How the new top 10 teams fared in Week 6

Class AAAAAAA

*1. (1) Grayson (4-0)

Last week: Beat International School, Fla. 74-0. Grayson led 43-0 in the first quarter, scoring thee safeties and three one-play TD drives. International School was held to minus-77 yards of total offense in the first half, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. Next: Friday vs. Ramsay, Ala. (4-1)

*2. (2) Lowndes (5-0)

Last week: Beat Shiloh 55-0. Lowndes led 55-0 at halftime and allowed one first down and 6 total yards for the game. Josh Brown’s 29-yard interception return made the score 34-0 in the first quarter. Next: Friday at Ware County (0-3)

*3. (3) Archer (5-0)

Last week: Beat Roswell 37-26. Archer built a 31-7 halftime lead and held on. QB Carter Peevy was 14-of-22 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown. Semaje Banks scored on a 66-yard run to open the game. He finished with 84 yards on eight carries. Keegan Strickland had 78 yards on 15 carries. Next: Oct. 7 at Newton (4-1)

*4. (4) Walton (5-0)

Last week: Beat Dacula 34-20. Austin Kirksey passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns, the last a 55-yard pass to Kendall Alford that gave Walton a 27-20 lead with 9:18 left. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Cherokee (0-5)

*5. (5) Mill Creek (4-1)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 45-13. Mill Creek got two second-quarter touchdowns on fumble recoveries and led 35-7 at halftime. Uriah Leverette rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at North Gwinnett (4-1)

*6. (6) North Gwinnett (4-1)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 27-14. North Gwinnett trailed 14-12 after three quarters and had scored nine points on a safety and an interception return (Jayden McDonald 61 yards) but outscored the Bears 15-0 in the fourth. Jimmy Urzua was 16-of-28 passing for 163 yards. Devin Crosby rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries. North’s leading rusher, Tyler Goodson, was injured in the first half and did not return. North Gwinnett is 8-0 all-time against Mountain View, which entered undefeated. Next: Friday vs. Mill Creek (4-1)

*7. (7) Colquitt County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Valdosta 27-0. Colquitt held Valdosta to minus-28 yards rushing and 70 total yards. Ty Leggett rushed for 113 yards on 17 carries. Next: Saturday vs. Bishop Sullivan, Va. (2-3)

*8. (8) Brookwood (3-2)

Last week: Beat Berkmar 63-6. Angelo DiSpigna was 6-for-6 passing for 157 yards and four touchdowns. The victory was the 300th in Brookwood history. Former coaches Dave Hunter and Mark Crews were recognized in a ceremony on the field, and 300 balloons were released into the sky. Brookwood is 300-124 all-time. Next: Oct. 6 at Meadowcreek (5-0)

*9. (9) McEachern (3-2)

Last week: Beat Camden County 38-13. His team trailing 13-12, Jaron Hull returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown with about four minutes left in the third quarter. Hull also threw a 27-yard TD pass on a trick play on McEachern’s next possession for a 25-13 lead. Malik Evans was 13-for-19 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Before the game, McEachern’s booster club presented a surprise check of $3,600 to Camden County to go toward Hurricane Irma relief in the area. Next: Oct. 6 at North Cobb (4-1)

*10. (10) Tift County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Coffee 33-31. Fernando Ramirez kicked a 44-yard field goal with nine seconds left to win it. Tift had failed to hold leads of 21-0 (first quarter) and 30-18 (third quarter). Trailing 31-30 with 1:06 left, Tift stopped Coffee’s fourth-and-1 play at the Tift 29, then drove for the winning points. Griffin Collier was 18-of-31 passing for 336 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday at Fitzgerald (1-3)

Class AAAAAA

*1. (1) Tucker (4-1)

Last week: Beat M.L. King 44-0. Taurean Taylor rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Travon Ford was 6-of-9 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns, both to Josh Vann. LB Mike Harris had five tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Mundy’s Mill (0-5)

*2. (2) Lee County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Thomas County Central 49-0. Lee led 42-0 at halftime, and the second half was played under a running clock. QB Jase Orndorf was 16-of-24 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns in his two quarters. Josh Asbury caught two TD passes. Lee limited Thomas Central to 7 total yards and no first-half first downs. The 49-point loss was the worst home defeat in Thomas Central history. Next: Friday at Houston County (2-4)

*3. (3) Coffee (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Tift County 33-31. Coffee led 31-30 and had a fourth-and-1 at the Tift 29-yard line with 1:06 left but failed to get the first down, and Tift kicked a 44-yard field goal in the closing seconds. Coffee had overcome deficits of 21-0 and 30-18 and put up 407 yards of total offense. Marquavius Jefferson rushed for 86 yards on nine carries. Wade Sumner was 14-of-20 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns, two to Dalrone Donaldson, who had eight catches for 128 yards. Sumner rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (5-0)

*4. (4) Mays (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Tri-Cities (1-3)

*5. (5) Harrison (3-2)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 27-10. Harrison took a 20-3 lead in the fourth quarter on Justin Fields’ 62-yard pass to Steven Peterson. Fields rushed for 102 yards on 20 carries, was 7-of-15 passing for 153 yards and accounted for 255 of his team’s 279 total yards. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Sprayberry (1-4)

*6. (6) Northside-Warner Robins (4-1)

Last week: Beat Ware County 23-14. Northside trailed 14-7 until Marcus Jolly’s 80-yard TD run with 1:09 left in the first quarter. Cory Munson kicked field goals of 51, 44 and 49 yards. Next: Thursday vs. Macon County (3-1)

*7. (8) Douglas County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Hughes 30-27. Marquise’ Collins threw a 75-yard TD pass to Dariyan Wiley with 2:14 left for the final score. Douglas County had just stopped Hughes on downs. Uriah West rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Collins was 15-of-24 passing for 177 yards and one touchdown. Next: Friday at New Manchester (2-3)

*8. (9) Winder-Barrow (5-0)

Last week: Beat North Oconee 17-14. QB Brock Landis (16-of-29, 165 yards) scored the winning touchdown on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter. Winder-Barrow is 5-0 for the first time since 1993. Next: Friday vs. Apalachee (1-4)

*9. (NR) Stephenson (3-2)

Last week: Beat Mundy’s Mill 38-14. Ira Henderson’s 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown gave Stephenson a 31-14 lead late in the third quarter. Next: Friday at Jonesboro (2-3)

*10. (7) Hughes (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Douglas County 30-27. Christian Royalston rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. His 70-yard run in the third quarter gave Hughes a 27-23 lead, but Douglas County hit a 75-yard TD pass against busted coverage in the final two minutes to win it. Hughes had only two carries and minus-14 rushing yards outside of Royalston. Caleb Vaughn was 11-of-23 passing for 153 yards but was intercepted twice. Next: Friday at Creekside (0-5)

Out: No. 10 Allatoona (2-3)

Class AAAAA

*1. (1) Rome (4-0)

Last week: Beat Paulding County 62-0. Rome led 49-0 at halftime. Knox Kadum was 7-of-7 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Carrollton (4-0)

*2. (2) Buford (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (4-1)

*3. (3) Stockbridge (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Locust Grove (2-3)

*4. (4) Carrollton (4-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 41-6. Carrollton allowed 140 yards and nine first downs. Chaz Chambliss had three tackles for losses. Mark Wright was 16-of-25 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown. Kodee Brewer rushed for a team-leading 64 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday at Rome (4-0)

*5. (5) Warner Robins (5-0)

Last week: Beat West Laurens 31-9. Dylan Fromm threw three TD passes in the first half, when Warner Robins built a 28-7 lead, and was 17-of-27 passing for 245 yards in the game. Warner Robins forced four turnovers. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (3-1)

*6. (6) Jones County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing 34-26. Drake Bolus rushed for 174 yards. QB Teldrick Ross added 116 rushing yards and 74 more passing. Ross’s 53-yard TD run in the third quarter gave Jones county a 27-17 lead. Next: Friday vs. Hampton (1-4)

*7. (7) Starr’s Mill (5-0)

Last week: Beat Morrow 49-24. Starr’s Mill had 389 yards rushing behind a big three of Khalen Sims (7-114-1), Nick Brown (6-103-2) and Cole Gilley (5-76-2). Morrow’s Kenneth Robinson rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Griffin (4-1)

*8. (9) Kell (2-3)

Last week: Beat Cass 28-10. Josiah Futral rushed for 129 yards on 16 carries. Dre Houston ran for 95 yards. QB Evan Conley, who has thrown for 800 yards, left in the first half injured and did not return. Next: Friday at East Paulding (1-3)

*9. (10) Wayne County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Pierce County 30-8. A week after throwing seven TD passes in a game, Garrett Overholt was 20-of-41 passing for 398 yards and four touchdowns. Wayne had 539 yards in total offense. Next: Friday vs. Glynn Academy (1-2)

*10. (NR) Bainbridge (4-1)

Last week: Beat Sarasota, Fla. 51-0. Dameon Pierce rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries, barely playing a half, as Bainbridge took a 42-0 lead at halftime. Markel Broadnax rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries. Sarasota completed two passes, and Bainbridge intercepted three. Next: Friday vs. Rickards, Fla. (4-0)

Out: No. 8 Griffin (4-1)

Class AAAA

*1. (1) Cartersville (5-0)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 41-7. Cartersville led 38-0 at halftime and scored on all six first-half possessions. Trevor Lawrence was 15-of-20 passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns. JKobe Orr had two catches for 100 yards. Next: Friday at Central-Carrollton (3-2)

*2. (2) Thomson (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Clarkston (0-6)

*3. (3) Marist (5-0)

Last week: Beat Chamblee 58-0. Marist led 44-0 at halftime and got coach Alan Chadwick his 355th victory, good for second all-time in Georgia history. Marist had 372 rushing yards. Chase Abshier had a team-leading 104 on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Gainesville (1-3)

*4. (4) Blessed Trinity (5-1)

Last week: Beat McCallie, Tenn. 45-19. Steele Chambers (23-161-1) and Elijah Green (19-129-4) each rushed for more than 100 yards. Jake Smith was 8-of-13 passing for 128 yards and one touchdown. Next: Oct. 6 vs. White County (5-1)

*5. (5) Jefferson (4-1)

Last week: Beat Gainesville 33-3. Bryce Moore passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Preseason all-state RB Colby Wood left the game in the first half with an injury and did not return. Next: Friday vs. Madison County (2-3)

*6. (6) Ridgeland (5-0)

Last week: Beat Northwest Whitfield 48-7. Markeith Montgomery rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Jalyn Shelton rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Hill was 7-of-9 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 6 vs. LaFayette (2-3)

*7. (7) Burke County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Effingham County 35-19. Burke County had 480 yards rushing on 76 attempts with four players over 75 yards. The leader was QB William Knight with 145 yards on 26 carries. Next: Oct. 6 at Cross Creek (2-3)

*8. (8) Sandy Creek (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Troup (5-0)

*9. (9) Woodward Academy (4-1)

Last week: Beat Salem 21-13. Tahj Gary rushed for 141 yards on 16 carries and scored all three Woodward touchdowns. DL Collin Richardson had three QB pressures and a sack. DE Drew Dunson had two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Henry County (0-4)

*10. (NR) Troup (5-0)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 48-12. Montez Crowe passed for 364 yards and five touchdowns. Jamari Thrash had four receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Sandy Creek (3-1)

Out: No. 10 Cedartown (4-1)

Class AAA

*1. (1) Cedar Grove (5-0)

Last week: Beat Westminster 41-10. Darrell Neal rushed for 149 yards on 14 carries. DL Rashad Cheney had a tackle for a loss and a sack and returned an interception for a touchdown. Cedar Grove won its 15th consecutive game, a school record, and beat Westminster for the first time in three times. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Towers (2-3)

*2. (2) Peach County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Westside-Macon 35-7. Chris Gibson rushed for 122 yards on 24 carries. Antonio Gilbert was 14-of-19 passing for 219 yards. Kearis Jackson had five catches for 113 yards. Next: Oct. 5 at Central-Macon (1-3)

*3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-1)

Last week: Beat Union County 47-7. Kyler McMichael rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Josh Rose and Jackson Hardy together were 8-of-14 passing for 150 yards. Each threw a TD pass. Next: Friday at Fannin County (2-3)

*4. (4) Crisp County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Spencer 36-0. Crisp led only 6-0 to start the fourth quarter but scored 30 in the final frame. QB Myles Napier, benched in the first half after losing a fumble at the Spencer 2-yard line, returned late in the third quarter and finished 8-of-11 passing for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown. D.J. Smith had five catches for 104 yards. Jammie Robinson rushed for 95 yards on 14 carries. Adarious “Bread” Armstrong had two interceptions. Next: Friday at Brooks County (4-0)

*5. (5) Calhoun (4-1)

Last week: Beat North Murray 40-13. Zack Fuller rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Gavin Gray passed for 262 yards. Next: Friday vs. Haralson County (0-4)

*6. (6) Jenkins (4-0)

Last week: Beat Southeast Bulloch 31-21. Ameen Stevens rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. His 4-yard TD run with seven minutes left gave Jenkins its final 10-point margin. Next: Friday vs. Johnson-Savannah (0-4)

*7. (7) Bremen (5-0)

Last week: Beat Coahulla Creek 51-0. Bremen allowed 9 yards in total offense. Twin brothers Tyran Dobbs and Tyric Dobbs rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. Wade Cartwright was 3-of-4 passing for 98 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jalen Dallas. Next: Friday at Sonoraville (3-2)

*8. (8) Monroe Area (5-0)

Last week: Beat Apalachee 42-0. Chandler Byron was 8-of-14 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. He did not play the second half. Slade Chatham had 10 tackles, three for losses. Next: Friday vs. Jackson County (3-2)

*9. (10) Lovett (2-3)

Last week: Beat Towers 42-8. Blaine McAllister was 11-of-12 passing for 153 yards and three touchdowns, two to K.J. Wallace. Lovett held Towers to 62 yards rushing and 8-of-23 passing. Next: Oct. 6 at Stone Mountain (1-4)

*10. (NR) Pace Academy (2-2)

Last week: Beat Redan 35-12. LB Realus George had four tackles for losses. Jaquari Wiggles and Juston Cogbill had two each. Keashawn Perrman rushed for 74 yards on 13 carries. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Westminster (1-4)

Out: No. 9 Westminster (1-4)

Class AA

*1. (1) Benedictine (5-0)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 27-7. Next: Friday vs. Bryan County (0-3)

*2. (2) Hapeville Charter (4-1)

Last week: Beat South Atlanta 42-7. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Washington (2-3)

*3. (3) Screven County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Laney 49-0. Screven County outrushed Laney 402-33 and had two 100-yard rushers in C.J. Wright (9-125-2) and Armani Bunbury (7-106-1). Next: Friday vs. Harlem (4-1)

*4. (4) Rabun County (4-0)

Last week: Beat West Hall 49-8. Bailey Fisher was 20-of-31 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns, both to Dillyn Nichols. Fisher also rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Gavin Jones had 3.5 tackles for losses. Austin Sosebee had two sacks. Next: Friday at Banks County (2-3)

*5. (5) Callaway (5-0)

Last week: Beat Harris County 28-27. D.J. Atkins rushed for 129 yards, and his 1-yard TD run with the extra point gave Callaway a 28-27 lead with 6:01 left. Qua Hines’ 68-yard run set up the winning score. Harris County had taken a 27-21 lead on Cal’Von Harris’s 52-yard TD run but missed the extra point. Harris rushed for 186 yards on 18 carries. Callaway took a 7-0 lead on Kedrick Ramsey’s 60-yard TD pass to Jacob Freeman on the first play from scrimmage. Next: Oct. 5 vs. Lamar County (0-5)

*6. (6) Thomasville (5-0)

Last week: Beat Cook 40-34. Thomasville trailed 34-28 in the fourth quarter but scored two late touchdowns, one after a Cook fumble at the Cook 20, leading to the score that broke the 34-34 tie. QB J.T. Rice finished with 169 yards passing (15-of-26 passing) and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, a 20-yard pass to Kevin Cochran. Thomasville ran for 184 yards, led by Trey Tillman’s 76 on 10 carries. Jathard Fleming had three tackles for losses. Charlie Thomas had 10 tackles, a TD reception and the fumble recovery that set up the winning touchdown. Next: Oct. 6 at Berrien (4-2)

*7. (7) Brooks County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Monroe 49-0. Brooks held Monroe to 39 yards of total offense. DE Darryl Gallon had two sacks and a third tackle for a loss and scored on a 34-yard fumble return. Brooks led 42-0 at halftime and ran only 40 plays on offense. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (4-0)

*8. (8) Jefferson County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Westside-Augusta 62-6. Jefferson County passed for 235 yards and seven touchdowns with four quarterbacks and rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns with eight ball-carriers. Westside had 98 total yards until a 48-yard TD run on the game’s final play. Next: Friday vs. Glenn Hills (3-2)

*9. (9) Dodge County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Southwest 38-14. R.J. Carr rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Erin Pitts rushed for 95 and one on 11 carries. Tyler Ruffin had 11 tackles. Southwest was within 24-14 early in the fourth quarter and driving when Jaden Johnson recorded back-to-back sacks. Next: Friday at Northeast (3-1)

*10. (10) Fitzgerald (1-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (6-0)

Class A (Private)

*1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Wesleyan (5-1)

*2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (5-0)

Last week: Beat George Walton Academy 28-14. Prince Avenue trailed 14-7 at halftime but scored on its opening possession of the second half and scored 21 unanswered points. Grant Roland was 14-of-19 passing with 143 yards and a touchdown. Christian Parish scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, and had 138 yards from scrimmage on seven touches. He also intercepted a pass. LB Tyler Roberts had 20 tackles. Next: Friday at Commerce (4-0)

*3. (3) Wesleyan (5-1)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents’ 42-14. J.D. Kavel returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown on homecoming. Banks Ramsey passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-0)

*4. (4) Mount Paran Christian (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Pinecrest Academy (0-4)

*5. (6) Tattnall Square (4-0)

Last week: Beat Washington-Wilkes 35-30. Destin Mack rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. His 9-yard run in the second quarter gave Tattnall the lead for good (14-12), and his 14-yard run in the fourth essentially closed the door (35-24). Washington-Wilkes QB Donovan Anthony threw four TD passes. Tattnall attempted only two passes and trailed 396-291 in total yards but forced three lost fumbles. Next: Friday at Wilkinson County (1-3)

*6. (7) Athens Academy (4-0)

Last week: Beat Towns County 53-13. Athens Academy scored 38 points in the second quarter and allowed the 13 against a second-half running clock. Owen Roberts returned an interception for a touchdown. Jalen Huff and Len-neth Whitehead returned fumbles for touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Riverside Military (0-5)

*7. (8) Stratford Academy (4-0)

Last week: Beat Lincoln County 24-13. Stratford outrushed Lincoln County 305-51. Tyler Jordan had 108 yards rushing on 12 carries. His 52-yard TD run in the fourth quarter provided the final margin. Next: Friday at Mount de Sales (3-1)

*8. (9) Fellowship Christian (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Walker (2-3)

*9. (10) Mount Pisgah Christian (4-1)

Last week: Beat Pinecrest Academy 55-24. Michael Cendoya passed for 312 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns. Kai Williams had four catches for 107 yards and returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. King’s Ridge Christian (1-3)

*10. (NR) Darlington (3-2)

Last week: Beat Bowdon 43-21. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion (4-0)

Out: No. 5 Calvary Day (3-1)

Class A (Public)

*1. (1) Manchester (5-0)

Last week: Beat Marion County 30-0. Manchester rushed for 390 yards against a previously unbeaten region rival. Kelvin Turner rushed for 187 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries and caught a 53-yard pass. Deenizio Gamble rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Next: Friday at Central-Talbotton (2-3)

*2. (2) Irwin County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Telfair County 21-14. Irwin County held Telfair to 81 yards in total offense. Steven Thomas rushed for 73 yards on 11 carries, and Davion Pollard ran for 72 on 20. Each scored a touchdown. Next: Friday at Charlton County (4-0)

*3. (3) Macon County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Taylor County 27-22. Jadarrius Hicks threw a 7-yard TD pass to Tra Mathis with 52.5 seconds left, and Taylor County was stopped at the Macon County 20-yard line as time expired. Aukeevious McLendon rushed for 169 yards on 21 carries. Next: Thursday at Northside-Warner Robins (4-1)

*4. (4) Clinch County (3-2)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 42-7. Clinch County had 457 yards of total offense and didn’t allow a first down until the fourth quarter. Charles McClelland rushed for 159 yards on 16 carries. Trezmen Marshall had 105 yards on 11 carries. Marshall, a four-star LB recruit, played his first full game this season on offense and didn’t play defense. He had offseason shoulder surgery. Next: Friday at Atkinson County (1-4)

*5. (5) Commerce (4-0)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 35-0. Commerce intercepted five passes. Kyre Ware got two of them, and DaJuan Wood returned one 48 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. Wood also rushed for a team-leading 66 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian (5-0)

*6. (6) Taylor County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Macon County 27-22. Lyn-J Dixon rushed for 101 yards on 24 carries. He caught a 24-yard pass on the final play of the game but was stopped at Macon County’s 20-yard line. Next: Friday vs. Crawford County (2-2)

*7. (7) Mount Zion (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Darlington (3-2)

*8. (10) Charlton County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Turner County 35-14. Turner County scored on its opening possession to take a 6-0 lead, but Charlton scored the next 35 points. QB A.J. Bell was 19-for-24 passing for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (4-1)

*9. (9) Emanuel County Institute (4-1)

Last week: Beat Treutlen 48-13. ECI rushed for 231 yards with four backs between 45 and 60. Chase Whitehead threw two TD passes. Next: Friday at Montgomery County (3-1)

*10. (NR) Trion (4-1)

Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 31-6. Trion took a 24-0 first-half lead, and four different players scored touchdowns. Next: Friday at Christian Heritage (0-4)

Out: No. 8 Turner County (3-2)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.