Poll Talk: Griffin, Calvary Day upset; high class Top 10 goes 10-0

Georgia’s ranked football teams went 60-8 last week, and only two of the losses were real upsets. That made for an uneventful reshaping of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution high school football rankings at the midpoint of the regular season.

No. 8 Griffin of Class AAAAA lost to unranked Whitewater 40-16, and No. 5 Calvary Day of the Class A private division lost to unranked Aquinas 9-3. Griffin and Calvary dropped from the rankings.

The other six ranked teams that lost – Coffee, Hughes, Allatoona, Cedartown, Westminster and Turner County – were beaten by higher-ranked or higher-classification teams. Some remained in the rankings; some did not.

New to the rankings this week are Stephenson, Bainbridge, Troup, Pace Academy, Trion and Darlington.

The Top 10 in the highest classification went 10-0 last week, and none unimpressively. That conspired to keep out deserving South Forsyth (5-0), which defeated Lassiter 37-20 Friday in a game between unranked 4-0 teams. Meadowcreek (5-0) and North Paulding (5-0) also are unbeaten but unranked in AAAAAAA.

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Grayson (4-0)

2. (2) Lowndes (5-0)

3. (3) Archer (5-0)

4. (4) Walton (5-0)

5. (5) Mill Creek (4-1)

6. (6) North Gwinnett (4-1)

7. (7) Colquitt County (5-1)

8. (8) Brookwood (3-2)

9. (9) McEachern (3-2)

10. (10) Tift County (6-0)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Tucker (4-1)

2. (2) Lee County (6-0)

3. (3) Coffee (3-1)

4. (4) Mays (3-1)

5. (5) Harrison (3-2)

6. (6) Northside-Warner Robins (4-1)

7. (8) Douglas County (5-0)

8. (9) Winder-Barrow (5-0)

9. (NR) Stephenson (3-2)

10. (7) Hughes (3-2)

Out: No. 10 Allatoona

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (4-0)

2. (2) Buford (2-1)

3. (3) Stockbridge (4-0)

4. (4) Carrollton (4-0)

5. (5) Warner Robins (5-0)

6. (6) Jones County (5-0)

7. (7) Starr’s Mill (5-0)

8. (9) Kell (2-3)

9. (10) Wayne County (4-0)

10. (NR) Bainbridge (4-1)

Out: No. 8 Griffin

Class AAAA

1. (1) Cartersville (5-0)

2. (2) Thomson (3-0)

3. (3) Marist (5-0)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (5-1)

5. (5) Jefferson (4-1)

6. (6) Ridgeland (5-0)

7. (7) Burke County (5-0)

8. (8) Sandy Creek (3-1)

9. (9) Woodward Academy (4-1)

10. (NR) Troup (5-0)

Out: No. 10 Cedartown

Class AAA

1. (1) Cedar Grove (5-0)

2. (2) Peach County (4-1)

3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-1)

4. (4) Crisp County (4-0)

5. (5) Calhoun (4-1)

6. (6) Jenkins (4-0)

7. (7) Bremen (5-0)

8. (8) Monroe Area (5-0)

9. (10) Lovett (2-3)

10. (NR) Pace Academy (2-2)

Out: No. 9 Westminster

Class AA

1. (1) Benedictine (5-0)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (4-1)

3. (3) Screven County (4-0)

4. (4) Rabun County (4-0)

5. (5) Callaway (5-0)

6. (6) Thomasville (5-0)

7. (7) Brooks County (4-0)

8. (8) Jefferson County (5-0)

9. (9) Dodge County (4-0)

10. (10) Fitzgerald (1-3)

Class A (public)

1. (1) Manchester (5-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (4-1)

3. (3) Macon County (3-1)

4. (4) Clinch County (3-2)

5. (5) Commerce (4-0)

6. (7) Mount Zion (Carroll) (4-0)

7. (10) Charlton County (4-0)

8. (6) Taylor County (3-1)

9. (8) Emanuel County Institute (4-1)

10. (NR) Trion (4-1)

Out: No. 9 Turner County



Class A (private)

1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-0)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (5-0)

3. (3) Wesleyan (5-1)

4. (4) Mount Paran Christian (3-1)

5. (6) Tattnall Square (4-0)

6. (7) Athens Academy (4-0)

7. (8) Stratford Academy (4-0)

8. (9) Fellowship Christian (3-1)

9. (10) Mount Pisgah Christian (4-1)

10. (NR) Darlington (3-2)

Out: No. 5 Calvary Day