s Landing Christian

5. Mount Pisgah Christian

6. Mount de Sales

7. Savannah Christian

8. Stratford Academy

9. First Presbyterian Day

10. Mount Paran Christian