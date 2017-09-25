Notable results from Week 6: Whitewater opens region play with big upset

1. Whitewater 40, Griffin 16: Whitewater was 2-2 coming into the matchup with then-No. 8 Griffin, which was projected as a 24-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Instead, it was the Wildcats that won by 24 in both teams’ Region 3-AAAAA opener, moving into a tie with McIntosh and Starr’s Mill for first place. Griffin beat Whitewater 56-21 las season.

2. Tri-Cities 41, Creekside 6: Tri-Cities ended a 13-game overall losing streak and beat Creekside for just the third time in 12 all-time meetings. Creekside, which was an 11-point favorite, fell into a last-place tie with South Paulding in Region 5-AAAAAA and is 0-5 for the first time since 1994. Creekside beat the Bulldogs 28-3 last season but is just 1-9 since.

3. Jenkins County 22, McIntosh County Academy 18: Jenkins County improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2014 with a four-point victory against a team that was projected as a 20-point favorite. McIntosh County Academy (1-2) went 10-3 last season, including a 38-0 victory over Jenkins County, and was state runner-up in the Class A public-school division.

4. Central (Carrollton) 32, LaGrange 6: Central picked up its first-ever win against LaGrange and dropped the Grangers to 0-5 for the first time since 1974. Central had not scored more than 14 points or lost by fewer than 18 in seven previous meetings with LaGrange. Central, 3-point underdog, was 0-10 last year after three seasons in which they went 30-6.

5. Aquinas 9, Calvary Day 3: The up-and-down season continues for Aquinas, which lost its opener against Prince Avenue Christian, beat Laney and lost to Mount de Sales in its first three games. This victory came against a Calvary Day team that had been undefeated and ranked No. 6 among Class A private schools. Calvary Day was a 15-point favorite.

Worth noting: Callaway took the lead with about six minutes remaining after Harris County missed an extra-point attempt, salvaging a 28-27 victory over a team that was a 25-point underdog. Callaway has won 24 consecutive regular-season games. … Clarke Central, an 18-point favorite, beat Cedar Shoals 48-7 for its 10th consecutive victory against its Athens rival. The 41-point margin of victory was the largest by either team in the series since a 45-0 Gladiators victory in 1984. … Evans, an eight-point underdog, took the lead early and had little trouble in a surprisingly easy 45-2 victory over Baldwin. It was the most points scored and largest margin of victory by either side in 20 all-time meetings since 1978. … Jackson (Atlanta) ended Banneker’s bid for the first 5-0 start in program history when it beat the Trojans 27-10. Jackson was an 11-point underdog but avenged a 53-12 loss to Banneker last season. Jackson, 3-7 last year, improved to 3-2. … Mount Vernon Presbyterian is 5-0 for the first time in program history after a 42-14 victory over Landmark Christian, which is 0-5 for the first time since 1999. Mount Vernon began its program in 2006 and moved to the GHSA in 2012.

