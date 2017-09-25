Daily List: 11 Georgians on the U.S. Army All-American Bowl rosters
Eleven Georgia players are on the rosters for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which will take place Jan. 6 in San Antonio.
*DB Derrik Allen, Lassiter
*DL Adam Anderson, Rome
*OL Trey Hill, Houston County
*QB Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
*DL Justin Mascoll, South Gwinnett
*DB Kyler McMichael, Greater Atlanta Christian
*DL Azeez Ojulari, Marietta
*OL Jamaree Salyer, Pace Academy
*DB Christian Tutt, Thomson
*WR Josh Vann, Tucker
*QB Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0