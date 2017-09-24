Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
76
1
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Saturday Football, Softball and Volleyball scores

Football, Latest News, Softball, Volleyball.

Football

Carver-Atlanta 36, North Springs 29

East Coweta 48, Arabia Mountain 14

Eastside 20, Oconee County 13

Hapeville Charter 41, South Atlanta 7

Mitchell County 47, Terrell County 0

Southwest DeKalb 42, Rockdale County 25

Windsor Forest 31, Groves 6

Softball 

Allatoona 5, Dalton 2

Arabia Mountain 10, Blessed Trinity 1

Armuchee 5, Pepperell 3

Berkmar 15, Discovery 0

Blessed Trinity 9, Arabia Mountain 5

Bremen 9, Murray County 3

Brookstone 9, Landmark Christian 0

Buford 15, Calhoun 5

Calvary Day 12, Montgomery County 0

Chamblee 8, Cedar Grove 0

Chapel Hill 19, Sandy Creek 1

Chattooga 8, Gordon Central 0

Colquitt County 10, Cook 6

Colquitt County 9, Coffee 8

Columbus 10, East Jackson 2

Cook 15, Coffee 4

Creekview 11, Bacon County 0

Creekview 7, Loganville 2

East Coweta 3, Buford 0

East Coweta 7, Calhoun 3

ELCA 2, Northside 1

Grayson 13, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 6

Grayson 8, Columbus 3

Heritage-Conyers 10, Alcovy 2

Holy Innocents’ 9, Chamblee 4

Jeff Davis 4, Metter 3

Jones County 5, Mill Creek 4

Kennesaw Mountain 3, Allatoona 1

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, Columbus 0

Lithia Springs 11, Chamblee 3

Lithonia 16, Stone Mountain 15

Loganville 9, Bacon County 1

Mary Persons 10, Northside-Warner Robins 2

North Cobb Christian 11, Christian Heritage 3

North Forsyth 8, Mountain View 5

Northgate 5, Walnut Grove 1

Northgate 8, South Gwinnett 1

Northside 9, Parkview 0

Northside-Columbus 5, Mill Creek 4

Ridgeland 8, Cartersville 0

Ridgeland 9, Campbell 6

River Ridge 8, Sprayberry 4

Statesboro 8, New Hampstead 0

Thomas County Central 13, Warner Robins 0

Thomas County Central 14, Warner Robins 1

Turner County 10, Pelham 5

Turner County 16, Pelham 15

West Laurens 10, Mountain View 7

West Laurens 5, North Forsyth 4

Westminster 12, Lithia Springs 8

Wheeler County 2, Savannah Christian 1

Volleyball 

Augusta Prep Day 2, Curtis Baptist 0

Beechwood 2, Harrison 0

Coosa 2, Bremen 0

Coosa 2, Haralson County 0

Coosa 2, Harris County 0

East Coweta 2, Landmark Christian 0

East Coweta 2, Ola 0

East Coweta 2, Starr’s Mill 0

East Coweta 2, Troup County 0

Fox Creek 2, Alleluia Community 0

Greenbrier 2, Fox Creek 1

Grovetown 2, Curtis Baptist 0

Harris County 2, Bremen 0

Harris County 2, Cedartown 0

Harris County 2, Central-Carroll 0

Harris County 2, Villa Rica 0

Harrison 2, Henry Clay 0

LaFayette 2, Murray County 0

Mountain View 2, Loganville 0

Murray County 2, Dalton 1

Murray County 2, Lookout Valley 1

North Hall 2, Cooper 1

Northwest Whitfield 2, Murray County 0

Ola 2, Landmark Christian 1

Roswell 2, Centennial 1

Ryle 2, North Hall 0

Starr’s Mill 2, Ola 0

Trinity Christian 3, Calvary Christian 2

Trinity Christian 3, Valwood 0

Troup 2, Ola 1

View Comments 0