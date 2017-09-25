Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
84
5
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Daily List: 11 Georgians on the U.S. Army All-American Bowl rosters

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Central Gwinnett quarterback Jarren Williams got his official invitation and U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey on Monday at his school.

Eleven Georgia players are on the rosters for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which will take place Jan. 6 in San Antonio.

*DB Derrik Allen, Lassiter

*DL Adam Anderson, Rome

*OL Trey Hill, Houston County

*QB Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

*DL Justin Mascoll, South Gwinnett

*DB Kyler McMichael, Greater Atlanta Christian

*DL Azeez Ojulari, Marietta

*OL Jamaree Salyer, Pace Academy

*DB Christian Tutt, Thomson

*WR Josh Vann, Tucker

*QB Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0