Saturday Football, Softball and Volleyball scores
Football
Carver-Atlanta 36, North Springs 29
East Coweta 48, Arabia Mountain 14
Eastside 20, Oconee County 13
Hapeville Charter 41, South Atlanta 7
Mitchell County 47, Terrell County 0
Southwest DeKalb 42, Rockdale County 25
Windsor Forest 31, Groves 6
Softball
Allatoona 5, Dalton 2
Arabia Mountain 10, Blessed Trinity 1
Armuchee 5, Pepperell 3
Berkmar 15, Discovery 0
Blessed Trinity 9, Arabia Mountain 5
Bremen 9, Murray County 3
Brookstone 9, Landmark Christian 0
Buford 15, Calhoun 5
Calvary Day 12, Montgomery County 0
Chamblee 8, Cedar Grove 0
Chapel Hill 19, Sandy Creek 1
Chattooga 8, Gordon Central 0
Colquitt County 10, Cook 6
Colquitt County 9, Coffee 8
Columbus 10, East Jackson 2
Cook 15, Coffee 4
Creekview 11, Bacon County 0
Creekview 7, Loganville 2
East Coweta 3, Buford 0
East Coweta 7, Calhoun 3
ELCA 2, Northside 1
Grayson 13, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 6
Grayson 8, Columbus 3
Heritage-Conyers 10, Alcovy 2
Holy Innocents’ 9, Chamblee 4
Jeff Davis 4, Metter 3
Jones County 5, Mill Creek 4
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Allatoona 1
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, Columbus 0
Lithia Springs 11, Chamblee 3
Lithonia 16, Stone Mountain 15
Loganville 9, Bacon County 1
Mary Persons 10, Northside-Warner Robins 2
North Cobb Christian 11, Christian Heritage 3
North Forsyth 8, Mountain View 5
Northgate 5, Walnut Grove 1
Northgate 8, South Gwinnett 1
Northside 9, Parkview 0
Northside-Columbus 5, Mill Creek 4
Ridgeland 8, Cartersville 0
Ridgeland 9, Campbell 6
River Ridge 8, Sprayberry 4
Statesboro 8, New Hampstead 0
Thomas County Central 13, Warner Robins 0
Thomas County Central 14, Warner Robins 1
Turner County 10, Pelham 5
Turner County 16, Pelham 15
West Laurens 10, Mountain View 7
West Laurens 5, North Forsyth 4
Westminster 12, Lithia Springs 8
Wheeler County 2, Savannah Christian 1
Volleyball
Augusta Prep Day 2, Curtis Baptist 0
Beechwood 2, Harrison 0
Coosa 2, Bremen 0
Coosa 2, Haralson County 0
Coosa 2, Harris County 0
East Coweta 2, Landmark Christian 0
East Coweta 2, Ola 0
East Coweta 2, Starr’s Mill 0
East Coweta 2, Troup County 0
Fox Creek 2, Alleluia Community 0
Greenbrier 2, Fox Creek 1
Grovetown 2, Curtis Baptist 0
Harris County 2, Bremen 0
Harris County 2, Cedartown 0
Harris County 2, Central-Carroll 0
Harris County 2, Villa Rica 0
Harrison 2, Henry Clay 0
LaFayette 2, Murray County 0
Mountain View 2, Loganville 0
Murray County 2, Dalton 1
Murray County 2, Lookout Valley 1
North Hall 2, Cooper 1
Northwest Whitfield 2, Murray County 0
Ola 2, Landmark Christian 1
Roswell 2, Centennial 1
Ryle 2, North Hall 0
Starr’s Mill 2, Ola 0
Trinity Christian 3, Calvary Christian 2
Trinity Christian 3, Valwood 0
Troup 2, Ola 1
View Comments 0