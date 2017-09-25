Maxwell Week 6 Summary: Lee County on top in AAAAAA; Odds for AAAAAAA At-Large bid
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Interesting results:
– Lee County and Tucker have been close in the ratings for a couple of weeks, but the Trojans received just enough of a boost from their 49-0 victory over Thomas County Central to take the top spot in AAAAAA. If both teams continue, they may very well settle the issue on the field since the top region seeds from 1-AAAAAA and 4-AAAAAA start on opposite sides of the bracket this season.
– Although region play hasn’t quite kicked in fully for most parts of the state, competition for the At-Large bid in Class AAAAAAA is largely settled by out-of-region games. Here are the front-runners so far:
By region:
|Region
|Pct
|3 – AAAAAAA
|64.7%
|1 – AAAAAAA
|14.9%
|4 – AAAAAAA
|10.8%
|7 – AAAAAAA
|4.4%
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1.1%
|5 – AAAAAAA
|2.3%
|2 – AAAAAAA
|1.0%
|6 – AAAAAAA
|0.7%
By team:
|Team
|Region
|Pct
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|32.7%
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|13.4%
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|9.7%
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|7.5%
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|6.6%
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|6.1%
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|3.9%
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3.5%
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3.1%
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3.1%
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|2.1%
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1.1%
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|1.0%
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 20.80%.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 901 of 954 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.32%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.19 points.
The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 0.61
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Grayson
|4-0
|98.30
|1
|Lee County
|6-0
|75.67
|2
|Archer
|5-0
|88.23
|2
|Tucker
|4-1
|73.81
|3
|Lowndes
|5-0
|86.22
|3
|Mays
|3-1
|72.15
|4
|Mill Creek
|4-1
|85.93
|4
|Coffee
|3-1
|70.65
|5
|Colquitt County
|5-1
|83.87
|5
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|4-1
|69.35
|6
|McEachern
|3-2
|82.68
|6
|Harrison
|3-2
|68.32
|7
|Walton
|5-0
|80.70
|7
|Glynn Academy
|1-2
|67.37
|8
|North Gwinnett
|4-1
|79.49
|8
|Douglas County
|5-0
|63.86
|9
|Tift County
|6-0
|79.02
|9
|Valdosta
|1-4
|62.43
|10
|Brookwood
|3-2
|78.55
|10
|Allatoona
|2-3
|61.67
|11
|South Forsyth
|5-0
|76.26
|11
|Stephenson
|3-2
|61.54
|12
|Norcross
|2-3
|74.49
|12
|Hughes
|3-2
|60.09
|13
|Roswell
|1-3
|73.91
|13
|Alexander
|3-1
|59.32
|14
|North Paulding
|5-0
|70.62
|14
|Dalton
|3-1
|59.32
|15
|Hillgrove
|3-2
|68.39
|15
|Dacula
|1-4
|58.49
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|2-1
|84.85
|1
|Cartersville
|5-0
|87.75
|2
|Rome
|4-0
|77.63
|2
|Thomson
|3-0
|67.67
|3
|Stockbridge
|4-0
|74.91
|3
|Marist
|5-0
|67.06
|4
|Warner Robins
|5-0
|70.68
|4
|Sandy Creek
|3-1
|63.29
|5
|Starr’s Mill
|5-0
|67.84
|5
|Jefferson
|4-1
|62.82
|6
|Jones County
|5-0
|67.40
|6
|Blessed Trinity
|5-1
|62.12
|7
|Carrollton
|4-0
|67.30
|7
|Woodward Academy
|4-1
|59.83
|8
|Bainbridge
|4-1
|63.69
|8
|Burke County
|5-0
|59.48
|9
|Kell
|2-3
|61.77
|9
|Ridgeland
|5-0
|59.38
|10
|Wayne County
|4-0
|59.92
|10
|Mary Persons
|3-2
|57.19
|11
|Ware County
|0-3
|59.67
|11
|Troup
|5-0
|54.40
|12
|Dutchtown
|3-1
|57.61
|12
|Cedartown
|4-1
|51.02
|13
|East Paulding
|1-3
|55.61
|13
|Cairo
|3-2
|50.54
|14
|Eagle’s Landing
|3-2
|55.59
|14
|West Laurens
|2-3
|48.69
|15
|Clarke Central
|4-1
|52.94
|15
|St. Pius X
|0-5
|48.50
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|5-0
|72.38
|1
|Benedictine
|5-0
|76.99
|2
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|4-1
|71.93
|2
|Hapeville Charter
|4-1
|61.81
|3
|Peach County
|4-1
|66.84
|3
|Rabun County
|4-0
|59.95
|4
|Calhoun
|4-1
|64.55
|4
|Thomasville
|5-0
|57.29
|5
|Crisp County
|4-0
|54.60
|5
|Callaway
|5-0
|56.60
|6
|Lovett
|2-3
|53.15
|6
|Brooks County
|4-0
|56.41
|7
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|1-4
|50.74
|7
|Fitzgerald
|1-3
|54.84
|8
|Pace Academy
|2-2
|48.24
|8
|Dodge County
|4-0
|52.22
|9
|Bremen
|5-0
|44.50
|9
|Heard County
|5-1
|51.53
|10
|Westside (Macon)
|2-3
|44.00
|10
|Jefferson County
|5-0
|48.77
|11
|Jenkins
|4-0
|43.78
|11
|Screven County
|4-0
|47.93
|12
|Monroe Area
|5-0
|42.67
|12
|Swainsboro
|4-1
|44.46
|13
|Liberty County
|2-2
|38.96
|13
|Pepperell
|3-2
|41.10
|14
|Morgan County
|4-1
|38.62
|14
|Vidalia
|1-3
|41.01
|15
|Jackson
|3-2
|37.47
|15
|Southwest
|2-2
|40.06
|A – Public
|A – Private
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Macon County
|3-1
|53.09
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5-0
|68.12
|2
|Irwin County
|4-1
|51.61
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-0
|48.20
|3
|Manchester
|5-0
|48.64
|3
|Wesleyan
|5-1
|48.09
|4
|Clinch County
|3-2
|46.46
|4
|Tattnall Square
|4-0
|43.86
|5
|Commerce
|4-0
|41.65
|5
|Mount Paran Christian
|3-1
|43.59
|6
|Charlton County
|4-0
|41.49
|6
|Stratford Academy
|4-0
|42.96
|7
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|4-0
|40.49
|7
|Athens Academy
|4-0
|40.97
|8
|Emanuel County Institute
|4-1
|35.82
|8
|Darlington
|3-2
|39.26
|9
|Turner County
|3-2
|34.09
|9
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|4-1
|37.29
|10
|Washington-Wilkes
|1-3
|33.72
|10
|Calvary Day
|3-1
|35.61
|11
|Taylor County
|3-1
|33.34
|11
|Aquinas
|2-2
|34.27
|12
|Trion
|4-1
|32.30
|12
|Fellowship Christian
|3-1
|31.48
|13
|Marion County
|4-1
|31.97
|13
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5-0
|28.62
|14
|Lincoln County
|1-3
|28.24
|14
|First Presbyterian
|3-1
|28.14
|15
|Telfair County
|1-4
|26.93
|15
|Mount de Sales
|3-1
|26.87
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
†-Plays non-region schedule
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|1 [1]
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|4-0
|98.30
|82.08
|1
|2 [2]
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|88.23
|74.06
|4
|3 [1]
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|5-0
|87.75
|60.20
|33
|4 [3]
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|86.22
|60.17
|34
|5 [4]
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|85.93
|69.37
|10
|6 [1]
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|2-1
|84.85
|68.39
|16
|7 [5]
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|83.87
|72.53
|6
|8 [6]
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|82.68
|68.82
|13
|9 [7]
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|80.70
|62.03
|27
|10 [8]
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|79.49
|70.78
|9
|11 [9]
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|79.02
|57.71
|39
|12 [10]
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|78.55
|72.59
|5
|13 [2]
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|4-0
|77.63
|51.69
|69
|14 [1]
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|5-0
|76.99
|45.65
|119
|15 [11]
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|76.26
|56.78
|45
|16 [1]
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|6-0
|75.67
|46.01
|117
|17 [3]
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|4-0
|74.91
|55.84
|51
|18 [12]
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|74.49
|75.28
|3
|19 [13]
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|1-3
|73.91
|78.50
|2
|20 [2]
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|73.81
|48.53
|89
|21 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|5-0
|72.38
|47.68
|96
|22 [3]
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|72.15
|57.31
|40
|23 [2]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|4-1
|71.93
|47.41
|102
|24 [4]
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|5-0
|70.68
|55.27
|52
|25 [4]
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|70.65
|60.89
|30
|26 [14]
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|70.62
|45.09
|122
|27 [5]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|69.35
|51.48
|71
|28 [15]
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|68.39
|66.80
|19
|29 [16]
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-2
|68.35
|65.34
|21
|30 [6]
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|68.32
|60.59
|31
|31 [1]
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|5-0
|68.12
|38.47
|168
|32 [5]
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|5-0
|67.84
|48.53
|90
|33 [17]
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|67.77
|56.14
|49
|34 [2]
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|3-0
|67.67
|46.74
|112
|35 [6]
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|5-0
|67.40
|45.68
|118
|36 [7]
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|1-2
|67.37
|72.31
|7
|37 [7]
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|4-0
|67.30
|39.41
|161
|38 [18]
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|67.28
|52.41
|65
|39 [3]
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|5-0
|67.06
|47.23
|105
|40 [19]
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|3-1
|66.99
|57.03
|42
|41 [3]
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|4-1
|66.84
|52.94
|63
|42 [20]
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|66.42
|53.71
|58
|43 [4]
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|4-1
|64.55
|35.37
|212
|44 [8]
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|63.86
|40.91
|152
|45 [21]
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|63.86
|56.76
|47
|46 [22]
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|63.84
|65.19
|22
|47 [8]
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|4-1
|63.69
|51.01
|74
|48 [4]
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|3-1
|63.29
|46.76
|111
|49 [23]
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|1-3
|62.91
|69.10
|12
|50 [5]
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|4-1
|62.82
|45.42
|120
|51 [24]
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|62.54
|34.22
|224
|52 [9]
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|62.43
|72.30
|8
|53 [6]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|5-1
|62.12
|47.76
|95
|54 [2]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|4-1
|61.81
|44.43
|124
|55 [9]
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|2-3
|61.77
|60.41
|32
|56 [10]
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|61.67
|63.64
|25
|57 [11]
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|61.54
|54.32
|54
|58 [25]
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|61.30
|47.43
|99
|59 [26]
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|61.12
|56.87
|43
|60 [27]
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|60.74
|68.53
|14
|61 [28]
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|60.21
|53.89
|56
|62 [12]
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|60.09
|53.59
|60
|63 [3]
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|4-0
|59.95
|39.30
|164
|64 [10]
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|4-0
|59.92
|43.54
|129
|65 [7]
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|4-1
|59.83
|43.13
|134
|66 [11]
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|0-3
|59.67
|69.32
|11
|67 [8]
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|5-0
|59.48
|36.04
|201
|68 [9]
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|5-0
|59.38
|37.18
|187
|69 [29]
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|59.37
|62.47
|26
|70 [13]
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|59.32
|47.64
|97
|71 [14]
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|59.32
|41.67
|145
|72 [30]
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|59.12
|55.95
|50
|73 [15]
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|58.49
|68.48
|15
|74 [16]
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|58.39
|46.95
|108
|75 [12]
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|3-1
|57.61
|48.60
|87
|76 [31]
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|57.47
|63.93
|24
|77 [4]
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|5-0
|57.29
|37.07
|189
|78 [10]
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|3-2
|57.19
|41.27
|149
|79 [5]
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|5-0
|56.60
|33.87
|227
|80 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|56.47
|49.34
|84
|81 [18]
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|56.42
|47.77
|94
|82 [6]
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|4-0
|56.41
|37.49
|182
|83 [13]
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|1-3
|55.61
|64.11
|23
|84 [14]
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|3-2
|55.59
|49.97
|81
|85 [7]
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|1-3
|54.84
|56.27
|48
|86 [19]
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|54.62
|43.40
|130
|87 [5]
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|4-0
|54.60
|35.45
|211
|88 [11]
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|5-0
|54.40
|28.05
|272
|89 [20]
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|54.27
|51.63
|70
|90 [21]
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|53.46
|50.20
|79
|91 [32]
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|53.33
|53.90
|55
|92 [33]
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|53.32
|67.72
|17
|93 [6]
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|2-3
|53.15
|56.76
|46
|94 [1]
|Macon County
|4 – A
|3-1
|53.09
|41.27
|148
|95 [15]
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|4-1
|52.94
|40.80
|154
|96 [16]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|4-1
|52.75
|38.62
|167
|97 [8]
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|4-0
|52.22
|38.80
|166
|98 [2]
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|4-1
|51.61
|43.18
|133
|99 [9]
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|5-1
|51.53
|30.93
|252
|100 [12]
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|4-1
|51.02
|39.40
|162
|101 [7]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|1-4
|50.74
|61.61
|29
|102 [13]
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|3-2
|50.54
|46.42
|115
|103 [17]
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|4-1
|50.49
|31.28
|250
|104 [22]
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|50.19
|53.22
|62
|105 [23]
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|50.11
|56.84
|44
|106 [24]
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|50.00
|61.77
|28
|107 [25]
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-2
|49.82
|47.05
|107
|108 [26]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|49.73
|35.46
|210
|109 [34]
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|49.71
|47.23
|106
|110 [27]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|49.69
|47.42
|101
|111 [18]
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|4-1
|49.21
|38.25
|175
|112 [10]
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|5-0
|48.77
|22.64
|315
|113 [14]
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|2-3
|48.69
|50.85
|75
|114 [3]
|Manchester
|4 – A
|5-0
|48.64
|24.72
|299
|115 [15]
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|0-5
|48.50
|66.63
|20
|116 [16]
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|4-1
|48.46
|37.91
|177
|117 [28]
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|48.41
|52.08
|67
|118 [8]
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|2-2
|48.24
|40.69
|155
|119 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|5-0
|48.20
|17.93
|348
|120 [3]
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|5-1
|48.09
|27.59
|276
|121 [19]
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|4-1
|47.97
|37.25
|185
|122 [11]
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|4-0
|47.93
|12.67
|374
|123 [29]
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|4-0
|47.69
|26.55
|283
|124 [35]
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|47.53
|53.78
|57
|125 [36]
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|47.44
|59.83
|35
|126 [4]
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|3-2
|46.46
|35.32
|213
|127 [20]
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|46.38
|36.22
|199
|128 [17]
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|3-2
|45.67
|43.93
|128
|129 [30]
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-3
|45.35
|53.49
|61
|130 [21]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|2-3
|44.50
|44.06
|126
|131 [9]
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|5-0
|44.50
|21.30
|323
|132 [12]
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|4-1
|44.46
|35.99
|202
|133 [18]
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|3-1
|44.38
|37.19
|186
|134 [19]
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|3-2
|44.24
|36.79
|192
|135 [31]
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|44.08
|47.31
|103
|136 [37]
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|44.07
|52.85
|64
|137 [10]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|2-3
|44.00
|48.21
|92
|138 [20]
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|3-2
|43.95
|42.69
|136
|139 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|4-0
|43.86
|11.01
|381
|140 [11]
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|4-0
|43.78
|31.44
|247
|141 [21]
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|2-2
|43.74
|42.25
|138
|142 [5]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|3-1
|43.59
|21.29
|324
|143 [22]
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|3-2
|43.55
|40.07
|159
|144 [22]
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|1-3
|43.28
|50.84
|76
|145 [38]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|43.27
|31.32
|249
|146 [32]
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|43.02
|50.52
|78
|147 [6]
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|4-0
|42.96
|19.40
|337
|148 [23]
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|4-1
|42.76
|35.92
|204
|149 [23]
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|4-1
|42.70
|32.63
|235
|150 [12]
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|5-0
|42.67
|22.04
|319
|151 [24]
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|2-3
|42.57
|49.01
|86
|152 [24]
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|2-3
|42.54
|48.08
|93
|153 [25]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|3-2
|42.37
|41.03
|151
|154 [26]
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|1-4
|42.36
|58.50
|36
|155 [39]
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|42.10
|37.67
|179
|156 [5]
|Commerce
|8 – A
|4-0
|41.65
|19.41
|336
|157 [33]
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|41.57
|26.69
|282
|158 [27]
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|5-0
|41.57
|22.99
|313
|159 [25]
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|3-2
|41.56
|35.52
|207
|160 [6]
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|4-0
|41.49
|23.89
|305
|161 [34]
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|41.19
|46.48
|114
|162 [13]
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|3-2
|41.10
|37.66
|180
|163 [14]
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|1-3
|41.01
|49.82
|82
|164 [7]
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|4-0
|40.97
|16.08
|359
|165 [40]
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|0-5
|40.90
|67.21
|18
|166 [28]
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-3
|40.80
|40.21
|157
|167 [26]
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|4-2
|40.59
|34.59
|221
|168 [7]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|4-0
|40.49
|8.68
|394
|169 [29]
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|1-3
|40.45
|53.68
|59
|170 [30]
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-3
|40.37
|41.88
|141
|171 [35]
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|40.27
|49.38
|83
|172 [15]
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|2-2
|40.06
|43.19
|132
|173 [36]
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|39.97
|32.73
|234
|174 [27]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|5-0
|39.77
|8.68
|395
|175 [28]
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|5-1
|39.67
|27.79
|274
|176 [29]
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|3-2
|39.64
|34.53
|222
|177 [8]
|Darlington
|6 – A
|3-2
|39.26
|36.21
|200
|178 [30]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|1-4
|39.18
|41.94
|140
|179 [13]
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|2-2
|38.96
|36.24
|198
|180 [14]
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|4-1
|38.62
|26.10
|289
|181 [31]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|2-3
|38.56
|42.71
|135
|182 [32]
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|2-3
|38.51
|38.24
|176
|183 [31]
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|2-2
|38.47
|39.38
|163
|184 [32]
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|3-2
|38.38
|31.70
|244
|185 [41]
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|38.32
|24.44
|301
|186 [33]
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|2-3
|38.28
|41.73
|143
|187 [16]
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|3-2
|37.94
|35.07
|217
|188 [33]
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|4-1
|37.90
|29.24
|267
|189 [34]
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|1-4
|37.75
|44.02
|127
|190 [37]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|37.57
|20.77
|327
|191 [42]
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|2-2
|37.48
|35.47
|209
|192 [17]
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|1-3
|37.48
|50.76
|77
|193 [15]
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|3-2
|37.47
|26.50
|285
|194 [38]
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|37.43
|31.40
|248
|195 [18]
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|3-2
|37.30
|23.80
|306
|196 [9]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|4-1
|37.29
|21.53
|321
|197 [19]
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|4-1
|37.28
|30.76
|255
|198 [16]
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|1-3
|36.34
|47.42
|100
|199 [34]
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-2
|36.32
|33.19
|231
|200 [43]
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-5
|36.27
|57.95
|38
|201 [17]
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|3-2
|35.92
|33.72
|228
|202 [18]
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|2-2
|35.90
|32.84
|233
|203 [8]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|4-1
|35.82
|12.33
|376
|204 [35]
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|35.74
|31.56
|245
|205 [10]
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|3-1
|35.61
|13.91
|371
|206 [36]
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-4
|35.53
|40.48
|156
|207 [37]
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|3-1
|35.49
|26.52
|284
|208 [20]
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|4-1
|35.38
|23.49
|310
|209 [38]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|3-1
|35.18
|30.82
|254
|210 [39]
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|35.14
|51.70
|68
|211 [19]
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|4-1
|35.10
|22.15
|318
|212 [35]
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|3-2
|34.85
|30.41
|257
|213 [39]
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|1-3
|34.61
|44.82
|123
|214 [21]
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-2
|34.56
|29.55
|265
|215 [40]
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-3
|34.46
|46.40
|116
|216 [22]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|3-3
|34.38
|37.29
|184
|217 [11]
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|2-2
|34.27
|32.39
|239
|218 [20]
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|1-3
|34.10
|44.18
|125
|219 [9]
|Turner County
|2 – A
|3-2
|34.09
|32.42
|237
|220 [21]
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|3-2
|33.86
|27.89
|273
|221 [41]
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|0-5
|33.78
|48.42
|91
|222 [40]
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-3
|33.75
|41.45
|146
|223 [10]
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|1-3
|33.72
|42.15
|139
|224 [41]
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|3-2
|33.69
|38.41
|171
|225 [23]
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|4-0
|33.60
|19.17
|339
|226 [24]
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|3-2
|33.46
|24.46
|300
|227 [22]
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|0-5
|33.46
|57.21
|41
|228 [11]
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|3-1
|33.34
|4.82
|406
|229 [23]
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|3-2
|32.82
|26.77
|280
|230 [24]
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|3-1
|32.62
|21.00
|326
|231 [25]
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|2-2
|32.46
|26.91
|279
|232 [12]
|Trion
|6 – A
|4-1
|32.30
|15.42
|364
|233 [42]
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|0-4
|32.16
|51.17
|73
|234 [25]
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|4-1
|32.09
|18.76
|340
|235 [13]
|Marion County
|4 – A
|4-1
|31.97
|17.88
|349
|236 [43]
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|31.78
|9.49
|390
|237 [44]
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|31.69
|38.43
|170
|238 [26]
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|4-1
|31.63
|18.13
|346
|239 [36]
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|2-3
|31.60
|34.15
|225
|240 [45]
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-5
|31.58
|58.13
|37
|241 [12]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|3-1
|31.48
|16.19
|358
|242 [42]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|2-3
|30.59
|41.72
|144
|243 [46]
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|30.53
|41.03
|150
|244 [37]
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-4
|30.45
|40.85
|153
|245 [38]
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-2
|30.40
|25.33
|295
|246 [43]
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|1-3
|30.38
|36.63
|193
|247 [47]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-3
|30.34
|40.15
|158
|248 [26]
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|0-3
|30.31
|45.14
|121
|249 [48]
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|30.26
|27.19
|277
|250 [49]
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|29.92
|35.70
|206
|251 [44]
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|2-2
|29.20
|30.40
|259
|252 [50]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|0-4
|29.16
|52.12
|66
|253 [39]
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|1-3
|28.99
|41.28
|147
|254 [27]
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|3-2
|28.81
|26.09
|290
|255 [45]
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|0-5
|28.72
|54.78
|53
|256 [13]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|5-0
|28.62
|12.58
|375
|257 [27]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|0-4
|28.52
|49.04
|85
|258 [46]
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-4
|28.49
|43.37
|131
|259 [14]
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|1-3
|28.24
|36.44
|195
|260 [14]
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|3-1
|28.14
|15.76
|362
|261 [28]
|Washington
|6 – AA
|2-3
|27.57
|36.81
|191
|262 [40]
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-5
|27.38
|50.18
|80
|263 [51]
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|27.16
|32.21
|240
|264 [52]
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|27.01
|24.15
|303
|265 [15]
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|1-4
|26.93
|34.93
|218
|266 [15]
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|3-1
|26.87
|18.38
|343
|267 [47]
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|1-3
|26.70
|35.14
|215
|268 [16]
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|1-2
|26.27
|28.46
|270
|269 [17]
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|4-1
|26.23
|11.42
|378
|270 [41]
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|2-3
|26.23
|28.41
|271
|271 [16]
|Pelham
|1 – A
|4-1
|26.18
|5.45
|405
|272 [28]
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|3-2
|26.08
|25.02
|297
|273 [29]
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|1-4
|26.00
|42.53
|137
|274 [29]
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|1-4
|26.00
|31.45
|246
|275 [48]
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|1-4
|25.88
|39.24
|165
|276 [53]
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-5
|25.84
|46.49
|113
|277 [30]
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-3
|25.84
|30.41
|258
|278 [49]
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-5
|25.55
|38.28
|174
|279 [54]
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|0-5
|25.36
|48.54
|88
|280 [31]
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|3-1
|25.35
|18.48
|342
|281 [50]
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-4
|25.26
|35.17
|214
|282 [30]
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|1-4
|25.24
|35.12
|216
|283 [18]
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|1-3
|25.23
|37.15
|188
|284 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-5
|25.12
|35.99
|203
|285 [32]
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|3-1
|25.09
|17.46
|352
|286 [17]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|1-2
|24.86
|27.77
|275
|287 [31]
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|1-3
|24.78
|30.44
|256
|288 [51]
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|24.75
|15.97
|361
|289 [18]
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|4-1
|24.52
|8.62
|396
|290 [42]
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|2-3
|24.43
|26.31
|287
|291 [19]
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|0-5
|24.12
|46.87
|109
|292 [52]
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|2-3
|24.07
|28.74
|269
|293 [43]
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|0-5
|24.04
|47.23
|104
|294 [19]
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|3-1
|24.03
|9.65
|388
|295 [44]
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-3
|23.95
|37.50
|181
|296 [20]
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|1-4
|23.95
|41.86
|142
|297 [55]
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-2
|23.86
|25.43
|294
|298 [32]
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|1-2
|23.65
|26.10
|288
|299 [33]
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|1-4
|23.51
|37.86
|178
|300 [33]
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|0-5
|23.40
|51.25
|72
|301 [45]
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-2
|23.10
|23.71
|307
|302 [21]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|3-1
|23.03
|11.16
|380
|303 [45]
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|5-0
|22.79
|-4.52
|414
|304 [34]
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|1-4
|22.41
|32.59
|236
|305 [20]
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|1-4
|22.07
|36.63
|194
|306 [34]
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|2-3
|21.76
|31.79
|243
|307 [22]
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|3-1
|21.69
|3.46
|408
|308 [35]
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|2-3
|21.66
|29.90
|264
|309 [46]
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|21.45
|35.74
|205
|310 [36]
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-5
|21.11
|38.44
|169
|311 [35]
|Laney
|4 – AA
|0-5
|21.10
|47.59
|98
|312 [47]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|20.83
|30.17
|260
|313 [23]
|Walker
|6 – A
|2-3
|20.50
|25.97
|292
|314 [21]
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|4-1
|20.49
|11.92
|377
|315 [37]
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|2-3
|20.48
|25.26
|296
|316 [22]
|Greene County
|7 – A
|2-2
|20.34
|17.39
|353
|317 [36]
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|4-1
|19.91
|6.19
|401
|318 [37]
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|0-5
|19.82
|37.00
|190
|319 [53]
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-4
|19.76
|38.34
|172
|320 [23]
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|3-1
|19.26
|15.60
|363
|321 [24]
|Schley County
|4 – A
|3-1
|19.23
|15.07
|367
|322 [38]
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|2-1
|19.08
|19.19
|338
|323 [38]
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|2-3
|19.01
|22.62
|317
|324 [39]
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|1-4
|18.85
|33.42
|230
|325 [40]
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|0-4
|18.10
|32.95
|232
|326 [39]
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|3-2
|18.09
|20.20
|332
|327 [56]
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|17.73
|32.39
|238
|328 [54]
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|0-4
|17.32
|30.96
|251
|329 [40]
|Temple
|5 – AA
|3-2
|17.23
|9.10
|392
|330 [25]
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|3-1
|17.08
|8.26
|398
|331 [26]
|Miller County
|1 – A
|2-2
|16.29
|10.78
|382
|332 [41]
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-4
|16.23
|26.48
|286
|333 [42]
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|2-4
|16.18
|34.91
|219
|334 [41]
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|4-1
|16.07
|9.57
|389
|335 [46]
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|3-2
|15.94
|14.36
|370
|336 [43]
|Metter
|2 – AA
|2-3
|15.68
|20.10
|334
|337 [44]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|1-3
|15.42
|23.65
|308
|338 [42]
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|2-1
|15.42
|2.63
|410
|339 [45]
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|2-3
|15.18
|23.45
|311
|340 [24]
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-5
|14.78
|34.27
|223
|341 [27]
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|3-2
|14.24
|4.54
|407
|342 [43]
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-4
|14.10
|36.26
|197
|343 [25]
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-4
|13.66
|33.69
|229
|344 [44]
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|0-5
|13.53
|36.44
|196
|345 [28]
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|2-2
|13.41
|16.60
|355
|346 [29]
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|1-3
|12.94
|23.24
|312
|347 [45]
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-3
|12.92
|24.94
|298
|348 [46]
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|3-2
|12.56
|13.82
|372
|349 [30]
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|1-3
|12.31
|34.05
|226
|350 [31]
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|1-4
|11.71
|30.15
|261
|351 [46]
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|2-3
|11.65
|18.66
|341
|352 [26]
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-2
|11.36
|19.97
|335
|353 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-4
|10.90
|29.32
|266
|354 [47]
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|2-2
|10.55
|17.49
|351
|355 [47]
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|0-4
|10.51
|38.33
|173
|356 [27]
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|1-4
|10.36
|34.62
|220
|357 [48]
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|0-5
|9.67
|30.83
|253
|358 [32]
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-3
|9.03
|9.76
|386
|359 [47]
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-3
|8.92
|25.88
|293
|360 [49]
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-4
|8.88
|21.96
|320
|361 [28]
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|3-2
|8.86
|5.57
|404
|362 [50]
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-2
|8.80
|-3.11
|413
|363 [33]
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-4
|8.67
|27.00
|278
|364 [48]
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|3-2
|8.51
|6.00
|403
|365 [48]
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|0-5
|8.21
|26.69
|281
|366 [34]
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|1-4
|8.15
|18.25
|345
|367 [29]
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|2-2
|7.59
|23.93
|304
|368 [35]
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-4
|7.51
|20.75
|328
|369 [36]
|Towns County
|8 – A
|2-3
|7.47
|30.09
|262
|370 [49]
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-4
|7.29
|17.78
|350
|371 [37]
|Portal
|3 – A
|1-3
|7.21
|16.57
|356
|372 [49]
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-5
|6.99
|29.17
|268
|373 [30]
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|1-3
|6.50
|20.44
|330
|374 [51]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|2-3
|5.14
|15.34
|365
|375 [50]
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-3
|4.96
|9.10
|391
|376 [50]
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|2-3
|4.84
|16.03
|360
|377 [51]
|Butler
|4 – AA
|1-4
|4.23
|21.25
|325
|378 [38]
|Warren County
|7 – A
|0-4
|4.22
|26.06
|291
|379 [57]
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA†
|0-6
|4.15
|37.46
|183
|380 [58]
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA†
|0-6
|4.14
|32.18
|241
|381 [39]
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|3-3
|3.89
|3.31
|409
|382 [40]
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|0-5
|3.20
|22.79
|314
|383 [52]
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-2
|2.40
|7.06
|400
|384 [51]
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|2-3
|2.36
|10.32
|383
|385 [52]
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-3
|2.33
|12.92
|373
|386 [41]
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|0-4
|2.31
|18.08
|347
|387 [31]
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|1-4
|1.91
|23.63
|309
|388 [53]
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-4
|0.85
|15.05
|368
|389 [42]
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-3
|0.69
|15.29
|366
|390 [43]
|Claxton
|3 – A
|0-4
|-0.24
|22.63
|316
|391 [52]
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-5
|-0.46
|35.49
|208
|392 [53]
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|0-4
|-0.47
|20.15
|333
|393 [44]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-2
|-0.54
|-4.54
|415
|394 [1]
|Georgia Military College
|7 – A†
|3-1
|-0.75
|-1.54
|412
|395 [45]
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|2-2
|-1.38
|-7.48
|417
|396 [32]
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|1-3
|-1.49
|8.61
|397
|397 [46]
|Greenville
|4 – A
|0-4
|-3.02
|32.02
|242
|398 [54]
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-4
|-3.93
|24.36
|302
|399 [33]
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|0-4
|-4.02
|16.30
|357
|400 [34]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|0-5
|-5.31
|18.31
|344
|401 [35]
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|1-4
|-5.39
|20.21
|331
|402 [48]
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-5
|-6.03
|46.85
|110
|403 [47]
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|1-3
|-6.13
|7.69
|399
|404 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-5
|-6.50
|30.03
|263
|405 [36]
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-3
|-6.76
|9.73
|387
|406 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|1-4
|-7.71
|9.84
|385
|407 [55]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-4
|-8.82
|21.38
|322
|408 [54]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|0-4
|-9.08
|16.63
|354
|409 [56]
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|0-5
|-13.12
|10.32
|384
|410 [55]
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|0-5
|-13.72
|20.47
|329
|411 [49]
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|1-3
|-15.43
|11.35
|379
|412 [56]
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|0-4
|-17.13
|6.01
|402
|413 [57]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-5
|-17.65
|39.46
|160
|414 [50]
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-4
|-20.28
|1.59
|411
|415 [57]
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-6
|-21.21
|14.60
|369
|416 [2]
|Glascock County
|7 – A†
|1-5
|-29.42
|-4.89
|416
|417 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-1
|-37.88
|8.80
|393
|418 [3]
|Pataula Charter
|1 – A†
|0-4
|-46.10
|-21.82
|418
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Competitive
|Average
|1
|8 – AAAAAAA
|90.13
|64.60
|2
|1 – AAAAAAA
|87.13
|77.70
|3
|6 – AAAAAAA
|79.83
|57.17
|4
|3 – AAAAAAA
|79.16
|65.81
|5
|4 – AAAAAAA
|78.22
|64.28
|6
|1 – AAAAAA
|76.43
|66.03
|7
|7 – AAAAAAA
|76.25
|54.73
|8
|5 – AAAA
|74.94
|50.46
|9
|5 – AAAAAAA
|72.12
|56.12
|10
|7 – AAAAA
|71.27
|49.33
|11
|8 – AAAAA
|69.92
|40.44
|12
|4 – AAAAA
|69.56
|48.62
|13
|5 – AAAAAA
|69.26
|49.94
|14
|6 – AAAAAA
|66.54
|50.91
|15
|1 – AAAAA
|65.57
|49.19
|16
|4 – AAAAAA
|65.44
|44.20
|17
|2 – AAAAAA
|64.05
|52.17
|18
|2 – AAAAAAA
|63.78
|51.76
|19
|7 – AAAA
|63.04
|47.36
|20
|5 – AAA
|62.31
|35.45
|21
|2 – AA
|61.65
|33.78
|22
|3 – AAAA
|59.76
|28.79
|23
|1 – AA
|59.12
|46.70
|24
|3 – AAAAA
|58.93
|40.71
|25
|2 – AAAAA
|57.85
|41.52
|26
|8 – AAAAAA
|57.80
|43.44
|27
|7 – AAA
|56.81
|29.65
|28
|8 – AAAA
|56.57
|41.27
|29
|2 – AAAA
|56.52
|45.36
|30
|5 – A
|55.23
|25.73
|31
|4 – AAA
|55.00
|31.95
|32
|7 – AAAAAA
|54.52
|38.64
|33
|6 – AAA
|52.25
|23.52
|6-South – AAA
|55.08
|36.51
|6-North – AAA
|28.36
|11.89
|34
|1 – AAAA
|52.19
|38.29
|35
|5 – AA
|52.13
|33.65
|36
|4 – AAAA
|52.00
|29.94
|37
|6 – AAAA
|51.87
|31.21
|38
|6 – AAAAA
|50.62
|34.57
|39
|6 – AA
|49.56
|28.19
|40
|2 – A
|48.76
|28.76
|41
|3 – AA
|48.14
|33.12
|42
|1 – AAA
|47.25
|32.81
|43
|4 – A
|47.03
|18.56
|4-Div B – A
|42.75
|21.86
|4-Div A – A
|39.19
|13.73
|44
|3 – AAAAAA
|46.97
|34.51
|45
|8 – AA
|45.99
|16.81
|46
|6 – A
|44.88
|19.89
|6-Div B – A
|39.41
|19.35
|6-Div A – A
|39.41
|20.57
|47
|8 – A
|44.60
|21.07
|48
|7 – A
|43.98
|24.23
|7-Div A – A
|42.65
|27.34
|7-Div B – A
|33.91
|21.18
|49
|4 – AA
|43.56
|16.62
|50
|5 – AAAAA
|42.64
|30.84
|51
|8 – AAA
|40.33
|25.75
|52
|7 – AA
|38.88
|20.34
|53
|2 – AAA
|38.56
|25.92
|54
|3 – A
|37.43
|18.48
|3-Div A – A
|33.57
|20.07
|3-Div B – A
|30.75
|17.03
|55
|3 – AAA
|35.07
|14.32
|56
|1 – A
|25.54
|6.18
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|Likelihood
|09/08
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|Hampton
|14 – 17
|15.40
|82.4%
|0.263
|09/08
|Lovejoy
|Spalding
|41 – 42
|10.79
|74.6%
|0.345
|08/18
|East Coweta
|Lovejoy
|21 – 41
|7.23
|67.3%
|0.351
|09/15
|Aquinas
|Mount de Sales
|3 – 14
|8.01
|69.0%
|0.355
|09/22
|Griffin
|Whitewater
|16 – 40
|6.27
|65.2%
|0.366
|09/15
|Crawford County
|Central (Talbotton)
|20 – 42
|5.72
|63.9%
|0.380
|08/25
|Strong Rock Christian
|North Cobb Christian
|17 – 20
|7.55
|68.0%
|0.389
|08/18
|East Hall
|Habersham Central
|55 – 72
|5.54
|63.5%
|0.390
|09/08
|Habersham Central
|Franklin County
|45 – 46
|7.70
|68.4%
|0.394
|08/18
|Treutlen
|Georgia Military College
|20 – 21
|7.65
|68.2%
|0.395
|09/15
|Locust Grove
|Union Grove
|34 – 38
|6.45
|65.6%
|0.403
|09/15
|Colquitt County
|Brookwood
|25 – 42
|4.71
|61.6%
|0.407
|09/08
|Gordon Lee
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|7 – 24
|4.49
|61.1%
|0.411
|08/18
|Calhoun
|Douglass
|17 – 14
|32.70
|96.3%
|0.413
|09/16
|Drew
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|6 – 17
|4.80
|61.8%
|0.415
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|91.12
|10/13
|Grayson
|Archer
|–
|9.46
|72.0%
|87.01
|09/08
|Archer
|Mill Creek
|16 – 13
|1.70
|54.2%
|84.83
|10/27
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|–
|2.96
|57.4%
|84.76
|09/01
|Grayson
|McEachern
|12 – 7
|16.22
|83.5%
|84.04
|08/19
|Mill Creek
|McEachern
|23 – 19
|3.25
|58.0%
|81.87
|09/29
|Mill Creek
|North Gwinnett
|–
|5.83
|64.2%
|81.55
|10/13
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|–
|6.60
|65.9%
|81.15
|08/19
|Archer
|Brookwood
|25 – 17
|9.68
|72.5%
|80.71
|10/20
|Colquitt County
|Tift County
|–
|5.45
|63.3%
|80.66
|09/15
|Colquitt County
|Brookwood
|25 – 42
|4.71
|61.6%
|80.06
|08/19
|Walton
|North Gwinnett
|31 – 28
|1.21
|53.0%
|79.44
|08/25
|Walton
|Brookwood
|42 – 35
|2.75
|56.8%
|77.07
|08/19
|Colquitt County
|Norcross
|20 – 17
|9.37
|71.9%
|76.79
|09/22
|Archer
|Roswell
|37 – 26
|13.72
|79.8%
|76.73
|09/15
|Archer
|Norcross
|16 – 13
|14.34
|80.8%
