Daily List: Five active coaches with three state titles
Nine Georgia head coaches can win the third GHSA state titles of their careers this season. Among those are Joey King of No. 1 Cartersville and Danny Britt of No. 1 Benedictine. Who are the five active Georgia coaches with three GHSA titles? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question:The only Georgia region in which every team had a losing record going into the weekend was Region 2-AAA. Liberty County won on Friday to improve to 2-2. The rest of the region includes Tattnall County (1-2), Pierce County (1-3), Appling County (0-3), Brantley County (0-4) and Long County (0-4).
