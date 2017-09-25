Maxwell Week 6 Summary: Lee County on top in AAAAAA; Odds for AAAAAAA At-Large bid

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– Lee County and Tucker have been close in the ratings for a couple of weeks, but the Trojans received just enough of a boost from their 49-0 victory over Thomas County Central to take the top spot in AAAAAA. If both teams continue, they may very well settle the issue on the field since the top region seeds from 1-AAAAAA and 4-AAAAAA start on opposite sides of the bracket this season.

– Although region play hasn’t quite kicked in fully for most parts of the state, competition for the At-Large bid in Class AAAAAAA is largely settled by out-of-region games. Here are the front-runners so far:

By region:

Region Pct 3 – AAAAAAA 64.7% 1 – AAAAAAA 14.9% 4 – AAAAAAA 10.8% 7 – AAAAAAA 4.4% 8 – AAAAAAA 1.1% 5 – AAAAAAA 2.3% 2 – AAAAAAA 1.0% 6 – AAAAAAA 0.7%



By team:

Team Region Pct Marietta 3 – AAAAAAA 32.7% North Cobb 3 – AAAAAAA 13.4% Hillgrove 3 – AAAAAAA 9.7% North Paulding 3 – AAAAAAA 7.5% Tift County 1 – AAAAAAA 6.6% Lassiter 4 – AAAAAAA 6.1% Meadowcreek 7 – AAAAAAA 3.9% Woodstock 4 – AAAAAAA 3.5% Colquitt County 1 – AAAAAAA 3.1% Camden County 1 – AAAAAAA 3.1% Lowndes 1 – AAAAAAA 2.1% Newton 8 – AAAAAAA 1.1% West Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 1.0%

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 20.80%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 901 of 954 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.32%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.19 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 0.61

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Grayson 4-0 98.30 1 Lee County 6-0 75.67 2 Archer 5-0 88.23 2 Tucker 4-1 73.81 3 Lowndes 5-0 86.22 3 Mays 3-1 72.15 4 Mill Creek 4-1 85.93 4 Coffee 3-1 70.65 5 Colquitt County 5-1 83.87 5 Northside (Warner Robins) 4-1 69.35 6 McEachern 3-2 82.68 6 Harrison 3-2 68.32 7 Walton 5-0 80.70 7 Glynn Academy 1-2 67.37 8 North Gwinnett 4-1 79.49 8 Douglas County 5-0 63.86 9 Tift County 6-0 79.02 9 Valdosta 1-4 62.43 10 Brookwood 3-2 78.55 10 Allatoona 2-3 61.67 11 South Forsyth 5-0 76.26 11 Stephenson 3-2 61.54 12 Norcross 2-3 74.49 12 Hughes 3-2 60.09 13 Roswell 1-3 73.91 13 Alexander 3-1 59.32 14 North Paulding 5-0 70.62 14 Dalton 3-1 59.32 15 Hillgrove 3-2 68.39 15 Dacula 1-4 58.49 AAAAA AAAA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Buford 2-1 84.85 1 Cartersville 5-0 87.75 2 Rome 4-0 77.63 2 Thomson 3-0 67.67 3 Stockbridge 4-0 74.91 3 Marist 5-0 67.06 4 Warner Robins 5-0 70.68 4 Sandy Creek 3-1 63.29 5 Starr’s Mill 5-0 67.84 5 Jefferson 4-1 62.82 6 Jones County 5-0 67.40 6 Blessed Trinity 5-1 62.12 7 Carrollton 4-0 67.30 7 Woodward Academy 4-1 59.83 8 Bainbridge 4-1 63.69 8 Burke County 5-0 59.48 9 Kell 2-3 61.77 9 Ridgeland 5-0 59.38 10 Wayne County 4-0 59.92 10 Mary Persons 3-2 57.19 11 Ware County 0-3 59.67 11 Troup 5-0 54.40 12 Dutchtown 3-1 57.61 12 Cedartown 4-1 51.02 13 East Paulding 1-3 55.61 13 Cairo 3-2 50.54 14 Eagle’s Landing 3-2 55.59 14 West Laurens 2-3 48.69 15 Clarke Central 4-1 52.94 15 St. Pius X 0-5 48.50 AAA AA Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Cedar Grove 5-0 72.38 1 Benedictine 5-0 76.99 2 Greater Atlanta Christian 4-1 71.93 2 Hapeville Charter 4-1 61.81 3 Peach County 4-1 66.84 3 Rabun County 4-0 59.95 4 Calhoun 4-1 64.55 4 Thomasville 5-0 57.29 5 Crisp County 4-0 54.60 5 Callaway 5-0 56.60 6 Lovett 2-3 53.15 6 Brooks County 4-0 56.41 7 Westminster (Atlanta) 1-4 50.74 7 Fitzgerald 1-3 54.84 8 Pace Academy 2-2 48.24 8 Dodge County 4-0 52.22 9 Bremen 5-0 44.50 9 Heard County 5-1 51.53 10 Westside (Macon) 2-3 44.00 10 Jefferson County 5-0 48.77 11 Jenkins 4-0 43.78 11 Screven County 4-0 47.93 12 Monroe Area 5-0 42.67 12 Swainsboro 4-1 44.46 13 Liberty County 2-2 38.96 13 Pepperell 3-2 41.10 14 Morgan County 4-1 38.62 14 Vidalia 1-3 41.01 15 Jackson 3-2 37.47 15 Southwest 2-2 40.06 A – Public A – Private Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating 1 Macon County 3-1 53.09 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 5-0 68.12 2 Irwin County 4-1 51.61 2 Prince Avenue Christian 5-0 48.20 3 Manchester 5-0 48.64 3 Wesleyan 5-1 48.09 4 Clinch County 3-2 46.46 4 Tattnall Square 4-0 43.86 5 Commerce 4-0 41.65 5 Mount Paran Christian 3-1 43.59 6 Charlton County 4-0 41.49 6 Stratford Academy 4-0 42.96 7 Mount Zion (Carroll) 4-0 40.49 7 Athens Academy 4-0 40.97 8 Emanuel County Institute 4-1 35.82 8 Darlington 3-2 39.26 9 Turner County 3-2 34.09 9 Mount Pisgah Christian 4-1 37.29 10 Washington-Wilkes 1-3 33.72 10 Calvary Day 3-1 35.61 11 Taylor County 3-1 33.34 11 Aquinas 2-2 34.27 12 Trion 4-1 32.30 12 Fellowship Christian 3-1 31.48 13 Marion County 4-1 31.97 13 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5-0 28.62 14 Lincoln County 1-3 28.24 14 First Presbyterian 3-1 28.14 15 Telfair County 1-4 26.93 15 Mount de Sales 3-1 26.87

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average 1 8 – AAAAAAA 90.13 64.60 2 1 – AAAAAAA 87.13 77.70 3 6 – AAAAAAA 79.83 57.17 4 3 – AAAAAAA 79.16 65.81 5 4 – AAAAAAA 78.22 64.28 6 1 – AAAAAA 76.43 66.03 7 7 – AAAAAAA 76.25 54.73 8 5 – AAAA 74.94 50.46 9 5 – AAAAAAA 72.12 56.12 10 7 – AAAAA 71.27 49.33 11 8 – AAAAA 69.92 40.44 12 4 – AAAAA 69.56 48.62 13 5 – AAAAAA 69.26 49.94 14 6 – AAAAAA 66.54 50.91 15 1 – AAAAA 65.57 49.19 16 4 – AAAAAA 65.44 44.20 17 2 – AAAAAA 64.05 52.17 18 2 – AAAAAAA 63.78 51.76 19 7 – AAAA 63.04 47.36 20 5 – AAA 62.31 35.45 21 2 – AA 61.65 33.78 22 3 – AAAA 59.76 28.79 23 1 – AA 59.12 46.70 24 3 – AAAAA 58.93 40.71 25 2 – AAAAA 57.85 41.52 26 8 – AAAAAA 57.80 43.44 27 7 – AAA 56.81 29.65 28 8 – AAAA 56.57 41.27 29 2 – AAAA 56.52 45.36 30 5 – A 55.23 25.73 31 4 – AAA 55.00 31.95 32 7 – AAAAAA 54.52 38.64 33 6 – AAA 52.25 23.52 6-South – AAA 55.08 36.51 6-North – AAA 28.36 11.89 34 1 – AAAA 52.19 38.29 35 5 – AA 52.13 33.65 36 4 – AAAA 52.00 29.94 37 6 – AAAA 51.87 31.21 38 6 – AAAAA 50.62 34.57 39 6 – AA 49.56 28.19 40 2 – A 48.76 28.76 41 3 – AA 48.14 33.12 42 1 – AAA 47.25 32.81 43 4 – A 47.03 18.56 4-Div B – A 42.75 21.86 4-Div A – A 39.19 13.73 44 3 – AAAAAA 46.97 34.51 45 8 – AA 45.99 16.81 46 6 – A 44.88 19.89 6-Div B – A 39.41 19.35 6-Div A – A 39.41 20.57 47 8 – A 44.60 21.07 48 7 – A 43.98 24.23 7-Div A – A 42.65 27.34 7-Div B – A 33.91 21.18 49 4 – AA 43.56 16.62 50 5 – AAAAA 42.64 30.84 51 8 – AAA 40.33 25.75 52 7 – AA 38.88 20.34 53 2 – AAA 38.56 25.92 54 3 – A 37.43 18.48 3-Div A – A 33.57 20.07 3-Div B – A 30.75 17.03 55 3 – AAA 35.07 14.32 56 1 – A 25.54 6.18

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood 09/08 Woodland (Stockbridge) Hampton 14 – 17 15.40 82.4% 0.263 09/08 Lovejoy Spalding 41 – 42 10.79 74.6% 0.345 08/18 East Coweta Lovejoy 21 – 41 7.23 67.3% 0.351 09/15 Aquinas Mount de Sales 3 – 14 8.01 69.0% 0.355 09/22 Griffin Whitewater 16 – 40 6.27 65.2% 0.366 09/15 Crawford County Central (Talbotton) 20 – 42 5.72 63.9% 0.380 08/25 Strong Rock Christian North Cobb Christian 17 – 20 7.55 68.0% 0.389 08/18 East Hall Habersham Central 55 – 72 5.54 63.5% 0.390 09/08 Habersham Central Franklin County 45 – 46 7.70 68.4% 0.394 08/18 Treutlen Georgia Military College 20 – 21 7.65 68.2% 0.395 09/15 Locust Grove Union Grove 34 – 38 6.45 65.6% 0.403 09/15 Colquitt County Brookwood 25 – 42 4.71 61.6% 0.407 09/08 Gordon Lee Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 7 – 24 4.49 61.1% 0.411 08/18 Calhoun Douglass 17 – 14 32.70 96.3% 0.413 09/16 Drew Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 6 – 17 4.80 61.8% 0.415

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.