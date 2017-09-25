Best player in school history: Region 3-AAAA teams

Ray Guy, the Class A back of the year in 1968, had just led Thomson to its second consecutive state title with a 7-6 victory over Carrolton in The Brickyard. One night later, he scored 39 points for the basketball team despite having no preseason practice.

In the spring, Guy pitched Thomson into the state semifinals against Americus, whose shortstop was Chan Gailey. In Game 1, he pitched 15 scoreless innings. Thomson won and advanced to the finals.

“He was known to his teammates as Wonderboy,” said John Barnett, a Thomson historian and longtime assistant coach who at ages 10 and 11 marveled at Guy. “He literally could do it all on the field, court or diamond. He lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track.”

On the football team alone, Guy played quarterback, blocking back, tailback in the Notre Dame box, linebacker, safety, kicker and, of course, punter. He averaged 49.7 yards per punt in 1968.

In 2014, the best player in Thomson football history got his highest honor. Guy, best known nationally as a punter with the Oakland Raiders, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the first punter so honored.

These are GHSF Daily’s picks as the best players from the current schools in Region 3-AAAA.

*Baldwin: Leroy Hill (2000)

*Burke County: Donquell Green (2013)

*Cross Creek: Donald Hudson (2005)

*Hephzibah: James Carpenter (2006)

*Richmond Academy: Pat Dye (1956)

*Thomson: Ray Guy (1968)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.